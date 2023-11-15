You are here

  • Home
  • Canadian man was ‘hunting for Muslims to kill,’ prosecutors say

Canadian man was ‘hunting for Muslims to kill,’ prosecutors say

Nathaniel Veltman is escorted while leaving trial outside Ontario Superior Court in Windsor, Ontario, Tuesday, Sept.5, 2023. (AP)
Nathaniel Veltman is escorted while leaving trial outside Ontario Superior Court in Windsor, Ontario, Tuesday, Sept.5, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9nkdy

Updated 15 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Canadian man was ‘hunting for Muslims to kill,’ prosecutors say

Nathaniel Veltman is escorted while leaving trial outside Ontario Superior Court in Windsor, Ontario, Tuesday, Sept.5, 2023. (AP
  • He said Veltman had penned a “terrorist manifesto,” found on his computer, in which he espoused white nationalism and described his hate for Muslims
Updated 15 November 2023
AFP
Follow

OTTAWA: A Canadian man was “hunting for Muslims to kill” when he slammed his pickup truck into a family out on an evening stroll, the prosecution said in closing arguments Tuesday.
Nathaniel Veltman, now 22, is on trial for wiping out three generations of the Afzaal family in June 2021 in London, Ontario.
He pleaded not guilty to four counts of murder, which prosecutors say were premeditated, as well as one count of attempted murder.
The case marks the first time a Canadian jury has been asked to consider a terrorism motive related to white supremacy.
While acknowledging Veltman’s responsibility for the killings, the defense said he should be convicted of a lesser charge of manslaughter.
Prosecutor Fraser Ball told the jury they have “everything you could possibly need to convict in this case,” including the defendant’s confession to police.
He said Veltman had penned a “terrorist manifesto,” found on his computer, in which he espoused white nationalism and described his hate for Muslims.
The accused “dressed like a soldier” wearing body armor and a helmet, and “pumped himself up” before the attack. “He was hunting for Muslims to kill,” Fraser said.

When Veltman passed the Afzaal family on a London street, the Crown attorney said, he turned his pick-up truck around and accelerated “pedal to the metal,” jumping the curb as he drove into them.
Bodies flew into the air.
Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah and her grandmother Talat Afzaal, 74, were killed. A nine-year-old boy orphaned in the ramming suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Veltman was arrested in a nearby parking lot and told police he wanted to “send a strong message” against Muslim immigration.
Ball said that message was “brutal and terrifying: Leave this country or you and your loved ones could be next.”
Defense lawyer Christopher Hicks argued that Veltman suffered from mental disorders and childhood traumas that led to “depression and anxiety.”
He also consumed three grams of hallucinogenic psilocybin mushrooms prior to the attack that, according to Hicks, left him feeling detached or disconnected from reality “as if in a dream or surreal state, a state of extreme confusion wherein his brain was in turmoil.”
“He is responsible for the deaths of these people,” Hicks concluded, but added that Veltman did not have the necessary “mental acuity for planning and deliberation” for murder or terrorism.
Veltman faces up to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder. Manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison.
This was the deadliest anti-Muslim attack in Canada since a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City in 2017 that left six dead. The perpetrator of that shooting was not charged with terrorism.
 

 

Topics: Canada

Related

Nathaniel Veltman is escorted while leaving trial outside Ontario Superior Court in Windsor, Ontario, Tuesday, Sept.5, 2023. (AP
World
Canadian man accused of running over and killing a Muslim family pleads not guilty
Father predicts Canadian manhunt for 2 murder suspects will end in son’s death
World
Father predicts Canadian manhunt for 2 murder suspects will end in son’s death

Doctor goes on trial in France over Rwanda genocide

Doctor goes on trial in France over Rwanda genocide
Updated 15 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Doctor goes on trial in France over Rwanda genocide

Doctor goes on trial in France over Rwanda genocide
  • Judge Marc Sommerer chalked up the length of the investigation to factors including the “need to carry out investigations abroad” and that France only set up a crimes against humanity unit in 2012
Updated 15 November 2023
AFP

