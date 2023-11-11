Regional startups raise $156m in October

You are here

Saudi startups raised $51 million in October, with human resources tech firm Jisr securing $30 million in its series A round led by Merak Capital. (Supplied)
  • Lion’s share of investments was funneled into UAE, KSA, and Egypt
CAIRO: Startups in the Middle East and North Africa region saw an uptick in venture capital investment amounts and deals during October.

Following a four-month period of decline, startup funding within the region saw a major increase, raising a total of $156 million, a significant leap from the $63 million secured in September.

This increase marks a 333 percent rise month-on-month, yet still represents a 76 percent fall compared to the same period last year, according to Wamda’s monthly report.

From January to October, the MENA region’s total funding reached $1.9 billion, witnessing a 36.6 percent decrease from the $3 billion recorded during the same timeframe in 2022.

Despite a lower year-on-year funding volume, the number of deals rose to 51 in October, up from 36 in September, thanks in part to the active accelerator scene.

The lion’s share of investments was funneled into the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

UAE startups topped the funding charts, with $90 million across 24 deals. Leading the pack was XPANCEO, a deeptech company specializing in smart contact lens technology, securing a $40 million seed round from Hong Kong-based Opportunity Ventures.

Saudi startups followed with $51 million raised, with HRtech firm Jisr securing $30 million in its series A round led by Merak Capital.  

Egyptian startups, with Pearl Semiconductor at the helm, raised $13 million, and both countries recorded nine deals each.

Seed and pre-series A rounds dominated funding activity, comprising approximately 93 percent of the capital raised.  

Seed-stage companies raised $72 million over 17 rounds, while series A startups amassed $63 million across four deals, highlighting investor confidence in early-stage ventures.

Notably, October saw no investments in growth or later-stage startups.

Deeptech emerged as the most lucrative sector, attracting $45 million across four deals, primarily influenced by XPANCEO’s funding.  

Human resources tech, propelled by Jisr’s round, ranked second, while proptech and logistics also performed strongly, with respective raises of $23 million and $20 million, led by UAE’s Nomad Homes and Neo Mobility.

The month also registered a decline in fintech investments, which dropped by 56 percent to $7 million. 




XPANCEO, a deeptech company specializing in smart contact lens technology, secured a $40 million seed round from Hong Kong-based Opportunity Ventures. (Supplied)

International investor participation in MENA startup deals increased, with foreign investors involved in 20 of the 51 transactions.  

UAE investors were the most active regionally, engaging in 14 deals, followed by Saudi speculators with 11.

Mixed-gender founding teams secured 22 percent of the funding, with male founders claiming 75 percent, and female-led startups receiving three percent.

The month was marked by two significant acquisitions, namely, UAE-based Shipsy’s purchase of India’s Stockbone, and Saudi CashIN’s buyout of Cardless.

On the venture capital front, Saudi Venture Capital invested $10 million in Ruya Private Capital I to bolster local small and medium-sized enterprises and contributed to IMPACT46’s third fund.  

Meanwhile, Tunisia’s Anava allocated $5 million to the Titan Seed Fund I, targeting Tunisian startups.

In addition, 500 Global, in collaboration with ITIDA, initiated the Scale Up program to elevate Egyptian startups.

Saudi Arabia’s Ajras raises $28m in a seed round

Ajras, a Saudi Arabian proptech startup, announced a successful $28 million seed funding round in a combination of debt and equity led by Madarek International.

Established in 2022 by Muath Al-Jubailan, Abdullah Al-Qarni, Ahmed AlTamimi, Suleiman Al-Jarbou, and Suhail Al Tamimi, Ajras aims to address cash flow management challenges faced by retail businesses.  

Ajras’s service model provides flexible payment solutions for commercial rents, enabling tenants to make annual rent payments in installments.

The injection of capital will be allocated to the enhancement of Ajras’s primary service — the facilitation of streamlined payment processes for long-term commercial property leases.  

This move is designed to simplify financial operations between landlords and tenants, focusing on the retail sector.

The funding initiative marks a strategic move for Ajras as it looks to consolidate its position within the real estate market by offering tailored payment options for commercial leases.  

