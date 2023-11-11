Saudi authorities crack down on drug offenders

RIYADH: Saudi authorities seized hundreds of kilograms of drugs and made several arrests in operations carried out throughout the country, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
Border Guard land patrols in the Al-Harath governorate of the Jazan region foiled an attempt to smuggle 82 kg of qat. In another incident in Jazan, security patrols thwarted an attempt to smuggle 150 kg of qat in the Al-Dair governorate.
Meanwhile, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control arrested a citizen in the Qassim region for selling the drug amphetamine. The authorities also arrested a citizen in the Tabuk region for selling cannabis.
Preliminary legal proceedings against all the suspects have been completed and their cases referred to the Public Prosecution department.
The Kingdom’s security authorities have urged the public to play an active role in the fight against drug-related crimes. They have provided designated hotlines for reporting any information related to drug smuggling or selling.
In Makkah, Riyadh and the Eastern regions, citizens are encouraged to dial 911, and in other regions 999. The directorate can be reached at 995 or through the official email address: [email protected].
Security agencies have assured the public that all reports will be treated with confidentiality, and strict measures will be taken against those involved in illegal activities.
The General Directorate of Narcotics Control and law enforcement agencies have said they are committed to combatting the scourge of drug trafficking and abuse to ensure a secure environment for residents and citizens.
This shift responds to the growing demand for high-health-value food products
Organic farming avoids synthetic inputs like chemical fertilizers and pesticides
Updated 11 November 2023
SPA
JEDDAH: Farmers in Tabuk are shifting to organic crop production, aligning with consumer preferences for safe and healthy foods, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
Twelve farms in the region are transitioning to fully organic methods, utilizing natural fertilizers derived from animal or plant waste with a reliable production mechanism.
This shift responds to the growing demand for high-health-value food products, prompting sales outlets to supply and promote organic foods.
Organic farming avoids synthetic inputs like chemical fertilizers and pesticides, aiming to produce safe, healthy food with a focus on environmental sustainability.
On Saudi Organic Food Day, observed annually on Nov. 11, authorities highlight commendable shifts in agriculture and their positive impacts on human health, vitality, and overall well-being.
Tabuk, a pivotal agricultural region, is undergoing a transformation into a model for sustainable agriculture through collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture and local farmers.
Nine farms in Umluj and Al-Wajh provinces have also transitioned to organic production, alongside three farms in Duba and Abu Rakah provinces.
Food security is a priority in Saudi Arabia, and sustainable agriculture is gaining widespread attention. As part of Vision 2030, the Kingdom has formulated plans to promote organic farming and increase the use of technology and water-saving methods.
A sustainable farm in Wadi bin Hashbal in the southwest Asir region, recently recognized by the Guinness World Records as the largest of its kind in the world, uses treated water to irrigate crops planted across a 3.2 million square meter area.
Irrigation operations are overseen by specialists and carried out in several stages, minimizing the impact on freshwater resources, and promoting responsible water management practices.
Saudi Coffee Expert training program seeks to boost coffee industry
Women being trained as coffee experts for the first time
Participants also learn about Saudi coffee tools and preparation techniques, roasting, additives, and traditional regional recipes
Updated 11 November 2023
Afshan Aziz
JEDDAH: The Saudi Coffee Expert training program — an initiative of the Ministry of Culture and the Culinary Arts Commission — is currently underway across Saudi Arabia.
The first two week-long sessions of the training program were held in Jeddah from Oct. 29-Nov. 2 and Riyadh from Nov. 5-9. Two more sessions will be held in Riyadh over the next fortnight and the final session will be held in Alkhobar from Nov. 26-30.
Mayada Badr, CEO of the Culinary Arts Commission, told Arab News: “The Saudi Coffee Expert training program is a testament to our dedication to preserving our cultural heritage and fostering the growth of the coffee industry. By equipping young national cadres with the essential skills and knowledge, we are laying a solid foundation for the sustained prosperity of our beloved Saudi coffee. I wholeheartedly encourage all coffee enthusiasts to seize this exceptional opportunity and embrace the rich traditions of Saudi coffee.”
