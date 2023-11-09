You are here

  • Home
  • Tunisian Foreign Minister arrives in Riyadh for special summit

Tunisian Foreign Minister arrives in Riyadh for special summit

Tunisian Foreign Minister arrives in Riyadh for special summit
Tunisia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar is taking part in the Saudi-African Summit, Arab Extraordinary Summit, and Islamic Summit.
Short Url

https://arab.news/9jfhb

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Tunisian Foreign Minister arrives in Riyadh for special summit

Tunisian Foreign Minister arrives in Riyadh for special summit
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Tunisia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar and the accompanying delegation arrived in Riyadh Thursday to take part in the Saudi-African Summit, Arab Extraordinary Summit, and Islamic Summit.

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Tunisia, Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Saqr, welcomed Tunisia’s ambassador to the Kingdom, Hisham Fourati, and other officials at King Khalid International Airport on Thursday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Turkiye’s two top courts go to war over jailed politician
Middle-East
Turkiye’s two top courts go to war over jailed politician
Leader of Canada’s House of Commons apologizes for honoring man who fought for Nazis
World
Leader of Canada’s House of Commons apologizes for honoring man who fought for Nazis

KSrelief team in Egypt to facilitate Gaza aid

KSrelief team in Egypt to facilitate Gaza aid
Updated 6 min 36 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

KSrelief team in Egypt to facilitate Gaza aid

KSrelief team in Egypt to facilitate Gaza aid
Updated 6 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A team from the Saudi aid agency KSrelief based in the Egyptian capital Cairo is helping to coordinate the Kingdom’s delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

KSrelief officials met with the executive director of the Egyptian Red Crescent, Rami Al-Nazer, and UNICEF representative, Jeremy Hopkins, and Regional Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the Eastern Mediterranean, Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari to discuss ways to speed up the transportation of shelter materials, food baskets, and medical supplies through the Rafah Border Crossing into Gaza.

The center, in line with the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, recently launched a national campaign on the Sahem platform to provide aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

Donations as of Thursday had reached more than $112 million.

Topics: War on Gaza King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

Related

UAE sends 5 more planes carrying aid for Gaza
Middle-East
UAE sends 5 more planes carrying aid for Gaza
Western and Arab officials are gathering in Paris to find ways to provide aid to civilians in Gaza
Middle-East
Western and Arab officials are gathering in Paris to find ways to provide aid to civilians in Gaza

Russian artist pays homage to Saudi Arabia

Russian artist pays homage to Saudi Arabia
Updated 08 November 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
Follow

Russian artist pays homage to Saudi Arabia

Russian artist pays homage to Saudi Arabia
  • Inspired by Al-Balad, Diriyah and other gems, Julia Budnik’s artworks capture Saudi beauty, architectural heritage
Updated 08 November 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: The beauty of Saudi Arabia’s landscape and architecture has captivated Russian artist Julia Budnik, whose artistic creations depict the region in striking vignettes in posters and prints.

In 2019, Budnik developed an increasing fascination with Saudi Arabian architecture after learning about it while working on a Diriyah Season project.

She said: “As I delved into research, I discovered the diverse and stunning architectural styles across the country.”

Budnik’s first drawings were dedicated to Diriyah, the birthplace of the Kingdom. “Saudi culture and tradition have deeply influenced my work, and I am happy to have the inspiration to show its beauty and heritage,” she said.

She wanted to create artwork that “reflected all the beautiful details and patterns.”

One of Budnik’s projects is a pop-up book, inspired by her visit to the historic Al-Balad in Jeddah: “When I visited this historic district, it led to the creation of a pop-up book that showcases the beauty and uniqueness of Al-Balad’s architecture. In just two months, I brought my vision to life, aiming to share this remarkable place with the world in an interactive way.”

The book highlights historical and architectural features while taking the reader on an artistic and educational journey featuring the Kingdom’s historic buildings.

Her most recent project , “Discover Saudi Arabia,” consists of a collection of poster and postcard prints of Diriyah, Jeddah and Gulf of Aqaba.

Speaking about her hopes for the project, she said: “I have a dream that this project can one day be used for the unique souvenirs that can be found in the touristic locations across Saudi Arabia.”

Budnik’s journey as an artist began in 2008 when she started creating simple sketches of the streets and landscapes around her: “Over time, what started as a casual hobby evolved into a deep-seated passion. I specialize in creating unique artworks and design projects that revolve around themes of architecture, travel destinations and cultural identity. My artistic vision is driven by a deep appreciation for the world’s diverse cultures and landscapes.”

