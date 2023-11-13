Saudi FM discusses Gaza situation with EU official 

Saudi teacher’s outstanding contribution recognized by Global Teacher Prize

JEDDAH: Saudi teacher Nora Al-Suroor is one of 50 educators to have been honored in this year’s prestigious Global Teacher Prize.

Al-Suroor, who represented the Education Department in the Najran region, triumphed from a pool of 7,000 nominees from 130 countries.

The prize, presented by the Varkey Foundation in collaboration with UNESCO, is a distinguished international accolade celebrating the importance of teaching as a profession and promoting excellence in education.

It acknowledges the vital role teachers play in shaping the future, while underscoring the dedication and impact of educators in fostering a culture of learning and development.

Al-Suroor’s achievement resonates within Saudi Arabia and the country’s education system, and she sees the award as motivation to intensify her efforts and strive for even greater success in the field of education.

She has already registered success by winning the Middle East’s Educational Technical Design Award.

She has also received two gold awards for innovation in Russia and Japan, and took second place at the Award for Excellence in Educational Outreach, in Seattle in the US.

Al-Suroor has also been honored by the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, and won the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization’s Humanitarian Educational Excellence Award.

Her commitment is further evident in her active participation in local, regional, and international conferences, exhibitions, and events.

Al-Suroor also serves as a valuable member of accredited local and international educational and humanitarian organizations.