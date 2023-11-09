You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Organizer of London Armistice Day event expresses support for pro-Palestine march

Organizer of London Armistice Day event expresses support for pro-Palestine march
Pro-Palestine demonstrators hold placards as the march to Parliament Square in central London on May 22, 2021. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
Organizer of London Armistice Day event expresses support for pro-Palestine march

Organizer of London Armistice Day event expresses support for pro-Palestine march
  • “A lot of people died during the war to assert freedom,” Lord Soames says
LONDON: The organizer of London’s Armistice Day event at the Cenotaph has expressed support for Saturday’s pro-Palestine march, saying that his charity “believes in free speech.”

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that the march will proceed — despite fears that it could spark counter-protests by right-wing extremists — because the "evidence threshold” to prohibit it has not been met.

Richard Hughes, legal trustee of the Western Front Association, told The Guardian: “I think a lot of people are trying to whip this up.”

Hughes, who is in charge of organizing the annual commemoration for First World War casualties, added: “The police are not going to let anyone near the Cenotaph. We are a democratic organization that commemorates those who fought for democracy, so free speech is important.”

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Justice Secretary Alex Chalk have both said that they do not believe Saturday’s march should go ahead due to a “risk” of remembrance events being disrupted or the Cenotaph being defaced.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday that he accepted the march would take place, but that it was “disrespectful” and “offends our heartfelt gratitude to those who gave so much so that we may live in freedom and peace today,” The Guardian reported.

Hughes said that while he recognized that the pro-Palestine march would put additional strain on police resources and that opinions among Western Front Association members would differ, “I would hope that the two events could coexist without touching … If I was at one of those demonstrations I might say, ‘They can do their stuff and we will do our stuff.’

“Some of the older members might think that it is not appropriate (to protest on Armistice Day) but it is very hard to be blind to what is going on in the Middle East.”

Hughes said that security around the commemoration had increased in recent years, but he trusted the Met police commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, to prevent any major disruption on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Winston Churchill’s grandson, Lord Soames, said that the pro-Palestinian march on Armistice Day must be allowed to go ahead.

“A lot of people died during the war to assert freedom,” the former armed forces minister told LBC.

He added: “It’s nowhere near the Cenotaph. It’s in the afternoon and most of these people, 90 percent of those people, are not there to make trouble.

“They’re there to express a deeply held view. And I think it must be allowed to go ahead, and I think it would be a great mistake to play politics with it.”

Lord Soames expressed his disagreement with Suella Braverman’s description of pro-Palestine protests as “hate marches,” adding: “The previous demonstrations have been pretty good, really. I mean, there’s been a few arrests, but for the scale of people…

“I think they are not hate marches, and why would you say such a thing? I don’t get it ... it is polarizing, and we live in a country that needs all the non-polarization it can get.”
 

Topics: War on Gaza pro-Palestine protests

Artists’ posters of hostages held by Hamas, started as public reminder, become flashpoint themselves

Artists’ posters of hostages held by Hamas, started as public reminder, become flashpoint themselves
Artists’ posters of hostages held by Hamas, started as public reminder, become flashpoint themselves

