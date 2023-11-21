You are here

Elite sport must 'give it everything' to become more sustainable: Formula E at COP28

Elite sport must ‘give it everything’ to become more sustainable: Formula E at COP28
Action from the Jakarta E-Prix in June 2023. (LAT Images)
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News
Elite sport must ‘give it everything’ to become more sustainable: Formula E at COP28

Elite sport must ‘give it everything’ to become more sustainable: Formula E at COP28
  28th UN climate summit will take place in Dubai from Nov. 30 until Dec. 12
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: Formula E will call on elite sport leaders to “give it everything” in their sustainability efforts when its representatives attend the UN’s COP28 summit.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, its teams and partners will be represented at the event by a delegation hoping to showcase how high-performance motorsport and sustainability can co-exist without compromise. Formula E is the world’s first sport to be net zero carbon since its inception.

COP28, which will be held in Dubai from Nov. 30 until Dec. 12, will see governments discuss how to limit and prepare for future climate change. It is the 28th such annual UN conference.

Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds said: “Elite sport reaches a global audience of billions every week. Athletes are among the most followed and influential people on the planet.

“Collectively, we have the potential to make positive changes for a more sustainable future and encourage fans to do the same. To use popular football manager parlance, we need to ‘give it everything.’”

The Formula E delegation attending COP28 will comprise teams and partners including ABB, DHL, UNICEF, NEOM McLaren Formula E Racing Team, and Envision Racing Formula E Team, using thought leadership sessions to highlight the benefits they draw from the series, such as technology development.

Formula E was conceived in 2011 by businessman Alejandro Agag (now Formula E founder and chairman) and the FIA as the first all-electric single-seater motor racing championship. Its mission is to showcase sustainable mobility in the heart of iconic world cities.

The first race was on the streets of Beijing in September 2014. Nine seasons and 116 races later, Formula E is the first electric world motor racing championship to be officially sanctioned by the FIA, motorsport’s governing body.

Last season, Formula E and the FIA introduced the GEN3 race car — the fastest, lightest, most powerful, efficient, and sustainable electric race car ever built, capable of reaching speeds of up to 200 mph/322 kph. Next season, a significant technological development will be the ability of regenerative braking to provide 50 percent of the car’s energy.

Last season saw Formula E’s drivers push the GEN3 to its limits, breaking every on-track speed and sporting record. Proving that sustainability in sport does not mean compromising on action, most races saw triple-digit overtaking maneuvers.

Series manufacturers include Jaguar, Porsche, Nissan, Mahindra, Maserati, DS Automobiles, and ERT.

In 2020 Formula E became the first sport in the world to have its emissions reductions targets validated by the Science Based Target initiative. It is on track to achieve its target of a 45 percent reduction by 2030 across Scopes 1, 2, and 3.

Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship begins in Mexico City on Saturday, Jan. 13. The series then travels to Diriyah, Hyderabad, Sao Paulo, Tokyo, Italy (venue to be announced), Monaco, Berlin, Shanghai, Portland, and London.

Topics: Formula E Motorsport COP28

‘Unprecedented’ interest in Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Ethara CEO

‘Unprecedented’ interest in Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Ethara CEO
Updated 55 sec ago
Ali Khaled
‘Unprecedented’ interest in Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Ethara CEO

‘Unprecedented’ interest in Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Ethara CEO
  Saif Al-Noaimi shows Arab News around Yas Marina Circuit, talks ticket sales, sustainability, F1's most famous spot
Updated 55 sec ago
Ali Khaled

ABU DHABI: Saif Al-Noaimi smiled as he surveyed arguably the most famous spot in the modern history of motorsports.

The CEO of Ethara — organizers of the Etihad Airways Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix — was standing on Yas Marina Circuit’s Turn 5, the exact spot where Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on Dec. 12, 2021, to win his first Formula 1 World Championship in dramatic circumstances.

Al-Noaimi understands more than most the significance of that iconic piece of real estate at the North Grandstand hairpin. It had been one of the segments that had been altered earlier that year to allow for more overtaking opportunities and exciting racing.

It delivered on those promises.

He said: “This is the turn that was changed completely in 2021. We saw Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen arriving at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with exactly the same number of points and this was the corner in which Max Verstappen overtook Lewis to claim the championship on the last lap at Yas Marina Circuit.”

