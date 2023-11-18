You are here

Saudi envoy presents credentials to Latvian president

Saudi ambassador to Finland Nesreen Hamad Alshebel and Lativian president Edgars Rinkevich. (Twitter @KSAembassyFI)
Saudi ambassador to Finland Nesreen Hamad Alshebel and Lativian president Edgars Rinkevich. (Twitter @KSAembassyFI)
RIYADH: Saudi ambassador to Finland Nesreen Hamad Alshebel presented her credentials as the non-resident ambassador to Latvia to President of the Republic of Latvia, Edgars Rinkevich, SPA reported.

During the meeting, the ambassador conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

 

Topics: Nesreen Hamad Alshebel Finland Latvia

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Climate Envoy Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir on Friday met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Keith Rowley, on the sidelines of the Saudi-CARICOM Summit, where they tackled topics of common interest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Adel Bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir Trinidad and Tobago

RIYADH: Misk CEO Badr Al-Badr has announced the winner of the Misk Arts Competition, which aims to promote the Kingdom’s creative community.
Mohannad Bahari was revealed as the winner by public vote on the last day of the Misk Global Forum.
He will receive a financial reward and series of benefits.
Al-Badr said: “The dreamers are not always appreciated; some dreamers were hanged, some were vilified, some were in prison, only to be found or believed, or appreciated long after their deaths, yet we are very fortunate to live in a place and a time that celebrates dreamers.”
He added: “The founder of the Misk Foundation, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, once said we tried to work only with dreamers, those who create new things. We celebrate dreamers here, and this is an opportunity for you.”
Eight talented artists were selected to take part in this year’s Misk Arts Competition, which was supported by the Misk Arts Institute in collaboration with the foundation.
Dia Mrad, Nada Al-Shahrani, Hashem Al-Sharif, Mohannad Bahari, Maha Al-Sabhan, Mohammed Al-Jubran, Renad Al-Tufayl and Rashid Al-Subaie competed for the top prize.
Their works were presented for visitors at the Misk Global Forum in response to this year’s theme, “The Big Now.”
The eight artists were selected to take part by a committee.
The Misk Arts Competition is held annually by the Misk Arts Institute, inviting both Saudi and international artists across multiple disciplines to showcase their works.
Artists at Misk Arts Institute receive the benefits of the institute’s systems of support, expertise and education, and are offered access to innovative programs to help elevate the Kingdom’s creatives.
Artists are encouraged to address the themes of the Misk Global Forum, which presents important topics relevant to local and international audiences.
Misk Arts Institute, a subsidiary of the Misk Foundation, is a nonprofit cultural arts organization established in 2017.

Topics: MISK GLOBAL FORUM Badr Al-Badr Misk Arts Competition

RIYADH: Experts at a Riyadh forum have discussed safeguarding the Arabic language amid the growing dominance of English in professional and cultural life.
The Misk Global Forum session, titled “How to Save Arabic,” was moderated by journalist and Al Arabiya news anchor Fatma Fahad.
Former permanent representative of the Kingdom to UNESCO, Ziyad Al-Dress, and the director general of Riyadh Schools, Abdulrahman Al-Ghofaili, addressed fears of losing Arabic language proficiency as young people in the Middle East find themselves at a linguistic crossroads.
The panel shed light on the decline of Arabic and raised concerns about the preservation of the Kingdom’s linguistic heritage.
“It is the people who need to be saved, not the language itself. And that is why we celebrate the Arabic International Day,” said Al-Dress.
“Civilization and languages are interlinked; there is no civilization in human history without language. Language is considered the mirror of any civilization,” he added.
Al-Ghofaili said: “The Arabic language is part of our identity, our culture, and the most powerful means of preserving the Arabic language lies in speaking it boldly and proudly.”
The panel said that when language is preserved, customs and traditions live on. Language is more than the sum of its elements — grammar and sentence structure — and encompasses history, customs and heritage, they added.
Preserving Arabic requires measures, including strengthening the teaching and learning of the language, the panel said.
School curriculums should also be revised and the Qur’an must be read and understood by Arabic-speaking youth, they added.
“We need to develop the performance of Arabic teachers and work to develop the Arabic learning curriculum in schools, and, in my opinion, the previous curriculum of the Arabic language was much better,” said Al-Ghofaili.
“And again, there’s no better way to enhance our understanding and learning of the Arabic language than reading the Qur’an.”
The conflict between standard Arabic language and dialectal Arabic is another factor behind the decline of the language, panelists said.
“I used to think that English and the dialectal Arabic are endangering the standard Arabic language, but now I believe what’s endangering any language, including Arabic, is lack of communication,” said Al-Dress.
“Preserving the Arabic language does not diminish the importance of English. It is crucial that our youth become proficient in English. But they must maintain a strong connection to Arabic.”

Topics: MISK GLOBAL FORUM Riyadh UNESCO Arabic language

MAKKAH: Members of the Saudi Special Forces for Environmental Security have arrested four Sudanese and three Egyptians in Makkah on suspicion of illegally storing local firewood and charcoal.

The penalty for transporting, selling, and storing such materials is SR16,000 ($4,260) per cubic meter.

Separately, security patrols in the Qassim region seized a large amount of firewood stored at a site in Buraidah city.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Special Forces for Environmental Security firewood

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, who is also chairman of the board of directors of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, signed an air transport agreement in Riyadh on Friday with Barbados, represented by Foreign Minister Kerrie D. Symmonds.

GACA President Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej attended the signing ceremony.

The bilateral deal complements the 1944 Convention on International Civil Aviation, which regulates international civil aviation movement in accordance with the principle of fair and equal opportunity.

 

Topics: Saleh Bin Nasser Al-Jasser Kerrie D. Symmonds

