Oil Updates – crude gains on China economic data, strong demand forecast

Oil Updates – crude gains on China economic data, strong demand forecast
Brent futures rose 18 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $82.65 a barrel by 9:47 a.m. Saudi time. Shutterstock.
Updated 15 November 2023
Reuters
Oil Updates – crude gains on China economic data, strong demand forecast

Oil Updates – crude gains on China economic data, strong demand forecast
Updated 15 November 2023
Reuters
LONDON: Oil prices rose on Wednesday as China’s factory output and retail sales beat expectations, a day after the International Energy Agency raised its oil demand growth forecast for this year, according to Reuters.

Brent futures rose 18 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $82.65 a barrel by 9:47 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude advanced 15 cents, also 0.2 percent, to $78.41.

China’s October economic activity perked up as industrial output grew at a faster pace and retail sales growth beat expectations, an encouraging sign for the world’s second-largest economy.

The IEA joined the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies in raising oil demand growth forecast for this year, despite projections of slower economic growth in many major countries.

“It (IEA) sees oil demand remaining healthy. It raised its forecast due to better-than-expected consumption in China,” ANZ Research said in a note on Wednesday.

A softer US inflation reading that bolstered expectations for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next spring sent the US dollar down to a two-and-a-half-month low against a basket of other currencies.

A weaker dollar can boost oil demand by making crude cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

The US Energy Information Administration will release its first oil inventory report in two weeks on Wednesday. EIA did not release a storage report last week due to a systems upgrade.

For the week ended Nov. 10, analysts forecast energy firms added about 1.8 million barrels of crude into US stockpiles, according to a Reuters poll, in line with from the American Petroleum Institute out Tuesday.

Topics: oil updates OPEC+

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to end at 11,022

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to end at 11,022
Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News
Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to end at 11,022

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to end at 11,022
Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Wednesday, gaining 165.79 points, or 1.53 percent, to close at 11,022.89.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.96 billion ($1.85 billion) as 182 of the listed stocks advanced, while 40 retreated.  

Similarly, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu jumped 332.52 points, or 1.46 percent, to close at 23,129.38. This comes as 32 of the listed stocks advanced while as much as 24 retreated.

The MSCI Tadawul Index climbed 30.56 points, or 2.17 percent, to close at 1,436.63.

The best-performing stock of the day was Arab Sea Information Systems Co. The company’s share price surged 9.89 percent to SR5.89.

Other leading performers include Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. as well as Almunajem Foods Co., whose share prices soared by 6.03 percent and 5.92 percent to stand at SR30.75 and SR68, respectively.

Al Kathiri Holding Co. and Abdullah Saad Mohammed Abo Moati for Bookstores Co. also saw prices rises.

The biggest faller of the day was Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co., whose share price dropped by 9.94 percent to SR152.20.  

Others to see falls were Arabian Pipes Co. and Arabian Drilling Co., whose share prices dropped by 3.31 percent and 2.88 percent to stand at SR111 and SR182.20, respectively.

Americana Restaurants International PLC and Retal Urban Development Co. also saw their values decrease.

On the announcements front, the Saudi Exchange has confirmed the issuance of its resolution on approving Riyadh Cement Co.’s request to transfer from Nomu to the main market, with a capital of SR1.2 billion and 120 million shares.

According to a Tadawul statement, the firm’s shares will continue to be traded in the parallel market until the end of the period for publishing the transfer document, which is within three trading sessions following the announcement.

Meanwhile, Almunajem Foods Co. has announced the distribution of SR120 million in cash dividends to shareholders for the second half of 2023.

A bourse filing revealed that the total number of shares eligible for dividends amounted to 60 million, with the dividend per share at SR2.

In addition, the statement also revealed that the percentage of dividends to the share par value stood at 20 percent.

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul

Google launches new cloud region in Saudi Arabia  

Google launches new cloud region in Saudi Arabia  
Updated 18 min 56 sec ago
NADIN HASSAN  
Google launches new cloud region in Saudi Arabia  

Google launches new cloud region in Saudi Arabia  
Updated 18 min 56 sec ago
NADIN HASSAN  

RIYADH: Saudi businesses are poised to benefit from expanded access to efficient online platforms with the launch of a new Google Cloud region in Dammam.  

