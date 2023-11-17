You are here

FIA to champion sustainability solutions in motorsport at COP28
FIA to champion sustainability solutions in motorsport at COP28
  • Federation will showcase transformative sustainability innovations in motorsport, its own, members’ initiatives
DUBAI: Representatives from the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile are to attend next month’s Dubai-hosted UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in an official capacity for the first time.

The federation, representing its members from around the world, will share its perspective at an event hosted on Transport Day (Dec. 6) at the Green Zone Main Stage of Al-Forsan Park.

The event will involve experts and leaders from across motorsport in discussions around the transfer of technology from the track to the road, and road transport policy.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “Our responsibility is to lead the just transition of road transport and mobility. We are very proud to participate in COP28 and convey the voice of our members in such a high-level conversation.

“During the event, we will highlight the environmental sustainability achievements and initiatives of our whole membership community and our championships and show how we work together to contribute to making a real change.”

The FIA represents 80 million road users around the world and is committed to pursuing a transition toward a sustainable, safe, inclusive, and accessible mobility.

At COP28, the federation will showcase its existing initiatives to decarbonize motorsport and mobility, and how these can be accelerated and scaled for a low-carbon future.

It includes initiatives such as the FIA Sustainable Mobility Program, funded by the FIA Foundation, which supports sustainable, accessible, and inclusive mobility projects.

The FIA is also partnering with international organizations such as the UN Environment Programme, and UN Economic Commission for Europe, through the Safer and Cleaner Used Vehicles project which aims to facilitate the development of policies and standards on used vehicles to meet the increasing mobility needs of low- and middle-income countries while protecting the environment.

In addition, the FIA is aiming for net zero world championships by 2030, and for 100 percent sustainable energy across the same competitions by 2026.

Topics: F1 COP28 climate climate change

Hamilton defends F1 Vegas race after Verstappen outburst
Hamilton defends F1 Vegas race after Verstappen outburst
  • Hamilton said that the growth of the sport in the US was a welcome development and praised the American investor and Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali
  • The return of F1 to Vegas after a 41 year absence follows the addition of Miami to the circuit while the US Grand Prix is held in Austin, Texas
LAS VEGAS: Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has defended the organization of the Las Vegas Grand Prix after criticism from current world champion Max Verstappen.

Red Bull’s Verstappen had said the event was “99 percent show and one percent sporting event” and said the street track was “not every interesting.”

Other drivers including McLaren’s Lando Norris and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz had questioned the amount of commercial commitments that drivers have had to undertake around the race.

The comments, after a glitzy opening ceremony with a drone show and performance from Australian singer Kylie Minogue, are unlikely to have pleased F1’s American owners Liberty Media, who are also promotors of the Vegas race.

But Hamilton said that the growth of the sport in the US was a welcome development and praised the American investor and Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“I hear there are a lot of people complaining about the direction that Stefano and Liberty has gone. But they are doing an amazing job,” said the Mercedes driver.

“The sport continues to grow. It is a business and you will still see good racing here. It is a country to tap into and really captivate the audience,” he said.

Hamilton said there was clearly a buzz around the event.

“Everybody I know in Hollywood is coming and there will be a lot of business going on this weekend,” he said.

“It will be a good spectacle to watch, even for those back home who have never been to Vegas. They will get to learn what it is all about,” he said.

The race will go along the famous ‘strip’, home to the city’s top hotels and casinos.

The return of F1 to Vegas after a 41 year absence follows the addition of Miami to the circuit while the US Grand Prix is held in Austin, Texas.

“We needed to have at least two races in the US, one wasn’t enough, and this is one of the most iconic and unique cities that they have here,” said British driver Hamilton, who conceded that the atmosphere around the Vegas race was very different to some of the established classic venues on the circuit.

“It is a big show for sure, and it is never going to be like Silverstone, but maybe over time, the people in this community will grow to love the sport,” he said.

Verstappen had criticized the track saying he wasn’t a fan of street courses in general.

“Of course it will be great driving through the Strip, but then the layout itself is not the most exciting. An F1 car is a lot more fun with a lot of high-speed corners,” said the Dutchman.

But Hamilton said he would wait until the drivers had competed on it, starting with Thursday night’s practice sessions, before making any judgment.

“Maybe the track will be good, and maybe it will be bad. It was so-so on the simulator. But don’t knock it until you try it,” he said.

Topics: Formula One (F1) Las Vegas Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen

Emirati teen racer Rashid Al-Dhaheri claims F4 podium at 70th Macau Grand Prix
Emirati teen racer Rashid Al-Dhaheri claims F4 podium at 70th Macau Grand Prix
  • 15-year-old finished 3rd after challenging weekend at Guia Circuit
MACAU: Fifteen-year-old Emirati driver Rashid Al-Dhaheri overcame a challenging weekend to finish third in the 2023 Macau Formula 4 race at the Guia Circuit.

