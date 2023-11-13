Saudi Crown Prince, Eritrean president hold meeting in Riyadh

Foreign ministers co-chair inaugural Saudi-Omani Coordination Council meeting
Prince Faisal bin Farhan highlighted efforts by both countries to enhance bilateral relations and described the council as ‘testament to our shared vision’
Ahead of the meeting, the work of the council’s subcommittees has resulted in the adoption of 55 initiatives designed to enhance cooperation
RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, co-chaired the inaugural meeting of the Saudi-Omani Coordination Council on Monday in Muscat.
Prince Faisal highlighted the efforts by the leaderships of both countries to enhance the bilateral relationship and said: “The formation of the coordination council is a testament to our shared vision,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.
“It is a platform that harnesses our collective potential with the goal of maximizing mutual benefits and interests.”
He also emphasized the importance of continuing coordination on bilateral, regional and international issues, together with improved political consultation in areas of mutual interest.
Saudi Arabia is Oman’s third-largest trading partner and the second-largest destination for Omani exports. The total value of bilateral trade increased by 245 percent in the past year, and was worth nearly $22 billion over the past five years.
During the meeting on Monday, participants highlighted the work of the coordination council and its subcommittees on political, security, economic and investment issues as being critical to enhanced cooperation. Efforts to combat terrorism, protect waterways and promote renewable and clean energy initiatives were also identified as key priorities.
Already, it was noted, meetings of the council’s subcommittees have resulted in the adoption of 55 initiatives designed to enhance cooperation in various sectors. Prince Faisal said he looked forward to the Kingdom hosting the second meeting of the council, the date for which has yet to be set.
The council, which was established in 2021, includes five subcommittees that between them cover a wide range of issues including political, diplomatic, security, judicial, cultural, media, tourism, social development, economic, trade, industry, energy, investment, the environment, and infrastructure.
RIYADH: The second Saudi Pet & Vet Expo, the only pet exhibition in the Kingdom, kicked off at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center on Monday.
Ibrahim Al-Shomer, director of livestock services at the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, inaugurated the exhibition with officials from the National Center for the Prevention and Control of Plant Pests and Animal Diseases.
The three-day exhibition features workshops, meetings, and lectures on veterinary medicine and pets, conducted by field specialists to enhance awareness.
Al-Shomer said that livestock is a crucial pillar of the agricultural sector, playing a key role in boosting economic growth aligned with Vision 2030.
Veterinary medicine helps to safeguard global health by addressing risks from endemic and emerging animal diseases, protecting people, animals, and the environment, he added.
The Saudi pet care industry is valued at about SR4.5 billion ($1.2 billion), with pet food constituting the majority share at 64 percent.
The exhibition educates private entities about the sector’s significance, underscores the societal value of pet ownership, and promotes a culture of volunteer work, said Ammar Al-Zaiter, the expo’s general supervisor.
“This year, the exhibition is characterized by an increase in activities. There is the ‘Pet in My Life’ competition, through which the extent of community members’ interest in caring for pets is evident. The number of local and international exhibitors has increased this year from 80 to 150,” Al-Zaiter told Arab News.
He said that the number of awareness workshops on veterinary medicine and pet care has also risen.
“There is a unique mural that will be painted by a number of visual artists that tells the story of the impact a person can have by raising a pet,” Al-Zaiter said.
The exhibition showcases over 100 local and international organizations focusing on veterinary care, including clinics, pet food companies, merchants, lodgings, salons, and animal welfare associations.
A cultural extravaganza with 100 artists and 120 artworks will light up the Saudi capital
Updated 13 November 2023
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: Noor Riyadh, the largest global festival of light and art, returns to illuminate the Saudi capital from Nov. 30 following the resounding success of its previous two editions.
An initiative under Riyadh Art, it will host over 120 artworks by 100 artists from around the world, showcasing diverse practices and backgrounds such as performance art, architecture, engineering, graphic design and medicine.
Khaled Al-Hazani, executive director of the Riyadh Art Program, said: “Riyadh’s evolution into a dynamic global metropolis is tied to our country’s rich artistic tapestry. Riyadh Art and the Noor Riyadh festival enhance livability in Saudi Arabia’s capital city by celebrating local and international creativity and bringing art to the people.
“From families to budding artists, students to established professionals, Noor Riyadh offers a platform for artistic exchange, unites residents and visitors in creative expression and weaves an intricate cultural narrative that resonates globally, bridging communities and transcending boundaries.”
The event programming is twofold. The festival segment will take place at various hubs across the city until Dec. 16 under the theme “The Bright Side of the Desert Moon,” while an exhibition called “Refracted Identities, Shared Futures” will run until March 2.