The tech giant aims to provide advanced and swift cloud services to a diverse clientele in the Kingdom and the Middle East, catering to small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as startups. 

This move is expected to contribute significantly to the Kingdom’s economic landscape, with research commissioned by Google Cloud, and conducted by Access Partnership, estimating a potential $109 billion boost to the country’s gross domestic product between 2024 and 2030. 

This is also projected to generate 148,600 jobs within the economy by 2030, it said citing the research findings.  

Abdullah Al-Swaha, minister of communications and information technology, said: “Google Cloud’s investment is a strategic move, and we are confident that it will bolster the Kingdom’s regional computing hub ambitions, as well as supporting our digital entrepreneurship drive and the acceleration of AI-based innovation and business models across the public and private sector.” 

Topics: Google cloud Digital

Saudi Arabia’s GDP set for 4.6% growth in 2024: Moody’s

Saudi Arabia’s GDP set for 4.6% growth in 2024: Moody’s
Updated 21 min 39 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia's GDP set for 4.6% growth in 2024: Moody's

Saudi Arabia’s GDP set for 4.6% growth in 2024: Moody’s
Updated 21 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product growth forecast for 2024 is now 4.6 percent, compared to a previous calculation of 3 percent, according to a Moody’s Investors Service report.

In a recent disclosure, the global credit agency forecasted a 0.5 percent GDP growth for 2023 while projecting an average annual growth rate of 3.2 percent over the next three years.

Moody’s indicated that the Kingdom’s credit strengths come from its robust government balance sheet, supported by large foreign currency buffers.

The report added that Saudi Arabia’s strong economy, high per-capita income, growing institutions, and government policy effectiveness play a significant role in its economic expansion.

“The positive outlook reflects the increasing likelihood that, through reforms and investment in various non-oil sectors, the sovereign’s economic and fiscal reliance on hydrocarbons will, over time, materially decline,” the report stated.

“Ultimately, this will not only reduce its exposure to oil price cycles and to a potential acceleration in global carbon transition but it will also diminish the pressure to support the kingdom’s implicit social contract through growth in public spending,” it added.

The US-based firm forecast that the non-hydrocarbon sector will substantially influence economic growth, contributing an annual average of 3.5 percentage points.  

While advancement is anticipated, Moody’s also projected an average fiscal deficit for the Kingdom. It is expected to be around 2 percent of the gross domestic product in 2023-2024, with this deficit predicted to increase to 3.5 percent in 2025-2026.

Despite this contrasting with the fiscal surplus of 2.5 percent witnessed in 2022, this disparity stems from the rise in expenditure associated with Saudi Arabia’s ambitious economic diversification plan.

The agency’s forecast aligns with official data highlighting the Kingdom’s non-oil growth.  

Saudi Arabia’s GDP grew 1.2 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2023, thanks to a 6.1 percent surge in the non-oil sector, according to a report by the General Authority for Statistics.

In March, Moody’s upgraded the Kingdom’s growth to 2.5 percent in 2023 from its previous forecast of 1.7 percent announced in November. For 2024, it raised the growth to 3 percent from the earlier forecast of 2.6 percent.  

Topics: Moody’s Investors Service Saudi Arabia GDP

Saudi Arabia records 22m cultural visits in 2022

Saudi Arabia records 22m cultural visits in 2022
Updated 42 min 29 sec ago
  Arab News  
Saudi Arabia records 22m cultural visits in 2022

Saudi Arabia records 22m cultural visits in 2022
Updated 42 min 29 sec ago
  Arab News  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia saw a surge in cultural visits to 22 million in 2022, up from the 12.2 million recorded the previous year, reflecting the Kingdom’s strategic efforts to boost the tourism sector through increased investments in infrastructure. 

According to a recent report by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Culture, these numbers were driven by domestic visits, which saw a 52 percent growth in 2022, increasing to 18 million trips from 11.8 million recorded the preceding year. 