Saudi Financial Academy partners with VCPEA to boost talent in the venture capital sector

Saudi Arabia’s Financial Academy has partnered with the Saudi Venture Capital and Private Equity Association to launch a specialized training program featuring world-class trainers to foster research in the field of venture capital and private equity in the Kingdom.  

This collaboration is a direct response to the Kingdom’s Financial Sector Development program, focusing on advancing the skills and competencies of financial professionals through innovative and effective training and solutions.

The program aims to address skill gaps and elevate professional standards within the sector, thereby contributing to the Kingdom’s economic development.

The CEO of the academy, Mana Al-Khamsan, emphasized that this initiative is aligned with the academy’s strategic goals to develop the financial sector’s human resources, thus enhancing the sector’s overall growth and prosperity, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency.

RVC contributes to Flat6Labs’ Startup Seed Fund

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Valley Company, the venture capital division of King Saud University, has contributed an undisclosed sum to Flat6Labs’ Startup Seed Fund.  

The investment by RVC aligns with its strategy to nurture early-stage startups within the Kingdom, particularly in sectors like fintech, healthtech, edtech, and tourism.  

This move is part of RVC’s broader objective to cultivate a diverse investment portfolio that not only fosters innovation but also aligns with the educational and entrepreneurial objectives of King Saud University, contributing to the Kingdom’s overall economic and technological advancement.

ANKARA: Turkish Airlines on Saturday held talks with Airbus to discuss a potential order of 355 new aircraft, the state-run Anadolu news agency said. 

During the meeting, which took place in Istanbul, officials from Turkish Airlines discussed buying 75 wide-body A350-900 and 15 wide-body A350-1000 aircraft as well as 250 narrow-body A321neo aircraft and five A350F cargo aircraft, in addition to 10 A350-900s for which terms have already been agreed. 

If the parties agree, the order will be the largest in the airline’s history. 

In May, Turkish Airlines Chairman Ahmet Bolat said the company was planning to order a total of 600 new aircraft in June and they would be delivered within 10 years. Part of the order would be optional and the final order would depend on a government decision, expected in two months, he said in June. 

Turkish Airlines officials also held talks with Rolls Royce for engine maintenance services and spare engines for the wide-body A350 aircraft, Anadolu said.

Moody’s turns negative on US credit rating, draws Washington ire

Moody’s turns negative on US credit rating, draws Washington ire
Updated 53 min 30 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Moody’s turns negative on US credit rating, draws Washington ire

Moody’s turns negative on US credit rating, draws Washington ire
Updated 53 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: Moody’s on Friday lowered its outlook on the US credit rating to “negative” from “stable” citing large fiscal deficits and a decline in debt affordability, a move that drew immediate criticism from President Joe Biden’s administration.

The move follows a rating downgrade of the sovereign by another ratings agency, Fitch, this year, which came after months of political brinkmanship around the US debt ceiling.

Federal spending and political polarization have been a rising concern for investors, contributing to a selloff that took US government bond prices to their lowest levels in 16 years.

“It is hard to disagree with the rationale, with no reasonable expectation for fiscal consolidation any time soon,” said Christopher Hodge, chief economist for the US at Natixis. “Deficits will remain large ... and as interest costs take up a larger share of the budget, the debt burden will continue to grow.”

The ratings agency said in a statement that “continued political polarization” in Congress raises the risk that lawmakers will not be able to reach consensus on a fiscal plan to slow the decline in debt affordability.”

“Any type of significant policy response that we might be able to see to this declining fiscal strength probably wouldn’t happen until 2025 because of the reality of the political calendar next year,” William Foster, a senior vice president at Moody’s, told Reuters in an interview.

Republicans, who control the US House of Representatives, expect to release a stopgap spending measure on Saturday aimed at averting a partial government shutdown by keeping federal agencies open when current funding expires next Friday.

Moody’s is the last of the three major rating agencies to maintain a top rating for the US government. Fitch changed its rating from “triple-A” to “AA+” in August, joining S&P which has had an “AA+” rating since 2011.