Verstappen may have wrapped up this year’s title weeks ago, but the popularity of the season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix — that concludes on Nov. 26 — remains as high as ever.

“The sales have been unprecedented. We didn’t expect this level of demand for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, so we launched our tickets earlier than we’ve ever launched in previous years. And we sold out within weeks of certain products, including grandstands,” Al-Noaimi added as he drove around the course.

The tickets also provide entry into the post-race concerts which this year include Ava Max, Tiesto, Chris Brown, Shania Twain, and Foo Fighters.

“There’s been extremely high interest in demand in all categories, grandstands, general admission, but also high-end hospitality and VIP offerings.

“When we saw that we sold out many of these products, we worked to add inventory and to build new products over the summer period,” Al-Noaimi said.

The old favorites remain. The Marina Grandstand, the W Abu Dhabi, and the Paddock Club — opposite the Main Grandstand — where a new podium will protrude onto the track, allowing fans a closer look at the drivers at the end of the race.

Stopping at Turn 2, Al-Noaimi pointed to the track’s latest additions, which will provide new hospitality outlets with vantage points that have never been experienced before.

He added: “We have the Deck at Two and Horizon 360, completely new perspectives, we’ve never used that part of the track. No one has ever got that perspective of the race. Imagine the start of the race, all 20 cars are coming around for the first time, all close to each other, everyone trying to get the optimal line through Turn 2, setting themselves up for Turn 5 at the hairpin.

“We launched the West Straight Grandstand. We added some hospitality products as well. We’re listening to what the customers want; they want more hospitality. They want more grandstands. They want unique, branded F and B (food and beverage) and hospitality experiences, and we’ve added a lot this year.”

Among 15 of those branded experiences are Hakkasan, Nobu, Roka, Ce La Vi, Opa, and The Maine.

“We sold out very quickly of most of our products, and we’re starting to think about what we need to do for 2024 to meet this demand.”

Al-Noaimi noted that Yas Marina Circuit had increasingly seen a rise in fans coming from abroad, particularly Europe.

He said: “At the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, we had 140,000 attendees over the entire weekend. And if you break down that list of attendees, over 70 percent of them were coming from outside the UAE, which demonstrates the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is truly a global event.

“It’s bringing in, from a tourism point of view, a significant number of visitors to Abu Dhabi, into the UAE. And out of that 70 percent, over 80 percent of them stayed four nights or more in the UAE. So, from a macroeconomic impact, that’s significant.

“We’re definitely seeing the international numbers grow. There are a lot of European fans that travel to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. We have a big contingent of Dutch fans supporting Max Verstappen, but from all over Europe, as well.”

Ethara was launched in May and since then Yas Island has hosted the NBA Abu Dhabi Games for the second year running, as well as UFC 294, and the World Supercross Abu Dhabi GP.

“We brought in the teams that used to look after Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Flash Entertainment under one structure and one management.

“We have an amazing team of over 300 seasoned experts in the event and venue management space,” Al-Noaimi added.

He pointed out the growing importance of sustainability in shaping Yas Marina Circuit.

“We put in place a strategy, a sustainability strategy back in 2020 and we’re well underway on its execution. Last year we saw the most sustainable Grand Prix we have ever delivered.

“We received the FIA Three-Star certification for sustainability in 2021, which is the highest level of accreditation, the first circuit in the region to achieve that.”

Evidence of that is the solar panel farm located adjacent to the track ahead of Turn 5.

Al-Noaimi said: “For 2023, we’re adding to what we’ve done in previous years. We’ve just converted all our track lights to LED, so we’ve reduced our requirements of electrical power.

“Additionally, we’ve just completed the building of one megawatt of solar power at Yas Marina Circuit. That one megawatt is going to fulfil 30 percent of our power requirements throughout the year.

“And we have clear objectives for 2030 and 2040, with reductions of our carbon footprint. And every year we will have more and more initiatives.”

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend will also take a glimpse into the future of regional drivers when the young stars of Yas Heat Racing Academy take to the track.

“We’re really proud of the members of the team that have participated so far. This year, we’re really excited about the trophy race, support race for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Formula 4 UAE, we are going to have several members of Yas Heat participating.

“We have the return of Hamda and Amna Al-Qubaisi to Yas Heat. We have Rashid Al-Dhaheri. He was below the minimum age last year and it’s the first time he’s going to participate in Formula 4 UAE and race at his home Grand Prix, we’re really excited about that,” Al-Noaimi added.

