Halima Aden ‘grateful’ for judging Miss Universe competition

DUBAI: Model Halima Aden is gearing up to be on the selection committee at the upcoming 72nd Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador, which is set to take place on Nov. 18.

“Grateful for the privilege of judging the 72nd @missuniverse competition,” US Somali model Aden wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a picture of herself in the country with her 1.3 million followers.

Aden will be joined by nine other judges: Celebrity-designer Carson Kressley, mixed martial arts fighter Mario Bautista, streaming platform Roku’s marketing vice president Sweta Patel, Miss Universe 1977 Janelle Comissiong, Puerto Rican actress Giselle Blonde and US Filipino physician Connie Mariano.

There are three Arab contestants at this year’s international beauty pageant: Miss Universe Bahrain Lujane Yacoub, Miss Universe Egypt Mohra Tantawy and Miss Universe Lebanon Maya Aboul Hosn.

The three models spoke to Arab News ahead of the competition and gave their supporters a glimpse of their challenges and goals.

Yacoub said: “My mission this year is three-fold. As someone who struggled with a learning disability in school and found my confidence through the arts, I found creative ways to help myself … many young artists struggle with linear thinking subjects in school, like mathematics, the way I did. I want to catch them early and give them those early wins too.” Yacoub went on to describe her other passion projects, including her role as a Smile Train ambassador and her Hero Project, where she interviews people who are making a difference in the world through their charities and causes.

Tantawy is still wrapping her head around the events of the past few months.

“I never expected myself to be here. I didn’t grow up with pageantry. It wasn’t something that was instilled in me at a young age, but I am a strong believer of what is meant for you will find you and that is exactly what Miss Universe Egypt did, it found me,” she said.

Tantawy's journey was not a smooth ride.

“Winning the title after Egypt’s three-year break was a lot of pressure and I did get a lot of messages saying that I was not pretty enough, or that there was better representation for Egyptian women. It is important in these moments to be aware of who to — and who not to — listen to,” she noted.

Meanwhile, Aboul Hosn hopes to use her platform to be a role model in the Arab world.

“My main cause is to be a role model for every girl. I come from a very humble family. I’m not a wealthy princess. I worked hard to achieve what I want. And that’s what I want every girl to know. If you work hard, you can achieve your dreams and goals,” she said.