PARIS: A Rwandan doctor went on trial in France on Tuesday on charges of committing genocide and crimes against humanity during Rwanda’s 1994 massacres, after a three-decade investigation by French authorities.
Sixty-eight-year-old Sosthene Munyemana appeared before the Assize Court in the French capital nearly 30 years after a complaint was filed against him in the southwestern French city of Bordeaux in 1995.
The former gynaecologist, accused of organizing torture and killings during the genocide of Tutsis in Rwanda, took to the stand and expressed his “compassion” for the families of the genocide victims.
“This is the first time that I’ve had the opportunity to speak publicly since this affair began,” he said, wearing a blue striped shirt and a grey jacket. “It’s also the moment to think of these families.”
Munyemana, who denies the charges against him, faces life in prison if convicted.
The trial, scheduled to last five weeks, will be recorded for historical archives. Nearly 70 witnesses are expected to testify.
It is the sixth trial in France of an alleged participant in the massacres, in which around 800,000 people, most of them ethnic Tutsis, were slaughtered over 100 days by Hutu soldiers and extremist militias, according to UN figures.

“We’re waiting for justice to be done at last,” Rachel Lindon, a lawyer representing 26 victims, said ahead of the trial.
“The more time passes, the fewer witnesses we have,” she added.
Judge Marc Sommerer chalked up the length of the investigation to factors including the “need to carry out investigations abroad” and that France only set up a crimes against humanity unit in 2012.
In 2008, France rejected an asylum request by Munyemana, who worked in a hospital at Villeneuve-sur-Lot in southwest France for a decade.
But it also in 2010 rejected an extradition request from Rwanda after Munyemana’s lawyers argued he could not receive a fair trial there.
In 2011, a French court charged the father-of-three on suspicion of taking part in the 1994 genocide.
An ethnic Hutu, he lived in Butare in southern Rwanda at the time.
Munyemana was close to Jean Kambanda, the head of the interim government established after the plane carrying then-president Juvenal Habyarimana was shot down by a missile in 1994.
On Tuesday, Munyemana said he hadn’t been aware of the radicalization of his friend who lived in Kigali and he saw occasionally.
“When we met, it was more for family reasons,” he said.
“If he radicalized at the end of November 1993, I didn’t know it because we didn’t see each other again until June 19” the following year, the date which Kambanda went to his home to check up on him, he said.
A lawyer representing a civil society group retorted that Kambanda had called Munyemana one of his supporters.
“Just because Kambanda said it doesn’t mean we must believe it,” Munyemana said.
With a hoarse voice, he assured the court that he had no antagonism with ethnic Tutsis and recalled his father taking in a Tutsi when he was a child.
He also described a former Tutsi teacher having taken him “under his arm” and helping him succeed in school.

Munyemana is accused of helping draft a letter of support for the interim government, which encouraged the massacre of the Tutsis.
He is also accused of helping set up roadblocks to round up people and keeping them in inhumane conditions in local government offices before their execution.
Munyemana argues that the government offices to which he held the key served as a “refuge” for Tutsis who were seeking protection.
One of Munyemana’s lawyers, Jean-Yves Dupeux, has argued that the case “rests only” on decades-old witness accounts.
France has been one of the top destinations for fugitives fleeing justice over the Rwandan slaughter.
Rwanda under President Paul Kagame has accused Paris of not being willing to extradite genocide suspects or bring them to justice.
Since 2014, France has tried and convicted six figures including a former spy chief, two ex-mayors and a former hotel chauffeur.
 

 

Topics: Rwanda genocide Sosthene Munyemana

Related

Palestinian groups ask war crimes court to investigate genocide accusations
Middle-East
Palestinian groups ask war crimes court to investigate genocide accusations
Frankly Speaking: Is Israel committing ‘genocide’ in Gaza? video
Middle-East
Frankly Speaking: Is Israel committing ‘genocide’ in Gaza?