Other talented drivers taking part are Keanu Al-Azhari, Zack Scoular, and Harry Hannam.

“We’re really proud to have this platform to show the capabilities and the development of young UAE nationals and residents in the single-seater space.

“And for 2024, we’ve already announced that we will be hosting F1 Academy at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which is the female-only championship. It will form one of the support races in 2024 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix,” Al-Noaimi said.

Topics: Motorsport Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Abu Dhabi UAE Saif Al-Noaimi Ethara

Max Verstappen battles through to win Las Vegas Grand Prix thriller

Max Verstappen battles through to win Las Vegas Grand Prix thriller
Updated 19 November 2023
AFP
Max Verstappen battles through to win Las Vegas Grand Prix thriller

Max Verstappen battles through to win Las Vegas Grand Prix thriller
  Dutchman won by 2.070 over Leclerc but had to work for his victory in what was the latest starting race in F1 history.
Updated 19 November 2023
AFP

LAS VEGAS: World champion Max Verstappen claimed the 18th win of his record-breaking season, overcoming a five-second penalty to power to victory in a thrilling Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc overtook Red Bull’s Sergio Perez on the last lap to grab second place ahead of the Mexican with French driver Esteban Ocon of Alpine finishing fourth at the end of a race which saw multiple lead changes and plenty of overtaking.
Verstappen had been highly critical of the return of Formula One to Vegas after a 41-year absence, saying the event was “99 percent show,” but as he drove past the finish line he celebrated with a chorus of ‘Viva Las Vegas’ on the team radio.
“He loves a race like that. Even though he was on the end of a penalty. When he came back...the way he fought. I think he changed his mind about Vegas,” said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.
The show was certainly evident with pre-race grid packed with a host of celebrities from the world of music, sport and entertainment as memories of the embarrassment of the opening practice session on Thursday being stopped early due to a loose water valve on the track, faded.
When the race was under way, the low grip on the track made sure there was no shortage of incident, overtaking and lead changes, as the night race delivered the entertainment the American promotors had craved from the new event.
The Dutchman won by 2.070 over Leclerc but had to work for his victory in what was the latest starting race in F1 history.
“It was a tough one. I tried to go for it at the start. We both braked quite late and I just ran out of grip, so we ended up a bit wide,” said the triple world champion.
“The stewards gave me a penalty for that and it put us on the backfoot. I had to pass quite a few cars and there was the Safety Car, so at that point there was a lot going on,” added Verstappen, summing up the race as “a lot of fun.”
The Dutchman, starting second on the grid, grabbed the lead in the first turn of the opening lap but was penalized five seconds for pushing Leclerc wide.
The tricky surface was evident when McLaren’s Lando Norris crashed out, spinning into the barrier on turn 14 of the fourth lap. The British driver was taken to hospital for precautionary tests.
Ferrari’s Monegasque driver Leclerc kept in close touch though and was able to get the lead back, overtaking Verstappen on lap 16.
The Dutchman had to serve his penalty in the pit, leaving him plenty of work to do to regain his lead and when Leclerc went into the pits on lap 22, Perez took over at the front.
Mercedes’ George Russell made contact with Verstappen, clipping his front wing, an incident which resulted in a five second penalty for the British driver who crossed the line fourth but ended in eighth place.
Leclerc and Perez jousted for the lead but Verstappen was ominously gaining ground and after he passed Perez he then made his decisive move on lap 37.
From then on, Verstappen never looked back, Leclerc slipping into third spot after he out-braked himself and allowed Perez to fly by.
But there was one more twist in the tale as Leclerc brilliantly moved past Perez to grab second place.
“What a race. I enjoyed it so much. I’m of course disappointed to only finish second, but that’s the best we could do,” said Leclerc.
“And we needed it. The weekend didn’t start the way we wanted it to start but I am so happy it ended that way. It’s such an incredible sport. The energy around the city is incredible and I at least really enjoyed today,” he said.
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who had started in 12th place after being sanctioned with a harsh ten-place grid penalty, rose to finish sixth behind Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.
The Mercedes pair of Lewis Hamilton and Russell finished seventh and eighth with Aston Martin’s veteran Spaniard Fernando Alonso ninth and McLaren’s Australian Oscar Piastri tenth.