While it changed its outlook, indicating a downgrade is possible over the medium term, Moody’s affirmed its long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings at “Aaa” citing US credit and economic strengths.

Immediately after the Moody’s release, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said the change was “yet another consequence of congressional Republican extremism and dysfunction.”

“While the statement by Moody’s maintains the United States’ Aaa rating, we disagree with the shift to a negative outlook. The American economy remains strong, and Treasury securities are the world’s preeminent safe and liquid asset,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in a statement.

Adeyemo said the Biden administration had demonstrated its commitment to fiscal sustainability, including through over $1 trillion in deficit reduction measures included in a June agreement struck with Congress on raising the US debt limit, and Biden’s proposal to reduce the deficit by nearly $2.5 trillion over the next decade.

Treasury yields have soared this year on expectations the Federal Reserve will keep monetary policy tight, as well as on US-focused fiscal concerns.

The sharp rise in Treasury yields “has increased pre-existing pressure on US debt affordability,” Moody’s said.

A Moody’s downgrade could exacerbate fiscal concerns, but investors have said they are skeptical it would have a material impact on the US bond market, seen as a safe haven because of its depth and liquidity.

However, “it is a reminder that the clock is ticking and the markets are moving closer and closer to understanding that we could go into another period of drama that could lead ultimately to the government shutting down,” said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial.

Moody’s decision also comes as Biden, who is seeking reelection in 2024, has seen his support fall sharply in the polls. A New York Times/Siena poll released on Sunday showed him trailing former President Donald Trump, the leading Republican candidate, in five of six battleground states: Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Biden was ahead of Trump in Wisconsin. The outcome in those six states will help determine who wins the presidential election.

The Moody’s move will also heap pressure on congressional Republicans to advance funding legislation to avert a partial government shutdown.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson, who has spent days in talks with members of his slim 221-212 Republican majority about several stopgap measures, said Moody’s decision underscored the failure of what he called Biden’s “reckless spending agenda.”

“Our $33.6 trillion debt is unsustainable and poses a danger to our national security and economy,” he said in a statement. “We will fight to get our finances in order.”

The House and the Democratic-led Senate must agree on a vehicle that Biden can sign into law before current funding expires on Nov. 17.

Infighting among House Republicans has led to flirtations with government shutdowns yet both parties have contributed to budget deficits.

Biden’s Democrats have backed a wide range of spending plans, while Republicans pushed through sharp tax cuts early in Donald Trump’s presidency that also fed the deficit. The total gross US debt rose by about $7.9 trillion during Trump’s years in office. Neither party has seriously addressed the rising costs of the Social Security and Medicare programs that represent a significant slice of federal spending.

  • Ambitious trade and investment initiative represents an economic shift to the East and the Global South
RIYADH: On Sept. 10, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding between India, the Middle East, and Europe for the construction of a new economic corridor.

The MoU was signed between India, the US, UAE, France, Germany, Italy and the EU.

The ambitious trade and investment initiative includes an eastern corridor that connects India to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Israel, and a northern corridor linking those Middle Eastern countries to Europe.

Speaking during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, the crown prince said the project seeks to “strengthen economic interdependence” and common interests of the countries involved.

“The world stands at an inflection point in history,” said US President Joe Biden while addressing the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor summit that was held in New Delhi on the sidelines of the G20 summit and called the agreement “historic.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a recent radio address that IMEC will become the basis of world trade for hundreds of years to come.

The transport corridor serves to further centralize the energy-rich Gulf states within the global economy, placing them at the center of geoeconomic activity.

In so doing, the IMEC represents an economic shift away from the West to the East and the Global South, shifts that have been taking place since the financial crisis in 2008 and which have continued.

The corridor, through its geographical and economic positioning, is likely to accelerate that shift. 

It is clear that banks are focusing their lending activities on what is known as ‘productive lending’ such as education and other productive economic sectors.

Talat Zaki Hafez, Economic columnist and banking expert

While the IMEC is in its infancy, it is being lauded for its ability to provide alternative trade routes to thriving markets of the Middle East and Europe, extending India’s reach to North Africa and North America.

