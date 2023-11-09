Eight Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Jenin

You are here

Palestinians wait in front of a hospital during an Israeli raid in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (Reuters)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters
  Israel's military said it was conducting counter-terrorism raids in Jenin, but gave no further details
RAMALLAH: Eight Palestinians were killed and at least 14 others were injured by Israeli forces in a raid on Jenin city and refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said on Thursday.
Israel’s military said it was conducting counter-terrorism raids in Jenin, but gave no further details.
At least 173 Palestinians had been killed in the West Bank since the deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian Health Ministry figures.

  French government cracked down on expressions of solidarity with Palestine in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel
PARIS: Palestinian activist Mariam Abudaqa, who came to France for a speaking tour in September, was taken into custody on Wednesday night in Paris after a court approved her deportation, her lawyer said.
Wednesday's ruling by the Conseil d'Etat, France's highest administrative court, said 72-year-old Abudaqa, a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), was "likely to seriously disturb public order."
Abudaqa, who had been put under house arrest for four days in October, had said she planned to leave Paris for Egypt on Saturday.
She is currently being held in a police station in Paris, her lawyer said. Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The French government has cracked down on expressions of solidarity with Palestine in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants who killed 1,400 people according to Israeli tallies. Some protests have been banned and events cancelled, and French authorities have accused some pro-Palestine groups of condoning terrorism.
More than 10,000 people have been killed in Hamas-controlled Gaza by Israel's retaliatory assault on the enclave, according to health officials there. Abudaqa said she had lost 30 members of her family since the beginning of the war.
"We are supposed to die without even saying ouch, without expressing pain," Abudaqa said at a news conference on Tuesday.
The anti-occupation and women's rights activist had been invited to speak at the French national assembly at an event on Thursday, but her participation was blocked in October by the Assembly president.
The Conseil d'Etat based its ruling on Abudaqa's membership of the PFLP, stating that she occupies a "leadership" position.
The PFLP is the second largest faction in the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO), which is recognised by the UN and Israel, but is blacklisted by the EU and has carried out attacks on Israelis.
Pierre Stambul, activist with the Union of French Jews for Peace which supported Abudaqa's challenge in court, said she hadn't held a senior position in the group for more than twenty years.
The decision is a "continuation of the criminalisation of the Palestinian population", he said.
The interior minister's office did not respond for comment.
Abudaqa said she has trouble sleeping as Israeli strikes on Gaza continue and has become scared of checking her phone, for fear of more bad news.
"Death is much easier than staying here, while my heart aches for them. Or having to receive news every day of one of them dying," she said.

  Iran does not recognize Israel and has made support for the Palestinian cause a centerpiece of its foreign policy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution
Tehran: Iran on Thursday rejected a G7 statement that called on Tehran to stop supporting Hamas militants and taking actions that “destabilize” the Middle East.
Tehran’s comment came a day after foreign ministers from the G7 group of advanced economies, meeting in Tokyo, expressed support for “humanitarian pauses and corridors” in the Israeli-Hamas war.
Israeli air strikes have pounded the Palestinian territory of Gaza since Hamas gunmen stormed across the heavily militarised border on October 7 to kill more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians, and seize around 240 hostages, according to Israeli officials.
The subsequent Israeli bombing campaign in Gaza has killed more than 10,500 people, two-thirds of them women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.
The G7 also called on Iran to “refrain from providing support for Hamas and taking further actions that destabilize the Middle East, including support for Lebanese Hezbollah and other non-state actors.”
On Thursday, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani “strongly condemned” the statement by the group which includes the United States, Britain, Germany, Canada, Italy, France, and Japan.
He said Iran has engaged in “non-stop efforts to stop military attacks of the Zionist aggressor regime (Israel) on the defenseless citizens” in Gaza.
“What was expected from the meeting of the Group of 7 foreign ministers in Tokyo was to fulfill their international responsibility, including condemning the acts of the Zionist regime that violate human rights and international law in Gaza.”
Iran, which supports Hamas financially and militarily, has hailed the militant group’s attack on Israel as a “success” but denied any involvement.
President Ebrahim Raisi has said Iran sees it as “its duty to support the resistance groups” but insisted that they act independently.
Iran does not recognize Israel and has made support for the Palestinian cause a centerpiece of its foreign policy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

  Ministers also gave the green light for the launch of an electronic system linking traffic violations.
MUSCAT: Interior ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council states have unanimously approved the introduction of a unified Gulf tourist visa.

During their 40th meeting, held in the Omani capital Muscat, the ministers also gave the green light for the launch of an electronic system linking traffic violations.

Jasem Albudaiwi, secretary-general of the GCC, said the unified tourist visa scheme, to be implemented within “a specific timetable,” was a further sign of increased cooperation between the Gulf states.

The ministers also directed the preparation of a council strategy to combat drugs and reviewed security awareness campaigns.

Albudaiwi noted that GCC countries had received regional and international recognition for their progress on security issues.

He said: “Making these accomplishments requires securing a high level of national security, and ensuring the deterrence of any threats that may impede the region’s development.”

He pointed out the growing threat posed by illegal drugs to communities in GCC nations, and lauded several national campaigns rolled out in the region to tackle the problem.

“(Combating drugs) requires everyone to work hand in hand to confront its spread among the youth of the GCC countries according to a unified strategy that addresses all fronts (prevention, control, and treatment),” Albudaiwi added.

  The cargo will be unloaded in El-Arish, in Egypt
DUBAI: The UAE has sent a further five planes carrying supplies and equipment to support the construction of a field hospital in the Gaza Strip, bringing to 16 the total number of aircraft sent as part of the UAE’s operation Gallant Knight 3.

The cargo will be unloaded in El-Arish, in Egypt, where all the equipment, supplies, and requirements necessary for the installation and operation of the UAE field hospital will be assembled, state news agency WAM reported.

The UAE launched an air bridge earlier in the week to transport the hospital’s equipment as part of the operation in line with the country’s efforts to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians and support the health system in the Gaza Strip, which is facing exceptional and critical circumstances the statement added.

RIYADH: Saudi agencies have inaugurated a series of solar powered housing projects benefitting thousands of people living in Yemen, state news agency SPA reported.

The scheme is part of the “Using Renewable Energy to Improve the Quality of Life in Yemen” project.

The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY), the Arab Gulf Programme for Development (AGFUND), and the Sela Foundation for Development have inaugurated 133 housing lighting systems and 20 public utilities operational systems powered by solar energy in the governorates of Hadhramaut, Taiz and Hodeidah.

The project contributes towards the electricity needs of health and educational facilities, operating medical equipment, and providing a suitable learning environment.
It also includes the restoration of 12 drinking water wells, providing 35 agricultural irrigation systems powered by solar energy, providing energy to 20 educational and health facilities, and delivering renewable energy to 133 homes in five Yemeni governorates, benefitting more than 62,000 Yemenis.
It also entails holding training courses for engineers on the use of solar energy systems. This project contributes significantly to solving certain problems, such as water shortages.