The festival explores the notion of the desert as a space for building bridges and reconnections, transcending human differences. The concept was conceived by a curatorial team led by world-renowned art director and critic Jerome Sans, along with curators Pedro Alonzo, Alaa Tarabzouni, and Fahad bin Naif.
The cross-city festival will showcase artworks by Saudi and international artists including Angelika Markul, Claudia Comte, Huda Alnasir, Marinella Senatore, Nevin Aladag, Sarah Abu Abdallah, Shilpa Gupta, Shoplifter, Sophie Laly, Vivian Caccuri and others.
Saudi artist Hana Almilli told Arab News: “As an artist participating in Noor Riyadh, I feel incredibly honored to be part of the biggest light festival in the world. It’s an exciting opportunity to showcase my work and engage with a diverse audience.
“The festival provides a platform for artists like myself to share their artistic vision and ideas through a challenging yet exciting medium. I am grateful for the chance to contribute to the festival’s rich tapestry of creativity.”
The collection also includes new site-specific commissions from artists such as Ayman Yossri Daydban, Aziz Jamal, Erwin Wurm, Jose Davila, and Younes Rahmoun.
Noor Riyadh will have five main hubs. The central location will be in King Abdullah Financial District, with the others in JAX District, Wadi Namar, Salam Park, and Wadi Hanifa.
The accompanying exhibition, to be located in JAX District, was curated by Neville Wakefield and Maya Al-Athel. It brings together works by artists such as Abdulmohsen Albinali, Artur Weber, Bashaer Hawsawi, Cecilia Bengolea, Federico Acciardi, Leo Villareal, Shaikha Al-Mazrou and others to conceptualize various personifications of light as a constant throughout the artists’ diverse journeys.
The festival’s programming, as always, aims to enrich the community through both international and homegrown art. It will feature over 1,000 guided tours, 40 talks and 100 workshops, as well as family activities and school collaborations.
The light festival has become a staple in Riyadh’s cultural calendar. In 2022, Noor Riyadh marked several milestones, notably drawing in 2.8 million attendees and setting six Guinness World Records, one of which was for the largest celebration of light art in the world.
Riyadh Art, through its various initiatives, aims to drive cultural transformation and community involvement in the region by turning the city into a “gallery without walls,” made possible by its 1,000 public artworks across the city, two annual events and 10 community programs.
Saudi initiative clears 637 Houthi mines in Yemen in a week
Project’s special teams destroyed 518 unexploded ordnance, 117 anti-tank mines, and two anti-personnel mines
Updated 13 November 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Project Masam, a Saudi initiative to clear land mines in Yemen, in the second week of November dismantled 637 mines planted by the Iran-backed Houthi militia.
Overseen by the Saudi aid agency KSrelief, the project’s special teams destroyed 518 unexploded ordnance, 117 anti-tank mines, and two anti-personnel mines.
The devices, which were planted indiscriminately by the Houthis across Yemen, posed a significant threat to the lives of innocent people, including children, women, and the elderly.
Project Masam is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the orders of King Salman to help the Yemeni people, clearing routes for humanitarian aid to reach the country’s citizens.
The demining operations took place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale, and Saada.
A total of 421,469 mines have been cleared since the start of the initiative in 2018, according to Ousama Algosaibi, the project’s managing director.
These include 265,397 items of unexploded ordnance, 141,783 anti-tank mines, 7,899 improvised explosive devices, and 6,390 anti-personnel mines.
The project trains local demining engineers and provides them with modern equipment. It also offers support to Yemenis injured by the devices.
Up to 5 million people are estimated to have been forced to flee their homes since the beginning of the conflict in Yemen, many of them displaced by the presence of land mines on their land.
Masam teams are tasked with clearing areas as an immediate humanitarian priority. They clear areas such as villages, roads and schools to facilitate the safe movement of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian goods and services.
The project’s contract was extended for another year in June at a cost of $33.29 million.
The center, in cooperation with the UN Development Programme, will operate the life-saving initiative in Aden with the aim of distributing 119,394 food parcels to 170,487 people in Aden, Abyan, Lahj, Dhale’a, and Taiz.
Yemen’s Deputy Minister of Social Affairs Saleh Mahmoud noted the importance of Saudi Arabia’s role in providing support to the Yemeni people and the “significance of the project for alleviating the suffering of targeted families under current difficult conditions.”
He called on international organizations and funding agencies to implement programs of sustainable development.
Assistant director of the project, Suhaib Joban, said that the initiative had swiftly come about through coordination with partners.