“The economic impact on Saudi Arabia and India is great, especially concerning the already strong bilateral economic and trade relationship between the two countries that dates back to 1947 and the bilateral trade between the two countries,” Talat Hafiz, a Saudi economic writer and banking expert told Arab News.

“The volume of trade exchange between Saudi Arabia and India in 2022 reached $52.4 billion and the value of Kingdom’s exports to India amounted to $41.9 billion, of which $8.14 billion are non-oil exports, while the Kingdom imports from India amounted to $10.5 billion,” he added.

In a recent column for Arab News, GCC Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Negotiation Abdel Aziz Al-Uwaisheg stated that from a Gulf standpoint “the new venture will solidify the region’s historical position as the primary trade route linking Asia, Europe and Africa.”

Al-Uwaisheg highlighted the route’s emphasis in energy trade and how it capitalizes on the region’s comparative advantage in providing cheap and reliable energy to the rest of the world.

The eight IMEC signatories – Saudi Arabia, UAE, India, France, Germany, the US, Italy and the EU – account for approximately half of the world’s economy and 40 percent of its population.

This means, states Al-Uwaisheg, that the corridor has the potential to transform global trade and development as the signatories commit to the right resources.

Talmiz Ahmad, former Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Oman, told Arab News that his country is “already a very major trade partner for all the countries of the GCC, including Saudi Arabia.”

He added: “Saudi Arabia is already our number four trade partner in the world globally and the number one supplier of petroleum to India.”

The former diplomat further added how India has substantial trade relationships with all the countries of the GCC. 

It will definitely improve and enhance the overall trade activities between Saudi Arabia and South Asia, also simply because it will shorten the trade flow time by six to three days, which in turn will improve the frequency of trade between Saudi Arabia and South Asia.

Talmiz Ahmad, former Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Oman

“It is based on the purchase of energy trade and investments. It’s already a very substantial relationship and in South Asia and the Arabian and the Arabian Peninsula are already extremely well connected,” he said.

Ahmad notes how Saudi Arabia has been speaking about having a railway project across the Arabian Peninsula for the past 10 to 15 years.

The corridor, he emphasized, offers the chance to give the Saudi-India economic partnership “new value.”

“It should go beyond business into something which we would call a genuine and substantial strategic partnership,” he told Arab News, adding: “I would recommend, given Saudi Arabia’s important presence in the Gulf as well as in the Red Sea, that there is hope for maritime security cooperation between India, the Middle East and Saudi Arabia. The core partners should be India and Saudi Arabia, and they can bring in other partners as the situation warrants. I am saying this because the most important area for regional interests is the Western Indian Ocean, particularly the Arabian Sea.”

The corridor, which will comprise a 4,800-kilometer trade route linking India to the Arabian Gulf states and Europe, will include pipelines for electricity and hydrogen.

It will comprise two separate routes: an east corridor that links India to the Arabian Gulf, and a northern corridor connecting the Gulf states to Europe.

Additionally, the sea and rail route will foster the transit of goods and services as well as digital and electronic connectivity and export clean hydrogen.

The crown prince has previously said the project intends to enhance trade between the participating countries, boost the import of energy supplies, including hydrogen.

“It will definitely improve and enhance the overall trade activities between Saudi Arabia and South Asia, also simply because it will shorten the trade flow time by six to three days, which in turn will improve the frequency of trade between Saudi Arabia and South Asia,” adds Hafiz.

He further explained how the new corridor is significant for both regions “in the medium and long term, as it will not only shorten the shipping time of goods between the two regions but also save on the cost of shipping and transport.”

It also, states Hafiz, “encourages prompt businesses between the two regions.” IMEC is being established during a time when Saudi Arabia is looking to expand its trade with the world. 

“This is opening new routes of business with friendly countries such as India and other parts of the world also as a way to strengthen its economy and diversify it away from a reliance on oil,” explains Hafiz. “[IMEC] will help the Kingdom achieve its Vision 2030 objectives and improve its non-GDP and non-oil exports.”

