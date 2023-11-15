NEOM unveils luxury tourist destination Epicon 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion futuristic project NEOM announced the development of Epicon, a new premium tourism destination set along the Gulf of Aqaba.
Aligned with a commitment to sustainability, Epicon integrates eco-friendly practices and innovative design to harmonize with its coastal environment.
It offers a diverse range of experiences that include leisure activities at a beach club, wellness programs, exploring natural landscapes, and fine dining options.
The project features two towers, one reaching 225 meters and the other 275 meters in height, encompassing a luxury hotel with 41 high-end tourist apartments and exclusive residential suites.
The development also includes a resort comprising 120 rooms and 45 beachfront villas.
Facilities also include gyms, libraries, co-working spaces, swimming pools, and lounges, all under a luxury status.
The project is designed to appeal to a wide audience, offering both a getaway for visitors and a high-end living experience for residents.
The announcement follows on the heels of Leyja, another NEOM initiative focused on sustainable tourism, which was launched in October.
This is a part of NEOM’s efforts to become a multifaceted destination, in line with the Kingdom’s ambitions to cultivate a strong and sustainable tourism industry under Vision 2030.
The development will preserve 95 percent of its area for nature, incorporating innovative ecological design and construction techniques.
The project includes three environmentally sustainable hotels which will provide 120 boutique rooms and suites.
The first property caters to adventure and mountaineering enthusiasts that ascends the valley’s walls like a staircase.
The second property will be located at the heart of the valley’s largest oasis while the third is an immersive wellness retreat.
Upon completion, Leyja will offer various experiences and activities, including fine dining, rooftop infinity-style pools, hiking and mountain biking.
Epicon underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to utilizing its natural landscapes innovatively and sustainably.
The development of Epicon is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader strategy Vision 2030, which seeks to diversify its economy and establish the Kingdom as a significant player in the global luxury tourism market.