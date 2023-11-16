You are here

Egypt sells stake in tobacco firm Eastern Co. to UAE company 

Egypt sells stake in tobacco firm Eastern Co. to UAE company 
The buyer was the UAE's Global Investment Holding Co., Eastern CEO Hani Aman confirmed to Reuters on Thursday.
Updated 28 sec ago
REUTERS 
Egypt sells stake in tobacco firm Eastern Co. to UAE company 

Egypt sells stake in tobacco firm Eastern Co. to UAE company 
Updated 28 sec ago
REUTERS 
CAIRO: Egypt has sold a stake in tobacco products maker Eastern Co. in its first foreign sale of a major state asset since it agreed to a privatization program with the International Monetary Fund last December. 

The buyer was the UAE’s Global Investment Holding Co., Eastern CEO Hani Aman confirmed to Reuters on Thursday. 

Global Investment bought 30 percent of Eastern, or 669 million shares, for 16.40 billion Egyptian pounds ($531.60 million), or 24.51 pounds per share. The stock was trading at about 27.60 pounds on Thursday. 

The cabinet announced in early September that Global Investment had agreed to buy the stake for $625 million from state-owned Holding Co. for Chemical Industries, which held 50.95 percent of Eastern’s shares. 

The sale reduces the government’s stake to 20.95 percent and gives impetus to Egypt’s floundering privatization program. 

The cabinet said in September that as part of the agreement Global Investment would provide $150 million to buy the tobacco necessary for production. 

Egypt promised the IMF in December that it would roll back the state’s involvement in the economy and allow private companies a much greater role as part of a $3 billion, 46-month financial support package. 

Since then, the IMF’s first and second reviews of the Extended Fund Facility, initially scheduled for around March and September, have yet to take place, partly as a result of Egypt’s slow progress in asset sales. 

A number of sales to foreign investors have been announced in principle, but until now none had been completed. 

Topics: Egypt IMF

Saudi Arabia Railways inks deal with Air Products Qudra for hydrogen fueling stations

Saudi Arabia Railways inks deal with Air Products Qudra for hydrogen fueling stations
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia Railways inks deal with Air Products Qudra for hydrogen fueling stations

Saudi Arabia Railways inks deal with Air Products Qudra for hydrogen fueling stations
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Hydrogen fueling stations will be built along select train routes in the Kingdom after Saudi Arabia Railways signed a memorandum of understanding with Air Products Qudra.

The MoU establishes an engagement for prospective collaboration between both parties, whereby Air Products Qudra will build multiple hydrogen train fueling stations for SAR, according to a press release. 

The future hydrogen fueling stations will be built along the Riyadh to Al-Kharj, Dammam to Jubail, and Ras Al-Khair to Jubail train routes. 

The MoU is a part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to increase the use of clean energy, reduce carbon emissions, and protect the environment. The deal will also help the region accelerate its journey to ensure net-zero emissions by 2060. 

Air Products Qudra’s CEO Ebubekir Koyuncu said: “We are honored to collaborate with SAR and look forward to developing ways we can deploy our global expertise, experience, and world-class engineering capabilities to support SAR and the Kingdom’s vision.” 

He added: “Hydrogen is essential to the energy transition and is playing a crucial role in creating low-carbon, sustainable transportation.”

In October, SAR had entered into an agreement with its French partner Alstom to commence testing for its hydrogen train project.

SAR and Alstom will embark on operational experiments and studies to assess the trains’ compatibility with the environment, setting the stage for their future deployment, according to a Saudi Press Agency report.

Following the agreement with Alstom, SAR CEO Bashar bin Khaled Al-Malik said that the hydrogen train stands as one of the most pivotal innovations in modern sustainable transport.

The development came after SAR and Alstom signed a deal to develop hydrogen train solutions tailored for the Kingdom in September 2022. 

Air Products Qudra is a joint venture for the Middle East between Air Products and Qudra Energy. On its website, the company says that it helps countries in the region achieve net-zero targets. 

In March, NEOM’s water and electricity subsidiary ENOWA  signed an agreement with Air Products Qudra to build, own, and operate the giga-project’s first hydrogen fueling station. 

