Preparations for Dakar Saudi Arabia 2024 fully underway

Preparations for Dakar Saudi Arabia 2024 fully underway
The 46th edition of the prestigious Dakar Rally, and fifth hosted in the Kingdom, to take place across the country from Jan. 5 to 19. (Supplied)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
Preparations for Dakar Saudi Arabia 2024 fully underway

Preparations for Dakar Saudi Arabia 2024 fully underway
  • Rally organizers promise novel route after 10-month reconnaissance
  • 15-day race will run from AlUla through desert to Yanbu
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Preparations for the 2024 edition of Dakar Saudi Arabia – the world’s most challenging rally – are now fully underway, organizers have announced.

The 46th edition of the prestigious Dakar Rally, and the fifth one hosted in the Kingdom, will take place across the country from Jan. 5 to 19.

Immediately following the last rally in February, the groundwork for the fifth edition commenced with scouting for the 2024 editions of both the Dakar Rally and Dakar Classic routes, ensuring competitors face no unforeseen dangers or challenges.

The 10-month effort included rescue and support vehicles, trucks, and helicopters to sketch out the rally’s stages and the diverse terrains that make the Saudi Dakar Rally distinct. Rally organizers have promised a novel route for its fifth year.

The race will start in AlUla, crossing from west to east through different terrains, allowing racers to witness the country’s stunning landscapes and archaeological sites.

The journey will include the Empty Quarter desert, circling back to the Red Sea shores, and ending at Yanbu’s Sea Camp after 15 days of rigorous competition.

Considered the pinnacle of motorsport events, the Saudi Dakar Rally annually attracts thrill-seekers and speed enthusiasts, and is celebrated for its rich heritage, grand scale, and the adrenaline-fueled experience it aims to offer to an international audience.

The previous Saudi Dakar edition was marked as the rally with the longest special, timed stages since 2014, covering nearly 5,000 km of diverse terrains and revealing new vistas in Saudi deserts.

Dakar Rally is managed by the Amaury Sport Organization in partnership with the Saudi Motorsport Co., under the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation’s provision.

Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi claims 2nd place in rally World Cup

Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi claims 2nd place in rally World Cup
Updated 4 min 51 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi claims 2nd place in rally World Cup

Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi claims 2nd place in rally World Cup
  • 2022 world champion finishes runner-up at the season-closing Dubai International Baja behind winners Nasser Al-Attiyah and Mathieu Baumel
Updated 4 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi driver and two-time world champion Yazeed Al-Rajhi has secured runner-up position in the 2023 World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas after finishing second at the Dubai International Baja, the last race of the season.

Driving for Overdrive alongside colleague Timo Gottschalk, Al-Rajhi finished 5 minutes and 13.9 seconds behind race and championship winners Nasser Al-Attiyah and Mathieu Baumel in the Prodrive Hunter.

The event, organized by the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile, concluded its final rounds in Dubai from Nov. 10-12.

Al-Rajhi displayed impressive resilience to overcome several challenges in 2023, including an injury suffered at the beginning of the year. He missed two crucial rounds of the calendar, Baja Hail and Baja Qatar, and despite having won the World Cup title for the past two years, this season presented new challenges for the Saudi champion.

Al-Rajhi outperformed his Argentine counterpart Juan Cruz Yacopini, who was his closest competitor throughout the season. Only one point separated the two drivers before the start of Baja Dubai.

Al-Rajhi and Gottschalk launched their season at Baja Italy, where they clinched victory, having missed out on points in Hail and Qatar.

Progressing through the European Bajas, before concluding his campaign at the weekend in the deserts of Dubai, Al-Rajhi took part in Baja Aragon in Spain and wrapped up his involvement in the Baja Portalegre 500 in Portugal, securing a podium finish with a second-place result, a milestone in his career.

The round in Poland also posed a scheduling conflict for Al-Rajhi and other participants since it coincided with the Argentina round of the W2RC. The Jordan round, initially planned as the concluding event, was canceled in October.

