You are here

  • Home
  • Riyadh conference merges worlds of film, art

Riyadh conference merges worlds of film, art

Riyadh conference merges worlds of film, art
1 / 3
Inspired by the art of the split screen, as she recalls in watching Kill Bill at the age of 7, Alghanim’s work is displayed on three screen panels, each working to create a nuanced experience of the material. (AN Photo)
Riyadh conference merges worlds of film, art
2 / 3
The experimental short film “#INFINITESINCE83” is an introspective examination of Mohammed Hammad's immigration from the region before Vision 2030 came to life through montages narrated by voice messages from his mother. (AN Photo)
Riyadh conference merges worlds of film, art
3 / 3
In a talk led by renowned curator Amal Khalaf under the title “Virtual Visions” during the Film Criticism Conference in Riyadh, the panelists discussed the role of artists in experimenting with the various forms of the moving image, from archival analog film to VR and advanced technologies, and why it’s important to continue that exploration. (AN Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gnwhx

Updated 21 sec ago
Nada Alturki
Follow

Riyadh conference merges worlds of film, art

Riyadh conference merges worlds of film, art
  • The Film Criticism Conference brought together experts, filmmakers and artists
  • Today’s artists are finding new modes of incorporating the two, both digitally and contextually.
Updated 21 sec ago
Nada Alturki
Follow

RIYADH: Filmmaking has long been influenced by art, as seen in the creation of works such as Edward Hopper’s “Nighthawks,” or Alex Colville’s “To Prince Edward Island,” which is reflected in Wes Anderson’s “Moonrise Kingdom.”
With the advancement of contemporary technology, there is now a stronger connection than ever between film and art.
In a talk led by renowned curator Amal Khalaf under the title “Virtual Visions” during the Film Criticism Conference held by the Ministry of Culture’s Film Commission in Riyadh, panelists discussed the role of artists in experimenting with the various forms of the moving image, from archival analog film to virtual reality and advanced technologies, and why it is important to continue that exploration.
“Artists have long been the pioneers of digital media pushing its technological, aesthetic, and political potential, while the net.art (movement) of the 1990s was the first to fully embrace and popularize new media in an art context,” Khalaf said, attesting the work of American artists like Nam June Paik and Lynn Hershman Leeson who have tested the possibility of what video art can become.
The film conference, which aimed to broaden the horizon of cinematography in the Kingdom, also featured an art exhibition titled “Beyond the Frame” with various video installations aiming to stretch the possibilities of using these types of media across various art forms. “Moving images can surprise us with what we have never imagined before,” the curatorial text read.
Today’s artists are finding new modes of incorporating the two, both digitally and contextually.
Featured Saudi artist Mohammed Hammad’s work centers around contrasting a Saudi and European upbringing, where creating a mosaic of the two spaces through the lens becomes the artwork itself.
His experimental short film “#INFINITESINCE83” is an introspective examination of his immigration from the region before Saudi Vision 2030 came to life, through montages narrated by voice messages from his mother.
“I grew up during the Sahwa, and Europe is the complete opposite of that, so it forced me to always find the space in the middle where I wasn’t abiding by cultural codes of behavior but rather a human common denominator,” Hammad told Arab News.
Kuwaiti artist Haya Alghanim’s “Two Captains Sink The Ship” goes back into digitized archival footage captured by the national television station of Kuwait as well as her own recent footage. Inspired by the art of the split screen, as she recalls watching in “Kill Bill Vol. 1” at the age of 7, the work is displayed on three screen panels, each working to create a nuanced experience of the material.
The artist told Arab News that the video installation is “a reclamation of a narrative and the ownership of it and protecting it from interference.”
The visual poem creates dialogue between the artist, her ancestors and land, while also weaving in nodes of gender constructs, religious identity, and environmentalism. She also uses her work to break away from the conditioning that is created by traditional film structures.
“It’s about freeing yourself as an artist and filmmaker, but also showing people what other possibilities there are,” Alghanim said.
Other artists like Ayoung Kim created an immersive experience inspired by food delivery app drivers, the presence of whom had spiked during the pandemic, making them some of the few mobile figures in communities across the world.
“Delivery Dancer’s Sphere” is a fictitious storyline that engrosses audiences into the character’s world through montage editing and VR to create a world unlike any other set in Seoul. The work further demonstrates the vast capacity of merging both art and cinema.

