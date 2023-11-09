You are here

  • Home
  • Leaders arrive in Riyadh for Saudi-Africa summit

Leaders arrive in Riyadh for Saudi-Africa summit

Leaders arrive in Riyadh for Saudi-Africa summit
1 / 4
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Riyadh Deputy Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. (SPA)
Leaders arrive in Riyadh for Saudi-Africa summit
2 / 4
Gabonese interim President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema and Riyadh Deputy Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. (SPA)
Leaders arrive in Riyadh for Saudi-Africa summit
3 / 4
Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and Riyadh Deputy Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. (SPA)
Leaders arrive in Riyadh for Saudi-Africa summit
4 / 4
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and Riyadh Deputy Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g5w4k

Updated 09 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Leaders arrive in Riyadh for Saudi-Africa summit

Leaders arrive in Riyadh for Saudi-Africa summit
  • The leaders were greeted by Riyadh Deputy Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman
Updated 09 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: African leaders have begun arriving in the Kingdom for the Saudi-Africa summit which starts on Friday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

They heads of state include Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, Gabonese interim President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun, Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Nigerien Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine.

The leaders were greeted by Riyadh Deputy Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman upon their arrival at King Khalid International Airport.

The inaugural Saudi-Africa summit aims to enhance political coordination, address regional security threats, promote economic transformation through research and the local development of new energy solutions, and boost investment cooperation.
Meanwhile, Rashad al-Alimi, Chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, arrived in Riyadh to attend the summits of Arab and Islamic nations on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.  

Topics: Saudi-African Summit

Related

Leaders of Niger, Gambia arrive in Saudi Arabia ahead of Saudi-African summit photos
Saudi Arabia
Leaders of Niger, Gambia arrive in Saudi Arabia ahead of Saudi-African summit
The presidents of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan arrive in Jeddah on Tuesday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Leaders arrive in Saudi Arabia for GCC—Central Asia summit

Saudi and Somali foreign ministers meet ahead of Arab summit on Gaza

Saudi and Somali foreign ministers meet ahead of Arab summit on Gaza
Updated 10 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi and Somali foreign ministers meet ahead of Arab summit on Gaza

Saudi and Somali foreign ministers meet ahead of Arab summit on Gaza
  • Officials to hold talks on sidelines of preparations for an Arab summit on the Israeli war on Gaza, scheduled for Saturday in Riyadh
Updated 10 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held talks with his Somali counterpart, Abshir Omar Huruse, on Thursday.

They met on the sidelines of a preparatory meeting of Arab foreign ministers ahead of an Arab summit on the Israeli war on Gaza that is due to take place on Saturday in Riyadh.

They reviewed the relationship between their countries and ways in which it might be strengthened in various fields, along with other issues of mutual interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The ministers also signed a cooperation agreement.

Waleed Al-Khuraiji, the Saudi deputy foreign minister, and Abdulrahman Al-Daoud, the director general of the foreign minister’s office, also attended the meeting.
 

Topics: Somalia

Related

Saudi FM receives Jordan’s foreign affairs minister in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM receives Jordan’s foreign affairs minister in Riyadh
Saudi FM takes part in US-Arab Gaza meetings in Jordan
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM takes part in US-Arab Gaza meetings in Jordan

Riyadh set to host African leaders with a view to strengthening trade and diplomatic ties

Riyadh set to host African leaders with a view to strengthening trade and diplomatic ties
Updated 09 November 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
Follow

Riyadh set to host African leaders with a view to strengthening trade and diplomatic ties

Riyadh set to host African leaders with a view to strengthening trade and diplomatic ties
Updated 09 November 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: Leaders from 50 nations throughout the Middle East and Africa will gather in Riyadh for the inaugural Saudi-African Summit on Nov. 10.

Saudi and African officials hope the meeting will lead to a long-term partnership between the Kingdom and the African Union, capitalizing on pre-existing economic, cultural, and diplomatic relations while setting out to forge new ones.

Separated by the narrow expanses of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aqaba, the geographical proximity of Saudi Arabia and the African continent means they have a long history of shared cultural and linguistic ties that pre-date the birth of Islam.

“Africa and Saudi Arabia share a common geography, common culture, and common traditions,” Yahaya Lawal, the Nigerian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, told Arab News.

“We are bound together by history. Islam spread to Africa. Saudi Arabia and Africa are bound together through Islamic culture and tradition.”

