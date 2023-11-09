Dubai’s non-oil sector rises in October as PMI Hits 57.4 on good business form

RIYADH: Dubai witnessed a strong rise in its non-oil activities during October, as its Purchasing Managers’ Index rose for the second consecutive month to 57.4 from 56.1 in September.

According to the seasonally adjusted S&P Global UAE PMI report, this rise in non-oil activities was driven by swelling demand and growing business confidence.

The report added that new business intakes in Dubai have increased sharply since June 2019.

“Demand momentum in the Dubai non-oil economy is on a steamroll in the latter part of the year, with October PMI data signaling that strong market conditions drove the sharpest rise in new business since June 2019,” said David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

He added: “The uplift was steered by accelerations in multiple sectors, adding further confidence that non-oil growth will be robust in the fourth quarter.”

The PMI report measures changes in output, new orders, and employment, as well as suppliers’ delivery times and stocks of purchased goods.

In effect, any figure above 505 indicates a rise in non-oil activities, while those below 50 signal contraction.