Topics: Film Criticism Conference Ministry of Culture Riyadh FilmMaking

Related

Saudi filmmaking talents showcased in Jeddah
Saudi Arabia
Saudi filmmaking talents showcased in Jeddah
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan working to enhance cooperation in filmmaking, broadcasting – information minister photos
Pakistan
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan working to enhance cooperation in filmmaking, broadcasting – information minister

KSrelief distributes winter clothing coupons for Palestinian refugees in Jordan

KSrelief distributes winter clothing coupons for Palestinian refugees in Jordan
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

KSrelief distributes winter clothing coupons for Palestinian refugees in Jordan

KSrelief distributes winter clothing coupons for Palestinian refugees in Jordan
  • Coupons allow refugees to purchase from designated stores located in refugee camps
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has distributed shopping vouchers to nearly 2,000 Palestinian refugees in Jordan, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The coupons allow refugees to purchase winter clothing at designated stores located in refugee camps across the Balqa, Zarqa, and Madaba governorates.

The initiative comes as part of the second phase of the winter clothing distribution project (Kanaf) for 2023, a joint effort with the Jordanian Hashemite Charitable Organization.

This effort is also in line with a broader series of relief projects by Saudi Arabia, aiming to cater to the fundamental needs of Palestinian refugees in Jordan and shield them from severe winter conditions.
 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Palestinian refugee camps

Related

KSrelief team in Egypt for Gaza aid talks
Middle-East
KSrelief team in Egypt for Gaza aid talks
Saudi aid campaign collects $131m for Gaza
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid campaign collects $131m for Gaza

Saudi aid campaign collects $131m for Gaza

Saudi aid campaign collects $131m for Gaza
Updated 7 min 27 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi aid campaign collects $131m for Gaza

Saudi aid campaign collects $131m for Gaza
  • The initiative was launched on Sahem by Saudi aid agency KSrelief
  • Donors can also transfer funds directly to the campaign’s Al-Rajhi Bank account
Updated 7 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The national fundraising campaign to provide assistance to the people of Gaza has so far raised over SR491 million ($131 million).
The initiative was launched on Sahem by Saudi aid agency KSrelief, in line with directives from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. By Tuesday, more than 767,000 people had accessed the platform to make donations.
Contributions can be made through Sahem’s website at sahem.ksrelief.org. Donors can also transfer funds directly to the campaign’s Al-Rajhi Bank account, or by downloading the Sahem app on their mobile devices from Apple’s App Store or Google Play.
Meanwhile, a sixth Saudi relief plane carrying aid from the Kingdom for Gaza arrived at El-Arish International Airport in Egypt on Tuesday. The aid was dispatched from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
The plane transported 35 tons of materials, including food and shelter, as part of the Kingdom’s campaign to assist the people of Gaza, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
This initiative was launched by order of the king and the crown prince, in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s longstanding commitment to supporting the Palestinian people during times of crisis.
Five Saudi relief planes, each carrying 35 tons of aid, have arrived in Egypt in the last five days.
Earlier, a team from KSrelief held talks with Osama Nugali, the Saudi ambassador to Egypt, to explore ways to transport shelter materials, food baskets and medical supplies through the Rafah border crossing to assist Gaza.
 

