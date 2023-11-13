You are here

World's largest lights festival returns to Riyadh

World’s largest lights festival returns to Riyadh
"Axion" by Christopher Bauder displayed at the 2022 Noor Riyadh festival. (SUPPLIED)
World’s largest lights festival returns to Riyadh
"Oasis" by Belgian conceptual artist Arne Quinze displayed at the 2022 Noor Riyadh Festival. (SUPPLIED)
Updated 9 sec ago
Nada Alturki
World’s largest lights festival returns to Riyadh

World’s largest lights festival returns to Riyadh
  A cultural extravaganza with 100 artists and 120 artworks will light up the Saudi capital
Updated 9 sec ago
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: Noor Riyadh, the largest global festival of light and art, returns to illuminate the Saudi capital from Nov. 30 following the resounding success of its previous two editions.

An initiative under Riyadh Art, it will host over 120 artworks by 100 artists from around the world, showcasing diverse practices and backgrounds such as performance art, architecture, engineering, graphic design and medicine.

Khaled Al-Hazani, executive director of the Riyadh Art Program, said: “Riyadh’s evolution into a dynamic global metropolis is tied to our country’s rich artistic tapestry. Riyadh Art and the Noor Riyadh festival enhance livability in Saudi Arabia’s capital city by celebrating local and international creativity and bringing art to the people. 

“From families to budding artists, students to established professionals, Noor Riyadh offers a platform for artistic exchange, unites residents and visitors in creative expression and weaves an intricate cultural narrative that resonates globally, bridging communities and transcending boundaries.”




"100 Million" by Saudi artist Rashed Al-Shashai at the 2022 Noor Riyadh festival. (SUPPLIED)

The event programming is twofold. The festival segment will take place at various hubs across the city until Dec. 16 under the theme “The Bright Side of the Desert Moon,” while an exhibition called “Refracted Identities, Shared Futures” will run until March 2. 

The festival explores the notion of the desert as a space for building bridges and reconnections, transcending human differences. The concept was conceived by a curatorial team led by world-renowned art director and critic Jerome Sans, along with curators Pedro Alonzo, Alaa Tarabzouni, and Fahad bin Naif.

The cross-city festival will showcase artworks by Saudi and international artists including Angelika Markul, Claudia Comte, Huda Alnasir, Marinella Senatore, Nevin Aladag, Sarah Abu Abdallah, Shilpa Gupta, Shoplifter, Sophie Laly, Vivian Caccuri and others.

Saudi artist Hana Almilli told Arab News: “As an artist participating in Noor Riyadh, I feel incredibly honored to be part of the biggest light festival in the world. It’s an exciting opportunity to showcase my work and engage with a diverse audience.

“The festival provides a platform for artists like myself to share their artistic vision and ideas through a challenging yet exciting medium. I am grateful for the chance to contribute to the festival’s rich tapestry of creativity.”

The collection also includes new site-specific commissions from artists such as Ayman Yossri Daydban, Aziz Jamal, Erwin Wurm, Jose Davila, and Younes Rahmoun.

Noor Riyadh will have five main hubs. The central location will be in King Abdullah Financial District, with the others in JAX District, Wadi Namar, Salam Park, and Wadi Hanifa.




Ahaad Alamoudi's "Ghosts of Today and Tomorrow" displayed at the 2022 Noor Riyadh Festival. (SUPPLIED)

The accompanying exhibition, to be located in JAX District, was curated by Neville Wakefield and Maya Al-Athel. It brings together works by artists such as Abdulmohsen Albinali, Artur Weber, Bashaer Hawsawi, Cecilia Bengolea, Federico Acciardi, Leo Villareal, Shaikha Al-Mazrou and others to conceptualize various personifications of light as a constant throughout the artists’ diverse journeys.

The festival’s programming, as always, aims to enrich the community through both international and homegrown art. It will feature over 1,000 guided tours, 40 talks and 100 workshops, as well as family activities and school collaborations.

The light festival has become a staple in Riyadh’s cultural calendar. In 2022, Noor Riyadh marked several milestones, notably drawing in 2.8 million attendees and setting six Guinness World Records, one of which was for the largest celebration of light art in the world.

Riyadh Art, through its various initiatives, aims to drive cultural transformation and community involvement in the region by turning the city into a “gallery without walls,” made possible by its 1,000 public artworks across the city, two annual events and 10 community programs. 

