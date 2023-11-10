Saudi Arabia signs cooperation, political deals with Sierra Leone, Seychelles and Rwanda during Saudi-African Summit

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with his Sierra Leonean counterpart Timothy Musa Kabba on the sidelines of the Saudi-Africa Summit in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
The discussions included reviewing bilateral relations and exploring ways to enhance cooperation across various fields. They also delved into strengthening bilateral and multilateral efforts, and discussed updates on international issues and concerted efforts in these areas.
Following the meeting, Prince Faisal and Kabba signed a general cooperation agreement and a memorandum of understanding on political consultations between Saudi Arabia and Sierra Leone to foster bilateral relations and intensify coordination and collaboration.
Prince Faisal also held similar talks with Seychelles’ Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism Sylvestre Radegonde to discuss bolstering ties.
The two sides also signed a general cooperation agreement to strengthen bilateral relations and intensify joint coordination and cooperation.
He also signed a memorandum of understanding for political consultation with Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Vincent Biruta.
Saudi Arabia attends Paris International Conference to help civilians in Gaza
Delegation led by senior official from aid agency KSrelief
Kingdom has implemented 274 aid projects worth $5.19bn since conflict began
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday took part in the Paris International Humanitarian Conference, organized on the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
The Kingdom’s delegation was led by Aqeel Al-Ghamdi, assistant supervisor general director for planning and development at the aid agency KSrelief, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
In his speech Al-Ghamdi thanked France for organizing the conference and the countries and organizations taking part for their efforts to ease the suffering of those living in Gaza by establishing mechanisms to speed up the supply of food aid, medical supplies and energy.
“Today, we gather to revive hope in the souls of our affected brothers in the Gaza Strip who have endured the bitterness of pain over an entire month during which their tragedy has surpassed the limits of humanity, and to share the burdens of our legal and moral responsibilities dictated by our humanitarian values and principles by providing urgent humanitarian support to the Palestinian people,” he said.
Since the start of the crisis, Saudi Arabia, working with the UN and global aid organizations, had implemented 274 humanitarian projects worth a combined $5.19 billion, of which 112 projects, worth almost $370 million, had been carried out by KSrelief, Al-Ghamdi said.
Also, a campaign, launched under the directive of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to collect donations from Saudi citizens to support the Palestinian people had so far raised more than $115 million, he said.
Saudi Arabia would continue to call for intensive efforts to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, lift the blockade, open crossings, deliver aid and implement international humanitarian law, Al-Ghamdi said.
The art of analysis: Film Criticism Conference opens in Riyadh
Event aims to ‘embrace film … through deconstruction, analysis and comparison,’ organizer says
Weeklong conference features screenings, workshops, discussions
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: Filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts gathered at the Cultural Palace on Thursday night for the official opening of the Film Criticism Conference, organized by the Saudi Film Commission.
The event began with a talk by Egyptian filmmaker Yousry Nasrallah, followed by a screening of his 1996 documentary “On Boys, Girls and the Veil” and a Q&A session.
Opening the event, Film Commission CEO Abdullah Al-Ayyaf said: “We need, today more than ever, a criticism movement that parallels the development of cinema, one that raises the audience’s awareness from one end and supports filmmakers and enables them to envision their works from a different perspective on the other.
“In a time when film criticism is declining in the Arab region and abroad, the need arose to initiate this conference and its forums to create balance and find a place that embraces the film scene, its ideologies and art forms, through deconstruction, analysis and comparison.”
While the official opening took place on Thursday, the conference got underway on Tuesday with the screening of several regional and international films at the Muvi Cinema on the U Walk strip.
On Thursday night, visitors were treated to an open-air screening of the Norwegian-Belgian animated film “Titina” in Kindi Square.
As well as the screenings, the conference will feature masterclasses and talks by filmmakers and industry experts from around the world. Among the topics up for discussion are the ethical dilemmas involved in documentary-making and the importance of criticism in the age of social media.
The event is accompanied by art film installations, including French artist Jean-Luc Godard’s “The Image Book,” Laia Cabrera and Isabelle Duverger’s “Dream-e-scape” and Kuwaiti Haya Alghanim’s “Two Captains Sink the Ship.”
Other activities, including workshops, are designed to appeal to younger audiences.
Saudi director and producer Majeed Saud told Arab News: “I think criticism is one of the pillars of cinema and without it the industry would be at a standstill.
“This conference is such a positive step that’s beneficial to any filmmaker and also in developing the Saudi cinema through criticism.”
Saudi director Khalid Fahad, whose film “Valley Road” is among those being screened, told Arab News that the conference was vital in developing an environment for film criticism.
“The most we have in Saudi are viewers and reviewers. We don’t have true critics,” he said.
“So, this is a mark of new beginnings for filmmakers to broaden their horizons and begin to understand. I think many people are interested in criticism or have that capability but haven’t explored it yet, so these conferences will hold a spotlight on them and help them find themselves.”
The conference runs until Tuesday.
Riyadh festival taking visitors on world culinary journey
Visitors with a sweet tooth can enjoy a range of chocolate and pastries
Dhai Al-Mutairi
RIYADH: The Food Culture Festival in Riyadh is giving visitors a taste of cuisine and culture from more than 35 countries around the world.
The five-day event, organized by the Culinary Arts Commission at Grassy Park in the Diplomatic Quarter, celebrates food and culture, offering an educational experience to visitors.
Countries taking part include China, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Brazil, Nepal and Armenia.
The carnival-inspired culinary festival includes street food, an exhibition area with booths featuring restaurants from various countries and 10 stores selling international food products.