Formal ties were first established between the Kingdom and several African nations in the 1960s, when they secured independence from European colonialism.

Lawal said: “Our relations have been growing ever since. Saudi Arabia is a very important partner for us.”

INNUMBERS

  • 50 world leaders from the Middle East and Africa will meet in Riyadh.
  • $13.5bn — the sum provided to 54 African nations by the Saudi Fund for Development.

During a ceremony to celebrate Africa Day in May this year, Waleed bin Abdulkarim El-Khereiji, the Saudi vice minister of foreign affairs, said the Kingdom recognized the need to support the development of African nations.

Since its establishment in 1974, the Saudi Fund for Development has provided 580 loans and grants with a total value of approximately $13.5 billion to more than 54 African countries.

The Kingdom currently enjoys diplomatic relations with 54 African countries, operates 31 resident missions, and is working on opening 13 further missions in the near future, El-Khereiji added. A further range of projects, loans, and grants worth more than $800 million are also in the pipeline.

The Arab world consists of 22 countries, of which 10 are in Africa — Comoros, Somalia, Djibouti, Sudan, Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, and Mauritania. These nations form an important cultural bridge between the continents.

“As a member of the Arab League and an African nation, both summits are important to us,” Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama, ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti to Saudi Arabia, told Arab News.

“The relationship between Africa and Saudi Arabia is not new,” he added, noting it had been “very strong” since the independence of Djibouti 40 years ago.

The first Saudi-African Summit aims to enhance political coordination between the Kingdom and the continent, fostering joint action, economic development, and investment cooperation.

Bamakhrama said: “This summit has long been awaited by African nations.”

The fifth Arab-Africa Summit, which was planned to take place on Nov. 11 after a seven-year hiatus, has been postponed. A statement said this was due to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and a commitment to prevent regional political events from impacting the Arab African partnership focused on developmental and economic dimensions. The summit was originally scheduled for 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its new date has yet to be announced.

The fourth Arab-Africa Summit took place in November 2016 in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea. It concluded with the endorsement of the Malabo Declaration, with Arab and African countries pledging to enhance cooperation in areas of sustainable development, security, and peace.

“Riyadh is now one of the most important capitals in the Middle East region and in the world. To have these two summits side by side in Riyadh is very important for all African countries,” Bamakhrama added.

The Islamic Development Bank, or IsDB, established in Jeddah in 1975, has long financed projects in Africa. It provides loans and credit to member countries to support the development of both social and physical infrastructure. Among its 57 member countries are 27 African nations.

From 1975 to June 2022, the IsDB has advanced financing worth approximately $65 billion to African countries, including $20 billion for trade financing activities as well as energy, education, health, and road transport projects.

On May 25, the African Union celebrated its 60th anniversary. Upon its creation it set out to liberate the continent from colonialism, strengthen African solidarity, eliminate economic underdevelopment, and elevate the continent in international decision-making.

Six decades later, while much work still needs to be done, the continent is on the rise and has immense economic potential. Covering an area larger than China, Europe, the US, and India combined, Africa also has the world’s youngest and fastest-growing population.

According to the UN, by 2050 one in four people will be African. While birth rates are declining in richer nations, Africa’s population is expected to double to 2.5 billion over the next 25 years.

Africa’s youth is bursting with new ideas, eager to jumpstart initiatives and work across a variety of sectors. The continent’s cities are also rapidly expanding, creating space for new markets and industries.

Saudi Arabia has been quick to recognize Africa’s potential for increased economic, social, and political partnerships, and African officials are eager to encourage investment.

“These two summits are quite significant because they’ll bring and solidify the existing bridges that have always existed between the Arab Peninsula and the African continent,” Lawal said.

It is not just trade and investment that will feature on the agenda at the forthcoming summit. Security issues, including regional conflicts and extremist insurgencies, are also a source of shared concern.

“We have common challenges to discuss. I believe we will discuss many of our issues during the summits. Saudi Arabia has always been a great partner and is already pursuing mediation initiatives in several African conflicts,” Lawal added.

Saudi Arabia has been involved in brokering talks between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which plunged Sudan into violence and humanitarian catastrophe in April.

Since the war broke out more than six months ago, several rounds of talks have been held in Jeddah to establish a ceasefire and to allow for the delivery of humanitarian aid. The US and Saudi-sponsored talks, together with the African Union, restarted on Oct. 30.