Artists' posters of hostages held by Hamas, started as public reminder, become flashpoint themselves
NEW YORK: Making the posters, they said, came out of a desire to feel connected, to do something.
Artists Nitzan Mintz and Dede Bandaid would normally have been at home in Tel Aviv with family and friends, but were instead in New York City to take part in an art program when Hamas fighters massacred more than 1,400 people in Israel on Oct 7.
They channeled their anguish into creating posters bearing the names and faces of the more than 200 people taken hostage during the attack, each page blaring “KIDNAPPED” across the top. The goal was to invoke public pressure in hopes of bringing the abducted home. Fliers and posters based on their template have since appeared in cities around the world.
While they were intended to inspire outrage at Hamas and sympathy for the abducted, the posters have also become a flashpoint, angering people critical of Israel’s actions in the conflict with Palestinians, who see the posters as propaganda.
Pro-Palestinian activists in many cities have torn them down. Videos and photos of people ripping down the posters have, in turn, been circulated by pro-Israel activists on social media, who say the act is antisemitic.
Arguments over the posters led to the arrest of a woman at Columbia University, who was charged with assaulting another student. Another woman was arrested in Brooklyn last Saturday, accused of pepper spraying a Jewish man after he confronted her about tearing down posters. News stories and social media posts have identified people ripping down posters, with the aim of trying to get people fired or thrown out of their schools.
“When we see the amount of hate that we get,” Bandaid said, the two artists remember that “we put the posters there because we want to do something good.”
They worked with designers Tal Huber and Shira Gershoni in Israel to create the posters. They said that when they initially put the designs online for people to print out themselves, they included a suggestion that anyone putting one up not engage with anyone who opposed the fliers. But the nature of the response from some caught them off guard.
“Our campaign is not to run down Palestinians,” Mintz said. “It is just to take care of one aspect out of this entire mess.”
Rafael Shimunov, a Jewish activist who has spoken out for Palestinians, said he thought the posters were mostly being torn down to oppose a long history of violence against Palestinians. “Like everything in this world, there’s always portions of people who are motivated by antisemitism. But from what I’ve seen, overwhelmingly it’s people who just don’t want more war and more excuses for bombing civilians,” he said.
He said he wished the posters didn’t just focus on the Israelis “who were horribly, horribly brutalized and victimized.”
Since the hostages were taken, Israel’s retaliatory military strikes on the Gaza Strip have killed more than 10,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.
A lack of water, electricity, food and medical supplies have created dire conditions throughout the besieged enclave.
Of the more than 200 hostages taken by Hamas, five have been freed. The fate of most of the others is unknown.
Mintz is determined to hold onto the idea that they can all come back to their families.
“With the hostages, there is hope,” she said. “We hope that all of them are alive. We are sure that some of them are alive. It has to be that.”
“All the families that we’re talking to, they share this hope until someone will tell them otherwise,” Bandaid said.
The artists put up many of their posters in New York City themselves. In some ways, the posters are an echo of the fliers put up in the city by desperate family members after the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
Before the death toll of that day became clear, the signs asking for any information about missing loved ones were a way to keep the possibility alive that they could still come home, said Kevin Jones, communications professor at George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon, who has written about them.
He said the posters describing people as kidnapped covers similar ground, implying the possibility for a safe return. “It creates hope,” Jones said.
Holocaust survivors are some of those who have connected with the images. They were brought together Wednesday at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in an effort spearheaded by the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation. They each were photographed holding one of the posters, to be used in a larger composite group photo.
Jack Simony, director general of the foundation who came up with the idea for the photo, called them the “living embodiment of strength and resilience.”
“I felt that they would make exactly the right people to hold the pictures of the hostages,” he said, “to give a message to the hostages of courage, to give a message to the families of the hostages of hope.”

Brazil minister angered by Israeli statement on foiled Hezbollah attack

Brazil minister angered by Israeli statement on foiled Hezbollah attack
Updated 09 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Brazil minister angered by Israeli statement on foiled Hezbollah attack

Brazil minister angered by Israeli statement on foiled Hezbollah attack
  • Without explicitly naming Israel, Dino said on X that “Brazil is a sovereign country,” and “no foreign force orders around the Brazilian Federal Police”
  • He did not explicitly deny any of the details in the Israeli statement, but seemed more angered by its timing
Updated 09 November 2023
Reuters