Additionally, Saudi Arabia experienced a surge in inbound travelers, reaching 4 million in 2022 for culturally specific tourist trips, rebounding from a low of 480,000 trips in 2021. 

The ministry’s annual report highlighted the significant economic contribution of cultural tourism to the Kingdom and noted a 27 percent rise in female participation in the sector’s workforce in 2022. 

The expansion of the Kingdom’s cultural infrastructure was evident, with the number of active establishments reaching 11,850, primarily micro-enterprises, driven by increased private sector investments.  

The number of cinemas continued its upward trend, reaching 63 across various cities. 

This expansion aligns with the broader growth in entertainment and cultural spending, which surged by over 22 percent compared to 2021. Cinemas alone reported a 10 percent increase in revenue between 2021 and 2022. 

The Kingdom has been actively empowering the growth of its cultural sector by enhancing opportunities for employment and professional development.  

In September, Saudi Arabia provided a major boost to 160 cultural professions by increasing “employment support” for individuals working across sectors such as publishing and architecture. 

In the same month, Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan revealed that the rate of employment support has been increased from 30 percent to 50 percent.  

This initiative, implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the Human Resources Development Fund, aligns with Vision 2030 and aims to bolster the professional sustainability of cultural sectors.  

Employment support, an incentive provided by the government through Hadaf, is extended to a diverse range of occupations spanning heritage, language, books and publishing. It also includes libraries, fashion arts as well as theater and films.

Topics: Saudi culture Travel

Clean energy sector employment outpacing fossil fuel industry, but workforce concerns remain: IEA

Clean energy sector employment outpacing fossil fuel industry, but workforce concerns remain: IEA
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News
Clean energy sector employment outpacing fossil fuel industry, but workforce concerns remain: IEA

Clean energy sector employment outpacing fossil fuel industry, but workforce concerns remain: IEA
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Clean energy sector jobs have increased 20.27 percent since 2019 to hit 36.2 million while employment in the fossil fuel industry remains below pre-pandemic levels, according to a new report.

The International Energy Agency’s latest analysis shows the number of workers in the green fuel sector in 2023 is 5.2 million higher than those in the non-renewable industry, keeping with the global transition to sustainability.

However, the agency expressed concern about the slow filling of vacancies in the clean energy sector despite fossil fuel workers having the skills and specializations needed to fill the roles.

“The unprecedented acceleration that we have seen in clean energy transitions is creating millions of new job opportunities all over the world – but these are not being filled quickly enough,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

He added: “Governments, industry and educational institutions need to put in place programs to deliver the expertise needed in the energy sector to keep pace with growing demand, particularly to manufacture and build the clean energy projects necessary to meet our energy and climate goals.”

IEA confirmed the number of people employed in the energy sector globally stands at 68.3 million, growing by 3.4 million from pre-pandemic levels.  

The report noted that investments in clean energy increased by 40 percent in the last two years, creating a strong demand from leading energy firms to recruit additional workers in the renewable energy sector.

Despite this growth, the agency warned that global economic headwinds and geopolitical uncertainties continue to cast a shadow over the outlook for the energy industry and workers.  

“Some regions continue to face tight labor markets and high interest rates, contributing to cautious hiring in parts of the energy sector,” said IEA.  

The report noted that five sectors – solar photovoltaic, wind, heat pumps, electric vehicles and battery manufacturing, and critical minerals mining – employ over 9 million people worldwide.

“Solar PV is the largest of these sectors, at around 4 million jobs, while manufacturing of EVs and their batteries was the largest source of growth, adding globally well over 1 million jobs since 2019,” added the report.  

IEA further noted that the world is witnessing an uptick in jobs in the clean energy sector. China is leading from the front as the Asian giant employs nearly 30 percent of the global renewable energy workforce.  

“Today, 60 percent of China’s energy workforce is employed in clean sectors, compared to just over 50 percent in 2019. China’s clean energy manufacturing sectors employ roughly 3 million workers, accounting for 80 percent of solar PV and EV battery manufacturing jobs globally,” said IEA.

Topics: International Energy Agency (IEA) fossil fuel clean energy