“You need to come here hungry; there are too many options to choose from; I liked the momos from the Nepal booth, which are steamed dumplings filled with vegetables and meat,” said Sara Thomas, a visitor from the UK.
She added: “It is nice to see how different dumplings are made in other countries, with the different flavors and sauces used to distinguish them.”
Visitors with a sweet tooth can enjoy a range of chocolate and pastries. In the Belgium booth, crowds wait for waffles stuffed with chocolate, which pair well with the coffee served at the nearby Austrian booth.
Sweets can also be found in other booths, including the Switzerland section, which offers freshly made crepes with a range of toppings. There are also Turkish delights from Istanbul in the Turkish booth.
For meat lovers, the festival has a mixture of flavors, culinary creativity and ambiance with its live grilling stations. Visitors can learn meat-cooking techniques from countries including Brazil, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lebanon and Egypt.
The most popular booths include Peru, China, Spain and Palestine. The first is a favorite of children, who have taken a liking to the large stuffed animal alpaca and handmade dolls made from cruelty-free alpaca fur.
The Chinese booth offers ramen, soups and dumplings. The most popular dumpling is filled with pumpkin, meat and a vegetable filling.
The Spanish booth sells a popular seafood paella, providing visitors with a taste of authentic Spanish cuisine.
The Pakistani booths are also proving to be some of the most popular food hotspots at the festival by celebrating the diversity and richness of culinary traditions in the South Asian country.
Pakistani Ambassador to the Kingdom Ahmed Farooq attended the first day of the festival and inaugurated his country’s booths.
“I think it is a wonderful initiative by the Culinary Arts Commission and by the Ministry of Culture of Saudi Arabia to organize this food festival,” said Farooq.
He added: “I think food is the best way to bring people together, and Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share a lot of things, so food is one of those items that we thought we would introduce here to the Saudi public and others as well.”
On Nov. 11, the Pakistani booths will host live cooking demonstrations featuring renowned chefs including Naureen Ansari.
There are also interactive workshops and a display of home-cooked delights, Pakistani products and organic Pakistani-sourced items, including Sidr honey, which is produced from trees in the mountainous regions of Pakistan.
Other organic sourced items include pure Pakistani ghee, which offers a unique nutty flavor.
Other South Asian countries have also left a strong impression on visitors.
The Sri Lankan booth hosted a stunning live dance performance, which drew large crowds to the performance stage.
The country’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Pakeer Mohideen Amza, inaugurated his country’s booth and wished good luck to the young dancers.
“It is a privilege to be part of this Food Culture Festival. We are so happy to be part of it because it is an opportunity for us to show our food culture, and Sri Lankan food culture,” said Amza.
He added: “We will also be taking part in the demonstration of the Sri Lankan food items starting from today, with tea. As you know, Sri Lanka is the best place for finding tea in the world.”
The dance performance was one of many scheduled for the festival, with a range of countries showcasing their history of performance and traditional attire.
Animated performances are held every hour in alleys around the festival site.
The Riyadh event includes a designated area for children with games, competitions, cooking workshops, a playground, a cupcake coloring and decoration booth and face painting, among other activities.
The festival is organized in collaboration with the Royal Commission of Riyadh City and is supported by the Quality of Life Program, part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
Tickets for the festival, which opens from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. until Nov. 12, can be purchased at dc.moc.gov.sa.
A portion of the proceeds from food sales will be donated to the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to assist people in Gaza.
Crown prince at Saudi-African Summit reiterates Kingdom’s condemnation of Israel’s Gaza violations
The summit is being held to bolster strategic and economic ties between Saudi Arabia and African countries
The crown prince says the kingdom looks forward to launching new investments of over $25 billion in the region
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday reiterated the Kingdom’s condemnation of Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip and the forced displacement of Palestinians in the enclave.
“We condemn the Israeli occupation authorities’ violation of international law in Gaza,” the crown prince said during his opening speech at the Saudi-African Summit in Riyadh.
The summit is being held to bolster strategic and economic ties between Saudi Arabia and African countries.
He added in his speech that Saudi Arabia had provided more than $45 billion for humanitarian projects and development in 54 African countries.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has also provided a further $450 million in aid to 46 African countries, the crown prince said.
He announced the launch of a new $1 billion initiative to bring water to African countries over a period of 10 years.
“We are keen to develop cooperation and partnership and trade ties, and glad to announce the launch of the King Salman Development Initiative in Africa,” the crown prince said.
“We also look forward to launching new Saudi investments worth over $25 billion in various fields.”
The crown prince said that the Kingdom would finance $10 billion in exports and provide $5 billion in additional development financing to the African continent until 2030.
“The Kingdom is keen to support innovative solutions to address African debt, as it sought during its presidency of the G20 in 2020 to launch initiatives to suspend debt service payments during the pandemic for low-income countries, and the Common Framework for Debt Treatments initiative in many African countries,” he added.
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia supports sustainable development and recognizes every country’s right to utilize their resources and capacities. We reaffirm our commitment to ensuring the security and durability of energy supplies, benefiting from all energy sources, developing clean fuel solutions and providing food to over 750 million Africans.
“We aim to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh, to present an unprecedented version in the history of this exhibition that may contribute to projecting a better future for humanity.
“We look forward to your participation in highlighting the important role of Africa, its human and natural resources, growth opportunities and future potential.”
Saudi minister of economy and planning meets with Finnish companies
Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Finland Nesreen Al-Shebel attended the meeting
SPA
HELSINKI: Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim met with a number of companies that operate in Saudi Arabia from the Confederation of Finnish Industries to outline the latest developments of Saudi Vision 2030.
The meeting was part of the minister’s official visit to Finland.
Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Finland Nesreen Al-Shebel also attended the meeting.