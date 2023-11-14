You are here

  Saudi ports' container volumes increase 5.31% in October: Mawani

Saudi ports' container volumes increase 5.31% in October: Mawani

Saudi ports' container volumes increase 5.31% in October: Mawani
The number of transshipment containers handled by the ports in the Kingdom stood at 290,110 last month, up 2.12 percent compared to October 2022. Shutterstock
Updated 14 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi ports' container volumes increase 5.31% in October: Mawani

Saudi ports' container volumes increase 5.31% in October: Mawani
Updated 14 November 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Ports in Saudi Arabia witnessed a rise of 5.31 percent in container handling in October compared to the year-ago period, according to a statement.

The Saudi Ports Authority, or Mawani, reported on Nov. 14 that ports in the Kingdom handled 741,905 standard containers last month and 704,486 in October 2022.

The number of transshipment containers handled by the ports in the Kingdom stood at 290,110 last month, up 2.12 percent compared to October 2022. 

Last month, the ports handled 627,637 tons of general cargo, 4,575,549 tons of solid bulk and 11,415,187 tons of liquid.

Mawani added that the rise in cargo handling in Saudi ports signifies the Kingdom’s growth as a global logistics hub, aligned with the goals outlined in the National Transport and Logistics Strategy. 

The statement added that Saudi Arabia’s ports received 59,810 passengers in October, up 35.11 percent from the same month in 2022.

On the other hand, the Kingdom’s ports received 109,646 cars in October, also marking an annual rise of 17.13 percent. 

The ports authority also made a significant leap in the global maritime index in the third quarter.

According to a report from the UN Conference on Trade and Development, Mawani climbed from 76.16 points in the second quarter to 77.66 points in the third quarter, affirming the Kingdom’s progress in the maritime sector.

Commenting on the achievement, Saleh Al-Jasser, Saudi minister of transport and logistics services and chairman of Mawani, said that the Kingdom’s advancement in the index aligns with the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services objectives.

The maritime network connectivity index, which gauges the interconnection levels of global ports with shipping line networks quarterly, incorporates several sub-indicators, including the scheduled ship visits to the country per week and the number of regular service routes offered by vessel lines to and from the national ports.

Moreover, earlier this year, Saudi Arabia climbed 17 global ranks in the Logistics Performance Index issued by the World Bank to reach the 38th spot globally.

Topics: Saudi Ports Authority Mawani

Saudi Arabia making 'leaps' to become leader in cybersecurity: Cisco official

Saudi Arabia making 'leaps' to become leader in cybersecurity: Cisco official
Updated 14 November 2023
MANAL AL-BARAKATI
Saudi Arabia making 'leaps' to become leader in cybersecurity: Cisco official

Saudi Arabia making 'leaps' to become leader in cybersecurity: Cisco official
Updated 14 November 2023
MANAL AL-BARAKATI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is making “leaps” across several global indices to position itself as a frontrunner in technology and cybersecurity on the global and regional level, a top Cisco official said.

Speaking to Arab News in an interview on the sidelines of the Black Hat MEA 2023, Salman Faqeeh, the managing director of Cisco Saudi Arabia, highlighted that the Kingdom is rapidly progressing, particularly in the telecommunication technology, information security, and cybersecurity sectors.

“We’ve all witnessed and seen several global indices highlighting how Saudi Arabia is making leaps when it comes to advancements and its position at a global and at a regional level,” Faqeeh said.

“We operate in a very dynamic market. We operate in a market that is leading the region in different aspects. Particularly, when it comes to telecommunications technology as well as information security and cybersecurity. It’s the biggest market and it’s the fastest to move in the right direction,” he added.

In line with regional advancements, the manager noted that Cisco recognizes this as an opportunity and is “very keen” to be relevant to the digital transformation agenda and the unfolding trends in the Saudi market.

The company has annually invested over $28 billion in research and development to keep up with the perpetual pace of growth and ensure its quality, according to Faqeeh.

The firm has positioned itself as a leader in honing the skills of young Saudis as it considers investing in human capital essential to its growth.

