Journalists in south Lebanon say targeted in Israeli strikes

Journalists working near a border town in southern Lebanon said they were targeted Monday in Israeli strikes. (Screenshot/MTV)
Journalists working near a border town in southern Lebanon said they were targeted Monday in Israeli strikes. (Screenshot/MTV)
Updated 14 November 2023
AFP
  • Other video footage showed civilian vehicles including at least one marked “press” on the road adjacent to the blaze
BEIRUT: Journalists in southern Lebanon said they were targeted Monday in Israeli strikes, which Al Jazeera network said lightly wounded its photographer.
A local mayor and Lebanese state media corroborated the journalists’ account of the cross-border incident, which came exactly a month after deadly strikes blamed on Israel hit a press group near Alma Al-Shaab in southern Lebanon.
Contacted by AFP, the Israeli army did not immediately comment on the latest strikes.
Around a dozen journalists from several media outlets were on a tour to inspect damage from Israeli bombardments and had been providing coverage from the border town of Yarun when the strikes hit.
Al-Jazeera said its photographer Issam Mawasi was “lightly wounded as a result of Israeli bombing.”
“Al-Jazeera’s broadcast vehicle was also damaged during the attack. The strike occurred as a group of journalists toured the area,” a report on the Qatari broadcaster’s website said.
Al-Jazeera’s Lebanon bureau chief Mazen Ibrahim accused Israel of “directly targeting” the group, adding that the journalists were in an open area.
“Israeli occupation forces don’t hesitate to directly target journalists,” he charged.
On October 13, Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah was killed and six other journalists from AFP, Al Jazeera and Reuters were wounded while covering the cross-border fighting in southern Lebanon.
Lebanese authorities have accused Israel of being behind the strikes. The Israeli army had said it was looking into the circumstance of the fatal strike.
Yarun mayor Ali Qassem Tahfah said two successive Israeli strikes on Monday “targeted the group of journalists,” hitting several meters (yards) from the teams’ vehicles and causing damage.
Lebanon’s official National News Agency also said two Israeli strikes “targeted a media team” who were working in Yarun.
Local broadcaster Al-Jadeed posted video on X, formerly Twitter, showing one of its correspondents, in a protective vest and helmet marked press, conducting a live broadcast when one strike hit, and a subsequent blaze nearby.
Other video footage showed civilian vehicles including at least one marked “press” on the road adjacent to the blaze.
“We were on a tour to inspect damaged houses,” journalist Amal Khalil from local newspaper Al-Akhbar told AFP.
“Around 15 minutes after we were near a damaged house, the first strike hit the wall of the bombed house, and a second one hit the road,” she said.
Israeli surveillance drones had been flying over the town at the time of the attack, she added.
Since Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, Lebanon’s southern border has seen intensifying tit-for-tat exchanges, mainly between Israel and Hezbollah, an ally of the Palestinian group, stoking fears of a broader conflagration.
At least 87 people have been killed in Lebanon since hostilities began: more than 60 Hezbollah fighters, 12 other combatants including from Palestinian groups, and 11 civilians, according to an AFP tally.
Cross-border violence since October 7 has killed nine people in northern Israel including six soldiers, according to official figures.
Another seven Hezbollah fighters have been killed in Syria in strikes attributed to Israel.
The Committee to Protect Journalists said on Friday that at least 40 journalists and media workers have been killed during the Israel-Hamas conflict — 35 Palestinian, four Israeli and one Lebanese.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Lebanon

UK revokes visa of exiled Egyptian TV presenter for ‘supporting Hamas’

UK revokes visa of exiled Egyptian TV presenter for ‘supporting Hamas’
  • Matar is one of at least half a dozen foreign nationals whose visas may be revoked by the Home Office
LONDON: Exiled Egyptian TV presenter Moataz Matar has become the first foreign national to have their visa revoked by the UK’s Home Office for allegedly supporting Hamas, The Telegraph reported on Saturday. 

Matar has been placed on a watch list and his visa has been revoked for comments in support of the militants — which the UK considers a “terrorist” group — and taking part in pro-Palestine protests in London.

