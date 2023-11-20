You are here

Gulf region's bond issuances to benefit from COP28 awareness: Fitch Ratings
With 51 percent of sustainable issuances in the Gulf region taking the form of bonds, Fitch Ratings said there is intense anticipation that they will significantly benefit from the heightened awareness fostered by COP28. Reuters
Arab News
Gulf region’s bond issuances to benefit from COP28 awareness: Fitch Ratings
Arab News
RIYADH: Sustainable issuances in the Gulf, particularly bonds, are expected to gain prominence due to the upcoming UN climate change conference, or COP28, according to Fitch Ratings.

Bashar Al-Natoor, global head of Islamic finance and managing director at Fitch Ratings, highlighted the international event’s role in increasing awareness of sustainability issues in the region and directing investments and financial strategies toward a more environmentally responsible approach.

With 51 percent of sustainable issuances in the Gulf region taking the form of bonds, he said there is intense anticipation that they will significantly benefit from the heightened awareness fostered by COP28.

Al-Natoor underscored the substantial growth of environmental, social, and governance, or ESG, bonds in the UAE, reaching $6.4 billion by the third quarter of 2023, reflecting a 41 percent increase from the previous quarter’s $4.5 billion.

He emphasized that sustainable bonds in the UAE now constitute over 19 percent of the global ESG bond market, making up more than 30 percent of such bonds classified by Fitch Ratings.

During the third quarter, the UAE emerged as the leading global issuer of sustainable bonds, contributing $1.8 billion, accounting for about 80 percent of the worldwide total of $2.3 billion. 

Islamic finance in the UAE is also poised to benefit from COP28, as Shariah-based financing accounted for around 29 percent of the total banking sector funding in 2022. 

He indicated that all sustainable issuances assessed by Fitch in the UAE fell under the “investment grade” category, with about 35 percent held by financial institutions, 25 percent by infrastructure companies projects and 38 percent by other sectors.

Al-Natoor highlighted the absence of governmental sukuk issuances within this framework and expected them to surge in the UAE once the public sector entered this space.

The Fitch executive also emphasized the absence of governmental sukuk issuances within this framework but expressed anticipation of a significant leap in sustainable offerings in the UAE once the government enters this space.

He noted that green issuances globally constituted about 45 percent of the total ESG offerings during the third quarter of 2023.

Explaining the classification of Sukuk, he stated that green sukuk represents a branch of ESG issuances encompassing green, blue, social, or sustainable offerings, depending on the project’s intended impact.

He highlighted the significant growth of globally established ESG sukuk, which expanded by 66 percent annually to reach $33.3 billion in the final quarter of 2023.  

Notably, 67.2 percent of these sukuk are in hard currency, primarily US dollars.

Al-Natoor further highlighted that out of the total sukuk assessed by Fitch, approximately 13 percent are categorized as sustainable.  

Fitch has evaluated over 80 percent of global ESG issuances in hard currency. 

It categorized over 83 percent of global sukuk in hard currency related to environmental, social, and governance, totaling $18.9 billion. Notably, 98 percent of these sukuk are investment grade, representing the highest rating.

Saudi Arabia holds the highest share of established ESG sukuk issuances classified by Fitch, with 48.1 percent, followed by the UAE, Indonesia and Turkiye.

Arab News
Cairo-Riyadh trade ties gain momentum as Saudi minister leads delegation to Egypt
Arab News

RIYADH: Economic and trade partnerships between Cairo and Riyadh are on track to strengthen amid the Saudi commerce minister’s visit to the North African country on Nov.19.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly received Saudi Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi and the delegation, which included 90 senior businessmen and leaders of prominent national firms.

The objective of the meeting was to raise the levels of bilateral trade exchange in light of the economic reforms implemented by the two countries.

This meeting also aligned with the broader plans to transform the region into a global logistics center.

The forum also intended to develop trade between the two countries and other nations within the African continent, fostering increased economic integration.