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian Justice Minister Flavio Dino delivered a stiff rebuke to Israel on Thursday after its Mossad spy agency said it had helped foil an attack by militant group Hezbollah on Jewish targets in Brazil.
Dino was responding to a highly unusual statement published on Wednesday in which Israel’s Mossad agency thanked Brazilian police and said that, “given the backdrop of the war in Gaza,” Hezbollah was continuing to attack Israeli, Jewish and Western targets.
Earlier on Wednesday, Brazil’s Federal Police arrested two unnamed people on terrorism charges, and carried out 11 search and seizure warrants on properties.
Without explicitly naming Israel, Dino said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that “Brazil is a sovereign country,” and “no foreign force orders around the Brazilian Federal Police.”
Dino said the investigations that resulted in Wednesday’s operations “began BEFORE the outbreak of the ongoing tragedies on the international scene,” and said the investigation had “nothing to do with international conflicts.”
“We appreciate appropriate international cooperation, but we reject any foreign authority that deems to direct Brazilian police bodies, or use our investigations for the use of propaganda or its political interests,” he wrote.
He did not explicitly deny any of the details in the Israeli statement, but seemed more angered by its timing, tone and the link it drew to the current war in Gaza.
Israel’s government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Dino’s comments may chill relations with the Israeli government as Brazil tries to negotiate a safe exit for around 30 Brazilians still stuck in Gaza.
They also come as a growing number of Latin American nations take a stronger line on Israel over its bombardment of Gaza in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas. Late last month, Bolivia severed diplomatic ties with Israel, while Colombia and Chile recalled their ambassadors.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has sought to balance criticism of Hamas’ attacks with calls for a cease-fire.
Hezbollah, an Iran-backed group in Lebanon, could not immediately be reached for comment. Neither could the Iranian government.

France arrests influencer for mocking Israeli baby's death

France arrests influencer for mocking Israeli baby's death
Updated 09 November 2023
AFP
Follow

France arrests influencer for mocking Israeli baby's death

France arrests influencer for mocking Israeli baby's death
  • In a video, the woman — identified by media as Warda Anwar, a model — commented on a report by an Israeli first responder
  • The report has not been confirmed by Israeli authorities
Updated 09 November 2023
AFP

PARIS: A social media influencer was arrested in France on Thursday for making light of the reported killing of an Israel baby by Hamas attackers, prosecutors told AFP.
In a video, the woman — identified by media as Warda Anwar, a model — commented on a report by an Israeli first responder who said Hamas attackers had burned a baby alive in an oven during their assault on October 7.
The report has not been confirmed by Israeli authorities.
“I wonder whether they added salt and pepper first, did they add thyme?” Anwar said in the video. “What was the side dish?“
Following strong reactions on social media to the video last week, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Friday he had filed a criminal complaint against Anwar.
Prosecutors said she was being investigated for “glorifying terrorism” and was taken into custody in Paris early Thursday. The Israeli embassy in France called Anwar’s remarks “disgusting.”
Posting on X, formerly Twitter, the embassy said: “the unspeakable remarks must not remain unpunished,” and called for her social media accounts to be blocked. French media say her video was carried on Instagram, but her account was not available Thursday.

Bangladesh’s opposition vows more protests amid crackdown on dissent ahead of election

Bangladesh's opposition vows more protests amid crackdown on dissent ahead of election
Updated 09 November 2023
Follow

Bangladesh’s opposition vows more protests amid crackdown on dissent ahead of election

Bangladesh's opposition vows more protests amid crackdown on dissent ahead of election
  • Thousands of political activists reported to have been arrested since Oct. 28
  • Arrests signal ‘attempt at a complete clampdown of dissent,’ Amnesty International says
Updated 09 November 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s main opposition party vowed on Thursday to continue protesting and demanding a free and fair vote under a caretaker government, following deadly clashes and a crackdown on opposition politicians ahead of elections in January.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party said more than 12,000 of its activists had been arrested since the Oct. 28 protest demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, while at least a dozen others had been killed as protests turned violent. A police officer was among the dead and scores of others were injured.

The BNP, whose top leadership is either in prison or in exile, said free and fair elections were not possible under the current government.