The 70th Macau Grand Prix was weather-affected and turned the F4 race — on a track that is tricky even in dry conditions — into one of high attrition.

Driving for the Prema race team with backing from Yas Heat, Al-Dhaheri was the sole representative of the Middle East and Africa in a mixed grid of 23 drivers coming from Formula Regional, F1 Academy, F4 Italia, as well as F4 SEA.

His podium finish vindicated the challenging but rewarding path the young UAE driver has taken to train at the highest level in F4 Italia with Prema, enabling him to develop key skills and shine in high-profile races such as the Macau Grand Prix.

Coached by Prema Racing at the track he has never driven on, Al-Dhaheri ticked all the boxes according to his team.

A report on the team website said: “The 15-year-old Emirati mastered the tough weather conditions of the qualifying race on Sunday morning, and improved to P3 for the final race, even contending for second place on the high-speed Macanese street circuit.

“Despite the proximity of walls and barriers, the high speeds, the narrow roads of Macau, and the fierce competition, Al-Dhaheri maximized the performance without making a single mistake.”

On the teenager’s rookie season in F4, the Prema report added: “He completed an outstanding rookie season in perfect fashion, delivering his best result of the year by improving steadily and becoming a top-level contender for the coveted event.”

The annual trip to Macau for the famed Formula 3 race, is a well-trodden path with great racing names including Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher making appearances at the non-championship event over the years.

On his best F4 weekend to date, Al-Dhaheri said: “Macau is an amazing track and one of the most special ones where you can race, due to its configuration and the close walls making it even more challenging. We had variable conditions this week, dry, then damp, and fully wet, so there was a lot to manage.

“As the track is so different compared to others, there was a lot to adapt to. In the final race, we were able to gain one position and take a podium finish, which is great. The weekend was a constant improvement, learning to get closer and closer to the walls to be faster.

“Overall, we did quite a good job and we could have even got P2. Anyway, we learned a lot and we hope to come back soon,” he added.

Later this month Al-Dhaheri will be involved in his first home race weekend in support of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit.

Topics: Motorsport F4

Preparations for Dakar Saudi Arabia 2024 fully underway
Preparations for Dakar Saudi Arabia 2024 fully underway
  • Rally organizers promise novel route after 10-month reconnaissance
  • 15-day race will run from AlUla through desert to Yanbu
RIYADH: Preparations for the 2024 edition of Dakar Saudi Arabia – the world’s most challenging rally – are now fully underway, organizers have announced.

The 46th edition of the prestigious Dakar Rally, and the fifth one hosted in the Kingdom, will take place across the country from Jan. 5 to 19.

Immediately following the last rally in February, the groundwork for the fifth edition commenced with scouting for the 2024 editions of both the Dakar Rally and Dakar Classic routes, ensuring competitors face no unforeseen dangers or challenges.

The 10-month effort included rescue and support vehicles, trucks, and helicopters to sketch out the rally’s stages and the diverse terrains that make the Saudi Dakar Rally distinct. Rally organizers have promised a novel route for its fifth year.

The race will start in AlUla, crossing from west to east through different terrains, allowing racers to witness the country’s stunning landscapes and archaeological sites.

The journey will include the Empty Quarter desert, circling back to the Red Sea shores, and ending at Yanbu’s Sea Camp after 15 days of rigorous competition.

Considered the pinnacle of motorsport events, the Saudi Dakar Rally annually attracts thrill-seekers and speed enthusiasts, and is celebrated for its rich heritage, grand scale, and the adrenaline-fueled experience it aims to offer to an international audience.

The previous Saudi Dakar edition was marked as the rally with the longest special, timed stages since 2014, covering nearly 5,000 km of diverse terrains and revealing new vistas in Saudi deserts.

Dakar Rally is managed by the Amaury Sport Organization in partnership with the Saudi Motorsport Co., under the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation’s provision.

Topics: Dakar Rally 2023

Saudi Arabia's Yazeed Al-Rajhi claims 2nd place in rally World Cup
Saudi Arabia's Yazeed Al-Rajhi claims 2nd place in rally World Cup
  • 2022 world champion finishes runner-up at the season-closing Dubai International Baja behind winners Nasser Al-Attiyah and Mathieu Baumel
DUBAI: Saudi driver and two-time world champion Yazeed Al-Rajhi has secured runner-up position in the 2023 World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas after finishing second at the Dubai International Baja, the last race of the season.

Driving for Overdrive alongside colleague Timo Gottschalk, Al-Rajhi finished 5 minutes and 13.9 seconds behind race and championship winners Nasser Al-Attiyah and Mathieu Baumel in the Prodrive Hunter.

The event, organized by the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile, concluded its final rounds in Dubai from Nov. 10-12.

Al-Rajhi displayed impressive resilience to overcome several challenges in 2023, including an injury suffered at the beginning of the year. He missed two crucial rounds of the calendar, Baja Hail and Baja Qatar, and despite having won the World Cup title for the past two years, this season presented new challenges for the Saudi champion.

