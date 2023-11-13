Preparations for Dakar Saudi Arabia 2024 fully underway

RIYADH: Preparations for the 2024 edition of Dakar Saudi Arabia – the world’s most challenging rally – are now fully underway, organizers have announced.
The 46th edition of the prestigious Dakar Rally, and the fifth one hosted in the Kingdom, will take place across the country from Jan. 5 to 19.
Immediately following the last rally in February, the groundwork for the fifth edition commenced with scouting for the 2024 editions of both the Dakar Rally and Dakar Classic routes, ensuring competitors face no unforeseen dangers or challenges.
The 10-month effort included rescue and support vehicles, trucks, and helicopters to sketch out the rally’s stages and the diverse terrains that make the Saudi Dakar Rally distinct. Rally organizers have promised a novel route for its fifth year.
The race will start in AlUla, crossing from west to east through different terrains, allowing racers to witness the country’s stunning landscapes and archaeological sites.
The journey will include the Empty Quarter desert, circling back to the Red Sea shores, and ending at Yanbu’s Sea Camp after 15 days of rigorous competition.
Considered the pinnacle of motorsport events, the Saudi Dakar Rally annually attracts thrill-seekers and speed enthusiasts, and is celebrated for its rich heritage, grand scale, and the adrenaline-fueled experience it aims to offer to an international audience.
The previous Saudi Dakar edition was marked as the rally with the longest special, timed stages since 2014, covering nearly 5,000 km of diverse terrains and revealing new vistas in Saudi deserts.
Dakar Rally is managed by the Amaury Sport Organization in partnership with the Saudi Motorsport Co., under the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation’s provision.