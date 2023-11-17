FIA to champion sustainability solutions in motorsport at COP28

DUBAI: Representatives from the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile are to attend next month’s Dubai-hosted UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in an official capacity for the first time.
The federation, representing its members from around the world, will share its perspective at an event hosted on Transport Day (Dec. 6) at the Green Zone Main Stage of Al-Forsan Park.
The event will involve experts and leaders from across motorsport in discussions around the transfer of technology from the track to the road, and road transport policy.
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “Our responsibility is to lead the just transition of road transport and mobility. We are very proud to participate in COP28 and convey the voice of our members in such a high-level conversation.
“During the event, we will highlight the environmental sustainability achievements and initiatives of our whole membership community and our championships and show how we work together to contribute to making a real change.”
The FIA represents 80 million road users around the world and is committed to pursuing a transition toward a sustainable, safe, inclusive, and accessible mobility.
At COP28, the federation will showcase its existing initiatives to decarbonize motorsport and mobility, and how these can be accelerated and scaled for a low-carbon future.
It includes initiatives such as the FIA Sustainable Mobility Program, funded by the FIA Foundation, which supports sustainable, accessible, and inclusive mobility projects.
The FIA is also partnering with international organizations such as the UN Environment Programme, and UN Economic Commission for Europe, through the Safer and Cleaner Used Vehicles project which aims to facilitate the development of policies and standards on used vehicles to meet the increasing mobility needs of low- and middle-income countries while protecting the environment.
In addition, the FIA is aiming for net zero world championships by 2030, and for 100 percent sustainable energy across the same competitions by 2026.