Through its networking academy, a global program that has existed for over 25 years and in Saudi Arabia for over 20 years, Cisco has been keen to highlight the learning and development journey of hundreds of thousands of Saudis throughout the program’s history, according to Faqeeh.

He further outlined that the company has contributed to the learning and development journey of more than 336,000 Saudis, of which about 38 percent are females. The top executive noted that this achievement is above the global average of the female workforce.

“The opportunity size is something that deserves the right attention, but at the same time, it’s a market, as I’ve mentioned earlier, that continues to grow. With the complexity that we’re seeing in the cybersecurity world with the introduction of the cloud, cybersecurity concerns, we always need to focus on the learning and development of the specialists,” Faqeeh said.

The firm recently unveiled its plans for creating a first-of-its-kind data center in the Kingdom, an announcement that the director noted is “planned to be up and running throughout or before the end of the calendar year of 2024. And we’re definitely keen to expedite.”

In recent months, the company has continued to take charge of the digital transformation agenda by outlining various new initiatives in the cyber sector.

Among them is the Secure Service Edge, a project the CEO said would help the company provide all the required security cloud services in the Kingdom locally. These include the net-zero trust offering, cloud firewalls, and solutions available on the cloud.

Net-zero trust is a system based on a preventative agenda that aims to ensure security in the cloud without interfering with the user’s experiences. The program will allow for the verification of identity before the individual is able to access any information.

Faqeeh further shed light on Cisco’s most recent acquisition of “Splunk,” a company that he deems “a very well respected security market leader,” noting that the group’s innovative edge will aid in enriching the Kingdom’s cybersecurity efforts.

“That is another confirmation of Cisco’s commitment to enriching its portfolio of cybersecurity and offering of providing meaningful solutions when it comes to observability and to continue the ongoing innovation journey, by such an acquisition of a very innovative company such as Splunk,” Faqeeh said.

“We’re committed to learning, and our contribution from that point of view, and we encourage the great talent of Saudis and people in Saudi Arabia to continue developing and contributing to aiding our national cybersecurity,” he concluded.

Topics: blackhatmea23

Aramco begins production of unconventional tight gas at South Ghawar ahead of schedule

Aramco begins production of unconventional tight gas at South Ghawar ahead of schedule
Updated 14 November 2023
Arab News
Aramco begins production of unconventional tight gas at South Ghawar ahead of schedule

Aramco begins production of unconventional tight gas at South Ghawar ahead of schedule
Updated 14 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi energy giant Aramco has initiated production of unconventional tight gas from its South Ghawar operational area, two months ahead of its schedule. 

The accomplishment aligns with the company’s strategic plan to increase gas production by over 50 percent from 2021 levels, with the goal of meeting domestic demand by 2030, according to a press release.

Unconventional tight gas, also known as shale gas, is typically found in reserves where hydrocarbons are tightly trapped within rock layers, necessitating specialized techniques like horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing for extraction. 

Aramco Upstream President Nasir Al-Naimi said: “This first production of unconventional tight gas from South Ghawar is a milestone that demonstrates real progress on our gas expansion strategy, which we believe has a role to play in meeting the Kingdom’s needs for lower-emission energy and supporting growth in the chemicals sector.”  

He added: “The ability to commence production two months ahead of schedule and below budget is (a) testament to the unwavering dedication of our people and their determination to continuously enhance our upstream operations.” 

The commissioned facilities at South Ghawar currently have a processing capacity of 300 million standard cubic feet per day for raw gas and 38,000 barrels per day for condensate.  

In response to the escalating demand for gas, Aramco said it plans to double the overall processing capacity, striving to achieve South Ghawar’s strategic target of delivering 750 million scfd of raw gas in the near future. 

This follows Aramco’s previous achievement in unconventional gas extraction at the North Arabia field in 2018, where 240 million scfd were delivered to customers in Wa’ad Al-Shamal.  

Simultaneously, Aramco is making progress at the Jafurah unconventional gas field, the largest liquid-rich shale gas play in the Middle East. 