Al-Rajhi outperformed his Argentine counterpart Juan Cruz Yacopini, who was his closest competitor throughout the season. Only one point separated the two drivers before the start of Baja Dubai.

Al-Rajhi and Gottschalk launched their season at Baja Italy, where they clinched victory, having missed out on points in Hail and Qatar.

Progressing through the European Bajas, before concluding his campaign at the weekend in the deserts of Dubai, Al-Rajhi took part in Baja Aragon in Spain and wrapped up his involvement in the Baja Portalegre 500 in Portugal, securing a podium finish with a second-place result, a milestone in his career.

The round in Poland also posed a scheduling conflict for Al-Rajhi and other participants since it coincided with the Argentina round of the W2RC. The Jordan round, initially planned as the concluding event, was canceled in October.

Al-Rajhi said: “This season presented genuine challenges. Despite not clinching the title, my journey was filled with lessons and growth. The injury didn’t lead to despair, but served as motivation for improvement and excellence. I remained committed to overcoming all these challenges and shining, regardless of the difficulties.

“Missing the Hail and Qatar rounds was disappointing, but my resolute decision to join the remaining races was pivotal,” he said.

“I secured my fourth consecutive victory, and continued to compete fiercely in the remaining rounds, culminating in a remarkable conclusion in the deserts of Dubai.

“I extend my gratitude to my team and navigator, Timo Gottschalk, for their dedication,” Al-Rajhi added.

He also thanked his official partner, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, and his sponsors for consistent support.

Topics: Motorsport

Saudi's Yazeed Al-Rajhi sets sights on second Baja Dubai win
Saudi's Yazeed Al-Rajhi sets sights on second Baja Dubai win
  • The rally world champion will drive alongside German navigator Timo Gottschalk
DUBAI: Saudi rally driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi, the reigning World Cup champion, has set his sights on more success in the seventh and final round of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas at Baja Dubai.

The three-day event is organized by the International Automobile Federation and runs until Nov. 12.

It marks Al-Rajhi’s third participation in Baja Dubai, this time alongside his German navigator Timo Gottschalk. Baja Dubai is renowned for its challenging desert rally tracks, and Al-Rajhi clinched the title in 2021 driving a Toyota Hilux. He also secured first place in the T1 Plus category.

“We conducted private tests for our car yesterday, and we are ready and excited to tackle Baja Dubai in its new edition after the preparations and training we underwent throughout the season,” Al-Rajhi said. “We anticipate a new challenge and fresh competition in the sands of Qudra, just like last year. We are confident in our abilities and our perfect performance, as always, as we strive to win the Baja Dubai title for the second time.”

Baja Dubai consists of two competitive stages on Saturday and Sunday preceded by a brief ceremonial stage, covering only 2 km on Friday near the rally headquarters at Dubai Festival City Mall. This event provides fans an opportunity to witness the action up close before the competition starts over the weekend.

The first stage will commence on Saturday stretching across the challenging terrains of the Qudra desert, featuring soft sands and sand dunes, posing real challenges to the drivers, who will test their skills in changing conditions over a timed distance of 168.4 km.

On Sunday, the competition will continue for the completion of the second stage, where drivers will navigate through the Qudra desert covering a distance of 169.05 km, all under strict timing conditions.

Despite a challenging start to the season due to an injury that prevented his participation in the first two rounds (Baja Hail and Baja Qatar) and the inability to secure crucial points for defending his title, Al-Rajhi has made a strong comeback, delivering outstanding performances and results in the subsequent rounds.

He is now poised to secure the runner-up position in the World Cup final standings this weekend.

Al-Rajhi will be driving the new Toyota Hilux, unveiled for the 2024 season during the recent Argentina round in the W2RC. This car will be used for the fifth edition of the Saudi Dakar Rally and other global rally competitions next year.

“I express my sincere thanks and gratitude to our official partner, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, for their continuous and generous support of my rally career in international, regional and local sports events,” he said. “We look forward to a bright future and renewed successes, and we reiterate our deep gratitude to our sponsor for their continuous support and the confidence they place in us.”

The world champion’s navigator, Timo Gottschalk, commenting on his preparations for Baja Dubai, said: “This will be the first time I accompany my exceptional teammate Yazeed Al-Rajhi in Dubai. I had a wonderful experience as a navigator with another colleague in the past two years. I am extremely excited and eagerly look forward to this unique experience. We will do our utmost to achieve an honorable victory this weekend.”

Topics: Yazeed Al-Rajhi FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas Drivers' Championship FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas

Related

Saudi Yazeed Al-Rajhi rebounds from crash to win Dakar Rally 7th stage
Sport
Saudi Yazeed Al-Rajhi rebounds from crash to win Dakar Rally 7th stage
Saudi’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi seals 2nd FIA World Cup win at Dubai Baja
Sport
Saudi’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi seals 2nd FIA World Cup win at Dubai Baja