The organizers said the course explores the history of Saudi coffee, its significance to Arabs, and coffee cultivation practices in the Arabian Peninsula in general and in Saudi Arabia in particular, including different strains, processors, crop quality, and how to identify defects. Participants also learn about Saudi coffee tools and preparation techniques, roasting, additives, and traditional regional recipes, as well as the literary heritage surrounding coffee, examining early writings and symbolism in poetry.
The program also sheds light on coffee-serving practices and effective communication skills, covering ancient customs, modern-day practices, and ensuring the best possible experience for guests.
Sultan Al-Murayyi, a Saudi coffee expert based in Jeddah and one of the program’s trainers, told Arab News: “During the training program, I guided participants through the variations in roasting and additives used in Saudi coffee (in different areas of the Kingdom). For instance, the northern region tends to have a darker roast, while the southern region favors a lighter roast. The middle regions are typically characterized by a medium roast.”
He added: “For the first time, we trained female Saudi coffee experts. Women constitute half of Saudi Arabia, and the aim of the program is to empower and include them. They will play a crucial role in introducing Saudi coffee and our cultural heritage through an accessible and simplified approach. Our aspiration is to share Saudi culture and our exceptional coffee with the global community.”
Rami Ahmad Almwari, who participated in the Jeddah training program, said: “The program provided me with a deeper understanding of the captivating history and culture surrounding Saudi coffee. My aspiration is to leverage this newfound knowledge to potentially create a distinctive modern Saudi coffee beverage, offering a taste of our heritage to coffee lovers everywhere, all while drawing inspiration from our rich cultural roots.”
Another participant, Najwa Raheem, said: “There were several female participants in the program who were all proud to break barriers and pave the way in the Saudi coffee industry. This opportunity has definitely given us a platform to showcase our passion for coffee and our dedication to preserving our cultural heritage. We are excited to share our knowledge and expertise with the world, introducing Saudi coffee and our unique traditions in a way that resonates with coffee enthusiasts everywhere. Through our journey, we hope to inspire other women to pursue their dreams and excel in any field they choose.”
The Ministry of Culture has said that the Saudi Coffee Expert training program is intended to “create opportunities for increased productivity and profitability, in addition to networking and collaboration among Saudi coffee makers and producers, creating a stronger and more vibrant industry.”
Saudi crown prince says Israel bears responsibility for ‘crimes’ against Palestinians in Gaza
Prince Mohammed bin Salman condemning the international community’s silence towards the violations against the Palestinian civilians
Leaders attending the Arab-Islamic Summit reiterate calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, reject the continued Israeli aggression
Updated 11 November 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Israel bears responsibility for the “crimes committed against Palestinian people,” reiterating calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during his opening remarks at the Arab-Islamic Summit on Saturday.
The Saudi crown prince stressed the Kingdom’s ‘unequivocal’ rejection of the continued Israeli aggression in Gaza and the forced displacement of residents.
He pointed to the ‘double standards’ in applying the international humanitarian law, condemning the international community’s silence towards the violations against the Palestinian civilians.
He added: “We are facing a humanitarian catastrophe that testifies to the failure of the UN Security Council and the international community to put an end to the Israeli violations – a matter that demonstrates double standards.”
The crown prince reiterated calls for an immediate end to the military aggression in Gaza and the release of hostages to save lives.
He called for a coordinated, collective effort among Arab and Islamic states to take effective action to lift the siege and deliver humanitarian and relief aid into Gaza.
“The Kingdom has made tireless efforts since the beginning of the aggression in Gaza and has continued consultations to stop the war.”
He stressed that the only solution to achieve stability in the region is to end the occupation and the establishment of settlements.
“A Palestinian state must be established on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital,” said the crown prince.
Saudi Arabia hosted the emergency summit in response to the exceptional circumstances taking place in the Palestinian Gaza Strip as countries felt the need to unify efforts and come out with a unified collective position.
The summit brought together leaders from Arab and Asian nations, who called for an immediate end to the war on Gaza.
