Saudi deputy minister meets special assistant to Pakistan’s PM

Dr. Abdullah Abu Thunain, Saudi vice minister of labor and social development, met Mohammed Jawad Malik, special assistant to Pakistan’s prime minister, in Riyadh on Thursday, the SPA reported.
The meeting focused on relations between the Kingdom and Pakistan, and tackled issues of mutual interest in human resources and the labor market, as well as ways to improve effective cooperation.
Abu Thunain has served as a board member of several government institutions, including the Education Evaluation Commission, Tamkin Technologies, the General Authority for Statistics, the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation and the Public Transport Authority.
He also worked at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh for 15 years, holding several positions.
Saudi students win 1st place in world robot challenge
Mujtaba Hussein Salem and Majed Abdullah Al-Majed claimed first place in a World Robot Olympiad final
General director of Al-Ahsa Education Hamad bin Muhammed Al-Issa: This is certainly a win for the Kingdom and its people
Updated 16 November 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Two Saudi secondary school students have claimed first place in a World Robot Olympiad final in Panama.
Mujtaba Hussein Salem and Majed Abdullah Al-Majed, both from Al-Ahsa, triumphed against student competitors from around the world in the Virtual Robot Challenges category.
Elementary students Fatima Ali Al-Rashid and Fatima Akil Salem finished fifth in the Future Innovators category.
Scores of students in different age groups competed in a variety of categories at the international olympiad, held from Nov. 7-9.
Hamad bin Muhammed Al-Issa, general director of Al-Ahsa Education, described the Saudi students’ performance as a “significant accomplishment.”
Many teams of Al-Ahsa students have performed well while representing the Kingdom in global competitions, he added.
“Not only are our students drawn to the world of artificial intelligence, but they also lead in this field worldwide. This is certainly a win for the Kingdom and its people,” he said.
“To every loyal teacher who has provided support, and to every school principal who has worked hard to unleash the students’ potential in all fields, I hope your efforts will be blessed and I wish you all the best, as such achievements do not happen out of nowhere or by chance, but are the results of dedicated work and innovative students who don’t know the meaning of impossible and can face any challenge.”
Student instructor Khaled Al-Massoud told Arab News that the students’ performance is an “accomplishment for the country.”
The two winners told Arab News that support provided by the Kingdom played a key role in their victory.
Intensive training under the supervision of Al-Massoud “helped us reach the highest levels in the Olympiad,” they added.
Kingdom’s position confirmed by a vote during the 42nd UNESCO General Conference
Updated 16 November 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been re-elected as a member of the executive board of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization for the period 2023 to 2027.
The announcement, by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, followed a vote during the 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference, which began on Nov. 7 and continues until Nov. 22, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
The board plays an important role in setting the agenda for the General Conference, which is the organization’s highest decision-making body. It is tasked with overseeing the implementation of approved programs and reviewing budgets proposed by the director general. It also makes recommendations about the admission of new member states.
The reelection underscores the Kingdom’s growing role in, and commitment to, global cultural and educational affairs, Saudi officials said, and provides the country with an avenue to enhance communication and dialogue with the aim of fostering a more collaborative environment.
Saudi Falcon Club concludes auction with sales soaring to $1.9m
Walid Al-Taweel, the club’s official spokesman, said 87 falcons were auctioned
A falcon from East Arar topped the list as the most expensive, fetching for SR300,000
Updated 16 November 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Falcon Club concluded the fourth falcon auction with total sales of more than SR7 million ($1.9 million), the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The auction was held at the club’s Malham headquarters near Riyadh from Oct. 1 to Nov. 15.
Walid Al-Taweel, the club’s official spokesman, said 87 falcons were auctioned.
A falcon from East Arar topped the list as the most expensive, fetching for SR300,000.
Al-Taweel said that the event aims to promote the Kingdom’s falconry heritage, and support related cultural and economic activities, while offering opportunities to invest in a field that helps support the development of the national economy.
On the closing night, two participants were awarded a car each, and 20 prizes worth SR5,000 each were distributed to winners.
Four falcons were offered by the Shaheen Farkh, a category of Saudi owners, for SR351,000.
The first was SR76,000, the second SR141,000, the third SR71,000, and the fourth SR63,000.
‘Shark Tank’ executive producer: It is the entrepreneur’s responsibility to be heard
Robert Herjavec and Mazin Al-Zaidi, general partner at STV, discussed the gold standard for potential, feasibility, and the irresistible driving force that fuels every entrepreneurial journey
Updated 16 November 2023
Ghadi Joudah
RIYADH: On the second day of the Misk Global Forum held in Riyadh, veteran investors revealed the secrets to their decision-making process.