Xi arrives in US after Blinken takes veiled swipe at China over freedoms

Xi arrives in US after Blinken takes veiled swipe at China over freedoms
Updated 15 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Xi arrives in US after Blinken takes veiled swipe at China over freedoms

Xi arrives in US after Blinken takes veiled swipe at China over freedoms
  • The Biden-Xi meeting will be only their second in person since the US president’s inauguration in 2021 and has been billed by US officials as an opportunity to reduce friction in what many see as the world’s most dangerous rivalry
Updated 15 November 2023
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken took a thinly veiled swipe at China on Tuesday on the eve of an Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum summit and the first face-to-face meeting between the US and Chinese leaders in a year.
Addressing a ministerial meeting of the 21-member APEC in San Francisco just before Chinese President Xi Jinping’s arrival in the city, Blinken stressed the US believed in “a region where economies are free to choose their own path ... where goods, ideas, people, flow lawfully and freely.”
Xi is on his first visit to the US since 2017. He is due to meet US President Joe Biden at an undisclosed location in the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday morning and then attend the APEC summit.
The Biden-Xi meeting will be only their second in person since the US president’s inauguration in 2021 and has been billed by US officials as an opportunity to reduce friction in what many see as the world’s most dangerous rivalry.
Blinken did not mention China in his remarks, but his language echoed US rhetoric in recent years in which Washington has accused China of bullying smaller countries in the Indo-Pacific and trying to undermine what the US and its allies call the existing “rules-based” order.
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, who with Blinken opened the APEC ministerial session, said the San Francisco meeting came at a time of “great uncertainty and challenges” for the region. She noted increasing geopolitical tensions, fragile supply chains and a worsening climate crisis.
Earlier, Biden said his goal in his talks with Xi would be to improve the relationship with China after a period of strained ties. He said he would seek to resume normal communications between the two superpowers, including military-to-military contacts.
White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters Biden and Xi would also talk about the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza as well as US efforts to support Ukraine in its battle to repel Russian invaders.
Economic issues will be high on the agenda.
Biden said the US does not want to decouple from China but wants to change the economic relationship for the better.
His administration has made a push to “de-risk” some critical US supply chains from China as the two countries’ economic and military rivalry has grown.
But it has been careful to assure countries in the region, including China, that the US does not seek complete economic separation, a notion that has fueled concerns among Washington’s partners and allies of a superpower showdown that would upend the global economy.
The Chinese severed military-to-military contacts with the US after then-House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited democratically governed but Chinese-claimed Taiwan in August 2022.
Restoring the contacts is a top US goal to avoid miscalculations between the two militaries.
Relations between the two countries grew particularly frosty after Biden ordered the shooting down in February of a suspected Chinese spy balloon that flew over the United States.
Top Biden administration officials have since visited Beijing and met with their counterparts in an effort to rebuild communications and trust.
Several hundred mostly pro-China demonstrators carrying Chinese flags gathered outside the Chinese delegation’s hotel ahead of Xi’s arrival in the US
Larger protests, including by rights groups critical of Xi’s policies in Tibet, Hong Kong and toward Muslim Uyghurs, are expected to gather near the summit venue on Wednesday.
As Biden arrived in San Francisco, shortly before Xi was due to land, dueling demonstrators greeted the US president’s motorcade from the airport. Some waved Chinese flags and held banners calling for “kindly” and “warm” US-Sino ties. Others held signs condemning the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
Earlier on Tuesday, a small aircraft flew circles over the APEC summit venue, trailing a banner that read “END CCP FREE CHINA FREE HK FREE TIBET FREE UIGHUR,” referring to China’s treatment of Uyghurs, which the Biden administration calls “genocide.”