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Arab leaders including Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas, Egypt’s Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Syria’s Bashar al-Assad, and Iraq’s Abdul Latif Rashid were among the leaders who attended the summit on Saturday.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and President of Libya’s Presidential Council Mohamed Al-Manfi were among the participating leaders.
The summit also saw the attendance of Asian leaders including Presidents of Indonesia Joko Widodo and Krygystan Sady Japarov.
Speaking during the summit, the Palestinian president said the Palestinians are facing an “unmatched genocidal war,” calling on the United States to pressure Israel into halting its offensive on Gaza.
Abbas also called for international protection for the Palestinians in the face of Israeli attacks.
He urged the UN Security Council to practice its responsibilities by stopping the aggression against the Palestinians and delivering aid in Gaza.
“We will not accept military and security solutions in the Gaza Strip,” he added.
Time for action
Iran’s Raisi called on Muslim countries to impose oil and goods sanctions on Israel and designate the Israeli army “terrorist group.”
He accused Israel of using internationally banned weapons in the Gaza Strip and violating international humanitarian laws.
Raisi called the United States a major partner in Israel’s crimes against Gaza with its unconditional backing of the aggression and provision of weapons daily.
He urged Islamic countries to work together to pressure Israel and America to stop the war in Gaza.
“The top priority now is a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.” He added: “We must work to remove Israeli forces from Gaza.”
Raisi had earlier said that time had come for action over the conflict rather than talk as he headed to Riyadh.
“Today, the unity of the Islamic countries is very important,” he noted.
During his speech at the summit, Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani stressed his country’s negotiation efforts to release the hostages held in Gaza, saying that the international community has failed to bear its responsibilities.
He questioned “for how long will the international community treat israel as if it is above international law?”
“Who would have imagined that hospitals would be openly bombed in the 21st century and that families would be wiped from the civil registry by indiscriminate bombing?”
Al-Thani called for a permanent opening of a humanitarian corridor to bring aid into Gaza.
In his remarks, Jordan’s King Abdullah II called for a serious peace process to begin in the Middle East.
He said the war on Gaza was an extension of an occupation that has started more than seven decades ago, stressing that the two-state solution is the only way to bring peace in Palestine.
“The war waged by Israel on Gaza is hideous and has to stop,” he said. King Abdullah said Israel’s denial of food and medical supplies into Gaza constitues as a “war crime.”
Meanwhile, the Egyptian President El-Sisi denounced Israel’s forced displacement of the Palestinians, calling for an international investigation to be conducted into Israel’s violations against the people of Gaza.
He urged for an immediate sustainable ceasefire in Gaza “without restrictions or conditions.”
“The policies of collective punishment of the people of Gaza...are unacceptable and cannot be justified by self-defense or any other claims. They must be stopped immediately,”
He warned that failure to end the war in Gaza could result in its expansion to the rest of the region.
“The international community must put pressure to stop the bloodshed and address the roots of the conflict,” said El-Sisi.
Saudi Arabia has consistently called for an end to the bloodshed in the occupied territories.
The kingdom was scheduled to host two extraordinary summits, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit and the Arab League summit, on Saturday and Sunday. The joint summit will replace the two separate gatherings in light of the Gaza situation, the Saudi Foreign ministry said.
The joint meeting “will be held in response to the exceptional circumstances taking place in the Palestinian Gaza Strip as countries feel the need to unify efforts and come out with a unified collective position,” it said.
This week, the Israeli army advanced into Gaza City in the north of the enclave, resulting in a deluge of civilians flooding to the south, where Israel promised they would be safer.
Gaza’s Health Ministry said 11,000 people have been killed since the war began, and 27,000 have been injured. Israel has conducted a massive military operation into the occupied territory after Hamas militants killed 1,200 Israelis living near Gaza on Oct. 7.
The World Health Organization said on Friday that Gaza health services were at a breaking point. Hospitals are nearly out of crucial medical supplies and lack of water and electricity are hampering their work. Doctors are treating patients without anesthesia.