Arab News
Foreign investments in the Saudi capital market surge by 300% in last 5 years: CMA
Arab News

RIYADH: Foreign investments in Saudi Arabia’s capital market surged 300 percent to SR347.01 billion ($92.53 billion) in 2022 from SR86.86 billion in 2018 thanks to the Kingdom’s economic diversification plans.

According to the Capital Markets Authority, the foreign investment attracted in 2022 constituted 14.2 percent of the total free float value in the primary market.

The increase is significant, considering that the foreign funds accrued in 2018 represented 3.77 percent of the entire free float value in Tadawul.

Abdullah Binghannam, deputy president of CMA for listed companies and investment products, stated that this substantial growth clearly indicates the rising international confidence in the Saudi market.

He further noted that CMA aims to strengthen the Saudi capital market both regionally and internationally, emphasizing that diversifying the investor base is critical to achieving that goal.

“The CMA has made major efforts in recent years to increase the attractiveness of the Saudi capital market to foreign investors and to encourage their entry and participation in the trading and offerings, as well as in the general assemblies of firms,” said the authority in the statement. 

Saudi Arabia’s primary market witnessed a significant rise in foreign investments to reach unprecedented historic levels, exceeding SR180 billion from 2018 until 2022. 

“Since allowing foreign investors to directly invest in the capital market in 2015, the Saudi Capital Market has evolved from a local market to one where the foreign investor participates in daily trading at rates exceeding 17 percent, compared to less than 4 percent before,” added the statement. 

According to CMA, the contribution of foreign investors to company offerings has risen, and foreign investor ownership in the Saudi debt instruments market has increased more than tenfold since the debt instruments market was opened to all categories of foreign investors without restrictions by the end of 2020.

Meanwhile, qualified foreign investor ownership in the Saudi capital market increased by 1877 percent, reaching SR271.23 billion in 2022, up from SR13.7 billion and SR134.48 billion in 2018 and 2019, respectively. 

In 2022, QFIs accounted for 78 percent of total foreign investment in the Saudi market.

Binghannam added that the CMA implemented various initiatives in the last five years to increase foreign investors’ participation in the Saudi capital market.

Some of the efforts by the CMA include allowing foreign investors to invest in debt instruments directly and approving instructions for International Central Securities Depositories. This step facilitates attracting foreign investments to Sukuk and debt instruments in the domestic market.

Reuters
Oil Updates — Crude extends gains as OPEC+ to mull deeper cuts
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil futures nudged higher on Monday, extending gains on expectations of deepening supply cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, expected to shore up prices, which have fallen for four weeks on easing concerns of Middle East supply disruption amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Brent crude futures climbed 61 cents, or 0.76 percent, to $81.22 a barrel by 10:20 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $76.49 a barrel, up 60 cents or 0.79 percent.

Both contracts settled 4 percent higher on Friday after three sources of the OPEC+ told Reuters that it is set to consider whether to make additional oil supply cuts when it meets on Nov. 26.

Oil prices have dropped by almost 20 percent since late September, while prompt inter-month spreads for Brent and WTI slipped into contango last week. Prompt prices are lower than those in future months in a contango market, signaling sufficient supply.

“Our statistical model of OPEC decisions suggests that deeper cuts should not be ruled out given the fall in speculative positioning and in time spreads, and higher-than-expected inventories,” Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.

The bank’s baseline forecast is that the existing group production cuts will stay fully in place in 2024 and that the unilateral cut of 1 million barrels per day by Saudi Arabia will be extended through the second quarter of next year and reversed only gradually from July.

IG analyst Tony Sycamore said WTI prices may rise toward $80 a barrel on the possibility that OPEC+ will announce deeper cuts at their upcoming meeting, although a drop below $72 will encourage the Biden administration to refill the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

“All of which suggests that a rebound in prices is likely in the first half of this week,” he added.

Investors are also eyeing disruption in Russian crude oil trade after Washington imposed sanctions on three ships that have sent Sokol crude to India.