Topics: Festival of Light Saudi Arabia

Saudi initiative clears 637 Houthi mines in Yemen in a week

Saudi initiative clears 637 Houthi mines in Yemen in a week
Updated 13 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi initiative clears 637 Houthi mines in Yemen in a week

Saudi initiative clears 637 Houthi mines in Yemen in a week
  • Project’s special teams destroyed 518 unexploded ordnance, 117 anti-tank mines, and two anti-personnel mines
Updated 13 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Project Masam, a Saudi initiative to clear land mines in Yemen, in the second week of November dismantled 637 mines planted by the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

Overseen by the Saudi aid agency KSrelief, the project’s special teams destroyed 518 unexploded ordnance, 117 anti-tank mines, and two anti-personnel mines.

The devices, which were planted indiscriminately by the Houthis across Yemen, posed a significant threat to the lives of innocent people, including children, women, and the elderly.

Project Masam is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the orders of King Salman to help the Yemeni people, clearing routes for humanitarian aid to reach the country’s citizens.

The demining operations took place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale, and Saada.

A total of 421,469 mines have been cleared since the start of the initiative in 2018, according to Ousama Algosaibi, the project’s managing director.

These include 265,397 items of unexploded ordnance, 141,783 anti-tank mines, 7,899 improvised explosive devices, and 6,390 anti-personnel mines.

The project trains local demining engineers and provides them with modern equipment. It also offers support to Yemenis injured by the devices.

Up to 5 million people are estimated to have been forced to flee their homes since the beginning of the conflict in Yemen, many of them displaced by the presence of land mines on their land.

Masam teams are tasked with clearing areas as an immediate humanitarian priority. They clear areas such as villages, roads and schools to facilitate the safe movement of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian goods and services.

The project’s contract was extended for another year in June at a cost of $33.29 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Houthi Yemen

KSrelief, UN launch new food project in 5 Yemeni provinces

KSrelief, UN launch new food project in 5 Yemeni provinces
Updated 13 November 2023
Arab News
KSrelief, UN launch new food project in 5 Yemeni provinces

KSrelief, UN launch new food project in 5 Yemeni provinces
Updated 13 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief on Sunday launched a major food assistance project for Yemen’s most needy families.

The center, in cooperation with the UN Development Programme, will operate the life-saving initiative in Aden with the aim of distributing 119,394 food parcels to 170,487 people in Aden, Abyan, Lahj, Dhale’a, and Taiz.

Yemen’s Deputy Minister of Social Affairs Saleh Mahmoud noted the importance of Saudi Arabia’s role in providing support to the Yemeni people and the “significance of the project for alleviating the suffering of targeted families under current difficult conditions.”

He called on international organizations and funding agencies to implement programs of sustainable development.

Assistant director of the project, Suhaib Joban, said that the initiative had swiftly come about through coordination with partners.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen

Gambian president discusses judicial, labor ties with Saudi Arabia

Gambian president discusses judicial, labor ties with Saudi Arabia
Updated 13 November 2023
SPA
Gambian president discusses judicial, labor ties with Saudi Arabia

Gambian president discusses judicial, labor ties with Saudi Arabia
Updated 13 November 2023
SPA

RIYADH: President of Gambia Adama Barrow on Sunday met Saudi Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani in Riyadh to discuss ways to further strengthen cooperation on judicial matters.

Barrow also held talks with Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi to review Saudi labor market strategies. During the meeting they discussed Saudi initiatives launched by the ministry and how to support collaborative efforts.

Niger PM, Mauritania president visit Islamic sites in Madinah

Niger PM, Mauritania president visit Islamic sites in Madinah
Updated 13 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Niger PM, Mauritania president visit Islamic sites in Madinah

Niger PM, Mauritania president visit Islamic sites in Madinah
Updated 13 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Political leaders from Niger and Mauritania visited Islamic sites in Madinah during their trip to Saudi Arabia to attend a summit.

Prime Minister of Niger Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine toured the main headquarters of the International Fair and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization in Madinah on Sunday.

The PM was met by the secretary of the board of directors at the museum, Nasser bin Misfer Al-Qurashi Al-Zahrani.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Niger, Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, visited on Sunday the main headquarters of the International Fair and Museum of the Prophet's Biography and Islamic Civilization in Madinah. (SPA)

Zeine was briefed on the various sections of the fair and given an insight into the life of the Prophet Muhammed in Makkah and Madinah through modern atlases, interactive screens, and familiarization with his etiquettes, morals, and teachings.

Meanwhile, Mauritania President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani on Sunday visited the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah where he performed prayers and was received by several Saudi officials.