The facility will help decarbonize heavy modes of transport covering buses and trucks.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) Air Products Qudra Hydrogen

Saudi development fund commits $90m for infrastructure development in Caribbean states

Saudi development fund commits $90m for infrastructure development in Caribbean states
Updated 16 min 28 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi development fund commits $90m for infrastructure development in Caribbean states

Saudi development fund commits $90m for infrastructure development in Caribbean states
Updated 16 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Two Caribbean states are set to receive a $90 million funding boost for the construction and rehabilitation of buildings and national infrastructure thanks to an agreement with the Saudi Fund for Development.  

According to the fund, the agreement signed with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines involves providing $50 million to finance the expansion, construction and rehabilitation projects of several buildings and facilities affected by natural disasters.  

The fund added that financing this project will restore essential infrastructure and enhance the nation’s economic resilience.  

Under the second deal, the fund will allocate $40 million to the Needsmust Power Plant expansion project in Saint Kitts and Nevis. This initiative is focused on bolstering the energy sector, improving energy quality and access to its people.  

Sultan Al-Marshad, CEO of the SFD, signed two framework MoUs in Riyadh with Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves and Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Terrance Drew.

Topics: Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis Terrance Drew

Miral unveils ambitious expansion plans for Yas Waterworld in Abu Dhabi 

Miral unveils ambitious expansion plans for Yas Waterworld in Abu Dhabi 
Updated 42 min 6 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Miral unveils ambitious expansion plans for Yas Waterworld in Abu Dhabi 

Miral unveils ambitious expansion plans for Yas Waterworld in Abu Dhabi 
Updated 42 min 6 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Yas Waterworld on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi will expand by 16,900 sq. meters as developer Miral Group plans to increase its guest capacity by 20 percent by 2025.  

According to a company statement, the expansion will see the addition of 3.3 km of slide sections and 18 more rides, targeting both local and international visitors. 

With the new addition, the total number of rides in the themed water park will reach over 60. 

Upon completion, Yas Waterworld will feature the UAE’s highest slide and the first amusement ride in a water park in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, integrated within a waterslide complex. 

“This expansion marks another addition to our world-class attractions and experiences on Yas Island and a testament to achieving our vision of positioning it as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure,” said Miral Group CEO Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, in a statement. 

He added: “We are proud to be contributing to the development of Abu Dhabi’s ecosystem and economic diversification while further enhancing its global appeal as a tourism hub.” 

Other features that will be included in the new expansion include a swim-up bar, boat rides, racing and tube slides and family raft rides. 

Yas Waterworld will also add a new theme called The Lost City and create smaller versions of the park’s most popular rides for younger visitors. 

Opened in 2013, Yas Waterworld is joined on Yas Island by theme parks such as Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. 

In October, Miral Group partnered with Emerge, a joint venture between UAE’s Masdar and France’s EDF, to develop a 524-kilowatt solar photovoltaic project at Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island. 

This project aims to catalyze Abu Dhabi’s sustainability plan and offset 450 tons of carbon dioxide annually. 

Under the deal, 920 solar modules will be installed at Yas Bay waterfront, providing sustainable energy. 

Miral Group has three subsidiaries. Miral Destinations promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences operates a portfolio of immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management oversees food and beverage needs, retail, marinas, and hospitality properties across Yas Island. 

Topics: Miral Yas Waterworld Yas Island

Fitch reaffirms ‘A+’ rating to Saudi Arabia’s PIF with a stable outlook

Fitch reaffirms ‘A+’ rating to Saudi Arabia’s PIF with a stable outlook
Updated 40 min 38 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Fitch reaffirms ‘A+’ rating to Saudi Arabia’s PIF with a stable outlook

Fitch reaffirms ‘A+’ rating to Saudi Arabia’s PIF with a stable outlook
Updated 40 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Global credit agency Fitch Ratings has kept Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s long-term foreign- and local-currency issuer default ratings at “A+” with a stable outlook.  

This reaffirmation comes as the fund continues to play a key role in driving the Kingdom’s economic diversification efforts. 

As per Fitch, an “A+” rating is a marker of very high quality, signifying the PIF’s robust ability to repay its debts.
The US-based entity noted that the PIF maintains strong financial autonomy in carrying out its investment.  

The fund is playing a significant role in boosting Saudi Arabia’s non-oil gross domestic product by engaging in investments across diversified sectors in both local and international markets.  

Fitch added that PIF’s ownership and control remains very strong, as the fund is exempted from a bankruptcy regime, and a Royal Decree could revert the assets and liabilities of the fund to the state.  