On Friday, Moscow lifted a ban on gasoline exports, which could add to global supplies of motor fuel. This comes after Russia scrapped most restrictions on diesel exports last month.

In the Middle East, US and Israeli officials said a deal to free some of the hostages held in the besieged Gaza enclave was edging closer despite fierce fighting.

US energy firms also added oil and gas rigs for the first time in three weeks last week, said energy services firm Baker Hughes on Friday, with the oil and gas rig count serving as an early indicator of future output.

Arab News
Deals worth $1.5bn likely to be signed at Egyptian-Saudi business forum
Arab News

RIYADH: Investments between Saudi Arabia and Egypt are set to flourish as multiple agreements worth $1.5 billion are expected to be signed during the Egyptian-Saudi Business Forum. 

According to Egyptian-Saudi Business Council member Turki Al-Hokair, the event will coincide with the visit of Saudi Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi to Egypt and is scheduled for Nov. 20 in Cairo, Egyptian newspaper Al-Ahram reported. 

A delegation from the council will attend the forum, which aims to facilitate the exchange of investment and trade opportunities between the two countries, Al-Hokair said. 

The investments align with Egypt’s broader goal of attracting foreign investments, particularly from Gulf countries, to bolster its decreasing US dollar reserves.

He added that the majority of the expected investments are concentrated across sectors like energy, real estate investment, agriculture, and tourism. 

Al-Hokair underscored the depth of the historical relations between the two countries and the complementarity between them in all economic and investment fields and sectors, enhancing mutual investment opportunities. 

Meanwhile, the first Gulf-Egyptian Business Forum is set to take place on Nov. 22-23 in Cairo, with the goal of developing proposals that foster strong economic partnerships between the involved parties, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Organized by the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce, the forum will see the participation of officials and businessmen from GCC countries and nations in Africa. 

The event comes as the volume of trade exchange between Egypt and GCC countries exceeded $30 billion in 2022, including $20.4 billion for Gulf exports and $9.5 billion for Gulf imports from Egypt, according to the president of the Federation of Gulf Chambers, Hassan Al-Huwaizi.

He stated that Gulf investments in Egypt are old and extend back decades. However, they have increased in recent years, citing Egyptian economic reforms, an improved investment environment, and efforts to attract Gulf investments. 

Al-Huwaizi also noted that the volume of Gulf investments in Egypt exceeds $62 billion, with more than 8,500 Gulf companies investing in Egypt.

Arab News
GCC countries to bolster global energy security, vows secretary-general
Arab News

RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council countries are gaining recognition as key players in reinforcing global energy security, the organization’s secretary-general has said.

Speaking at the 19th Manama Dialogue Conference titled “Regional Security Summit,” Jassim Al-Budaiwi emphasized the GCC’s role as a trusted global partner in the energy sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

“Energy security occupies a prominent place in the policies of the GCC countries,” he said.

Organized by Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the summit convened from Nov. 17-19 in Manama.

The event saw participation from various foreign ministers, defense and national security officials, experts and prominent thinkers from numerous countries.

Al-Budaiwi underscored the broader ambition of the GCC countries to shape energy policies that balance traditional resources and the shift toward sustainable alternatives.

The secretary-general also pointed to the need for a comprehensive understanding of energy security in modern times, influenced by factors such as traditional conflict, absence of alternative plans and years of insufficient investment.

He criticized misleading narratives that suggest alternative energy sources can completely replace fossil fuels and further highlighted the decades-long reliability of the GCC as an energy partner. Al-Budaiwi also emphasized the region’s commitment to stabilizing global energy markets.

“The GCC countries recognize the importance of traditional energy supplies in the long term to ensure energy security and affordability, where the council’s members have also adopted renewable energy sources, as evident from their national development plans,” he said.

The summit also focused on the necessity of international cooperation to protect energy infrastructure and routes, confront potential military and cyberthreats and ensure long-term energy security despite short-term challenges.