The former TV sports presenter, who has 4.2 million YouTube subscribers, interviewed Abdelhakim Hanini recently, a co-founder of the Al-Qassam Brigades in the West Bank in the 1990s.

Hanini said that those who supported the “neo-Nazi Zionist enemy” should be made to feel there is “no safety for them.”

He added that all Muslims were obliged to “take to the streets” in support of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, which he called “a heroic act that our Muslim and Arab world has never seen before, and the enemy has never seen before since the Holocaust of Hitler.”

Matar, who fled Egypt in 2013, regularly visits the UK but is currently out of the country. He will not be allowed back in by the UK’s Border Force, The Telegraph reported. 

The expulsion comes as part of the UK government’s efforts to crack down on foreign nationals for alleged “antisemitic” behavior in the wake of the attack on Oct. 7, a move spearheaded by Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick.

Israel’s airstrikes and violence in retaliation have killed more than 11,000 people in Gaza, mostly civilians and many of them children.

According to The Telegraph, Matar is one of at least half a dozen foreign nationals whose visas may be revoked by the Home Office.

Jenrick said: “There can be zero tolerance for visitors to the UK who abuse the privilege of a visa and endorse evil terrorist acts.

“To any individuals considering following suit in the coming days and weeks, be in no doubt that we will continue to revoke visas wherever required. We will not tolerate extremism on our streets.”
 

UAE’s Global Media Congress returns for 2023 event

UAE’s Global Media Congress returns for 2023 event
  • Second congress to attract record number of visitors, participants
  • Themed “Shaping the future of the media industry,” GMS will address critical themes, aligning with global concerns
LONDON: The countdown to the much-anticipated Global Media Congress 2023 has officially begun, promising a rich showcase of international collaboration and innovation in the heart of Abu Dhabi.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, vice president, deputy prime minister and chairman of the Presidential Court, the second event will take place from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

Building on the success of last year’s inaugural edition, the three-day event, organized by Capital Events, part of ADNEC Group, in partnership with the Emirates News Agency, will see the participation of some of the world’s top industry leaders, specialists and influencers, in addition to academics, youth and university students.

Arab News will also participate to the event, featuring a dedicated exhibition space to showcase the outlet’s expansion and its significant contribution to the broader MENA media landscape.

With the theme of “Shaping the future of the media industry,” this year’s congress is set to address critical themes, aligning with global concerns.

The opening day, in conjunction with COP28, will shine a spotlight on the pivotal role of environmental media in sustainability and climate advocacy.

Day two will shift the focus to media education, emphasizing youth engagement and welcoming students from 100 universities.

Mohammed Jalal Al-Rayssi, director-general of WAM and chairman of the organizing committee for the Global Media Congress, highlighted the congress’s significant contribution to fostering a supportive and innovative environment for building new partnerships between companies and entrepreneurs on a global scale.

He highlighted the international expansion of this year’s event, stressing the growing network of “strategic partnerships” and labeling these collaborations as an “unparalleled value offering” for participants.

GMC will feature a specialized conference over three days, featuring 77 speakers from 18 countries.

With 36 main sessions covering diverse topics such as sustainability, innovation, cutting-edge media technologies, sports media, youth engagement and the role of training and development in shaping the future of the media industry, the event promises in-depth exploration and discourse.

Additionally, the conference is set to introduce multiple platforms, including the Education Stage, Co-Production Majlis, Innovation Stage, NexTech, and Future Media Lab, all designed to investigate the convergence of media, education and artificial intelligence.

These platforms will serve as a launchpad for showcasing new technologies and ideas, hosting training workshops, dialogue sessions, roundtable discussions, and more.

Humaid Matar Al-Dhaheri, managing director and CEO of ADNEC Group, highlighted the alignment of organizing the Global Media Congress with ADNEC Group’s strategic vision, which aims to support a wide range of economic and knowledge sectors in the country, in line with the leadership’s aspirations for the next 50 years.

He said that the media industry is “one of its (ADNEC’s) main pillars,” adding that “the exhibition’s mission aligns with our vision to enhance the direct and indirect economic contributions of these vital sectors to the country’s economy and confirm the position of Abu Dhabi as the capital of exhibitions and specialized conferences industry in the region.”

