LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday strongly condemned Israel’s bombing of the headquarters of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The ministry said the attack was a “continuation of the series of Israeli violations of all international laws and norms.”
It also expressed the Kingdom’s solidarity with Qatar and urged the international community to fulfil its obligations by putting an end to Israel’s “atrocities against civilians, hospitals, and critical infrastructure” in Gaza as soon as possible.
The Kuwaiti and Qatari foreign ministries on Monday said the bombing of the headquarters is an extension of Israel’s policy of targeting the Palestinian people, particularly given that the committee works to alleviate the suffering of Gaza’s population as a result of the siege and ongoing aggression.
Qatar called on Israel to stop using “insubstantial justifications” to target civilians, civilian infrastructure and health facilities. It also called on Israel to stop spreading misinformation.
Oman and Jordan issued similar statements.
Saudi Arabia leads condemnation of Israeli bombing of Qatar Committee for Reconstruction of Gaza HQ
- Saudi ministry of foreign affairs also expressed Kingdom’s solidarity with Qatar