Al-Rajhi said: “This season presented genuine challenges. Despite not clinching the title, my journey was filled with lessons and growth. The injury didn’t lead to despair, but served as motivation for improvement and excellence. I remained committed to overcoming all these challenges and shining, regardless of the difficulties.

“Missing the Hail and Qatar rounds was disappointing, but my resolute decision to join the remaining races was pivotal,” he said.

“I secured my fourth consecutive victory, and continued to compete fiercely in the remaining rounds, culminating in a remarkable conclusion in the deserts of Dubai.

“I extend my gratitude to my team and navigator, Timo Gottschalk, for their dedication,” Al-Rajhi added.

He also thanked his official partner, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, and his sponsors for consistent support.

Saudi’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi sets sights on second Baja Dubai win

Saudi’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi sets sights on second Baja Dubai win
Updated 11 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi sets sights on second Baja Dubai win

Saudi’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi sets sights on second Baja Dubai win
  • The rally world champion will drive alongside German navigator Timo Gottschalk
Updated 11 November 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi rally driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi, the reigning World Cup champion, has set his sights on more success in the seventh and final round of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas at Baja Dubai.

The three-day event is organized by the International Automobile Federation and runs until Nov. 12.

It marks Al-Rajhi’s third participation in Baja Dubai, this time alongside his German navigator Timo Gottschalk. Baja Dubai is renowned for its challenging desert rally tracks, and Al-Rajhi clinched the title in 2021 driving a Toyota Hilux. He also secured first place in the T1 Plus category.

“We conducted private tests for our car yesterday, and we are ready and excited to tackle Baja Dubai in its new edition after the preparations and training we underwent throughout the season,” Al-Rajhi said. “We anticipate a new challenge and fresh competition in the sands of Qudra, just like last year. We are confident in our abilities and our perfect performance, as always, as we strive to win the Baja Dubai title for the second time.”

Baja Dubai consists of two competitive stages on Saturday and Sunday preceded by a brief ceremonial stage, covering only 2 km on Friday near the rally headquarters at Dubai Festival City Mall. This event provides fans an opportunity to witness the action up close before the competition starts over the weekend.

The first stage will commence on Saturday stretching across the challenging terrains of the Qudra desert, featuring soft sands and sand dunes, posing real challenges to the drivers, who will test their skills in changing conditions over a timed distance of 168.4 km.

On Sunday, the competition will continue for the completion of the second stage, where drivers will navigate through the Qudra desert covering a distance of 169.05 km, all under strict timing conditions.

Despite a challenging start to the season due to an injury that prevented his participation in the first two rounds (Baja Hail and Baja Qatar) and the inability to secure crucial points for defending his title, Al-Rajhi has made a strong comeback, delivering outstanding performances and results in the subsequent rounds.

He is now poised to secure the runner-up position in the World Cup final standings this weekend.

Al-Rajhi will be driving the new Toyota Hilux, unveiled for the 2024 season during the recent Argentina round in the W2RC. This car will be used for the fifth edition of the Saudi Dakar Rally and other global rally competitions next year.

“I express my sincere thanks and gratitude to our official partner, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, for their continuous and generous support of my rally career in international, regional and local sports events,” he said. “We look forward to a bright future and renewed successes, and we reiterate our deep gratitude to our sponsor for their continuous support and the confidence they place in us.”

The world champion’s navigator, Timo Gottschalk, commenting on his preparations for Baja Dubai, said: “This will be the first time I accompany my exceptional teammate Yazeed Al-Rajhi in Dubai. I had a wonderful experience as a navigator with another colleague in the past two years. I am extremely excited and eagerly look forward to this unique experience. We will do our utmost to achieve an honorable victory this weekend.”