Topics: Aramco tight gas shale gas

GCC economies will remain resilient in case of Israel-Hamas war escalation: S&P  

GCC economies will remain resilient in case of Israel-Hamas war escalation: S&P  
Updated 14 November 2023
Arab News
GCC economies will remain resilient in case of Israel-Hamas war escalation: S&P  

GCC economies will remain resilient in case of Israel-Hamas war escalation: S&P  
Updated 14 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Gulf Cooperation Council economies will remain resilient even if the Israel-Hamas war prompts a wider regional conflict, according to S&P Global.  

The rating agency performed a stress testing scenario to quantify the resilience of some rated Middle Eastern banking systems if the instability spreads. 

The report anticipates external outflows from the region, but only Qatar, Egypt, and Jordan would face deficits. 

External outflows refer to a sudden and substantial reduction in deposits, withdrawals by large institutional clients, or a decline in the availability of funding.  

“Under our standardized assumptions, external funding outflows could reach about $220 billion, or about 30 percent of the tested systems’ cumulative external liabilities. However, banks have sufficient external liquidity to cover these outflows in most cases,” the report said.  

In its simulated scenario, S&P assessed the outflows from stressed banking sector liabilities against liquid government assets.  

A broader regional escalation of the Israel-Hamas war, possibly through proxy conflicts, could lead to a shift in investors’ risk perception of the Middle East. This might result in the departure of confidence-sensitive funds, a pattern observed during previous periods of stress.  

Despite escalating financing needs driven by banks, most GCC economies still maintain strong net external positions, primarily due to sizable and expanding fiscal reserves.   

Additionally, government assets, inclusive of S&P’s estimations of external sovereign wealth fund assets, far exceed the stressed liability outflows.  

However, Egypt and Qatar were deemed to be vulnerable due to the increased external debt in their financial systems, while Jordan’s banking activities in Palestinian territories leave it at risk. 

According to S&P, other systems seem robust, depending on their ability to timely liquidate external assets with manageable adjustments, emphasizing the importance of maintaining financial resilience in case of unexpected escalations or shifts in economic dynamics.  

The report estimated that the GCC countries will have an average of $660 billion of gross external debt, both public and private, maturing annually over 2023-2025.  

Notably, the UAE and Qatar are expected to be responsible for more than half of this total, according to the report.  

Topics: S&P Global Israel-Hamas war

UAE's Tawazun Council seals deals worth $1.2bn on first day of Dubai Airshow

UAE's Tawazun Council seals deals worth $1.2bn on first day of Dubai Airshow
Updated 14 November 2023
Arab News
UAE's Tawazun Council seals deals worth $1.2bn on first day of Dubai Airshow

UAE's Tawazun Council seals deals worth $1.2bn on first day of Dubai Airshow
Updated 14 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE’s arms acquisition authority, Tawazun Council, signed 4.7 billion dirhams ($1.2 billion) worth of deals on the first day of the Dubai Airshow.

The government entity, collaborating with the UAE Ministry of Defense and security agencies, announced nine agreements with local and international entities, according to the Emirates News Agency or WAM.

Four of these agreements were with domestic firms, totaling 2.7 billion dirhams. These include a 2.14 billion dirham ammunition procurement deal with Halcon.

The authority also signed two agreements with the International Golden Group for technical aircraft support and aircraft engines and parts, valued at 338 million dirhams and 13 million dirhams, respectively.

Another contract with Air Dynamics Solutions was finalized for 20 million dirhams to provide aircraft spare parts, repairs and technical support.

On the international front, contracts amounted to 2 billion dirhams across five deals. These include a 1.62 billion dirham contract with China’s CATIC for an “airshow aircraft” and its accessories.

Additionally, the council closed a 326 million dirham agreement with Thales LAS France SAS to purchase detection radars. 

A 3.5 million dirham deal was signed with US firm IOMAX for armament systems technical support and aircraft maintenance and repair.  

The authority also signed a contract with Chinese firm Poly Technologies for 23 million dirhams covering aircraft systems technical support.

