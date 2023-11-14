You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia leads condemnation of Israeli bombing of Qatar Committee for Reconstruction of Gaza HQ
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Saudi Arabia leads condemnation of Israeli bombing of Qatar Committee for Reconstruction of Gaza HQ

Saudi Arabia leads condemnation of Israeli bombing of Qatar Committee for Reconstruction of Gaza HQ
Short Url

https://arab.news/bkpsu

Updated 14 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia leads condemnation of Israeli bombing of Qatar Committee for Reconstruction of Gaza HQ

Saudi Arabia leads condemnation of Israeli bombing of Qatar Committee for Reconstruction of Gaza HQ
  • Saudi ministry of foreign affairs also expressed Kingdom’s solidarity with Qatar
Updated 14 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday strongly condemned Israel’s bombing of the headquarters of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The ministry said the attack was a “continuation of the series of Israeli violations of all international laws and norms.”
It also expressed the Kingdom’s solidarity with Qatar and urged the international community to fulfil its obligations by putting an end to Israel’s “atrocities against civilians, hospitals, and critical infrastructure” in Gaza as soon as possible.
The Kuwaiti and Qatari foreign ministries on Monday said the bombing of the headquarters is an extension of Israel’s policy of targeting the Palestinian people, particularly given that the committee works to alleviate the suffering of Gaza’s population as a result of the siege and ongoing aggression.
Qatar called on Israel to stop using “insubstantial justifications” to target civilians, civilian infrastructure and health facilities. It also called on Israel to stop spreading misinformation.
Oman and Jordan issued similar statements.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Saudi Arabia Qatar

Related

France’s Macron urges Israel to stop bombing Gaza
World
France’s Macron urges Israel to stop bombing Gaza
Belgium wants sanctions against Israel for Gaza bombings — deputy PM
World
Belgium wants sanctions against Israel for Gaza bombings — deputy PM

Speciality cafe Shotted is bringing quintessential Saudi hospitality to Washington D.C.

Speciality cafe Shotted is bringing quintessential Saudi hospitality to Washington D.C.
Updated 13 November 2023
Afshan Aziz
Follow

Speciality cafe Shotted is bringing quintessential Saudi hospitality to Washington D.C.

Speciality cafe Shotted is bringing quintessential Saudi hospitality to Washington D.C.
  • Inspired by the flourishing cafe scene in the Kingdom, Bandar Al-Henaki started Shotted as a pop-up concept in 2019
Updated 13 November 2023
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: A Saudi speciality cafe has become a favorite meeting spot for Saudi and Arab residents as well as locals in the busy Tysons Corner Center of Washington, D.C. They come together there to enjoy the rich flavors of Saudi coffee and treat themselves to traditional pastries.

Bandar Al-Henaki, founder of Shotted, said: “It is not just a cafe; it’s a gateway to Saudi culture. I wanted to bring a piece of Saudi Arabia to the US, to introduce Americans to the authentic taste of Saudi coffee.”

Inspired by the flourishing cafe scene in the Kingdom, Al-Henaki started Shotted as a pop-up concept in 2019, appearing at festivals and universities around the US capital. He seized the opportunity to showcase his offerings during a “coffee hour” event at a university, where the free samples attracted a significant crowd. Encouraged by the positive response, particularly among Arab communities longing for a taste of Saudi coffee, Al-Henaki decided to establish a brick and mortar spot at Tyson Corner Center in 2020.

Bandar Al-Henaki, Shotted founder

“We saw the incredible potential of the specialty coffee industry in Saudi Arabia, and we believed that the US market was ready for a new standard and an upgrade in the guest experience that we witness in the Kingdom,” said Al-Henaki. With the support of his family, they patiently tested the market and developed the concept over the years.

Maintaining the authenticity of Saudi coffee and desserts while adapting to the preferences of local customers was a crucial challenge but also served as a catalyst for positive growth. Shotted Coffee has witnessed significant development, attracting new customers daily who are intrigued by the concept and captivated by the flavors and hospitality.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Bandar Al-Henaki started Shotted as a pop-up concept in 2019 in the US capital.

• He launched the brick and mortar cafe in Washington, D.C.’s Tyson Corner Center in 2020.

• They have collaborated with Princess Reema bint Bandar, the Kingdom’s ambassador to the US, to cater events at the Saudi Embassy.

The cafe has also garnered attention from the US press, especially during Ramadan, which helped attract new customers. Notably, over 60 percent of the cafe’s customers are locals, indicating a growing interest in Saudi coffee and a desire to explore different cultures. Al-Henaki encourages fellow students to follow suit and proudly showcase the unique aspects of their own countries.

The cafe has become a gathering place for all due to its community-oriented approach. “We wanted to create a space that goes beyond just serving coffee,” Al-Henaki explained. The cafe offers a social and family-friendly atmosphere, free of hookah and alcohol, providing an alternative to the typical nightlife scene prevalent in the US.

Representing the Kingdom in the US, Shotted organizes special celebrations such as Saudi National Day, Saudi Founding Day, and Ramadan season. (Instagram/shottedwith)

To attract local customers, Shotted initially focused on offering common items enjoyed by the local community. Once customers became familiar with the brand and developed a liking for it, they began exploring the unique offerings inspired by Saudi Arabia.