As the key economic catalyst of Saudi Arabia, Fitch said it does not expect any changes to PIF’s status, ownership and control over the medium term.  

Emphasizing the Kingdom’s support to the PIF, the report highlighted that the transfer of 8 percent of the Saudi government’s shares in Aramco to the fund is expected to strengthen its dividend base, thereby increasing government support. 

Additionally, the credit rating agency expects the Saudi Arabian government to forgo the PIF’s dividend distribution for 2023. This decision aligns with the government’s objective to deploy more funds into the PIF and its subsidiaries, executing its policy mandate under Vision 2030. 

As part of that ambitious goal, the Kingdom seeks to diversify its economy away from oil, and the PIF stands out as a dynamic economic powerhouse driving this transformation. 

According to Fitch, the PIF has no direct substitutes in the Kingdom, serving as the sole sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.  

The report added that the fund has created positive socio-political implications in Saudi Arabia by creating 1.8 million jobs across 13 strategic sectors such as telecommunications, information technology and financial services. Other sectors encompassed food and agriculture, as well as transport and logistics.
“Fitch therefore deems a PIF default would endanger the Government of Saudi Arabia’s strategy to promote the non-oil sector and to grow the nation’s wealth under Vision 2030 and lead to very significant political repercussions, particularly given the state’s high accountability in PIF’s activities,” noted Fitch.  

The agency anticipates PIF’s gradual evolution as a reference issuer for Saudi Arabia, as the fund continues to tap international capital markets. This is particularly being done through trust certificate issuance programs, all while receiving capital funding from the government during its growth phase. 

PIF’s trust issuance program, issued through the trustee SUCI Second Investment Co. has also been affirmed at “A+” by Fitch. 

In August, PIF unveiled its annual report for 2022, disclosing that it currently holds assets worth SR2.23 trillion ($595 billion). The fund has already established 70 companies, and 25 of them, including Saudi Coffee Co. and Halal Products Development Co., were founded in 2022. 

Topics: PIF Fitch Fitch Ratings

US Senate passes stopgap funding bill to avert government shutdown

US Senate passes stopgap funding bill to avert government shutdown
Updated 16 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

US Senate passes stopgap funding bill to avert government shutdown

US Senate passes stopgap funding bill to avert government shutdown
Updated 16 November 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US Senate took the risk of an impending partial government shutdown off the table on Wednesday as it passed a stopgap spending bill and sent it to President Joe Biden to sign into law before a weekend deadline, according to Reuters.

The 87-11 vote marked the end of this year’s third fiscal standoff in Congress that saw lawmakers bring Washington to the brink of defaulting on its more than $31 trillion in debt this spring and twice within days of a partial shutdown that would have interrupted pay for about 4 million federal workers.

The last near-miss with shutdown led to the Oct. 3 ouster of Republican US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy that left the chamber leaderless for three weeks.

But lawmakers have bought themselves just a little more than two months’ breathing room. The Democratic-majority Senate and Republican-controlled House of Representatives’ next deadline is Jan. 19, just days after the Iowa caucuses signal the start of the 2024 presidential campaign season.

“No drama, no delay, no government shutdown,” Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said prior to the vote.

McCarthy’s successor, Speaker Mike Johnson, produced a stopgap funding bill that drew broad bipartisan support, a rarity in modern US politics. Democrats said they were happy it stuck to spending levels that had been set in a May agreement with Biden and did not include poison-pill provisions on abortion and other hot-button social issues.

Republicans said they were eager to avoid the risk of a shutdown, which would have closed national parks and disrupted everything from scientific research to financial regulation.

ut hard-line members of Johnson’s 221-213 Republican majority voiced anger at the compromise, saying they would try to rein in federal spending again when current funding expires.

“The speaker has now 10 days to work it out and get Republicans to actually stand up and fight when we get back,” Representative Chip Roy, a prominent hard-liner, said as House lawmakers left Washington for a Thanksgiving holiday break. “We expect that fight when we get back.”

The legislation would extend funding for military construction, veterans benefits, transportation, housing, urban development, agriculture, the Food and Drug Administration and energy and water programs through Jan. 19. Funding for all other federal operations — including defense — would expire on Feb. 2.

The repeated fights over providing funding to keep the government operating — Congress’s most essential function — have prevented lawmakers from acting on other proposals, including Biden’s request for $106 billion in aid for Israel, Ukraine and US border security.
 

Topics: US Senate

