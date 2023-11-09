You are here

Dubai’s non-oil sector rises in October as PMI Hits 57.4 on good business form

Dubai’s non-oil sector rises in October as PMI Hits 57.4 on good business form
According to the seasonally adjusted UAE PMI report, this rise in non-oil activities was driven by swelling demand and growing business confidence. Shutterstock
Dubai’s non-oil sector rises in October as PMI Hits 57.4 on good business form

Dubai’s non-oil sector rises in October as PMI Hits 57.4 on good business form
RIYADH: Dubai witnessed a strong rise in its non-oil activities during October, as its Purchasing Managers’ Index rose for the second consecutive month to 57.4 from 56.1 in September.

According to the seasonally adjusted S&P Global UAE PMI report, this rise in non-oil activities was driven by swelling demand and growing business confidence.

The report added that new business intakes in Dubai have increased sharply since June 2019.

“Demand momentum in the Dubai non-oil economy is on a steamroll in the latter part of the year, with October PMI data signaling that strong market conditions drove the sharpest rise in new business since June 2019,” said David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

He added: “The uplift was steered by accelerations in multiple sectors, adding further confidence that non-oil growth will be robust in the fourth quarter.”

The PMI report measures changes in output, new orders, and employment, as well as suppliers’ delivery times and stocks of purchased goods.

In effect, any figure above 505 indicates a rise in non-oil activities, while those below 50 signal contraction.

Topics: Dubai PMI Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI)

Saudi Arabia’s IPI climbs 0.8% in September driven by mining and quarrying

Saudi Arabia’s IPI climbs 0.8% in September driven by mining and quarrying
Saudi Arabia’s IPI climbs 0.8% in September driven by mining and quarrying

Saudi Arabia’s IPI climbs 0.8% in September driven by mining and quarrying
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index rose by 0.8 percent in September compared to August, primarily driven by a slight increase in mining and quarrying activities, official data showed.

According to the data released by the General Authority for Statistics, mining and quarrying activities registered a monthly increase of 0.6 percent in September.

The manufacturing sector and electricity and gas supplies industries increased by 1 percent each during the same period.

The report, however, added that the Kingdom’s IPI decreased by 11 percent in September compared to the same month of the previous year.

“Although the activity of the manufacturing industry and the activity of electricity and gas supply continued to rise, the decline in the mining and quarrying activity led to the decrease in the general index, given its high weight in the index,” said GASTAT in the report.

GASTAT added that mining and quarrying activities decreased by 18.7 percent in September, compared to the same month of the previous year, as the Kingdom decreased its oil output, aligned with the decision of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Topics: ipi Industrial Production Index Saudi Arabia Mining quarrying

Saudi Central Bank sets new rules for APR calculation

Saudi Central Bank sets new rules for APR calculation
Saudi Central Bank sets new rules for APR calculation

Saudi Central Bank sets new rules for APR calculation
RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, on Wednesday issued new rules to calculate the annual percentage rate to improve disclosure practices.
The new directives aim to standardize methods for determining the APR of financial products for individuals, according to a press note.
The APR is a fixed interest rate for an entire year and offers a complete picture of what consumers will pay for a loan.  
Furthermore, provisions related to the methodologies for APR calculation for consumer finance products and the determinants for the cost of financing have been made.
A periodic review and update of the APR calculator offered by financing institutions is required amid the recent changes.
The new rules will take effect in 90 days from Nov. 8.
The announcement comes after the apex bank opened a public consultation in August.
It invited stakeholders and the public to send suggestions and observations on the proposal via its public consultation platform.
This follows SAMA’s decision to raise its key interest rates by 25 basis points on July 26, mirroring the Federal Reserve’s quarter-percentage-point increase in US interest rates. 

Topics: SAMA

Saudi Arabia sees 45% surge in railway use, exceeding 2m passengers

Saudi Arabia sees 45% surge in railway use, exceeding 2m passengers
Saudi Arabia sees 45% surge in railway use, exceeding 2m passengers

Saudi Arabia sees 45% surge in railway use, exceeding 2m passengers
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia Railways saw a record number of passengers in the third quarter of 2023 as its expansion efforts bore fruit, revealed the company's CEO.

Bashar bin Khalid Al-Malik explained that the record numbers and positive results came in conjunction with the company’s significant revenue growth, which enabled it to provide services to a new segment of customers in different locations, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

SAR announced that the number of passengers in the three months to the end of September increased by 45 percent compared to the corresponding period last year, reaching 2.28 million – the largest number recorded since its establishment.

According to the statement, the number of trips in the third quarter on the various SAR networks increased by 12 percent compared to the same period of 2022, bringing the total number of trips to 10,915. 

The volume of metals and goods transported by SAR exceeded 6.53 million tons, the most significant number recorded since the commencement of metal transport operations via railways in the Kingdom.

This number represents an increase of 13 percent over the same period in 2022, as the number of freight train trips grew by 17 percent to 1,422 trips compared to the corresponding period the previous year.

This contributed to the removal of more than half a million trucks from the roads, according to the statement.