Israel has imposed a blockade as part of its campaign limiting the number of humanitarian supplies entering Gaza.
Attacks on Gaza civilians and facilities are ‘unjustifiable’: Saudi minister
Minister said the Kingdom’s condemnation of these practices is based on “UNESCO’s founding charter”
Updated 11 November 2023
Arab News
PARIS: Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, the Saudi minister of culture, denounced the ongoing “unjustifiable” attacks on civilians and public facilities in Gaza at the 42nd session of UNESCO’s General Conference in Paris.
“We strongly condemn the continuous attacks on civilians and the destruction of schools, hospitals, and cultural properties in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories,” the minister said at the conference on Friday.
He described these actions as “unjustifiable violations that are contrary to international norms and laws.”
The minister said the Kingdom’s condemnation of these practices is based on “UNESCO’s founding charter, which promotes international understanding as a prerequisite for preventing the recurrence of crimes, genocides, racism, and wars.”
He added: “Hence, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia calls for intensified international efforts to protect the rights of civilians in a way that contributes to the achievement of global peace and stability.”
Prince Badr, also chairman of the Saudi National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, expressed the Kingdom’s pride in its achievements over the past two years, which he attributed to the contributions of UNESCO and its member states in fostering international cooperation.
He also credited the Saudi leadership for its efforts to promote education, culture, and science, adding that Saudi Arabia has mobilized all its capabilities to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
The minister highlighted Saudi Arabia’s eagerness to actively participate in the various executive councils of UNESCO’s programs.
He spoke on the fruitful partnership between Saudi Arabia and UNESCO and the launch of six pioneering projects through the Cultural Development Fund to positively impact cultural heritage around the world.
This fruitful cooperation resulted in Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the 45th session of the World Heritage Committee, during which 42 new world heritage sites were inscribed, he said.
He further highlighted Saudi efforts in the cultural sector, including the launch of the Islamic World Cultural Index Project in cooperation with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.
The minister also spoke about the Kingdom’s achievements in digital competitiveness and artificial intelligence.
“We are proud to establish the Riyadh-based UNESCO’s International Center of AI Research and Ethics to improve capacity and the legislative data which reflects the Kingdom’s pioneering role in the field,” he said.
He expressed appreciation for UNESCO’s efforts in promoting world peace, building bridges for intercultural dialogue, and launching development, cultural and scientific initiatives to achieve the SDGs.
Saudi crown prince says Israel bears responsibility for ‘crimes’ against Palestinians in Gaza
Iran urges Islamic states to impose sanctions on Israel
Qatar stresses its efforts to release hostages held in Gaza
Arab and Muslim leaders call for immediate end to Gaza war
Updated 11 November 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Israel bears responsibility for the “crimes committed against Palestinian people,” reiterating calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during his opening remarks at the Arab-Islamic Summit on Saturday.
The Saudi crown prince stressed the Kingdom’s ‘unequivocal’ rejection of the continued Israeli aggression in Gaza and the forced displacement of residents.
He pointed to the ‘double standards’ in applying the international humanitarian law, condemning the international community’s silence towards the violations against the Palestinian civilians.
He added: “We are facing a humanitarian catastrophe that testifies to the failure of the UN Security Council and the international community to put an end to the Israeli violations – a matter that demonstrates double standards.”
The crown prince reiterated calls for an immediate end to the military aggression in Gaza and the release of hostages to save lives.
He called for a coordinated, collective effort among Arab and Islamic states to take effective action to lift the siege and deliver humanitarian and relief aid in Gaza.
“The Kingdom has made tireless efforts since the beginning of the aggression in Gaza and has continued consultations to stop the war.”
He stressed that the only solution to achieve stability in the region is to end the occupation and the establishment of settlements.
“A Palestinian state must be established on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital,” said the crown prince.
Saudi Arabia hosted the emergency summit in response to the exceptional circumstances taking place in the Palestinian Gaza Strip.
The summit brought together leaders from Arab and Asian nations, who called for an immediate end to the war on Gaza.