“We believe we are a soft power representing Saudi Arabia through coffee and community. Our goal is to share Saudi Arabian hospitality and flavors indirectly. With Shotted, we aim to influence the local community positively and provide an alternative space for socialization and cultural exchange,” Al-Henaki noted.

We believe we are a soft power representing Saudi Arabia through coffee and community. Our goal is to share Saudi Arabian hospitality and flavors indirectly.

Bandar Al-Henaki, Shotted founder

In their efforts to promote Saudi culture and coffee tradition to a wider audience in the US, Shotted Coffee organizes special celebrations such as Saudi National Day, Saudi Founding Day, and Ramadan season. In a gesture of hospitality, they offer complimentary Saudi coffee to local customers on major holidays, providing them with the opportunity to enjoy and appreciate its unique flavors.

They have also collaborated with Princess Reema bint Bandar, the Kingdom’s ambassador to the US, to cater events at the Saudi Embassy, solidifying their mission to represent Saudi Arabia through their efforts.

Representing the Kingdom in the US, Shotted organizes special celebrations such as Saudi National Day, Saudi Founding Day, and Ramadan season. (Instagram/shottedwith)

Additionally, Shotted is working closely with the Saudi Ministry of Culture to develop community initiatives and expand the brand nationwide, serving as a resource for promoting Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage.

Looking ahead, Al-Henaki is all ready to open a second location at Tyson’s Galleria. This expansion is expected to amplify the cafe’s influence and offer customers more chances to savor the genuine flavors of Saudi coffee while immersing themselves in the vibrant cultural traditions of the country.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabian culture Shotted Bandar Al-Henaki Saudi cafe

Related

Respire Lounge is the first cafe of its kind in the Kingdom. It is an environmentally sustainable cafe run by using eco-friendly technology with the mission of promoting a greener lifestyle. (AN Photo) video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi cafe aims to inspire greener future through recycling and free coffee
The cafe is named after the literal and contextual meaning of the word ‘Moknah’: The former from ‘Makan,’ a place of gathering; the latter from ‘Tamkeen,’ or empowerment. (Photos/Huda Bashatah) video
Saudi Arabia
In with the old: Saudi cafe stands out by promoting sustainability

Gaza mission: Fifth Saudi relief plane lands in Egypt

Gaza mission: Fifth Saudi relief plane lands in Egypt
Updated 13 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Gaza mission: Fifth Saudi relief plane lands in Egypt

Gaza mission: Fifth Saudi relief plane lands in Egypt
  • This initiative was launched by order of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in alignment with the Kingdom’s longstanding commitment to supporting the Palestinian people during times of crisis
Updated 13 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A fifth Saudi relief plane carrying aid from the Kingdom for Gaza arrived at El-Arish International Airport in Egypt on Monday. The aid was dispatched from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

The plane transported 35 tons of materials, including food and shelter, as part of the Saudi campaign to assist the people of Gaza, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This initiative was launched by order of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in alignment with the Kingdom’s longstanding commitment to supporting the Palestinian people during times of crisis.

Four Saudi relief planes, each carrying 35 tons of aid, arrived in Egypt on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively.

KSrelief, in line with the directives of the king and crown prince, also launched a national fundraising campaign on the Sahem platform to provide assistance to Palestinians in Gaza.

The Sahem platform by Monday had been accessed by more than 735,000 people, who donated over SR475 million ($127 million) to the campaign.

On Sunday, the first aid convoys from Saudi Arabia crossed Egypt’s Rafah Border Crossing, heading to the besieged Gaza Strip.

 

Topics: Palestine Gaza King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

Related

Update The plane transported 35 tons of food and shelter as part of the Saudi campaign to assist Palestinians. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Gaza mission: Fourth Saudi relief plane lands in Egypt
Saudi FM discusses Gaza situation with EU official 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM discusses Gaza situation with EU official 

Saudi Crown Prince, Eritrean president hold meeting in Riyadh

Saudi Crown Prince, Eritrean president hold meeting in Riyadh
Updated 13 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Crown Prince, Eritrean president hold meeting in Riyadh

Saudi Crown Prince, Eritrean president hold meeting in Riyadh
Updated 13 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with President Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea in Riyadh on Monday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two leaders discussed Saudi-Eritrean relations and opportunities for joint cooperation between the countries, particularly in the development and trade sectors.

A number of other issues of regional and international importance were also discussed.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, energy minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, foreign minister, and defense minister Prince Khalid bin Salman were among officials who also attended the meeting.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Eritrea

Related

Special Eritrean diplomat asks: ‘Why is the Sudan conflict not an important issue’ for the UN? photos
Middle-East
Eritrean diplomat asks: ‘Why is the Sudan conflict not an important issue’ for the UN?
The President of Eritrea Isaias Afwerki arrives in Riyadh on Tuesday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Eritrea president arrives in Riyadh

Foreign ministers co-chair inaugural Saudi-Omani Coordination Council meeting

Foreign ministers co-chair inaugural Saudi-Omani Coordination Council meeting
Updated 13 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Foreign ministers co-chair inaugural Saudi-Omani Coordination Council meeting

Foreign ministers co-chair inaugural Saudi-Omani Coordination Council meeting
  • Prince Faisal bin Farhan described the council as ‘testament to our shared vision’
  • Council’s subcommittees have adopted 55 initiatives designed to enhance cooperation
Updated 13 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, co-chaired the inaugural meeting of the Saudi-Omani Coordination Council on Monday in Muscat.