She said that she is influenced by “the rich tapestry of cultures and landscapes that I’ve had the privilege to experience through travel.”

“Each country I visit, each city I work in, presents a unique canvas of inspiration,” she said. “I am deeply drawn to the intricate architectural details, the play of textures, the vibrant colors, the evocative symbols, and the sweeping views that define a place’s character.”

Sharing her artistic creations is a source of joy: “I find immense happiness in hearing how my art projects evoke memories and emotions in others. It’s a delightful feeling to know that my work can spark nostalgia or a sense of joy in someone’s heart, making their day a bit brighter.”

Alongside digital art, Bundik also works with a range of mediums such as pens, pencils and oils: “My choice of medium depends on the specific texture and effect I aim to achieve on the paper … digital art offers artists an incredible level of versatility and convenience.”

“The color combinations and designs I choose are a direct reflection of the unique impressions and emotions I gather while immersing myself in a new culture and environment,” she said.

Budnik has received positive feedback from the local Saudi community and visitors: “It has been a delight to share my art as gifts with my local and expat friends. The postcards, in particular, have served as beautiful and cherished souvenirs, leaving a lasting impression and a piece of Saudi culture to hold on to.”

“Art plays vital role in society as it acts as a language for perceiving and articulating the world’s beauty. It offers a unique way to capture the intangible elements that deeply touch our souls.”

To explore Budnik’s art, visit her Instagram @juliabudnikart or website juliabudnikart.com.

Topics: Saudi Arabia art Julia Budnik

Related

Celebrity makeup artist Hindash hosts masterclass at Hia Hub in Riyadh   
Lifestyle
Celebrity makeup artist Hindash hosts masterclass at Hia Hub in Riyadh   
Special Saudi artist finds strength, solace to heal through art  photos
Art & Culture
Saudi artist finds strength, solace to heal through art 

Who’s Who: Sarah Al-Bayouk, architecture design director at Boutique Group

Who’s Who: Sarah Al-Bayouk, architecture design director at Boutique Group
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Who’s Who: Sarah Al-Bayouk, architecture design director at Boutique Group

Who’s Who: Sarah Al-Bayouk, architecture design director at Boutique Group
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News

Sarah Al-Bayouk has been architecture design director at Boutique Group since 2021.

In this role, Al-Bayouk converts historic palaces and buildings into luxury cultural landmarks.

Boutique Group is fully owned by the Public Investment Fund, and aims to enhance luxury hospitality in the Kingdom, reflecting the values of heritage and modern-day Saudi Arabia.

Working in a male-dominated industry also means Al-Bayouk contributes significantly to representing Saudi women. She was the first woman to join the initial redevelopment site team of over 100 men in the King Abdullah Financial District during its transition to the PIF.

Before her role at Boutique Group, Al-Bayouk worked as a project manager at JLL Mena, a professional services firm specializing in real estate development and investment management, for more than three years, dividing her time between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Over the past decade, she has gained extensive experience working on major real estate development projects, including Diriyah Gate, Misk City, Dubai Hills, and Yas Media Zone.

Al-Bayouk has a deep interest in urban and architectural regeneration, and places culture at the heart of her projects. She views culture not just as a nod to the past but also a vibrant force propelling communities into the future.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the Manchester School of Architecture at the University of Manchester followed by a master’s degree in construction project management.

Topics: Who’s Who

Related

Dr. Haneen Shoaib
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Haneen Shoaib, associate professor and dean of the College of Business Administration in Jeddah
Patrick Raupach
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Patrick Raupach, partner and the global public sector lead at Portas Consulting

Saudi development fund CEO receives Malawi finance minister

Saudi development fund CEO receives Malawi finance minister
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi development fund CEO receives Malawi finance minister

Saudi development fund CEO receives Malawi finance minister
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News

Saudi Fund for Development CEO Sultan Al-Marshad on Wednesday received Malawi’s Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Simplex Chithoyla Banda and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the progress of the Saudi fund’s development projects in Malawi and ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier, the Saudi fund announced its participation in the Saudi-Arab-African Economic Conference, which kicks off Nov. 9.