Topics: War on Gaza KSRelief Sahem platform Saudi Aid Relief fundraising

Related

First Saudi humanitarian relief convoy arrives in Gaza
Saudi Arabia
First Saudi humanitarian relief convoy arrives in Gaza
Update Saudi cabinet praises launch of fundraising campaign for Gaza
Saudi Arabia
Saudi cabinet praises launch of fundraising campaign for Gaza

Manga Productions launches three new video games

Manga Productions launches three new video games
Updated 26 min 4 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi
Follow

Manga Productions launches three new video games

Manga Productions launches three new video games
  • The event focused on interacting with the gaming community in the Kingdom and included gaming experiences, exclusive content, and enriching meetings
  • The games launched include “Grendizer Space Adventures: Feast of the Wolves,” “The Smurfs 2: Prisoner of the Green Jewel,” and “Flashback 2”
Updated 26 min 4 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Manga Productions, affiliated with the Misk Foundation, organized a special event under the title “XP” in Riyadh to launch a new group of video games on various gaming platforms.
The event focused on interacting with the gaming community in the Kingdom and included gaming experiences, exclusive content, and enriching meetings.
Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions, told Arab News: “It is anticipated that in 2030 this market will reach SR50 billion ($13.3 billion). According to (the) Saudi government’s goals, e-sports and the video game sector together represent a massive market. Saudi Arabia and the Arab world have been content consumers for a long time.
“These days, we create news content and distribute it to the local community as well as worldwide. Therefore, I believe that Saudi Arabia’s future is quite bright, and we have great confidence in our abilities.”
He continued: “It’s the first time for a Saudi company to publish a game with AAA rating, so I think this is a huge milestone for the industry in the Kingdom. And this is the result of our investments and our talent. For many years we have been sending our students for internship programs in global studios in Japan, the US, and UK and this is the result, so I think the future is very bright. And we’re very confident that we can compete in the global markets.”
The games launched include “Grendizer Space Adventures: Feast of the Wolves,” “The Smurfs 2: Prisoner of the Green Jewel,” and “Flashback 2.”
The first of these will take players on an epic adventure with the giant Grendizer and Daisuke to defend Earth. Players will fight the forces of evil with the most powerful robot known to mankind and embark on a journey exploring the most famous landmarks and characters within an amazing world created by Joe Nagai, the author of the original series.
Video game enthusiasts can also discover a fantasy world full of surprises in “The Smurfs 2: Prisoner of the Green Jewel” and help the famous Smurfs in the mission of ridding their world of the Green Jewel monsters.
Finally, players will embark on a new mission with Conrad and Aisha inside the cyberpunk world full of dangers, mystery, and lost memories in the second part of the game “Flashback.” The first part of the game has sold more than 2 million copies and was launched in 1992.
Gamer Ahmed bin Mahfouz, who runs the channel GameDose Remake, was among the guests. He complimented the games for their modernity, saying: “Manga Production offers what the market wants in a contemporary way, which piques the interest of the audience. Take the Grendizer game, which we saw today in a variety of layouts where the main character walks, flies, and uses various weapons. It also has a deep story with a ton of options, making it a great development.”
The Manga Productions Co. owns the full publishing and distribution rights for its new games in the Middle East and North Africa region, and is proud of the work of Saudi talents and competencies in Arabizing, distributing and marketing its new games.
It aims to provide distinctive gaming experiences and leave a strong impact in the field of game development in the region.
The company produced the games “Dhafer the Hero,” “Ghoul Cave,” the virtual reality experience “AlUla Adventures,” and other works that contributed to changing the Arab entertainment scene on a global level.
It empowers talent in the gamer community through its partnerships with training and development programs with the largest international studios and companies such as Square Enix, Telltale games, and SNK.
 

Topics: Manga Productions MISK Foundation Riyadh Video Games gaming

Related

Manga Productions secures exclusive rights to distribute ‘Captain Tsubasa’ in MENA
Saudi Arabia
Manga Productions secures exclusive rights to distribute ‘Captain Tsubasa’ in MENA
Saudi film production firm to launch collaborative new manga video game
Saudi Arabia
Saudi film production firm to launch collaborative new manga video game

Saudi, Czech FMs discuss latest developments in Gaza

Saudi, Czech FMs discuss latest developments in Gaza
Updated 14 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi, Czech FMs discuss latest developments in Gaza

Saudi, Czech FMs discuss latest developments in Gaza
  • Prince Faisal stressed the importance of reaching an immediate ceasefire
Updated 14 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call on Tuesday from his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavsky, Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the call, the two officials discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip as well as military escalation in the region.
Prince Faisal stressed the importance of reaching an immediate ceasefire and securing humanitarian corridors for the entry of urgent aid.
He also highlighted the importance of the international community fulfilling its responsibilities to stop Israel’s attacks on civilians and hospitals, as well as its forced displacement of Palestinians from occupied Gaza.