The corridor does have geopolitical implications. One is the current war between Israel and Hamas raising a question mark on when and how the IMEC is likely to go ahead.

It is also not the first time that a massive trade route with aims to stretch across the globe has been launched.

In 2013, China announced its One Belt One Road initiative, a global infrastructure development strategy adopted by Beijing to invest in more than 150 countries and international organizations.

Yet this project, also known as the Belt and Road initiative, is facing questions over its significance amid China’s slower economic growth.

Hafiz argued that even with these concerns, as well as the boost to the US’ profile in the region given by IMEC, the presence of both projects is a potential “win-win” situation.

“There should be any geopolitical impact of IMEC compared to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, since both of them contribute positively to global trade and serve the trade and economic interest of the countries who are part of the two trade agreements,” he told Arab News, adding that the two projects offer the potential for greater synergies of integration and cooperation through economic means and a way to further expand the already growing avenues for business in the region.

  • UK firms have reported that being exposed to the Saudi market has been a ‘turbo charge’ for their companies
RIYADH: Bilateral trade between Saudi Arabia and the UK increased 68 percent in the last year, amounting to $17 billion, according to the chairwoman of the Saudi British Joint Business Council.

Speaking to Arab News, Jennie Gubbins said this “phenomenal growth” is indicative of a relationship that is “better than ever” and constantly improving between the two Kingdoms.

The increase in trade cannot be attributed to the oil sector alone, the chairwoman instead, pointing to the effectiveness of the Kingdom’s economic diversification efforts and the development of other industries, primarily in the tech field.

The Saudi British Joint Business Council utilizes Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 as a “blueprint” for areas to focus on as it continues to grow. (SPA)

She said:“This is just a really exciting time. The relationship between Saudi Arabia and the UK, I think, is better than I've ever seen it, and I've been working between the UK and the Middle East for a long time.”

Led by the council, the UK launched a fintech mission to Saudi Arabia where a delegation of 25 members flew to Riyadh to meet with their Saudi counterparts. The mission was deemed an “amazing success” by the chairwoman, as it shed light on the growing scene in Saudi Arabia.

FASTFACT

The increase in trade cannot be attributed to the oil sector alone, the chairwoman said, pointing to the effectiveness of the Kingdom’s economic diversification efforts and the development of other industries, primarily in the tech field.

As the Kingdom aims to become a hub in the region for fintech companies, UK firms have reported that being exposed to the Saudi market has been a “turbo charge” for their companies.

“People who don’t know what’s going on in Saudi Arabia think maybe it’s oil stuff but it’s all about – what we and our members are seeing – it’s a huge growth in the technology (sector). Things like clean tech, fintech, health tech, huge interest in all of those things,” Gubbins said.

Reflecting on a similar mission carried out in 2022, Gubbins said the 25 people in the delegation have been vocal regarding the boost it gave their companies.

Jennie Gubbins, Saudi British Joint Business Council chairwoman

“They've got amazing access, they’ve got a better understanding of the market and how it works. And it was such a success … some of the people who came with us last March have come back with much, much better businesses than they went with. So they opened in Saudi Arabia, they've been applying for licenses, they've been talking to investors … We’re actually repeating it in January with a different group,” she added.

Roxana Mohammadian-Molina, chief strategy officer of the council and member of the board of the fintech blend network, told Arab News that the UK’s establishment of a multitude of hubs  in the Kingdom continues to grow the symbiotic relationship between the two nations.

We’ve taken Vision 2030 as a bit of a blueprint for what’s important in this because clearly whatever we can do that aligns our membership with Vision 2030.

Jennie Gubbins, Saudi British Joint Business Council chairwoman

“This is the key moment, for both Saudi Arabia and for the UK, post-Brexit, post-COVID. And given the current geopolitical situation and for Saudi Arabia as well, trying to become a regional hub in many fronts in fintech but also in green energy and in so many other sectors,” Mohammadian-Molina said.

“And I think it is the time to really step up our support for each other. Obviously, the relationship between the two Kingdoms, you know, dates back 100 years, but now it is time to set up and to step up our collaboration and really be able to support each other in achieving our goals,” she added.