Prince Faisal highlighted the efforts by the leaderships of both countries to enhance the bilateral relationship and said: “The formation of the coordination council is a testament to our shared vision,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

“It is a platform that harnesses our collective potential with the goal of maximizing mutual benefits and interests.”

He also emphasized the importance of continuing coordination on bilateral, regional and international issues, together with improved political consultation in areas of mutual interest.

Saudi Arabia is Oman’s third-largest trading partner and the second-largest destination for Omani exports. The total value of bilateral trade increased by 245 percent in the past year, and was worth nearly $22 billion over the past five years.

During the meeting on Monday, participants highlighted the work of the coordination council and its subcommittees on political, security, economic and investment issues as being critical to enhanced cooperation. Efforts to combat terrorism, protect waterways and promote renewable and clean energy initiatives were also identified as key priorities.

Already, it was noted, meetings of the council’s subcommittees have resulted in the adoption of 55 initiatives designed to enhance cooperation in various sectors. Prince Faisal said he looked forward to the Kingdom hosting the second meeting of the council, the date for which has yet to be set.

The council, which was established in 2021, includes five subcommittees that between them cover a wide range of issues including political, diplomatic, security, judicial, cultural, media, tourism, social development, economic, trade, industry, energy, investment, the environment, and infrastructure.
 

Topics: saudi-Omani ties

Related

Saudi fund injects $2.9bn into Omani economy over 46 years 
Business & Economy
Saudi fund injects $2.9bn into Omani economy over 46 years 
Saudi FM arrives in Muscat for GCC ministerial meeting on Gaza
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM arrives in Muscat for GCC ministerial meeting on Gaza

Who’s Who: Bashayer Al-Janad, Saudi marketing expert

Bashayer Al-Janad
Bashayer Al-Janad
Updated 13 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Who’s Who: Bashayer Al-Janad, Saudi marketing expert

Bashayer Al-Janad
Updated 13 November 2023
Arab News

The Saudi agency specializes in influencer marketing and talent management, assists in promoting products and services, and connects with customers to reach desired audiences.

In her present position, Al-Janad has initiated and managed client communications in addition to leading the sponsorships team. Among her accomplishments are managing e-commerce marketing and sales, initiating and creating extensive marketing campaigns, and boosting sales in the food and beverage industry.

Al-Janad develops business growth plans and methods that work well for social media accounts, contributing to increased profits and enhanced brand image.

She was the senior customers manager at the General Entertainment Authority in 2022. She evaluated the organization’s existing procedures to optimize client satisfaction and identified and implemented enhancements to complaint-handling and client service protocols.

Al-Janad is a marketing and business development professional, with over seven years of experience and a track record of creating customized solutions to meet diverse customer needs across various categories.

She worked as a business development manager at Madeed Group, a Saudi company that provides innovative solutions to help the business sector meet the community's goals for development, prosperity, and sustainability, from 2015 to 2020.

Al-Janad played a pivotal role in identifying and closing new business opportunities through strategic networking. She successfully built and nurtured valuable client relationships, creating a robust client pipeline to meet monthly targets consistently.

In 2016 Al-Janad was a sales engineer at Emdad Development Co. in Alkhobar, where she focused on business development and the sale of equipment to contractors working with Aramco.

In 2014 she worked at Cummins ME in Dubai as a sales engineer, where she received training in selling engines to contractors, laying the foundation to her career in sales and business development.

Al-Janad earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical and computer engineering and a master’s degree in energy engineering from Effat University.

She has worked on an array of diverse projects including Aseer Seasons, Saudi Tourism Authority, Hungerstation, Shobak, and Mrsool, which showcases her ability to contribute to and lead initiatives across diverse sectors and regions.

 

 

Topics: Who’s Who

Related

Lama Al-Dossary
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Lama Al-Dossary, vice president of people, senior advisor for HR at the Saudi Tourism Authority
Who’s Who: Sarah Al-Bayouk, architecture design director at Boutique Group
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Sarah Al-Bayouk, architecture design director at Boutique Group

Latest updates

Jordan, Morocco sign medical cooperation agreement
Jordan, Morocco sign medical cooperation agreement
Zverev overpowers Alcaraz in ATP Finals opener
Zverev overpowers Alcaraz in ATP Finals opener
Italy, Netherlands, Wales aim to secure Euro 2024 qualification
Italy, Netherlands, Wales aim to secure Euro 2024 qualification
Austin: UN states concerned China and Russia helping North Korea
Austin: UN states concerned China and Russia helping North Korea
Brazil’s Lula says Israel response ‘as grave’ as Hamas attack
Brazil’s Lula says Israel response ‘as grave’ as Hamas attack

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.