Lastly, it sealed a deal with Greek enterprise Sielman Defense Manufacturing Maintenance worth 3.67 million dirhams for Hawk Air defense system maintenance and technical support. 

Middle East carriers also revealed significant fleet expansion plans at the beginning of the Dubai Airshow, with Emirates and its sister airline flydubai announcing new aircraft orders from Boeing.  

According to an official press release, emirates committed to an additional 95 wide-body aircraft worth $52 billion from the American aviation giant, bringing the total order book to 295.  

The UAE flag carrier is set to acquire Boeing 777-9s, 777-8s, and 787s, aligning with its vision to connect even more cities globally and support Dubai’s economic agenda.  

It emphasized its commitment with firm orders for 55 additional 777-9s and 35 777-8s, expanding its 777-X order book to 205 units.

The 2023 Dubai Airshow started on Nov. 13 and will continue till Nov. 17.

Topics: Dubai Airshow Tawazun Council

Trend Micro and Alibaba Cloud launch service to boost cybersecurity effectiveness and risk mitigation

Trend Micro and Alibaba Cloud launch service to boost cybersecurity effectiveness and risk mitigation
Updated 32 min 21 sec ago
Nadin Hassan
Trend Micro and Alibaba Cloud launch service to boost cybersecurity effectiveness and risk mitigation

Trend Micro and Alibaba Cloud launch service to boost cybersecurity effectiveness and risk mitigation
Updated 32 min 21 sec ago
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Cybersecurity effectiveness in Saudi Arabia is set to be enhanced thanks to an initiative launched by Trend Micro and Alibaba Cloud.

Announced at the Black Hat Middle East and Africa conference in Riyadh, the Vision One security operations center-as-a-service development will empower customers to take charge of their cybersecurity ecosystem.

It includes 24-hour basis alert monitoring and prioritization, incident investigation, and threat hunting to customers as a managed service.

Speaking on the sidelines of the conference, Moataz BinAli, regional vice president and managing director for Trend Micro, said: “The solution provides the customers with solution software, basically, the service and now even the operation from Trend Micro to be able to deal with their cybersecurity issues across the entire organizations directly from the number one cybersecurity vendor in the markets.

He added: “Also, the solution is hosted on top of SCCC Alibaba cloud, the number one local hyperscale cloud in Saudi Arabia. Thus guaranteeing our customers from end to end complete peace of mind and local cybersecurity protection.”

Talal Al-Bakr, CEO of SCCC Alibaba Cloud added: “One of the most important aspects of what we're launching right now is not only providing solutions and services but also providing you an outlook of how things are going to change. We believe Saudi (Arabia) is the epicenter of change within technology, and this is just an additional sentiment to that change.”

BinAli also highlighted the key challenges being faced by chief information security officers across the globe, starting with the rising complexity of cyber threats.

He also expressed concerns about the emergence of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence.

Other issues included increasing alert fatigue and data overload as a result of organizations having many cybersecurity solutions, with BinAli saying it has become “very difficult for analysts to be able to decide whether these are true positives or false positives.”

Another concern centered on issues caused when numerous cybersecurity tools are utilized by an organization, but they are not sufficiently integrated or adequate training is not given to employees.

Organized by Tahaluf in collaboration with the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones, Black Hat MEA is expected to surpass its inaugural size by 41 percent, as indicated by a 119 percent increase in early visitor registrations. 

The event, held from  Nov. 14 to 16, is a cornerstone for industry growth, themed under “Infosec on the Edge.”  

Featuring over 350 exhibitors from 120 countries, it is showcasing interactive workshops, training programs, and a high-level executive summit. More than 50 startups are set to participate, with over 150 briefing sessions, 40 arsenal sessions, and 40 executive summit sessions on the agenda. 

Black Hat MEA aims to position itself as the largest cybersecurity event in the region and a global leader in terms of attendance.  

The agenda covers crucial areas of the cybersecurity sector, including artificial intelligence, compliance, risk management, and the evolving role of women in cybersecurity.

Topics: blackhatmea23

