ACWA Power teams up with UAE's Masdar to develop clean energy projects in Azerbaijan 

Currently, ACWA Power is developing a wind energy project in Azerbaijan, with a capacity of 240MW for $286 million.   
Currently, ACWA Power is developing a wind energy project in Azerbaijan, with a capacity of 240MW for $286 million.   
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News
ACWA Power teams up with UAE’s Masdar to develop clean energy projects in Azerbaijan 

ACWA Power teams up with UAE’s Masdar to develop clean energy projects in Azerbaijan 
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power plans to develop 500 megawatts of renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan in partnership with Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co., also known as Masdar. 

According to a press statement, the Saudi-listed utility giant signed a memorandum of understanding with Masdar and the State Oil Co. of Azerbaijan. 

The joint venture will bolster Azerbaijan’s stride toward its net-zero ambitions while contributing to the global decarbonization effort. 

“We are thrilled to join forces with Masdar and SOCAR in our commitment to advancing clean energy solutions around the world. Our shared vision for a sustainable and decarbonized future transcends competition,” said ACWA Power CEO Marco Arcelli in the statement. 

Arcelli added: “We are proud to collaborate in helping Azerbaijan advance toward its net-zero goals, and through this partnership, we aim to set an example for the industry.”  

Since entering Azerbaijan in 2019, ACWA Power has contributed to the nation’s renewable energy objectives, assisting it in renewable energy integration, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and pursuing comprehensive decarbonization strategies. 

Currently, ACWA Power is developing a wind energy project in Azerbaijan, with a capacity of 240MW for $286 million.   

In February, the company signed four implementation agreements for major renewable projects with Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry.  

These projects include a 1 gigawatt onshore wind farm, a 1.5GW offshore wind installation and a battery energy storage initiative. 

Additionally, the utility giant also signed a cooperation agreement with SOCAR to collaborate and explore the field of green hydrogen. 

Masdar has also had a presence in Azerbaijan since 2020 through the 230MW Garadagh solar plant.   

The UAE’s clean energy pioneer has also signed agreements to develop wind, solar and green hydrogen projects with a total combined capacity of 4GW. 

In January, Masdar and Azerbaijan agreed on an option to expand the total capacity for renewable projects to 10GW across multiple technologies. 

Topics: ACWA Power Masdar Azerbaijan renewable

Saudi authorities to support local automotive firms expand globally 

Saudi authorities to support local automotive firms expand globally 
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi authorities to support local automotive firms expand globally 

Saudi authorities to support local automotive firms expand globally 
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s automotive companies will soon be able to expand their reach to global markets with the support from various initiatives taken by the local authorities, said a top government official.
Speaking at the Auto Connect Forum in King Abdullah Economic City, National Industrial Development Center CEO Khalil Ibn Salamah said the Saudi Export Development Authority is working on plans to export Saudi-manufactured cars. 
This move aligns with the Kingdom’s policy of developing new industries that attract international investments and create jobs for local talent while empowering the private sector. 
He said the government is taking measures to help the local auto sector cater to the domestic demand but also to export their products to the regional and global markets.
Speaking about the forum, Saleh Al-Khabti, deputy minister of investment transactions, said it opened the door for several opportunities within the sector. 
“Auto Connect Forum is not merely an event. It’s a platform that exemplifies the spirit of collaboration and partnership. Today, we gather to discuss the investment opportunities that foster collaboration,” Al-Khabti clarified. 
During the event — touted as the first of its kind — the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authorities showcased how special economic zones accelerated the adoption of electric vehicles by providing a supportive environment and implementing advantageous policies. 
The two-day exhibition will include many workshops and the organization of an accompanying conference that includes dialogue sessions on the future of the industry and promising opportunities in manufacturing automotive components. 
Moreover, the conference, expected to attract more than 300 foreign and local companies in multiple sectors, seeks to back the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, aiming to establish an advanced industrial base and further propelling the automobile sector. 