“The Kingdom is not only contributing to peace initiatives and to resolving conflicts but also to the development of Africa,” Lawal said.

Stability and development will be key to unlocking Africa’s full potential. But to equip young Africans with the tools they need to transform their societies, investment is needed in educational programs — which is why the issue will feature on the summit agenda.

Bamakhrama said: “Without education you can’t understand the world we live in. Education is vital for the development of Africa.”

Staging the twin conferences sends a strong signal to the African continent that Saudi Arabia is committed to building upon its existing relationships and identifying new ways to forge a common vision for development.

“There is already important Gulf Cooperation Council investment in Africa. Through these summits we will be able to deepen our cooperation and make our investments stronger and more practical,” Bamakhrama added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Leaders arrive in Riyadh for Saudi-Africa summit
Saudi Arabia
Leaders arrive in Riyadh for Saudi-Africa summit
Leaders of Niger, Gambia arrive in Saudi Arabia ahead of Saudi-African summit photos
Saudi Arabia
Leaders of Niger, Gambia arrive in Saudi Arabia ahead of Saudi-African summit

Ithra explores cutting-edge digital library systems 

Ithra explores cutting-edge digital library systems 
Updated 09 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Ithra explores cutting-edge digital library systems 

Ithra explores cutting-edge digital library systems 
Updated 09 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, Ithra, held a cultural session on Wednesday as part of the Sharjah International Library Conference. 

The session, titled “The Library as a Sustainable and Creative Source, the Ithra Library as a Model,” introduced Ithra, and shared digital knowledge and expertise around libraries. 

Ithra is a diamond sponsor of the conference.

Speakers at the session included Tariq Khawaji, the cultural consultant at Ithra; Ali Al-Saadi, library systems and technical services specialist at Ithra; and Nadine Achkar, MEA country manager II of Global libraries and education at Overdrive.

The session began by highlighting Ithra’s early stages of development, and how over five years it has grown to become a competitive library worldwide in terms of design and technological integration. 

“Since the start of 2023, the Ithra Library has had over 600,000 visitors and 37,000 readers. So far it has successfully conducted 88 reading clubs, 80 programs, and around 600 cultural sessions,” said Al-Saadi. 

He added: “The Ithra Library’s programs stopped being exclusive to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Some of its initiatives now take place in at least seven Arab and international cities. The library also produces publications of its own, some of which have been translated into many different languages.”

Al-Saadi said that Ithra uses radio frequency identification technology to make borrowing and returning books easier for readers. 

Readers can quickly scan books to obtain comprehensive information on the item they selected, while smart screens located in every corner can help readers in finding books.

Ithra is also applying sustainable practices. “Whether it’s waste management, recycling initiatives, or cans for plastic, paper, and food, the Ithra Library applies sustainable environmental practices across its four levels,” said  Al-Saadi.

The second part of the session presented by Khawaji highlighted the role of libraries in fostering young people’s creativity and intellectual development.

The iRead competition is one of several initiatives under Ithra’s iRead Reading program. Other programs include Kutubiya for exchanging books; iRead Marathon, where trees are planted as a reward for reading; and the iRead Talks, where intellectuals, writers, and culture lovers from Arab nations gather to discuss books.

Topics: King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) Sharjah International Library Conference

Related

Ithra’s Tanween Mega Challenge honors creative solutions for refugees
Saudi Arabia
Ithra’s Tanween Mega Challenge honors creative solutions for refugees
Special Ithra’s Tanween bringing global experts to Dhahran headquarters photos
Saudi Arabia
Ithra’s Tanween bringing global experts to Dhahran headquarters

Saudi Arabia to host prestigious Sirha expo 

Saudi Arabia to host prestigious Sirha expo 
Updated 09 November 2023
SPA
Follow

Saudi Arabia to host prestigious Sirha expo 

Saudi Arabia to host prestigious Sirha expo 
  • This event is dedicated to food services and the hospitality industry
Updated 09 November 2023
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Culinary Arts Commission, in collaboration with the Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority, has unveiled its plans to host the Sirha Exhibition in Arabic in Riyadh from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3 next year.  

This event, which has attracted international acclaim, holds a special place as one of the most prestigious and extensive exhibitions dedicated to food services and the hospitality industry. 

It marks two decades of excellence since its inception and features prestigious international culinary competitions, including the World Cup of Pastry “Bocos D’or.”