The council utilizes Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 as a “blueprint” for areas to focus on as it continues to grow.

Now it is time to set up and to step up our collaboration and really be able to support each other in achieving our goals, says
Roxana Mohammadian-Molina, Chief strategy officer of Saudi British Joint Business Council

The initiative was deemed “the UK’s vision also” by Britain’s Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh in October, a notion which Gubbins affirms.

“We've taken Vision 2030 as a bit of a blueprint for what's important in this because clearly whatever we can do that aligns our membership with Vision 2030,” the chairwoman said.

Saudi Arabian mega-project NEOM held an opening for its first international office to be located in London this week, an event which was attended by Dowden.

Gubbins outlined that this decision does not come entirely as a surprise.

“In terms of nationals working within NEOM the biggest national group was the Saudis, but the second biggest was the British, which you could think is really important,” the chairwoman said.

As the first international NEOM office, the UK will also serve as a base for the giga-project’s operations across Europe.

“I think that it’s very exciting and it’s something I really feel proud of as a Brit. Clearly, they haven’t done it by accident. They’ve done it because, whether it’s because of the pools of talent or whether that’s because of the access to other skills within the UK market, that’s obviously a good reason to be here. And it’s great to see,” she added.

The chairwoman further outlined the council’s role in and the importance of “demystifying” the Kingdom to investors and business alike, noting that perceptions of the country are often “five years back” compared to the realities that are witnessed on the ground.

She further stated that the body has been stressing the need for companies to establish their regional hubs in Saudi Arabia, noting that the rate of change in the Kingdom is “phenomenal” and can be constantly felt.

Among their efforts, the council is holding a session next week aimed at companies who are looking to conduct business within the Kingdom but need a push on how or where to start.

“The rates of change in Saudi Arabia is so phenomenal. Even just a few months between trips, you can see some changes. It’s incredible. So part of our role is about demystifying Saudi Arabia in the UK market,” Gubbins said.

Looking to the future, both women called on the coming generation of young business leaders from both countries to lead the charge. The council aims to keep growing, and further nurture the blossoming relation between the Kingdoms, highlighting the role of diversity in both age and gender.

As the Saudi female workforce continues to grow and take a prominent role in the tech scene, the council aims to ensure that its membership is reflective of these growing numbers.

“In the young companies that we visited you wouldn’t really think that you were in Riyadh. You would feel that you are in the city of London (with) all those energetic female entrepreneurs. And this is something that is something that we want to reflect more in the current changes that are happening in the council,” Mohammadian-Molina said.

She added that the UK-Saudi relationship is at a “very important” moment, as Britain seeks to follow the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 blueprint.

 

  • Saudi banks’ money supply saw an 8 percent year-on-year expansion in September, reaching SR2.66 trillion
RIYADH: Saudi banks’ money supply saw an 8 percent year-on-year expansion in September, reaching SR2.66 trillion ($710 billion), according to the Kingdom’s central bank, also known as SAMA.