“Our protest is to revive democracy and democratic legitimacy in Bangladesh and give people back their right to franchise and rebuild the collapsed democratic institutions like the judiciary and the police,” Nawshad Zamir, the BNP’s international affairs secretary, told Arab News.

“We need an election-time neutral government to ensure free and fair elections to return to people their right of suffrage … we (will) continue to protest until we achieve a free election to revive democracy and rebuild our institutions.”

In a new form of anti-government protests, the BNP has been enforcing periods of nationwide blockades, bringing intercity bus and lorry transport almost to a halt. The next action is set to take place on Sunday and Monday.

That follows opposition-led rallies held late last month that drew tens of thousands of people. Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets when clashes erupted between protesters and authorities.

Rights group Amnesty International described the situation as an “intensified crackdown” that signaled “an attempt at a complete clampdown of dissent in Bangladesh” ahead of the election.

The country’s most popular newspaper Prothom Alo reported on Sunday that Bangladesh police had arrested nearly 8,000 opposition figures in a nationwide crackdown since late October, based on reports from its correspondents.

Biplab Barua, office secretary of Bangladesh’s ruling Awami League Party and special assistant to the prime minister, disputed the reports of a crackdown against opposition politicians as the UN on Tuesday raised concerns “about the large number of people who’ve been arrested.”

“There is no incident of mass arrest. The number is not true. Ten thousand people were not arrested. The arrests are being conducted with specific incidents and charges in connection to those incidents,” Barua told Arab News.

“(The BNP is) creating anarchy and violence in the name of politics. They are committing crimes in the name of politics … If they believed in democracy, they would participate in the election. They want to grab power through anarchy and bypassing the constitution and election.”

Hasina, who is seeking her fourth straight five-year term in office, has repeatedly ruled out handing power to a caretaker government.

“Elections will happen like it happens in countries such as Canada and India … like it happened in 2018 in Bangladesh,” she told a press conference last week. “Routine government work will not stop.”

Marcos forms committee to commemorate anniversary of Philippine Muslim history

Marcos forms committee to commemorate anniversary of Philippine Muslim history
Updated 09 November 2023
Ellie Aben
Follow

Marcos forms committee to commemorate anniversary of Philippine Muslim history

Marcos forms committee to commemorate anniversary of Philippine Muslim history
  • Philippines to start celebrating 650th anniversary of Muslim history from next year until 2030
  • Project in line with Filipino president’s campaign for national unity, official says
Updated 09 November 2023
Ellie Aben

Manila: Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has formed a national committee to organize commemoration of the 650th anniversary of Philippine Muslim history and heritage, his office announced on Thursday, which seeks to recognize the minority community’s role in shaping the country.

Islam first arrived in the Philippines in 1380, according to the National Historical Institute, making it “the oldest monotheistic religion” in the southeast Asian nation, where Muslims make up around 6 percent of its 110 million population.

The Philippines will start commemorating the 650th anniversary of Muslim history and heritage starting from next year until 2030, Marcos said in an administrative order he signed earlier this week.

“The order also stressed that the commemoration anniversary will recognize the role of Muslim Filipinos in shaping Philippine history and heritage,” the Presidential Communications Office said in a statement on Thursday.

The commemoration will promote local and national tourism and “reignite nationalism in every Filipino” while also strengthening “social cohesiveness of the community and intensify social awareness.”

The national steering committee, which will be in charge of organizing and coordinating programs related to the anniversary, will be chaired by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, and vice-chaired by the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos and the Bangsamoro Commission for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage.

Amenah Pangandaman, a Muslim Filipina and secretary of the Department of Budget and Management, pointed out that the project was in line with Marcos’ campaign for national unity.

“This project intends to highlight the Philippines as a multicultural country that acknowledges pluralism, and where religious tolerance and inclusivity thrive,” Pangandaman said in a statement.

“‘650PH in 2030’ shows that there is true beauty of unity in diversity. It’s a reflection of how faith can bring people together, add value to human life, and peace building, which is a basic principle of Islam,” she added.

