Jeddah airport tops Kingdom’s October performance rankings: GACA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz International Airport outperformed other terminals in the Kingdom for overall performance in October, as per the latest official data.

The Jeddah airbase secured the top position in the category of international airports serving over 15 million passengers annually, achieving a compliance rate of 91 percent, according to the General Authority of Civil Aviation.

The aviation body assesses the operational performance of airports based on 11 standards tracking passenger experience, including check-in, security, passport and customs control, alongside assistance for individuals with limited mobility and delays.

In the same category, Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport received a compliance rate of 64 percent.

Dammam’s King Fahd International Airport maintained its top spot in the second category, serving between 5 million and 15 million passengers annually, achieving a 91 percent compliance rate in October, unchanged from the previous month, as noted in the GACA report.

Madinah’s Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport saw an improvement, with a rating of 91 percent in October, up from 73 percent in September.

In the third category for international terminals with an annual passenger count between 2 and 5 million, Abha International Airport secured the lead with a 100 percent commitment rate.

King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jizan claimed second place with a 100 percent commitment rate, with Abha International Airport excelling in average waiting times for departure and arrival flights.

Meanwhile, Ha’il International Airport topped the fourth category of international airbase, receiving less than 2 million passengers annually, maintaining a 100 percent compliance rate in October for the fourth consecutive month.

The fifth category, dedicated to domestic terminals, saw Gurayat Airport securing the first position, achieving a stable 100 percent rate since July.

Saudi Arabia aims to enhance air connectivity to 250 destinations, serving 330 million passengers, and double air cargo capacity to 4.5 million tons by 2030 through its National Aviation Strategy.

The Kingdom has launched a new aviation policy with the objective of boosting the sector’s performance and attracting investments worth $100 billion by 2030. The policy will adopt regulations for airports, ground services, air cargo and air transport services.