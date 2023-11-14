You are here

Egypt broaches idea of tapping Indian financial markets 

Egypt was keen to diversify funding sources and enter new financial markets. Shutterstock
REUTERS 
CAIRO: Egypt discussed with India’s ambassador to Egypt the possibility of entering Indian financial markets, Egypt’s finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. 

“The two sides discussed ways to encourage the use of national currencies to settle payments,” in a meeting between Egyptian Finance Minister Mohamed Al-Maait and Ambassador Ajit Gupte, the statement said. 

Egypt was keen to diversify funding sources and enter new financial markets, including “the possibility of heading to Indian financial markets,” the statement quoted Maait as saying. 

In June, sources told Reuters that India was weighing a proposal to begin barter trade with Egypt in goods like fertilizer and gas, as part of a wider deal that could see New Delhi extending a credit line worth several billion dollars to Cairo. 

Egypt, facing a severe foreign currency shortage, has been struggling to attract foreign investment. Last month it issued three-year panda bonds worth 3.5 billion yuan, and the China Development Bank disbursed 7 billion yuan ($956.61 million) in a loan agreement with Egypt’s central bank. 

This month Cairo also sold almost $500 million in five-year Japanese Samurai bonds.