Topics: Motorsport Formula One Formula 1 F1 US Las Vegas Las Vegas Grand Prix Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen

Ferrari’s Leclerc takes pole position for Las Vegas Grand Prix

Ferrari’s Leclerc takes pole position for Las Vegas Grand Prix
Updated 18 November 2023
AFP
Ferrari’s Leclerc takes pole position for Las Vegas Grand Prix

Ferrari’s Leclerc takes pole position for Las Vegas Grand Prix
  Sainz received a ten-place grid penalty imposed after Thursday's practice, world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull will start second
Updated 18 November 2023
AFP

LAS VEGAS: Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will start from pole position in Saturday’s Las Vegas Grand Prix after posting the fastest time in Friday qualifying.
Leclerc finished ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz but with the Spaniard having a ten-place grid penalty imposed after Thursday’s practice, world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull will start second.
Mercedes’ George Russell will be in third place on the grid alongside Alpine’s French driver Pierre Gasly.
It was a positive session for Williams who will have Alex Albon starting fifth on the grid alongside team-mate Logan Sargeant, the American who is hoping a strong result on a home circuit will boost his chance of keeping his place for next season.
Sargeant’s finish was his best result in qualifying in his rookie season.
There was little to choose between the two Ferrari drivers with Leclerc, who topped all three segments, posting a fastest lap of 1:32.726 and Sainz just 0.044 off the pace.
Three-time world champion Verstappen pulled out of his final lap but will back himself to once again overcome Leclerc on race-day.
The Dutchman has won 17 races in a record-breaking season as he clinched his third straight championship.
“It was enjoyable out there. I think we maximized today. I think the whole weekend so far we have been lacking a bit of one lap performance and that was quite clear,” said the Dutchman.
“I hope tomorrow in the race we are good on the tires again and can work our way forward,” he added.
Leclerc had mixed feelings after his run in the final qualifying segment.
“To be starting from pole is great. However, I’m a bit disappointed about my laps in Q3. I didn’t do a good enough job but it was enough for P1 and that’s all we need,” he said.
“Now it’s full focus to try and put everything together for the race. Normally, that’s where we lack most performance so I hope we can put it all together and win here.”
Leclerc has not won from first on the grid since Australia in 2022, having qualified on pole 12 times in that period but he said he was upbeat about his chances.
“The confidence is high because we are starting first, the best place to start from. On the other hand we know that Red Bull is going to be very strong and Max obviously is going to be very strong in race pace.
“But I feel that we have had positive signs this weekend...more than other races so I hope we can convert that pole position into a win,” he said.
After the embarrassing start to the new Vegas event, when Thursday’s opening practice was abandoned after nine minutes due to loose drain covers on the track, fans finally got to see some action on the new street track.
The second practice session had been held in front of empty stands and did not finish until 4am in the morning local time but the crowd were more than happy to see F1’s stars battle for grid position at midnight.
Powering down the famous ‘strip’ past landmark hotels and cornering around the striking new illuminated ‘sphere’, there were no signs of major problems with the surface.
Both McLaren drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, were eliminated after Q1 and they were followed by Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes after Q2.
Hamilton will start in tenth place on the grid.
Sainz, who will start in 12th, received his 10-place grid drop after his team were forced to make repairs to his car after the chaotic first practice.
Sainz’s car hit a loose drain cover and suffered damage and the team had to change a host of power unit components in order for the Spaniard to continue.
But with Sainz using his third energy store of the season, one more than is allowed by regulations, he was handed the penalty.
“I am still disappointed with yesterday,” Sainz said of the sanction.
“I’m not going to lie, still on a very bad mood and trying not to show it too much. But it is what it is,” he added.
There was disappointment for Aston Martin’s Spanish veteran Fernando Alonso who fell from fourth down to tenth in the latter stages — he will start ninth on the grid.

Topics: Motorsport Formula 1 Formula One F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Ferrari Charles Leclerc

FIA to champion sustainability solutions in motorsport at COP28

FIA to champion sustainability solutions in motorsport at COP28
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

FIA to champion sustainability solutions in motorsport at COP28

FIA to champion sustainability solutions in motorsport at COP28
  Federation will showcase transformative sustainability innovations in motorsport, its own, members' initiatives
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Representatives from the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile are to attend next month’s Dubai-hosted UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in an official capacity for the first time.