President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania visited today the Prophet’s Mosque. (SPA)

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Niger Mauritania Prophet Mosque

‘What is happening in Saudi Arabia is extraordinary, and we want to be a part of it’: Stella Amae architectural firm

‘What is happening in Saudi Arabia is extraordinary, and we want to be a part of it’: Stella Amae architectural firm
Updated 13 November 2023
Zeina Zbibo
‘What is happening in Saudi Arabia is extraordinary, and we want to be a part of it’: Stella Amae architectural firm

‘What is happening in Saudi Arabia is extraordinary, and we want to be a part of it’: Stella Amae architectural firm
  • Company working on ongoing megaprojects in Kingdom
  • Alexandre Stella, Ryuta Amae have channelled art, architecture so work becomes vehicle for culture, ‘very French way of practicing architecture’
Updated 13 November 2023
Zeina Zbibo

RIYADH: Through a longstanding relationship with Asia, Stella Amae blends architecture and art, spanning from Europe to Asia, through the Middle East.

Founded in 2020 by Alexandre Stella and Ryuta Amae, the architecture firm bearing the same name is a symbol of exchange between the East and West.

Stella told Arab News: “Stella Amae is composed of two distant poles drawn together by a unique vision. France and Japan, architecture and fine arts, two cultures, two disciplines, distant yet complementary.”

Having worked as an architect in Asia for more than eight years, Stella forged connections with the continent. In France, his international career kept him in touch with Asian culture, working with Japanese agencies and later meeting Amae, his future business partner.

“We started working together when I was working for (Japanese architect) Sou Fujimoto. We worked in Asia, in France, but what united us was Saudi Arabia,” Stella said.

Stella Amae was founded in 2020 by Alexandre Stella, left, and Ryuta Amae. (Supplied)

Today, the architecture firm is working on ongoing megaprojects in Saudi Arabia, leisure schemes in NEOM, and resorts on Shusha Island in the Red Sea.

Stella Amae has also worked on urban sculptures such as the gates of Riyadh.

“This is where the artistic specificity of our agency can bring something more to urban space. It is not just architecture; we also intervene in the field of art.

“For Riyadh, we envisioned a grand gate with an optical effect that gives the idea of passage and access to the city,” Stella added.

Stella Amae focuses on large cities, but not exclusively. The agency also works on second-tier cities, villages, and natural contexts.

A project in Taif, in the Hijaz mountains, is an example of an initiative for rural development and agri-tourism.

Stella said: “It’s a very rich agricultural region. And we wanted tourism development to go hand in hand with ecological development and sustainable agriculture.

“It was a kind of route where you can explore the countryside and nature while simultaneously having a new rural and economic activity with the locals. All of this is connected to Saudi history and heritage.”

Stella Amae has established partnerships with agencies in France and several other countries, notably on neighborhood development projects such as Diriyah II, where they are working on mixed-use neighborhoods (residential, office, commercial), and on the mosque of Diriyah II.

“We have the feeling that something extraordinary is happening in Saudi Arabia. And naturally, as architects, we want to be part of it.

“Today, we are actively seeking to collaborate on projects with the new generation of Saudi architects. We are looking for this possibility of exchanges, and not just as a business prospect,” Stella added.

Participating in missions between France and Saudi Arabia, such as AFEX-Riyadh (French Architecture Days), strengthens the possibility of exchanges with local decision-makers and architects.

For two decades, the expertise of the agency’s co-founders has evolved in tandem with cultural and urban challenges around the world. Stella and Amae have channeled art and architecture so that their work serves as a vehicle for culture, something Stella described as “a very French way of practicing architecture.”

He said: “In France, buildings have often been collaborative efforts with sculptors, painters, and craftsmen. People who were in the fields of art and artisanry, and today we want to highlight this complementarity.”

In terms of expertise, the duo has worked on cultural projects in Asia, particularly in China, including buildings for museums dedicated to traditional Chinese painting, buildings for residents, and multifunctional theaters to animate neighborhoods.

In France, they have worked on projects in line with metropolitan development policies that have marked the last 20 years in the country.

“Urban policy has driven us to create innovative buildings that change the urban relationship by mixing functions — office, housing, and sports or buildings for the younger generations,” Stella said.

This is evident in their work on buildings where nature and communal spaces play a significant role.

Stella noted that the idea was to address issues related to the needs of the new generation — access to housing and the relationships that can be created in the city.

“For us, the development of the city experience is very important in our work,” he added.

One of the challenges in the industry is the number of projects produced compared to those that materialize, especially as some projects do not go through due to validation processes.

Stella Amae presents innovative architectural solutions, supported by experience in managing global projects.

Topics: architecture Saudi Arabia