 

Topics: China US Joe Biden China’s President Xi Jinping APEC Summit 2023

Related

Austin: UN states concerned China and Russia helping North Korea
World
Austin: UN states concerned China and Russia helping North Korea
Update China on ‘alert’ after US, Canadian ships cross Taiwan Strait
World
China on ‘alert’ after US, Canadian ships cross Taiwan Strait

Russian resources minister visits North Korea amid new missile development

Russian resources minister visits North Korea amid new missile development
Updated 15 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Russian resources minister visits North Korea amid new missile development

Russian resources minister visits North Korea amid new missile development
  • Russia and North Korea were conducting talks on economy, science and technology, KCNA state media reported, without elaborating
Updated 15 November 2023
Reuters

SEOUL: A Russian delegation led by natural resources minister Alexander Kozlov is visiting Pyongyang, North Korean state media said on Wednesday, as the politically isolated state announced new progress in its banned ballistic missile program.
Kozlov arrived on Tuesday, as US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with UN member states enforcing the Korean War armistice in Seoul and said they were concerned that China and Russia are helping North Korea expand its military capabilities by enabling Pyongyang to evade UN sanctions.
Russia and North Korea were conducting talks on economy, science and technology, KCNA state media reported, without elaborating.
Kozlov told a reception that Russia wants to develop “substantial cooperation” with North Korea based on the agreements made by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un when they met in September in Russia’s far east, KCNA reported.
He also thanked North Korea for extending its “full support” to Russia over regional and international issues, the report said.
North Korean state media also reported on Wednesday that the country had successfully conducted static tests of “new-type high-thrust solid-fuel engines” for intermediate-range ballistic missiles (IRBMs).
“The test provided a sure guarantee for reliably accelerating the development of the new-type IRBM system,” KCNA said.
North Korea’s General Missile Bureau attached great significance to the new IRBM, saying the recent tests are essential for enhancing the strategic offensive capabilities of the military in light of “the grave and unstable security environment facing the country” and the “vicious” collusion of its enemies, KCNA added.
Washington has accused North Korea of supplying military equipment to Russia for use in its war with Ukraine, and Moscow of providing technical military support to help North Korea.
North Korea and Russia have denied any arms deals, though their leaders pledged closer military cooperation at their September summit.

 

Topics: Russia

Related

Austin: UN states concerned China and Russia helping North Korea
World
Austin: UN states concerned China and Russia helping North Korea
North Korea creates new holiday to mark ICBM test launch
World
North Korea creates new holiday to mark ICBM test launch

Canadian PM Trudeau tells Israel killing of babies in Gaza must end

Canadian PM Trudeau tells Israel killing of babies in Gaza must end
Updated 15 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Canadian PM Trudeau tells Israel killing of babies in Gaza must end

Canadian PM Trudeau tells Israel killing of babies in Gaza must end
  • The lives of 36 babies at Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital were hanging in the balance on Tuesday, according to medical staff there who said there was no clear mechanism to move them despite an Israeli effort to supply incubators for an evacuation
Updated 15 November 2023
Reuters

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said the “killing of women, of children, of babies” in the besieged Gaza Strip must end, in his sharpest criticism of Israel since war against Hamas broke out over a month ago.
Canada has maintained that Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas after the Palestinian militant group attacked southern Israel last month, killing 1,400 people and taking over 200 hostage. But like the United States and other allies, it has expressed increasing concern over the mounting death toll in the battered enclave, where local health officials say 11,000 people have been killed since the conflict started.
“I urge the government of Israel to exercise maximum restraint. The world is watching, on TV, on social media — we’re hearing the testimonies of doctors, family members, survivors, kids who have lost their parents,” he said.
“The world is witnessing this killing of women, of children, of babies. This has to stop,” he told a news conference in the western province of British Columbia.
The lives of 36 babies at Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital were hanging in the balance on Tuesday, according to medical staff there who said there was no clear mechanism to move them despite an Israeli effort to supply incubators for an evacuation.
Three of the original 39 premature babies have already died since Gaza’s biggest hospital ran out of fuel at the weekend to power generators that had kept their incubators going.
Trudeau also said Hamas needed to stop using Palestinians as human shields and should release all its hostages.
Around 350 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and family members had been evacuated from Gaza, he added.
Last week Trudeau called for a significant humanitarian pause in the conflict to allow for the release of all hostages and the delivery of enough aid to address civilian needs. 