Topics: Auto Connect SaudiVision2030

Saudi Arabia exceeding regional headquarters target, says investment minister 

Saudi Arabia exceeding regional headquarters target, says investment minister 
Updated 3 min 33 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia exceeding regional headquarters target, says investment minister 

Saudi Arabia exceeding regional headquarters target, says investment minister 
Updated 3 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has outperformed its target for attracting regional headquarters, with over 180 companies now established in the Kingdom. 

This number surpasses the initial goal of securing 160 HQs by the end 2023, as disclosed by Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Al-Falih emphasized that the regional headquarters program is part of a “long-term journey,” adding that the Kingdom is working with international entities to create the “right ecosystem” to open their offices in Saudi Arabia.  

Some of the noted companies that opened their regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia in recent months are PwC Middle East and GE Healthcare. 

“We had a target by year-end to have 160 regional headquarters for global companies. So far, the year is not up yet, and we have issued 180 licenses. In fact, the rate is picking up to the tune of 10 companies per week that are being licensed in Saudi Arabia, and they are being provided with a good set of incentives,” the minister revealed.  

This trend of corporate relocations aligns with Saudi Arabia’s policy, first introduced in early 2021, which mandates international companies to set up their regional headquarters in Riyadh if they intend to secure government contracts. 

He added that the Kingdom has been a “friendly” and “stable jurisdiction” for international investors with a very stable economic and political system, at a time of geopolitical tensions and economic headwinds.   

“Beyond the current situation in Europe and the Middle East, people will look around and find Saudi Arabia is the best destination to invest in. It is happening now, and we believe, we will transition through the set of crises going on now, and Saudi Arabia will continue to be a very attractive destination for investment,” said Al-Falih.  

During the conversation, the minister revealed that Saudi Arabia ranked 10th globally in terms of foreign direct investment inflows based on data from 2021 and 2022, attracting FDI worth $33 billion.

“It is the impact of Vision 2030. Within 2016 and 2022, our FDI has grown significantly by double digits on an annual basis,” he added.  

Discussing the automotive industry, the minister highlighted Saudi Arabia’s commitment to sustainability and mentioned the Kingdom’s plans to produce 500,000 electric vehicles in the coming years. 

Topics: Minister of Investment Khaled Al-Falih regional headquarters

Saudi Arabia enhances precision of FDI statistics with new methodology

Saudi Arabia enhances precision of FDI statistics with new methodology
Updated 16 min 34 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia enhances precision of FDI statistics with new methodology

Saudi Arabia enhances precision of FDI statistics with new methodology
Updated 16 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is poised for enhanced precision in its foreign direct investment insights after a revamped methodology unveiled by the Ministry of Investment.

The new approach differentiates itself by dissecting individual financial statements for pinpoint accuracy as opposed to prior estimations based on flow accumulations, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency.

Unveiled on Nov. 7, the updated FDI figures result from a streamlined process initiated in October, garnering an endorsement from the International Monetary Fund and applause from the UN Conference on Trade and Development.  

Crafted through an 18-month collaboration among the Ministry of Investment, the General Authority for Statistics, and the Saudi Central Bank, the new methodology aligns with the IMF’s Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual’s global standards.  

Examining over 70,000 financial records from over 10,000 foreign enterprises has culminated in a refined FDI data set from 2015 to 2022.

The recalibrated figures reveal a substantial increment in FDI, positioning the Kingdom 16th among G20 nations in 2022 with an FDI stock of SR775 billion ($207 billion), a contrast to the former estimate of SR1 trillion.

Moreover, the new methodology has propelled Saudi Arabia to the 10th place in the G20 for FDI inflows for 2022, doubling the 2015 figures and fine-tuning the prior estimated inflows from about SR30 billion to SR122 billion last year.

Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi minister of investment, affirmed the Kingdom’s dedication to fostering an optimal investment climate, emphasizing the significance of a robust FDI statistical framework.  

“Investors are entering the fast-growing Saudi market with confidence due to its size and strategic position, which provides an excellent platform to access growth opportunities across the Middle East and beyond,” the minister said.

“The updated data, produced under the new methodology, along with our investor outreach programs, will allow us to respond to and calibrate the investment environment to attract and retain even more investors,” he added.