The federation, representing its members from around the world, will share its perspective at an event hosted on Transport Day (Dec. 6) at the Green Zone Main Stage of Al-Forsan Park.

The event will involve experts and leaders from across motorsport in discussions around the transfer of technology from the track to the road, and road transport policy.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “Our responsibility is to lead the just transition of road transport and mobility. We are very proud to participate in COP28 and convey the voice of our members in such a high-level conversation.

“During the event, we will highlight the environmental sustainability achievements and initiatives of our whole membership community and our championships and show how we work together to contribute to making a real change.”

The FIA represents 80 million road users around the world and is committed to pursuing a transition toward a sustainable, safe, inclusive, and accessible mobility.

At COP28, the federation will showcase its existing initiatives to decarbonize motorsport and mobility, and how these can be accelerated and scaled for a low-carbon future.

It includes initiatives such as the FIA Sustainable Mobility Program, funded by the FIA Foundation, which supports sustainable, accessible, and inclusive mobility projects.

The FIA is also partnering with international organizations such as the UN Environment Programme, and UN Economic Commission for Europe, through the Safer and Cleaner Used Vehicles project which aims to facilitate the development of policies and standards on used vehicles to meet the increasing mobility needs of low- and middle-income countries while protecting the environment.

In addition, the FIA is aiming for net zero world championships by 2030, and for 100 percent sustainable energy across the same competitions by 2026.

Topics: F1 COP28 climate climate change

Hamilton defends F1 Vegas race after Verstappen outburst

Hamilton defends F1 Vegas race after Verstappen outburst
Updated 17 November 2023
AFP
Hamilton defends F1 Vegas race after Verstappen outburst

Hamilton defends F1 Vegas race after Verstappen outburst
  • Hamilton said that the growth of the sport in the US was a welcome development and praised the American investor and Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali
  • The return of F1 to Vegas after a 41 year absence follows the addition of Miami to the circuit while the US Grand Prix is held in Austin, Texas
Updated 17 November 2023
AFP

LAS VEGAS: Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has defended the organization of the Las Vegas Grand Prix after criticism from current world champion Max Verstappen.

Red Bull’s Verstappen had said the event was “99 percent show and one percent sporting event” and said the street track was “not every interesting.”

Other drivers including McLaren’s Lando Norris and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz had questioned the amount of commercial commitments that drivers have had to undertake around the race.

The comments, after a glitzy opening ceremony with a drone show and performance from Australian singer Kylie Minogue, are unlikely to have pleased F1’s American owners Liberty Media, who are also promotors of the Vegas race.

But Hamilton said that the growth of the sport in the US was a welcome development and praised the American investor and Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“I hear there are a lot of people complaining about the direction that Stefano and Liberty has gone. But they are doing an amazing job,” said the Mercedes driver.

“The sport continues to grow. It is a business and you will still see good racing here. It is a country to tap into and really captivate the audience,” he said.

Hamilton said there was clearly a buzz around the event.

“Everybody I know in Hollywood is coming and there will be a lot of business going on this weekend,” he said.

“It will be a good spectacle to watch, even for those back home who have never been to Vegas. They will get to learn what it is all about,” he said.

The race will go along the famous ‘strip’, home to the city’s top hotels and casinos.

The return of F1 to Vegas after a 41 year absence follows the addition of Miami to the circuit while the US Grand Prix is held in Austin, Texas.

“We needed to have at least two races in the US, one wasn’t enough, and this is one of the most iconic and unique cities that they have here,” said British driver Hamilton, who conceded that the atmosphere around the Vegas race was very different to some of the established classic venues on the circuit.

“It is a big show for sure, and it is never going to be like Silverstone, but maybe over time, the people in this community will grow to love the sport,” he said.

Verstappen had criticized the track saying he wasn’t a fan of street courses in general.

“Of course it will be great driving through the Strip, but then the layout itself is not the most exciting. An F1 car is a lot more fun with a lot of high-speed corners,” said the Dutchman.

But Hamilton said he would wait until the drivers had competed on it, starting with Thursday night’s practice sessions, before making any judgment.

“Maybe the track will be good, and maybe it will be bad. It was so-so on the simulator. But don’t knock it until you try it,” he said.

Topics: Formula One (F1) Las Vegas Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen

