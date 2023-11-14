You are here

War on Gaza
Gaza official warns of possible Israeli raid on Al Shifa hospital

People stand outside the emergency ward of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on November 10, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (AFP)
Updated 29 sec ago
Reuters
  • Qidra said Gaza officials had informed the International Committee of the Red Cross about Israel’s warning
Reuters
GAZA: Gaza’s health ministry spokesperson warned on Wednesday of a potential Israeli raid on the enclave’s Al Shifa hospital complex, saying Israel informed Gaza health officials that its forces would raid the facility.
The Israeli military, asked for comment, said it was looking into the matter.
The Gaza health ministry spokesperson, Ashraf Al-Qidra, told Al Jazeera that Israel “informed us that it will raid Al Shifa hospital complex in the coming minutes.”
But he added: “The occupation did not specify whether (its forces) would enter the complex. But it said that within a few minutes it would raid the complex. We do not know how it will raid it or what mechanism will be used, nor do we know (Israel’s) intentions with the raid.”
Reuters was not able to independently confirm the situation at Al Shifa.
Israeli forces have surrounded Al Shifa, Gaza’s biggest hospital, after waging fierce street battles with Hamas fighters they accuse of having a command post under the complex. The US on Tuesday cited intelligence backing Israel’s assertion, but Hamas denies it.

 

 

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez face off in World Cup qualifying; Brazil could field teenager Endrick

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez face off in World Cup qualifying; Brazil could field teenager Endrick
Updated 7 min 27 sec ago
AP
  • Messi will likely be playing his last two matches of the calendar year against Uruguay and then Brazil next week at the Maracana Stadium
  • Brazil will travel to face Colombia in Barranquilla as they try to recover from a home draw with Venezuela and a loss at Uruguay in their previous two qualifying matches
AP

SAO PAULO: Lionel Messi and Luiz Suarez, close friends and former teammates at Barcelona, will renew their on-the-field rivalry on Thursday in World Cup qualifying.

Messi, who appears to have recovered from a muscle injury in his leg, led Argentina to their third World Cup title last year and has his team in first place in the South American qualifying group for the 2026 tournament. The 36-year-old Suarez has just returned to Uruguay’s national team as he nears the end of a high-scoring season in the Brazilian league.

The Argentines will take on two-time World Cup champion Uruguay at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires.

Also Thursday, Brazil will travel to face Colombia in Barranquilla as they try to recover from a home draw with Venezuela and a loss at Uruguay in their previous two qualifying matches. Brazil coach Fernando Diniz, who recently won the Copa Libertadores with Fluminense, could use teenager Endrick after calling him up for the first time.

Argentina leads the 10-team South American qualifying group with 12 points from four matches. Uruguay, Brazil and Venezuela have seven points each and are separated by goal difference. Colombia has six points, while Ecuador, Paraguay and Chile have four each. Peru has one point and Bolivia has zero.

The next World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada will include 48 teams, meaning direct entry for the top six teams in South America. The seventh-place team will contest an intercontinental playoff for a berth.

ARGENTINA vs. URUGUAY

Messi will likely be playing his last two matches of the calendar year against Uruguay and then Brazil next week at the Maracana Stadium. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner finished his season with Inter Miami on Oct. 21.

Suarez, a teammate of Messi at Barcelona from 2014-20, will return to Uruguay’s national team for the first time under coach Marcelo Bielsa. The veteran striker earned his place despite knee pain, which he doesn’t hide during every match for Brazilian club Gremio.

Both Argentina and Uruguay are expected to qualify for the next World Cup, but Messi and Suarez are not guaranteed to be with their national teams in 2026.

Argentina left back Nicolas Tagliafico, however, is hoping Messi will stay in the mix if the team defends its Copa America title next year in the US.

“If we win, I think he might extend it a little more. If we didn’t win the World Cup in Qatar, he would leave. But he did it and wants to enjoy it,” Tagliafico told newspaper La Nacion. “If we win Copa America, I am certain that will be an incentive for Leo to continue.”

COLOMBIA vs. BRAZIL

Endrick, who is set to join Real Madrid in January, is expected to get some playing time at Colombia.

The 17-year-old forward is likely to join Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo — both already playing for Madrid — up front.

Casemiro and Neymar, two of Brazil’s key players in recent years, are out with injuries.

Brazil have had a tough time winning in Colombia in recent World Cup qualifying campaigns, and facing Argentina in the next match on Tuesday could make it more difficult.

