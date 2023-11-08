Saudi Arabia sees 45% surge in railway use, exceeding 2m passengers

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia Railways saw a record number of passengers in the third quarter of 2023 as its expansion efforts bore fruit, revealed the company's CEO.

Bashar bin Khalid Al-Malik explained that the record numbers and positive results came in conjunction with the company’s significant revenue growth, which enabled it to provide services to a new segment of customers in different locations, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

SAR announced that the number of passengers in the three months to the end of September increased by 45 percent compared to the corresponding period last year, reaching 2.28 million – the largest number recorded since its establishment.

According to the statement, the number of trips in the third quarter on the various SAR networks increased by 12 percent compared to the same period of 2022, bringing the total number of trips to 10,915.

The volume of metals and goods transported by SAR exceeded 6.53 million tons, the most significant number recorded since the commencement of metal transport operations via railways in the Kingdom.

This number represents an increase of 13 percent over the same period in 2022, as the number of freight train trips grew by 17 percent to 1,422 trips compared to the corresponding period the previous year.

This contributed to the removal of more than half a million trucks from the roads, according to the statement.

Al-Malik affirmed SAR’s commitment to working according to well-thought-out plans and strategies to support the achievement of various national goals and initiatives, the most important of which is the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, according to SPA.

He also emphasized the importance of the bilateral partnerships SAR holds with several national and international parties to enhance the form and content of the service provided to its customers, whether at the level of passenger transportation services or logistical solutions and shipping services.

The CEO highlighted SAR as one of the most prominent national companies supporting regional objectives, seeking to make the Kingdom a logistical center to connect the three continents.