 

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Hamas says White House remarks to fuel ‘massacres’ at Gaza hospitals
Middle-East
Hamas says White House remarks to fuel ‘massacres’ at Gaza hospitals
Israel approves some fuel for UN trucks in Gaza: Reuters
Middle-East
Israel approves some fuel for UN trucks in Gaza: Reuters

US extends sanctions waiver allowing Iraq to buy electricity from Iran

US extends sanctions waiver allowing Iraq to buy electricity from Iran
Updated 15 November 2023
AP
Follow

US extends sanctions waiver allowing Iraq to buy electricity from Iran

US extends sanctions waiver allowing Iraq to buy electricity from Iran
  • There is roughly $10 billion in Iraqi payments for Iranian electricity currently being held in escrow accounts in Iraq
Updated 15 November 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration has extended by four months a sanctions waiver that will allow Iraq to continue to purchase electricity from Iran and gives Iran limited access to the proceeds to buy humanitarian goods.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed the 120-day waiver extension and it was transmitted to Congress on Tuesday, US officials said. The move is likely to draw criticism from Iran hawks on Capitol Hill and elsewhere who believe the extension will reward Iran at a time when it is coming under increasing pressure to end its support for proxy groups, including Hamas, that are destabilizing the Middle East.
There is roughly $10 billion in Iraqi payments for Iranian electricity currently being held in escrow accounts in Iraq, and the waiver will allow Baghdad to maintain its energy imports without fear of US penalties for violating sanctions on Iran.
It will also keep in place a provision — included in the last 120-day waiver — under which portions of the electricity proceeds can be transferred to accounts in Oman and then converted to euros or other widely traded currencies for Iran to buy non-sanctioned products.
The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the decision-making process, said Blinken signed the waiver mainly because the administration doesn’t want to cut Iraq off from a critical source of energy.
But, they said the administration is confident Iran will not be able to use any of the money for nefarious purposes. They said a rigorous vetting process is in place to ensure that the cash can only be used for food, medicine, medical equipment and agricultural goods.
Blinken visited Baghdad on Nov. 5 and met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani during the course of a Middle East trip focused on the Israel-Hamas war and efforts to prevent it from spreading into a broader regional conflict.
The officials added that only a small amount of the money held in Iraq had been transferred to Oman during the past 120 days and that none of the money now held in Omani banks had yet been spent.
The waiver is similar to one signed by Blinken earlier this year, which freed up some $6 billion that South Korea had paid to Iran for oil imports in exchange for the release of Americans held prisoner by Tehran. Under that waiver, the money held by South Korea was transferred to banks in Qatar and is also restricted for the purchase of humanitarian supplies.
However, Iran hawks point out that the waivers can allow Iran to free up domestic revenue it would have otherwise spent on humanitarian goods to fund proxies like Hamas, Lebanon’s Hezbollah and the Houthis in Yemen.

Topics: Biden administration electricity Iraq Iran

Related

US to renew Iraq sanctions waiver for 45 days
Business & Economy
US to renew Iraq sanctions waiver for 45 days
Iraq to reach a deal to resume Kurdistan oil output within 3 days: oil minister
Business & Economy
Iraq to reach a deal to resume Kurdistan oil output within 3 days: oil minister

Latest updates

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez face off in World Cup qualifying; Brazil could field teenager Endrick
Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez face off in World Cup qualifying; Brazil could field teenager Endrick
Chelsea boss Hayes confirmed as US women’s soccer coach
Chelsea boss Hayes confirmed as US women’s soccer coach
OSN+ partners with Google to add generative artificial intelligence to platform
OSN+ partners with Google to add generative artificial intelligence to platform
Israel raids Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital
Israel raids Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital
Doctor goes on trial in France over Rwanda genocide
Doctor goes on trial in France over Rwanda genocide

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.