In its second outing, the conference is set to draw a large number of visitors and international participants.

The event will feature 257 exhibiting companies and brands, marking a 33 percent increase compared to the inaugural congress as well as 172 participating countries, up 22 percent.

To accommodate this growth, the exhibition area has been significantly expanded by 78 percent, now spanning more than 32,000 sq m, a substantial increase from the 18,000 sq m of the previous edition.

In a testament to the event’s growing importance, nearly 800 journalists from 58 countries will attend to cover the activities.

Asharq News celebrates its third anniversary with multimedia platform expansion

Asharq News celebrates its third anniversary with multimedia platform expansion
  • In a year of ambitious expansion, Asharq News Network expanded its portfolio to include free-to-view multimedia platform Asharq documentary, Asharq discovery, Asharq podcasts and Radio Asharq with Bloomberg
  • Asharq News Network has had an exceptional year of growth securing its position as the fastest growing news platform on social media
LONDON: Asharq News Network celebrated its third year of operation this week. The 24/7, multiplatform Arabic news service broadcasts across the Arab world and beyond with news and an in-depth analysis reported through the lens of the economy.

Asharq News Network was launched in 2020 with an exclusive content agreement with Bloomberg Media, the business and financial information news leader to broadcast Asharq Business with Bloomberg, airing an average of 10 hours of Business with Bloomberg content daily. 

Asharq News and Asharq Business with Bloomberg are the leading Arabic-language business news provider, appealing to business leaders, as well as a younger generation that understands the importance of global economic, financial, and corporate information. The exclusive content agreement provides access to Bloomberg’s extensive financial and economic content, analysis, and market data. The content is delivered through a dedicated television channel, as well as multiple digital platforms, offering continuous insights into the people, events, organizations, and ideas that impact the MENA region and international markets.  

Popular programmes include the first business morning show in the Middle East “Assabah Maa Cyba”, “East Indices”, “Aswaq Asharq”, “East West” and the “Evening Session”. Programming also includes two weekly business shows that cover energy and technology topics: “Taqa Plus” and “Tech Plus”.

Asharq News Network also covers specialised topics on dedicated social media accounts such as Asharq Business Sports and Asharq Business Crypto, Asharq Business Technology providing information on global tech trends, Asharq Business Green focusing on climate change, sustainability and green news and Asharq Bloomberg Businessweek appealing to the region’s business audience with a selection of curated Bloomberg Businessweek content, and opinion that offers valuable perspectives on business-related subjects. The specialised topics on digital and social are curated to appeal to the diverse interests of the Arabic-speaking public. 

SRMG and Bloomberg Media expanded their content agreement to launch Asharq Quicktake, the Arabic edition of the Quicktake streaming news platform.

The platform covers prominent international news, with a focus on business supported by Bloomberg’s data-driven business news. The platform enables viewers to deep-dive into key topics covering business, technology, politics and culture through original programs and news coverage, primarily targeting youth and Arabic-speaking audiences across the MENA region and provides new offerings including original documentaries, news programs, data visualization and live coverage of global events in addition to translated original content from Bloomberg Quicktake. 

Asharq News is headquartered in Riyadh, with central offices in the Dubai International Financial Centre, UAE, and Washington D.C., and with major hubs and studios in Cairo and Abu Dhabi. It has an extensive network of regional offices and correspondents across key Arab countries and in global capitals, as well as access to the content produced by hundreds of reporters from Bloomberg’s network around the world. 

In three short years, Asharq News has established itself as a leading Arabic platform. It is now the fastest growing news channel on social media in the MENA region with 50 million followers across all platforms. Since launch the platform has won over 35 global and regional awards. This year, popular program Assabah Maa Cyba – the morning programme, won Best Economic Programme at the Arab Media Awards and Asharq News won Gold at the MENA Digital Awards for best integrated Digital Campaign. 

Following the success of the first three years, this year the Asharq News Network expanded adding two new Free-to-view multi-channel platforms - Asharq Documentary and Asharq Discovery. 