Max Verstappen wins again as Fernando Alonso snatches third on the line in Brazil

Max Verstappen wins again as Fernando Alonso snatches third on the line in Brazil
Updated 05 November 2023
AFP
Max Verstappen wins again as Fernando Alonso snatches third on the line in Brazil

Max Verstappen wins again as Fernando Alonso snatches third on the line in Brazil
  • Alonso and Perez provided a thrilling finale as they battled through the final laps
Updated 05 November 2023
AFP

SAO PAULO: Max Verstappen secured his 17th win in a record-breaking season on Sunday, resisting early pressure from Lando Norris to triumph in an accident and incident-hit Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
Red Bull’s three-time world champion came home 8.277 seconds ahead of McLaren’s Norris on a sunlit afternoon at a packed Interlagos circuit.
Behind them, Fernando Alonso snatched third for Aston Martin by just 0.053 seconds from Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull.
Alonso and Perez provided a thrilling finale as they battled through the final laps before the Spaniard regained the podium position and held the Mexican at bay as they roared across the line.
Lance Stroll finished fifth in the second Aston Martin ahead of Carlos Sainz of Ferrari, whose team-mate Charles Leclerc crashed out on the formation lap, and Pierre Gasly of Alpine.
Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton finished eighth for Mercedes after a race-long survival battle against degrading tires ahead of Alpha Tauri’s Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon in the second Alpine.
For Verstappen, it was his 52nd career win, lifting him one clear of four-time champion Alain Prost on the list of all-time winners.
“It was really good,” said Verstappen. “A well-executed race by the team, perfect pit-stops and well done I think. I had two good starts which was very important and then managed the tires.”
For Norris it was a seventh podium this year and 13th of his career, the most by any driver without recording a victory.
“I couldn’t have done any better,” Norris said. “P2 is as good as it gets nowadays. So, I’m happy with that. Max always had an answer.”
Alonso held off Perez after the two swapped places twice in the closing laps.
“It was like 30 laps of pressure from Checo! When he passed me two laps from the end, I thought a podium was not possible and it was gone, but I got it back,” said the Spaniard.
After the extreme weather of Friday and Saturday, the race began in moderate conditions with a track temperature of 46 degrees and the air at 23 as Verstappen took the lead from his 11th pole of the year.
By then, the luckless Leclerc was already out. He lost hydraulics on the formation lap, smacking into the barriers and damaging his front wing.
“Why am I so unlucky?” he asked.
Without a front-row rival, Verstappen powered away but a collision involving Williams’ Alex Albon and Kevin Magnussen of Haas brought a red flag.
Both drivers escaped injury.
Replays suggested Albon hit both Haas cars, of Nico Hulkenberg and Magnussen, who in turn hit the rear wing of Oscar Piastri’s McLaren.
In the chaos, a tire snapped off Hulkenberg’s Haas and bounced onto Daniel Ricciardo’s Alpha Tauri.
After a 30-minute delay, the race restarted with Piastri and Ricciardo setting off from the pit-lane following repairs.
Verstappen streaked clear again.
Norris resisted a Hamilton attack and Alonso used slipstream to profit and pass the Mercedes man who fell to fourth ahead of team-mate Russell.
Following team advice, Hamilton was preserving his tires — to avoid a repeat of Saturday’s sprint race debacle. He could not hold off Perez on lap 19 and then pitted, swapping his softs for mediums.
The leading duo pitted together on lap 27 and rejoined with Verstappen 4.7 seconds clear of Norris and Alonso, who also pitted, third.
By mid-distance, it was clear Mercedes were struggling and Sainz swept past both for sixth, as Verstappen built his lead.
Russell began the second round of stops when he pitted again for used softs, on lap 46 and Hamilton on lap 47, before Russell retired with engine heating problems.
Verstappen waited until lap 57, gifting the lead to Norris until he too pitted on lap 60, leaving Alonso to deliver the final thrills.

Red Bull’s Verstappen to start Brazilian Grand Prix on pole position

Red Bull’s Verstappen to start Brazilian Grand Prix on pole position
Updated 03 November 2023
AP
Red Bull’s Verstappen to start Brazilian Grand Prix on pole position

Red Bull’s Verstappen to start Brazilian Grand Prix on pole position
  • Verstappen set his time early in the third and decisive part session of qualifying and then rain started to pour
Updated 03 November 2023
AP