“I always tell entrepreneurs, it is not my responsibility to listen to you; it is your responsibility to be heard,” said Robert Herjavec, executive producer of “Shark Tank,” during a panel discussion titled “Winning Investor’s Buy-In.”
In the constantly evolving business world, this session serves as a treasure map to decoding what makes investors’ hearts race.
Herjavec added: “The number one thing is, before you sell me on your product, before you tell me how you invented something that nobody in the history of mankind has ever invented, you need to sell me on you.”
A great entrepreneur can take a bad idea and make it great, while another entrepreneur can take a great idea and make it bad, he added.
Herjavec is a globally recognized business leader and cybersecurity expert. For the last 14 years, he has been well known as one of the founding “Sharks” and executive producer of ABC’s Emmy-award-winning hit show, “Shark Tank.”
As an investor, he knows that products and markets are volatile and that entrepreneurs must be aware of their numbers.
“You have to understand the market to succeed in the market. Fifty percent of businesses fail in the first three years, so before you tell me are you going to take over the world, tell me how you are going to survive.”
Herjavec and Mazin Al-Zaidi, general partner at STV, discussed the gold standard for potential, feasibility, and the irresistible driving force that fuels every entrepreneurial journey.
Al-Zaidi addressed how to back these entrepreneurs and their businesses who are scaling up, after they succeed as part of the 50 percent.
“We have invested with Tabby, which just reached a unicorn valuation of $1.5 billion in the past couple of weeks,” he said.
A unicorn is a privately held startup company with a $1 billion or more valuation. Tabby was founded by Hosam Arab, a FinTech company leading in the buy now and pay later system.
“With Tabby as an example, it’s about how fast the company can grow. How it can utilize the capital that has been raised in a very efficient way that you can grow your company and scale it fast enough that it’s not just about how you can spend money but how to build a team that is your engine,” Al-Zaidi said.
Nobody wants to invest in a company that will grow by a mere 10 percent, said Herjavec.
“The biggest change we have seen in the past two years is you have to have a path to profitability. The time of just spending money for blind growth has come and gone and you don’t necessarily have to be profitable but you have to have that path to profitability.”
‘My last night on Earth’: Saudi astronauts share insights at Misk Global Forum
Rayyanah Barnawi, Ali Alqarni recall historic space journey for Diriyah audience
Session shed light on the Kingdom’s advances in space exploration and the professional opportunities that can be untapped in the space industry
Updated 16 November 2023
Ghadi Joudah & Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Alqarni offered insights into their historic journey into space as part of a panel discussion during the Misk Global Forum in Diriyah on Wednesday.
The session, titled “Unlimited Ambition,” was moderated by Saudi aerospace engineer Mishaal Ashemimry.
It shed light on the Kingdom’s advances in space exploration and the professional opportunities that can be untapped in the space industry.
Barnawi, the Kingdom’s first female astronaut, said that physical fitness, psychological health, technical and scientific skills, and exploratory skills are key areas to consider before heading into space.
Describing the demanding training schedule in different countries, she said: “We were trained in Houston, which has an entire building consisting of the International Space Station; then California in SpaceX; then San Antonio, which has a gravity test … and then we moved to Japan to train on the Japanese module, and then Germany to train on the German module.”
Alqarni shared his thoughts on the night before leaving for the ISS. “It was my last night on Earth. It included a wide range of mixed emotions, and I was drinking my last coffee. I thought that this would be my last cup before I go.”
The astronauts said they each called their family before boarding the spacecraft and undertaking the three-hour preparations for takeoff.
“In a few minutes, day turned into night at the speed of a missile, and a breakthrough was made, reaching space within seven minutes,” Alqarni said.
Their first day in space included adjusting to living without gravity, and following a schedule that allowed them to carry out experiments from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The duo were part of the Axion Mission 2 and worked on 14 experiments in microgravity during their eight-day stay aboard the ISS.
Barnawi, with a decade of experience in stem cell research, carried out experiments on human immune cells and their inflammatory response in a microgravity environment.
The experiments were affiliated with the country’s King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, in cooperation with the Saudi Space Commission. The aim was to determine the response of immune cells and the effects of some treatments on inflammatory conditions, understand the biological changes occurring in a microgravity environment, and the activity of genes in immune cells exposed to inflammation over time.
The experiments were conducted under the supervision of the research team led by the head of King Faisal’s Department of Molecules and Research Scientists.
Alqarni also had a busy research program that entailed exploring cloud-seeding techniques in a microgravity environment. In a reaction chamber, Alqarni combined salt crystals with moist air to see if water droplets would form.