Al-Malik affirmed SAR’s commitment to working according to well-thought-out plans and strategies to support the achievement of various national goals and initiatives, the most important of which is the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, according to SPA. 

He also emphasized the importance of the bilateral partnerships SAR holds with several national and international parties to enhance the form and content of the service provided to its customers, whether at the level of passenger transportation services or logistical solutions and shipping services.

The CEO highlighted SAR as one of the most prominent national companies supporting regional objectives, seeking to make the Kingdom a logistical center to connect the three continents.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR)

Jazan region attracts over $266m in two years 

Jazan region attracts over $266m in two years 
Jazan region attracts over $266m in two years 

Jazan region attracts over $266m in two years 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Jazan attracted over SR1 billion ($266 million) in investments in 2022 and 2023 at it gained ground as an commercial region.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the amount secured in the last two years represents 40 percent of the municipality’s total investments over the past 20 years. 

While the region had a competitive edge in terms of a vast coastline conducive to maritime and oil industries, it was the strategic decision to develop as a special economic zone catering to the logistics industry that gave it the upper hand.  

Besides hosting the third largest ports in the Kingdom, the coastal region is also home to a refinery, which is one of the largest refining stations in the world. 

Moreover, the rapid development of infrastructure in the region was another crucial factor that led to the spurt in investment over the last two years. 

In June, Al-Ekhbariya reported that Jazan’s economic zone was on track to attract SR11 billion in foreign investments by 2040 as it offered unused mining reserves valued at more than $1.3 trillion.   

The new mining reserves in the region make it an ideal platform for firms wishing to benefit from the mining sector’s vast potential, which is set to become the third pillar of Saudi Arabia’s national industry, Al-Ekhbariya said at the time. 

The competitive and integrated economic center is also forecast to provide 17,000 direct jobs by 2040. 

Located on the Red Sea coast, the SEZ is an advanced industrial city and an ideal center for business growth.   

This advantage is because of its proximity to the largest export port in Jazan, host to 12 berths with a combined capacity of 5 million tons. 

Additionally, the region will provide access to abundant natural resources and raw materials for the agricultural sector, which is growing 9 percent annually.   

The Jazan region could contribute an estimated SR39 billion to gross domestic product, especially since it is a gateway to Europe and Africa and a bedrock of Saudi-Chinese investment. 

Topics: Jazan

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 10,928 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 10,928 
Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 10,928 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 10,928 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index experienced a slight dip, losing 17.21 points, or 0.16 percent, closing at 10,928.76.  

The total trading turnover for the benchmark index reached SR5.50 billion ($1.46 billion), with 96 listed stocks advancing and 118 retreating.  

On the other hand, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu saw an uptick of 740.51 points, marking a 3.32 percent increase and closing at 23,047.31. This gain was led by 26 advancing listed stocks, while 22 retreated.  

Meanwhile, the MSCI Tadawul Index declined by 4.33 points or 0.30 percent, ending at 1,419.43. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Lazurde Co. for Jewelry. The company’s share price surged 10 percent to SR13.42. 

Other top performers include Naseej International Trading Co. as well as Saudi Research and Media Group, whose share prices soared by 9.97 percent and 6.62 percent, to stand at SR42.45 and SR145 respectively. 

The worst performer was Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. The firm’s share price dropped by 7.14 percent to SR0.13. 

Other underperformers included Theeb Rent a Car Co. and National Agricultural Development Co., with their share prices decreasing by 4.42 percent and 4.18 percent, settling at SR60.50 and SR22.02, respectively.  

On the announcements front, Mobile Telecommunication Co. Saudi Arabia, also known as Zain, has announced its interim financial results for the period ending on Sept. 30. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the firm’s net profits reached a record SR971 million in the first nine months of 2023, reflecting a 224.75 percent increase when compared to the corresponding period a year earlier. 

This rise is attributed to various factors, including an increase in gross profit, revenue, and cost of revenues. 

Additionally, Ades Holding Co. announced a surge in net profits, with a year-on-year increase of 60.8 percent, reaching SR283 million by the end of Sept. 30. This growth is linked to revenue and gross profit enhancements, particularly in the offshore drilling segment.  

Similarly, Theeb Rent a Car Co. announced its financial results for the period ending on Sept. 30. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the entity’s net profits stood at SR106.54 million toward the end of the first nine months of 2023, down 23.6 percent from the same period last year.  

The drop in net profit is primarily due to a reduced utilization rate of the short-term rental segment and increased operational and financing costs. 

BinDawood Holding Co. also disclosed its financial results, revealing net profits of SR152.06 million as of Sept. 30. This reflects a 154.36 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022, driven by increased sales and gross profit, partially offset by higher operating and other expenses. 

Meanwhile, Saudi Steel Pipe Co. announced orders totaling SR105 million for the supply of oil and gas steel pipes to Tenaris Global Services. These orders are expected to be supplied within eight months, with the financial impact anticipated in the last quarter of fiscal year 2023 and the first half of fiscal year 2024. 

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