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Arab leaders including Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas, Egypt’s Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Syria’s Bashar al-Assad, and Iraq’s Abdul Latif Rashid were among the leaders who attended the summit on Saturday.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and President of Libya’s Presidential Council Mohamed Al-Manfi were among the participating leaders.
The summit also saw the attendance of Asian leaders including Presidents of Indonesia Joko Widodo and Krygystan Sady Japarov.
Speaking during the summit, the Palestinian president said the Palestinians are facing an “unmatched genocidal war,” calling on the United States to pressure Israel into halting its offensive on Gaza.
Abbas also called for international protection for the Palestinians in the face of Israeli attacks.
He urged the UN Security Council to practice its responsibilities by stopping the aggression against the Palestinians and delivering aid in Gaza.
“We will not accept military and security solutions in the Gaza Strip,” he added.
Time for action
Iran’s Raisi called on Muslim countries to impose oil and goods sanctions on Israel and designate the Israeli army “terrorist group.”
He accused Israel of using internationally banned weapons in the Gaza Strip and violating international humanitarian laws.
Raisi called the United States a major partner in Israel’s crimes against Gaza with its unconditional backing of the aggression and provision of weapons daily.
He urged Islamic countries to work together to pressure Israel and America to stop the war in Gaza.
“The top priority now is a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.” He added: “We must work to remove Israeli forces from Gaza.”
Raisi had earlier said that time had come for action over the conflict rather than talk as he headed to Riyadh.
“Today, the unity of the Islamic countries is very important,” he noted.
During his speech at the summit, Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani stressed his country’s negotiation efforts to release the hostages held in Gaza, saying that the international community has failed to bear its responsibilities.
He questioned “for how long will the international community treat israel as if it is above international law?”
“Who would have imagined that hospitals would be openly bombed in the 21st century and that families would be wiped from the civil registry by indiscriminate bombing?”
Al-Thani called for a permanent opening of a humanitarian corridor to bring aid into Gaza.
In his remarks, Jordan’s King Abdullah II called for a serious peace process to begin in the Middle East.
He said the war on Gaza was an extension of an occupation that has started more than seven decades ago, stressing that the two-state solution is the only way to bring peace in Palestine.
“The war waged by Israel on Gaza is hideous and has to stop,” he said. King Abdullah said Israel’s denial of food and medical supplies into Gaza constitues as a “war crime.”
Meanwhile, the Egyptian President El-Sisi denounced Israel’s forced displacement of the Palestinians, calling for an international investigation to be conducted into Israel’s violations against the people of Gaza.
He urged for an immediate sustainable ceasefire in Gaza “without restrictions or conditions.”
“The policies of collective punishment of the people of Gaza...are unacceptable and cannot be justified by self-defense or any other claims. They must be stopped immediately,”
He warned that failure to end the war in Gaza could result in its expansion to the rest of the region.
“The international community must put pressure to stop the bloodshed and address the roots of the conflict,” said El-Sisi.
Saudi Arabia has consistently called for an end to the bloodshed in the occupied territories.
The kingdom was scheduled to host two extraordinary summits, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit and the Arab League summit, on Saturday and Sunday. The joint summit will replace the two separate gatherings in light of the Gaza situation, the Saudi Foreign ministry said.
The joint meeting “will be held in response to the exceptional circumstances taking place in the Palestinian Gaza Strip as countries feel the need to unify efforts and come out with a unified collective position,” it said.
This week, the Israeli army advanced into Gaza City in the north of the enclave, resulting in a deluge of civilians flooding to the south, where Israel promised they would be safer.
Gaza’s Health Ministry said 11,000 people have been killed since the war began, and 27,000 have been injured. Israel has conducted a massive military operation into the occupied territory after Hamas militants killed 1,200 Israelis living near Gaza on Oct. 7.
The World Health Organization said on Friday that Gaza health services were at a breaking point. Hospitals are are nearly out of crucial medical supplies and lack of water and electricity are hampering their work. Doctors are treating patients without anesthesia.
Israel has imposed a blockade as part of its campaign limiting the number of humanitarian supplies entering Gaza.