Israeli politicians call for killing of Gaza journalists in ‘deadliest year’ for reporters: The Independent

Israeli politicians call for killing of Gaza journalists in ‘deadliest year’ for reporters: The Independent
  • Israeli accusations of prior knowledge of the Hamas Attack on Oct. 7 targeted journalists working for Reuters, the Associated Press, The New York Times and CNN
  • The media organizations rejected Israel's allegations and slammed them as 'outrageous'
LONDON: Israeli politicians since Thursday have openly called for the killing of journalists in Gaza, accusing several reporters of having prior knowledge of the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.

Some of the journalists are believed to be in danger after Israeli media shared their names and photos on X. They include a freelance photojournalist and four other reporters working for Reuters, the Associated Press, The New York Times and CNN.

The threats toward Palestinian journalists came following a report by HonestReporting, which monitors media outlets for critical coverage of Israel. The NGO posted an undated photo of a photojournalist with a Hamas leader and, in an accompanying article, questioned the former’s integrity as well as that of the four reporters.

However, when the group was asked if the photojournalists in question were part of Hamas’ plan, HonestReporting admitted that there was no evidence to support that claim, according to The Independent.

Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi told the four news outlets in a letter he posted on X (formerly Twitter) that journalists who captured the aftermath of Hamas’ attack, which killed about 1,400 Israelis, were “participants in this horrifying event.”

The tagged outlets, which are some of the world’s biggest news organizations, categorically denied the accusation, and The New York Times described it as “outrageous,” saying it endangered reporters in both Israel and Gaza.

In a press statement on Thursday, Reuters denied it had an embedded photojournalist with Hamas, adding that it acquired photos from “two Gaza-based freelance photographers who were at the border on the morning of Oct. 7,” but had no previous association with either.

Danny Danon, former Israeli ambassador to the UN, pledged to “hunt them down (the journalists) together with the terrorists.”

Several press freedom watchdogs and human rights organizations condemned the actions by Israeli officials.

On Friday, Reporters Without Borders denounced the calls by Israeli politicians to target journalists in Gaza, warning that the accusations against the five reporters were based on “unsubstantiated conjecture.”

As of Nov. 10, in what The Independent described as “the deadliest year for journalists” in three decades, at least 35 Palestinian reporters and media workers have been killed in Gaza within one month.

Amid Israel’s retaliatory assault on the besieged enclave, which so far killed more than 11,000 Palestinians, journalists covering developments in Gaza have been killed or subjected to cyberattacks, arrest and violent threats.

Media bureaus and residential blocks in Gaza have also been destroyed by Israeli airstrikes.

Press freedom watchdogs have warned of a disinformation campaign targeting journalists in Gaza, directly jeopardizing their lives, safety and freedom.

RT Arabic launches MENA ad campaign to promote right to news access

RT Arabic launches MENA ad campaign to promote right to news access
  • The campaign states, 'They try to silence our voice. You seek out the truth. We meet at RT Arabic.'
DUBAI: RT Arabic has launched a region-wide campaign to restart the conversation around its core editorial principle, Question More, and promote the public’s right to news access, the Russian news channel announced on Thursday.

RT Arabic’s advertising campaign spans the Middle East and North Africa across digital, radio, and out-of-home platforms.

With activations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, and Libya, the campaign states, “They try to silence our voice. You seek out the truth. We meet at RT Arabic.”

RT Arabic’s editor-in-chief, Maya Manna, said: “Access to news is the right of all. RT’s editorial line is embodied by its motto, Question More.

“We don’t dictate to our audience whom to believe. We give you the facts — you make the choice.

“This principle is what lies at the heart of the RT Arabic 2023 campaign. We want our audience to know that no matter what, RT Arabic will keep working for you.

“Over the years mainstream western voices sought to shut down RT’s access to platforms, and shut us out of conversations, including on social media and TV broadcasting platforms in Arabic.

“In doing so, they are not just trying to silence us, they are infringing upon our viewers’ and readers’ right of access to information,” she added.

The Russian state-owned channel works to bring breaking news as well as local and global stories around the clock.