The Arabic version of the Sirha event promises to be a culinary extravaganza, with 350 exhibitors showcasing a diverse array of food products, equipment, bakeries, confectioneries, coffee, and more. 

The event is structured around three key areas, each offering a different experience to visitors. 

The Sirha forum will serve as a platform for engaging dialogues with experts and professionals from the food and beverage sector. 

The Sirha masters will host specialized workshops that offer an enticing fusion of local and international cuisines while the entrepreneurship zone is set to spark innovation and foster new business ventures in the Middle East’s thriving exhibition market.

The exhibition, renowned as a global culinary hub, is traditionally held in Lyon, France, every two years. It plays a pivotal role in presenting the latest updates from global companies specializing in pastries, home decor, baking, beverages, cooking equipment, and the culinary arts in the hotel industry. 

The Culinary Arts Commission’s initiative to host the Arabic version of the Sirha event alignms with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, aimed at bolstering the nation’s contributions to the arts and culture.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Culinary Arts Commission Sirha Exhibition

Related

Saudi Arabia showcases culinary tourism at London fair
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia showcases culinary tourism at London fair
Special Pakistan Pavilion stirs excitement at Riyadh food expo, spicing up international culinary scene photos
Pakistan
Pakistan Pavilion stirs excitement at Riyadh food expo, spicing up international culinary scene

Sierra Leone’s envoy to Saudi Arabia keen to promote university exchange programs

Sierra Leone’s envoy to Saudi Arabia keen to promote university exchange programs
Updated 09 November 2023
Lama Alhamawi
Follow

Sierra Leone’s envoy to Saudi Arabia keen to promote university exchange programs

Sierra Leone’s envoy to Saudi Arabia keen to promote university exchange programs
  • Dr. Ibrahim Jalloh completed doctorate at the Islamic University in Madinah
  • Exchanges ‘can benefit students through involvement in diverse cultures,’ he says
Updated 09 November 2023
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Sierra Leone’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, who studied in the Kingdom in the 1980s, says he is keen to see greater cooperation between the two countries in the form of university exchange programs.

Speaking in a video provided by the Saudi Ministry of Media, Dr. Ibrahim Jalloh expressed his enthusiasm for greater collaboration and reflected on his time at the Islamic University in Madinah, where he completed a doctorate in Islamic jurisprudence.

“I am really looking forward to cooperation between Sierra Leone universities and Saudi universities in exchange programs,” he said.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a well-developed country. The institutions are well-equipped and the libraries boast millions of titles, so in the university environment over there you have more facilities for research.”

The ambassador praised the Kingdom’s educational programs, which he said gave exchange students the chance to experience a different way of life while pursuing their academic ambitions.

“Exchange programs, we know, are for the exchange of knowledge and skills, and they can benefit students through involvement in diverse cultures and diverse traditions,” he said.

“Saudi Arabia is a very wealthy country, with so many universities that can offer so many opportunities for students in Sierra Leone.”

More than 300 students from Sierra Leone have studied at the Islamic University in Madinah since it opened in 1961.

Before becoming his nation’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia in 2018, he worked for 14 years as the coordinator of the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs’ missionaries, programs and activities in Sierra Leone.

He also coordinated annual seminars and workshops organized by the Islamic University for imams and teachers of Arabic and Islamic studies in Sierra Leone.

Last year the university named Jalloh among its top 10 most distinguished alumni.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Sierra Leone Dr. Ibrahim Jalloh

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Sierra Leonean counterpart David Francis. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Sierra Leonean FM holds talks with senior Saudi officials during Riyadh visit
Pakistani minister, Saudi ambassador discuss enhancing cooperation in media, communication 
Pakistan
Pakistani minister, Saudi ambassador discuss enhancing cooperation in media, communication 

Latest updates

Astronaut who led humanity’s first mission around the Moon dead at 95
Astronaut who led humanity’s first mission around the Moon dead at 95
Roadside blast hits global coalition troops in Iraq
Roadside blast hits global coalition troops in Iraq
Drone hits Israel school, army says, as Yemen’s Houthis claim missile launch
Drone hits Israel school, army says, as Yemen’s Houthis claim missile launch
How the Arab world is responding to war-torn Gaza’s ‘beyond dire’ medical emergency
How the Arab world is responding to war-torn Gaza’s ‘beyond dire’ medical emergency
Where We Are Going Today: Oriya restaurant in Alkhobar
Where We Are Going Today: Oriya restaurant in Alkhobar

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.