Topics: Sultan Al-Marshad Simplex Chithoyla Banda Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Malawi

Related

Abdulmajeed Al-Samary receives Boukary Savadogo in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Newly appointed Burkina Faso ambassador presents credentials to Saudi foreign ministry
Leaders of Niger, Gambia arrive in Saudi Arabia ahead of Saudi-African summit photos
Saudi Arabia
Leaders of Niger, Gambia arrive in Saudi Arabia ahead of Saudi-African summit

Arabian leopard conservation breeding programme welcomes 7 new cubs

Arabian leopard conservation breeding programme welcomes 7 new cubs
Updated 09 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Arabian leopard conservation breeding programme welcomes 7 new cubs

Arabian leopard conservation breeding programme welcomes 7 new cubs
  • Births are a crucial milestone for the initiative, which aims to see the breed’s critically endangered status removed
  • Long-term goal of reintroducing Arabian leopards to the wild ties in closely with the comprehensive restoration of AlUla’s natural environment
Updated 09 November 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Royal Commission for AlUla has successfully overseen the births of seven Arabian leopard cubs in 2023, marking a significant breakthrough for its conservation breeding programme.

The births are a crucial milestone for the initiative, which aims to see the breed’s “critically endangered” status — as designated by the International Union for Conservation of Nature — removed.

All seven cubs were born at RCU’s conservation breeding center in Taif, Saudi Arabia. Since welcoming the new arrivals over the past five months, the center has seen its total number of Arabian leopards increase to 27 — almost double the 14 present when the conservation project began in 2020.

The long-term goal of reintroducing Arabian leopards to the wild ties in closely with the comprehensive restoration of AlUla’s natural environment, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

It is estimated there are fewer than 200 wild leopards remaining on the Arabian Peninsula, placing it firmly on IUCN’s Red List. The UN has designated Feb. 10 as International Arabian Leopard Day in recognition of the importance of preserving the species.

Abdulaziz Alenzy, RCU breeding centre manager, said: “We are all delighted to see seven new Arabian leopard cubs born safely and doing well at RCU’s conservation breeding programme. This is another important milestone in our ongoing efforts to conserve the species by increasing the population each year and reach our ultimate goal of reintroducing leopards back into the wilds of AlUla and broader Arabia.”

The conservation breeding programme welcomed three cubs last year, so seven is significant progress. Of the latest arrivals, five are currently being nurtured by their mothers without any intervention from center staff, who are keeping their distance to ensure fostering of a strong maternal bond.

The remaining two cubs are being cared for by RCU staff after they were abandoned by their mother. While this is a natural and frequent occurrence both in captivity and in the wild, the newborns were promptly moved from their enclosure and the mother’s behavior closely monitored.

Alenzy added: “Obviously it is better if the mother bonds with her cub and raises it naturally. But sometimes, often with new mothers, there is a chance she might abandon it due to a lack of experience. In the wild, she could leave it for dead. As the Arabian leopard is such an important species and a critically endangered animal, we have taken the decision to step in.
“Cubs that are hand-reared are just as important as those raised by their mothers. They need to be introduced back to the other leopards, which requires special training and lots of patience. After five to six weeks, we place them back in the enclosure for a few hours each day to reintegrate them. We also move them from milk to solid food — it can be a demanding process, but it shows how important it is to save each cub.”

Moving the cubs to a specially designated nursery not only reduces the chance of any harm of accidents involving their mother, but also significantly increases their chances of survival during the early stages of their lives.

A dedicated staff member will hand-rear the cubs in line with strict conservation protocols, staying with them constantly, sleeping nearby and feeding them every two hours or so.

The leopards are also monitored round the clock by RCU’s conservation breeding centre team via CCTV cameras.

Topics: Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) Arabian Leopard International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)

Related

Special UN recognition of Arabian Leopard Day a ‘major triumph for KSA,’ conservationist says photos
Saudi Arabia
UN recognition of Arabian Leopard Day a ‘major triumph for KSA,’ conservationist says
Restoring Arabian leopard will ‘profoundly benefit’ ecosystems, UN says
Saudi Arabia
Restoring Arabian leopard will ‘profoundly benefit’ ecosystems, UN says

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia to sign $533m deals with African countries and entities: finance minister
Saudi Arabia to sign $533m deals with African countries and entities: finance minister
KSrelief team in Egypt to facilitate Gaza aid
KSrelief team in Egypt to facilitate Gaza aid
UAE sends 5 more planes carrying aid for Gaza
UAE sends 5 more planes carrying aid for Gaza
Saudi Arabia’s IPI climbs 0.8% in September driven by mining and quarrying
Saudi Arabia’s IPI climbs 0.8% in September driven by mining and quarrying
Solar powered projects launched in 3 Yemeni governorates
Solar powered projects launched in 3 Yemeni governorates

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.