Topics: War on Gaza Czech Republic

Related

Saudi FM discusses Gaza situation with EU official 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM discusses Gaza situation with EU official 
Saudi FM takes part in US-Arab Gaza meetings in Jordan
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM takes part in US-Arab Gaza meetings in Jordan

AlUla receives first EV delivery from Lucid Motors

AlUla receives first EV delivery from Lucid Motors
Updated 14 November 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
Follow

AlUla receives first EV delivery from Lucid Motors

AlUla receives first EV delivery from Lucid Motors
  • Agreement to supply the governorate with Lucid EVs aims to enhance sustainability, preserve the local environment, promote a green economy and reduce carbon emissions
  • Abdulrahman Al-Trairi: Our partnership with Lucid Motors represents an active step towards revolutionizing our own mobility solutions
Updated 14 November 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for AlUla received its first delivery of 30 electric cars produced by Lucid Motors.

An agreement to supply the governorate with Lucid EVs aims to enhance sustainability, preserve the local environment, promote a green economy and reduce carbon emissions.

“Our partnership with Lucid Motors represents an active step towards revolutionizing our own mobility solutions,” said Abdulrahman Al-Trairi, chief of communication and public relations at RCU.

“This venture catalyzes the wider adoption of sustainable transport in the county and underpins our steadfast commitment to the objectives of Vision 2030.

“Lucid Motors’ partnership with RCU is setting this new precedent for organizational sustainability, cementing our partnership’s pivotal role in advancing green mobility.”

The RCU deal is the first part of a wider agreement between the Kingdom and Lucid Motors for the supply of EVs, said Yaser Al-Quhidan, assistant minister of finance for financial affairs.

It represents a significant step toward achieving the objectives of Vision 2030, which aims to spur economic growth and create job opportunities in non-oil sectors.

The agreement reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to a circular carbon economy and the EV industry, said Al-Quhidan.

It also operates in line with the Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The RCU’s chief of shared services, Abdulrahman Al-Theneyan, said: “Lucid cars will be an addition to the projects inside AlUla, as they represent an achievement on which the future will be built.”

The use of EVs within AlUla’s transportation system serves as a model for other regions in the Kingdom.

In 2021, RCU launched an autonomous electric vehicle service in the old town and the Dadan site, and a year later launched a tram project to link the governorate with high-traffic destinations.

The AlUla tram system will use a low-impact design to operate within AlUla’s natural environment.

Topics: Lucid Motors Abdulrahman Al-Trairi Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU)

Related

Saudia expands connectivity to AlUla, promotes its ascent as a tourist hot spot 
Business & Economy
Saudia expands connectivity to AlUla, promotes its ascent as a tourist hot spot 
Special German architect to design AlUla cultural institute
Saudi Arabia
German architect to design AlUla cultural institute

Latest updates

Riyadh conference merges worlds of film, art
Riyadh conference merges worlds of film, art
KSrelief distributes winter clothing coupons for Palestinian refugees in Jordan
KSrelief distributes winter clothing coupons for Palestinian refugees in Jordan
Saudi aid campaign collects $131m for Gaza
Saudi aid campaign collects $131m for Gaza
A day after Britain’s prime minister fired her, Suella Braverman accuses him of being a weak leader
A day after Britain’s prime minister fired her, Suella Braverman accuses him of being a weak leader
Manga Productions launches three new video games
Manga Productions launches three new video games

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.