“We know that Brazil versus Argentina is a different match because of it all,” Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimarães said Tuesday at the team’s training ground in Teresopolis. “We have a big focus on Colombia, it is a tough and physical match. We are giving due attention to Colombia and then we will give it to Argentina.”

Colombia will field a recovered Luis Diaz, who on Tuesday was reunited with his father. Luis Manuel Diaz Jimenez was kidnapped by a guerrilla group in late October. He was released last week.

Also Thursday, Bolivia will face Peru, Venezuela will host Ecuador, and Chile will take on Paraguay.

Chelsea boss Hayes confirmed as US women’s soccer coach

Chelsea boss Hayes confirmed as US women’s soccer coach
Updated 10 min 15 sec ago
AFP
  • US Soccer did not divulge details of Hayes’ contract, but said she would become the “highest paid women’s soccer in the world“
  • Hayes will see out her duties with Chelsea in the WSL and then formally take up her US role next year, two months before the 2024 Olympics in Paris
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has been appointed as the new head coach of the US in a record deal that will make her the world’s highest paid women’s football coach, the United States Soccer Federation said Tuesday.

Hayes, 47, revealed earlier this month she plans to leave Chelsea at the end of the season after a trophy-laden spell in charge of the English club.

“This is a huge honor to be given the opportunity to coach the most incredible team in world football history,” Hayes said in a USSF statement confirming her appointment.

US Soccer did not divulge details of Hayes’ contract, but said she would become the “highest paid women’s soccer in the world.”

ESPN, citing a source with knowledge of the contract negotiations, reported that Hayes’ deal would run through 2027 and would see her earn a salary that was “close if not equal” to the $1.6 million earned by US men’s football coach Gregg Berhalter.

Hayes will see out her duties with Chelsea in the WSL and then formally take up her US role next year, two months before the 2024 Olympics in Paris, where the Americans will be looking to recapture the gold medal they last won in 2012.

Hayes is one of the most respected figures in the world of women’s football, leading Chelsea to six WSL titles, five FA Cups and two league cups as well as other trophies. In 2021, she led Chelsea to the final of the women’s Champions League and was named FIFA’s women’s coach of the year.

The English coach, who started her coaching career in women’s club football in the US in 2001 after a promising playing career was cut short by injury, will now be handed the task of returning the USA to the pinnacle of women’s football.

The US women have dominated women’s international football for much of the past decade, winning back-to-back World Cups in 2015 and 2019.

However the Americans were bundled out of the last World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in August in the last 16 — the team’s worst ever showing at a World Cup.

Hayes said her appointment to the US job was the realization of a lifelong dream, adding that the job was simply impossible to turn down.

“I’ve dreamed about doing this job from my days as a coach in my early twenties,” Hayes said. “You can’t turn the US Women’s National Team down.”

US Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker said Hayes was chosen after the federation worked through “a large list” of candidates.

“We had a group of excellent coaches and leaders to consider, but we felt strongly that Emma was the best person and coach to take the US Women’s National Team forward,” Crocker said.

Hayes, who started her coaching career as a relative unknown with the Long Island Lady Riders in 2001, before subsequent stints with the Iona Gaels college team and Chicago Red Stars, said her formative years in the US had given her a solid grasp of the importance of the US women’s team.

“I understand how important the team is to people and culture of the United States,” she said. “I’ve lived it.

“I remember being a young coach working my way up through the system in the US and watching all those young girls aspire to play on the US Women’s National Team.

“For me, the honor of building on that legacy is part of my motivation, no question.”

OSN+ partners with Google to add generative artificial intelligence to platform

OSN+ partners with Google to add generative artificial intelligence to platform
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News
  • Google Cloud’s Vertex AI system will be integrated with the streaming service to enable improved content discovery and viewing recommendations
  • The collaboration is the first of its kind between Google and an entertainment streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa region
Arab News

DUBAI: Streaming service OSN+ is working with Google Cloud to integrate the latter’s Vertex AI system on its platform. The system allows businesses to make use of generative artificial intelligence technology for a variety of purposes, including searches and conversations.

OSN+ plans to use Vertex AI Search for Media Recommendations, a next-generation large language model, to enhance content discovery and viewing recommendations.

The aim is to “redefine the way users interact with our platform, making it more engaging and dynamic,” said Joe Kawkabani, the CEO of OSN Group.