The introduction of the new methodology is a strategic step towards elevating the Kingdom’s financial profile and consistently drawing foreign direct investment via a verifiable record of capital performance.

Topics: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Ministry of Investment General Authority for Statistics Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Saudi Arabia and South Korea forge partnership to boost global startups 

Saudi Arabia and South Korea forge partnership to boost global startups 
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi Arabia and South Korea forge partnership to boost global startups 

Saudi Arabia and South Korea forge partnership to boost global startups 
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Entrepreneurship and small and medium enterprise investments are set to receive a boost following a visit by a senior Saudi delegation to South Korea. 

The primary goal of the trip was to enhance the collaboration between both countries in the field of SMEs while also fostering international business relationships to support the global expansion of startups, reported the Saudi Press Agency. 

Sami Ibrahim Al-Hussaini, the governor of the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, known as Monsha’at, led the delegation to Seoul with the aim of providing support and empowerment to entrepreneurship, both at the local and international levels. 

Al-Hussaini-led team was received by Korea’s minister of SMEs and Startups Young Lee, as both sides engaged in discussions aimed at reinforcing cooperation to advance startup and SME investments between their respective nations. 

The Saudi delegation also convened meetings with Korean SME-related organizations, government officials, and leaders of major companies operating in the sector.  

Topics: Saudi South Korea Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority

UAE exports set to soar 33% to $100bn in 2031: minister 

UAE exports set to soar 33% to $100bn in 2031: minister 
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News
UAE exports set to soar 33% to $100bn in 2031: minister 

UAE exports set to soar 33% to $100bn in 2031: minister 
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE is set to establish comprehensive economic partnership agreements with 27 countries and economic blocs representing up to 95 percent of global trade, said a senior government official. 

Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, the UAE minister of state for foreign trade, said these agreements will increase the country’s gross domestic product by approximately $41.71 billion by 2031. 

He added that will also lead to an expected 33 percent growth in export volume to $100.25 billion. 

Al-Zeyoudi stated that the UAE is currently negotiating with 13 countries and economic blocs to establish free trade agreements. 

These countries include Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, and Kenya, as well as Ukraine, Thailand, and the Eurasian Economic Union. 

It is also holding talks with Vietnam, Mercosur, Malaysia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. 

Al-Zeyoudi made these remarks on Nov. 7 during his presentation on foreign trade agreements at the UAE government’s annual meetings, reported the Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM. 

The minister highlighted the UAE’s prominent position in foreign trade, establishing itself as a leading international hub for non-oil business. 

He emphasized the country was leveraging its free trade agreements to diversify the economy through its increasing network of trading partners. 

Al-Zeyoudi said these partnerships aligned with the UAE’s goal to increase its non-oil foreign trade to 4 trillion dirhams ($1.09 trillion) by 2031. 

According to WAM, the UAE aims to open new markets and establish itself as a global leader in service exports while increasing the value of re-exports. 

The UAE free trade agreement, which came into force on May 1, 2022, has achieved positive results, with non-oil trade exceeding $54.8 billion in one year. 

The agreement is projected to achieve $100 billion in annual bilateral trade within five years, contributing to an increase of over 2.5 percent in the country’s GDP by 2031. 

The partnership will grow the overall trade between the two nations to $128 billion. 

Al-Zeyoudi stated that the UAE is currently negotiating with 13 countries and economic blocs to establish free trade agreements. 

According to the minister, the country’s competitiveness in nine key service sectors is a critical advantage. These sectors include information technology, education, construction services, and Islamic financial services, as well, as financial services, medical tourism and creative economy. 

The country is the fifth-largest re-exporter globally, accounting for 6.6 percent of its GDP and providing approximately 1 million jobs.  

The total value of the re-export sector is 614.6 billion dirhams, contributing 28 percent to the country’s non-oil trade in 2022. 

Al-Zeyoudi emphasized the importance of hosting and chairing the 2024 World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference. 

During this event, the UAE will lead international efforts to shape global trade dialogues, improving the efficiency of global supply chains and creating a more resilient and sustainable global trade system, thus fostering comprehensive global development. 

Topics: UAE exports UAE trade