Term deposits, a significant contributor to this growth, recorded a 49.35 percent increase to come in at SR811.31 billion.
This surge has been consistent since June 2021, with term deposits accounting for an increased proportion of the total money supply, rising from 20 percent to 30 percent by September 2023.
Time deposits generally offer more favorable interest rates compared to demand deposits. This can make them particularly appealing to both individuals and businesses especially in an environment of increasing interest rates.
The Gulf region’s monetary policy was influenced by the US Federal Reserve’s choice to increase interest rates, driven by the goal of reducing high inflation. This impact was particularly significant as most of the region’s currencies are pegged to the dollar.
The Fed’s latest decision kept its benchmark level at between 5.25 percent and 5.50 percent, the result of 11 rate increases unleashed since March 2022. The decision meant Saudi Central Bank will keep its repo rates at the current 6 percent level.
Shifting to the bank lending side, there was a significant 10 percent surge during this timeframe, reaching SR2.54 trillion. The most substantial growth was noted in the education, utilities, and professional and technical services sectors.
“It is clear that banks are focusing their lending activities on what is known as ‘productive lending’ such as education and other productive economic sectors,” Talat Zaki Hafez, economic columnist and banking expert commented.
“The education sector has been and is still witnessing great focus from the Saudi government to meet the requirements for newly developed economic sectors, such as AI (artificial intelligence), Internet of Things, cyber security and other sectors,” he added.
Although personal loans constituted the largest segment in bank credit, amounting to SR1.23
trillion in September, it did not exhibit an annual growth rate similar to that observed in other corporate sectors.
This category, which covers diverse types of credit provided to individuals, experienced a 7 percent increase, rising from SR1.15 trillion in September
last year.
The surge in government spending in Saudi Arabia has heightened corporations’ interest in borrowing, and the adaptability of utilizing floating corporate interest rates might be facilitating effective management of interest rate fluctuations.
This could have potentially contributed to a growth in corporate lending compared to retail loans.
The education sector, despite its rather modest share in bank lending relative to other sectors, recorded the highest growth rate in September, surging by 65 percent and reaching approximately SR6 billion compared to the same month last year.
Meanwhile, lending for electricity, gas, and water supplies witnessed a 37.7 percent increase during this timeframe, totaling SR132.7 billion.
Additionally, lending for professional, scientific, and technical activities experienced a 36 percent year-on-year growth, amounting to SR5.4 billion.
During the same period, bank credit to financial and insurance activities surged by 21 percent, totaling SR104.53 billion.
Residential new mortgage loans on the other hand decreased to SR5.8 billion from SR9.9 billion in September last year.
This sector has been following a declining trend in recent months and the data released by SAMA reveals a notable decrease, with figures for September 2023 standing at SR5.8 billion
compared to SR9.9 billion in September 2022.
“I believe there are two main reasons for the decrease. The first one is the noticeable hike in interest rates, as it has witnessed significant increases in 2023 compared to its levels in 2021. The three-month average SAIBOR (Saudi Interbank Offered Rate) increased from as low as 0.8 percent to more than 6 percent in 2023,” Hafez said.
“The second reason is the significant increase in prices of real estate especially in prime locations, adding to it the increase in building material costs due to the global inflation,” he added.
Credit card loans in Saudi Arabia experienced a robust uptick in the third quarter of 2023, marking a 19.76 percent increase compared to the same quarter in the previous year.
Over this period, total credit card loans surged to SR26.5 billion, up from SR22.12 billion.
In Saudi Arabia, the surge in credit card loans was closely intertwined with the growing trend of cashless transactions, particularly through the widespread use of point of sales systems.
The ease of online and card payments may have significantly contributed to the increased adoption of credit card loans, as consumers find these methods more convenient and efficient.
As the Kingdom embraces a digital transformation and transitions towards a cashless society, credit card loans may become a pivotal financial tool for individuals seeking seamless transactions and enhanced purchasing power.
The growth in both credit card loans and POS transactions reflected not only evolving consumer preferences but also the broader economic shift towards digital financial solutions.
POS transactions in September this year amounted to SR50.5 billion, marking a 6.43 percent increase compared to the same month last year.
The data revealed that Saudi consumers allocated a significant portion of their spending to food and beverages, with sales in this category reaching SR8.04 billion in September, showing a 12 percent increase year-on-year.
The restaurant and café sector followed closely, with sales totaling SR7.3 billion, marking an 11 percent growth during the same timeframe.
Miscellaneous goods and services also saw increased spending, amounting to SR5.65 billion, an 8 percent rise from September last year.
Notably, spending on hotels exhibited the highest growth rate; reaching SR1.06 billion, up from SR907.5 million in the same month of 2022.
According to the S&P Global Gulf outlook report for 2023-24 released in July, the elevated consumer price pressures were seen to have impacted purchasing power and hindered private consumption growth in 2022.
However, as inflationary pressures gradually subsided in recent months, it is anticipated that private consumption spending will see an upswing in 2023 according to the report. It added that the acceleration of real private consumption growth was also linked to increased consumer spending in Saudi Arabia, influenced by evolving consumer patterns and the recovery of religious tourism.