Tarek Khalil, Google Cloud’s director for the Middle East and North Africa, added that the Vertex AI system will benefit “consumers who want assistance in discovering relevant content in a highly personalized and conversational way.”

Once the technology is integrated, the companies said, users will be able to interact with a virtual assistant that will provide more accurate, personalized recommendations.

The AI collaboration, announced during the annual Google Media Summit last week, is the first of its kind between the tech giant and an entertainment streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Israel raids Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital

Israel raids Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital
Updated 55 min 53 sec ago
Reuters
  • Israel said it targets ‘specified area’ of hospital
  • Medical teams and Arabic speakers part of operation: IDF
Reuters

The Israeli military said it was carrying out a raid on Wednesday against Palestinian Hamas militants in Al-Shifa Hospital, the Gaza Strip’s biggest hospital, and urged them all to surrender.
Less than an hour earlier, around 1 a.m. local time (2300 GMT), a Gaza health ministry spokesman said Israel had told officials in the enclave that it would raid the Shifa hospital complex “in the coming minutes.”
Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, director-general of the Gaza health ministry, told Al Jazeera television that Israeli forces had raided the western side of the medical complex. “There are big explosions and dust entered the areas where we are. We believe an explosion occurred inside the hospital,” Bursh said.
The fate of Al-Shifa has become a focus of international alarm because of worsening conditions in the facility in recent days with global calls for a humanitarian cease-fire after five weeks of an Israeli assault on Gaza.
In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said: “Based on intelligence information and an operational necessity, IDF forces are carrying out a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area in the Shifa hospital.”
The military added: “The IDF forces include medical teams and Arabic speakers, who have undergone specified training to prepare for this complex and sensitive environment, with the intent that no harm is caused to the civilians.”
Israel has said that Hamas has a command center underneath Al-Shifa and uses the hospital and tunnels beneath it to conceal military operations and to hold hostages. Hamas denies it.
The US said on Tuesday that its own intelligence supported Israel’s conclusions.
Israeli forces have waged fierce street battles against Hamas fighters over the past 10 days before advancing into the center of Gaza City and surrounding Al-Shifa.
Israel has sworn to destroy Hamas in retaliation for the militants’ cross-border assault into Israel on Oct 7. Israel says Hamas killed 1,200 people in the rampage and took more than 240 hostage.
In the West Bank, a separate Palestinian enclave not controlled by Hamas, Palestinian Authority Health Minister Mai Alkaila said Israel was “committing a new crime against humanity, medical staff and patients by besieging” Al-Shifa.
“We hold the occupation forces fully responsible for the lives of the medical staff, patients and displaced people in Al-Shifa,” Alkaila said in a statement.
Hamas says 650 patients and 5,000 to 7,000 other civilians are trapped inside the hospital grounds, under constant fire from Israeli snipers and drones. Amid shortages of fuel, water and supplies, it says 40 patients have died in recent days.
Thirty-six babies are left from the neo-natal ward after three died. Without fuel for generators to power incubators, the babies were being kept as warm as possible, lined up eight to a bed.
Palestinians trapped in the hospital dug a mass grave on Tuesday to bury patients who died and no plan was in place to evacuate babies despite Israel announcing an offer to send portable incubators, Ashraf Al-Qidra, Gaza’s health ministry spokesman, said.
Qidra said there were about 100 bodies decomposing inside and no way to get them out.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was deeply disturbed by the “dramatic loss of life” in the hospitals, his spokesman said. “In the name of humanity, the secretary-general calls for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire,” the spokesman told reporters.
Medical officials in Hamas-run Gaza say more than 11,000 people are confirmed dead from Israeli strikes, around 40 percent of them children, and countless others trapped under rubble.
Around two-thirds of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been made homeless, unable to escape the territory where food, fuel, fresh water and medical supplies are running out.
Israel’s move toward Shifa hospital has raised questions about how it would interpret international laws on protection of medical facilities and the thousands of displaced people sheltering there, UN human rights officials have said.
Hospitals are protected buildings under international humanitarian law. But allegations that Shifa is also being used for military purposes complicated the situation because that would also breach international law, UN officials have said.
Medical units used for acts harmful to the enemy, and which have ignored a warning to stop doing so, lose their special protection under international law.
Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine director for Human Rights Watch, said before Israel’s raid that even if Hamas was proven to be using hospitals to conduct military operations, international law required that effective warnings be given before attacks.
This meant people there needed a safe place to go and a safe way to get there, Shakir said. “It’s very alarming because you have to remember hospitals in Gaza are housing tens of thousands of displaced persons.”
Israel said in its statement on Wednesday that it had given Gaza authorities 12 hours to cease military activities within the hospital. “Unfortunately, it did not,” the military statement said.
International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan said in an Oct. 30 statement on attacks on protected sites such as hospitals that Israel would also “need to demonstrate the proper application of the principles of distinction, precaution and of proportionality.”
Although protection under international law could be lost, he said, “the burden of proving that the protective status is lost rests with those who fire the gun, the missile or the rocket in question.”