SAO PAULO: Formula One champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull will start this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix in pole position, with his teammate Sérgio Perez lagging in 9th position at Interlagos after Friday’s qualifying.
Verstappen clocked 1 minute, 10.727 seconds in qualifying, which was cut short due to rain.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will start in second position, with a lap 0.294 seconds behind Verstappen’s.
Two Aston Martins will be in the second row with Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, respectively.
Perez, who is still fighting for the runner-up position in the drivers’ championship with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, will see his rival start from 5th place on Sunday.
Qualifying at Interlagos started with a 15-minute delay due to debris on some of its main turns. No accidents took place in the lone practice session earlier. Verstappen set his time early in the third and decisive part session of qualifying and then rain started to pour.
Earlier, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz paced the field at Interlagos with a lap at 1 minute, 11.732 seconds at the only practice session of the weekend. Leclerc was 0.108 seconds behind.
The three-time F1 champion Verstappen spent a long portion of the practice session working with Red Bull on adjustments to his car and was only 16th fastest. The effort paid off with his car looking steadier than his rivals’ during qualifying.
Perez was 18th in practice, in another sub-par showing for the embattled driver.
Verstappen has won a record 16 of 19 races so far this season, including four in a row. That includes the first two stops in a monthslong tour of the Americas. Verstappen won the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, two weeks ago, then last Sunday at Mexico City.
F1 wraps up three consecutive weeks of racing this Sunday in Sao Paulo and has a one-week break before the eagerly awaited Las Vegas Grand Prix. Verstappen closed his third consecutive title early last month and Red Bull has already won the manufacturer championship.
It’s made the status of Perez, who has woefully underperformed this season in clearly dominant Red Bull equipment, the hottest topic in the sport. He’s under contract at Red Bull, but the team also has Daniel Ricciardo under contract and Perez left Mexico City with reports swirling he’d be replaced next year by Fernando Alonso.
Alonso was displeased with the chatter when he got to Brazil and said it was disruptive to his Aston Martin team.
“Paddock rumors are normal, but people out there just try to make fun of it and gain some followers and these kinds of things,” Alonso said. “But I am not into that game. I am not enjoying the rumors.”
Perez is clinging to second in the F1 standings and trying to hold off Lewis Hamilton, who cut the deficit from 39 points to 20 with three races remaining when Perez crashed out of his home race last Sunday in Mexico.
Alonso in Friday practice said the track was dirty and “not in Formula One standards.” The veteran driver had the 11th quickest lap of practice. Stewards worked to clean some of the turns as soon as practice was over.
On Saturday, there will be a sprint race with more points up for grabs.
Formula One also announced Friday it has extended Interlagos’ contract until 2030.

Intense competition expected as point leaders head into final round of Saudi Toyota Championship

Intense competition expected as point leaders head into final round of Saudi Toyota Championship
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Intense competition expected as point leaders head into final round of Saudi Toyota Championship

Intense competition expected as point leaders head into final round of Saudi Toyota Championship
  • Nov. 2-4 drift, time attack, autocross events to determine season’s top competitors
  • More than 80 male, female drivers from Kingdom, surrounding areas will take part
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Dirab Square in Riyadh is set to be the venue for the concluding round of the Saudi Toyota Championship’s drift, time attack, and autocross events, between Nov. 2 and 4.
The event is spearheaded by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, with Abdul Latif Jameel Co. as the official partner and The Saudi Investment Bank as strategic ally, in collaboration with the Ministry of Sport.
More than 80 top male and female drivers from the Kingdom and surrounding areas will compete daily, with the drift competition taking place on Thursday, time attack on Friday, and autocross on Saturday.
The round’s outcomes will crown the season’s champions in each category, and the overall championship winner.
As the season finale approaches, competitors have ramped up their preparations for what organizers are predicting will be a high-energy and thrilling conclusion to the championship.
Ahead of the final round, Fadi Yousef Hammadeh is leading the autocross championship with 43 points, trailed by Saeed Al-Mouri, and Ahmed Bin-Khanen. The latter tops the time attack leader board, followed by Hammadeh, and Yazid Samir Al-Saheel.
In the drift championship categories, the leaders are Abdulaziz Faisal Al-Mawash, Al-Mutaz Mohamed Amin Jan, and Bader Abdulmalik Al-Shourayhi.
 

