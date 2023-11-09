Eight Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Jenin

RAMALLAH: Eight Palestinians were killed and at least 14 others were injured by Israeli forces in a raid on Jenin city and refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said on Thursday.
Israel’s military said it was conducting counter-terrorism raids in Jenin, but gave no further details.
At least 173 Palestinians had been killed in the West Bank since the deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian Health Ministry figures.