Doctor goes on trial in France over Rwanda genocide

Doctor goes on trial in France over Rwanda genocide
Updated 15 November 2023
AFP
  • Judge Marc Sommerer chalked up the length of the investigation to factors including the “need to carry out investigations abroad” and that France only set up a crimes against humanity unit in 2012
AFP

PARIS: A Rwandan doctor went on trial in France on Tuesday on charges of committing genocide and crimes against humanity during Rwanda’s 1994 massacres, after a three-decade investigation by French authorities.
Sixty-eight-year-old Sosthene Munyemana appeared before the Assize Court in the French capital nearly 30 years after a complaint was filed against him in the southwestern French city of Bordeaux in 1995.
The former gynaecologist, accused of organizing torture and killings during the genocide of Tutsis in Rwanda, took to the stand and expressed his “compassion” for the families of the genocide victims.
“This is the first time that I’ve had the opportunity to speak publicly since this affair began,” he said, wearing a blue striped shirt and a grey jacket. “It’s also the moment to think of these families.”
Munyemana, who denies the charges against him, faces life in prison if convicted.
The trial, scheduled to last five weeks, will be recorded for historical archives. Nearly 70 witnesses are expected to testify.
It is the sixth trial in France of an alleged participant in the massacres, in which around 800,000 people, most of them ethnic Tutsis, were slaughtered over 100 days by Hutu soldiers and extremist militias, according to UN figures.

“We’re waiting for justice to be done at last,” Rachel Lindon, a lawyer representing 26 victims, said ahead of the trial.
“The more time passes, the fewer witnesses we have,” she added.
Judge Marc Sommerer chalked up the length of the investigation to factors including the “need to carry out investigations abroad” and that France only set up a crimes against humanity unit in 2012.
In 2008, France rejected an asylum request by Munyemana, who worked in a hospital at Villeneuve-sur-Lot in southwest France for a decade.
But it also in 2010 rejected an extradition request from Rwanda after Munyemana’s lawyers argued he could not receive a fair trial there.
In 2011, a French court charged the father-of-three on suspicion of taking part in the 1994 genocide.
An ethnic Hutu, he lived in Butare in southern Rwanda at the time.
Munyemana was close to Jean Kambanda, the head of the interim government established after the plane carrying then-president Juvenal Habyarimana was shot down by a missile in 1994.
On Tuesday, Munyemana said he hadn’t been aware of the radicalization of his friend who lived in Kigali and he saw occasionally.
“When we met, it was more for family reasons,” he said.
“If he radicalized at the end of November 1993, I didn’t know it because we didn’t see each other again until June 19” the following year, the date which Kambanda went to his home to check up on him, he said.
A lawyer representing a civil society group retorted that Kambanda had called Munyemana one of his supporters.
“Just because Kambanda said it doesn’t mean we must believe it,” Munyemana said.
With a hoarse voice, he assured the court that he had no antagonism with ethnic Tutsis and recalled his father taking in a Tutsi when he was a child.
He also described a former Tutsi teacher having taken him “under his arm” and helping him succeed in school.

Munyemana is accused of helping draft a letter of support for the interim government, which encouraged the massacre of the Tutsis.
He is also accused of helping set up roadblocks to round up people and keeping them in inhumane conditions in local government offices before their execution.
Munyemana argues that the government offices to which he held the key served as a “refuge” for Tutsis who were seeking protection.
One of Munyemana’s lawyers, Jean-Yves Dupeux, has argued that the case “rests only” on decades-old witness accounts.
France has been one of the top destinations for fugitives fleeing justice over the Rwandan slaughter.
Rwanda under President Paul Kagame has accused Paris of not being willing to extradite genocide suspects or bring them to justice.
Since 2014, France has tried and convicted six figures including a former spy chief, two ex-mayors and a former hotel chauffeur.
 

 

