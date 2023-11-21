You are here

Saudi EXIM and Banque Saudi Fransi collaborate to enhance SME export funding

Saudi EXIM and Banque Saudi Fransi collaborate to enhance SME export funding
The agreement was signed by Saudi EXIM Bank CEO Saad bin Abdul Aziz Al-Khalb, and CEO of Banque Saudi Fransi, Bader Hamad Al-Salloom. SPA.
RIYADH: Small and medium-sized enterprises involved in exports can expect easy access to funding, following a collaboration between the Saudi EXIM Bank and Banque Saudi Fransi. 

Under the agreement, Saudi EXIM will provide banking guarantees in favor of Banque Saudi Fransi, securing up to 80 percent of the financing directed toward SMEs engaged in exporting Saudi-origin products or services.  

The provided guarantee for a single entity can reach up to SR30 million ($8 million), the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

The agreement was signed at the Riyadh headquarters of Saudi EXIM Bank by its CEO Saad bin Abdul Aziz Al-Khalb, and the CEO of Banque Saudi Fransi, Bader Hamad Al-Salloom. 

This initiative is part of Saudi EXIM’s strategy to foster partnerships with the private sector, with a focus on serving SMEs and enhancing their export capabilities. 

Al-Khalb explained that the cooperation agreement with Banque Saudi Fransi is a continuation of EXIM’s efforts to promote the development of Saudi exports, enhance competitiveness, and facilitate the access of non-oil Saudi products to global markets.

He underscored the bank’s commitment to achieving the targets of Vision 2030, especially in increasing the contribution of non-oil exports to the gross domestic product to 50 percent by 2030 and realizing the goals of transitioning toward a more diverse and sustainable economy.   

Al-Salloom stated that the agreement aims to enhance support for emerging sectors of Saudi products and services, serving as a fundamental pillar for diversifying the Saudi economy and increasing non-oil GDP.  

The agreement is expected to open new investment opportunities for non-oil Saudi products and services, fostering further growth in the private sector. 

This collaboration marks a significant step in promoting financial support for Saudi SMEs engaged in export activities, aligning with the broader economic objectives outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Topics: Saudi EXIM Bank Banque Saudi Fransi

Oman LNG to sell 1m tons of gas annually to UK’s BP for 9 years 

Oman LNG to sell 1m tons of gas annually to UK’s BP for 9 years 
Updated 9 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Oman LNG to sell 1m tons of gas annually to UK’s BP for 9 years 

Oman LNG to sell 1m tons of gas annually to UK's BP for 9 years 
Updated 9 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: British multinational oil and gas company BP is on track to receive 1 million tons of Omani liquefied natural gas annually starting in 2026 amid a new agreement. 

The deal, inked with Oman Liquefied Natural Gas, will last for nine years, the Oman News Agency reported. 

This agreement falls in line with the Omani company’s efforts to strengthen its global presence.

“The importance of this agreement is to create new opportunities to renew the Sultanate of Oman’s presence on the global energy trade map, noting that the agreement will contribute to increasing LNG revenues, supplying the national economy and raising the gross domestic product,” CEO of Oman LNG Hamed Al-Naumani said.

Topics: Oman Oman Liquefied Natural Gas BP

Closing Bell: Saudi main index steady at 11,129, Nomu surges  

Closing Bell: Saudi main index steady at 11,129, Nomu surges  
Updated 11 min 19 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index steady at 11,129, Nomu surges  

Closing Bell: Saudi main index steady at 11,129, Nomu surges  
Updated 11 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index stayed steady on Tuesday, increasing slightly by 10.16 points or 0.09 percent to close at 11,129.10. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.53 billion ($1.47 billion) as 85 of the listed stocks advanced, while 123 declined. 

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu also gained 239.81 points to 24,103.11, while the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index dipped 0.07 points to close at 1,441.93. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Electrical Industries Co. The company’s share price surged 8.68 percent to SR2.38. 

Other top performers were AlSaif Stores for Development and Investment Co. and Al-Omran Industrial Trading Co., whose share prices jumped 5.39 percent and 4.23 percent, respectively. 

The worst performer of the day was Al Moammar Information Systems Co., whose share price dropped 2.98 percent to SR123.80. 

The positive performance of Nomu was driven by Mayar Holding Co., whose share price soared 28.09 percent to SR5.70. 

The firm announced that its subsidiary, Saudi Drip Irrigation Co., signed a 24-month contract to conduct operation and maintenance work at a NEOM project valued at SR28.9 million. 

Meanwhile, KEIR International Co. revealed that it signed to implement high-voltage underground cable works in Riyadh with National Grid Co. at a value of SR247 million. 

According to a statement to Tadawul, the scope of the contract includes the expansion of a high-voltage underground cables network and gas-insulated switchgear substation extension. 

The project also entails protection, telecommunication and substation automation for remote ends. 

KEIR added that the impact of this 20-month contract will be reflected in the company’s financials from the first quarter of 2024 until the fourth quarter of 2025. 

In another announcement, Retal Urban Development Co. said it signed two development agreements with National Housing Co. to develop residential units in Riyadh and Jeddah at SR925 million. 

In a bourse filing, Retal revealed that it would develop 366 residential units in Zone 1 and 2 in Riyadh and 803 houses in Jeddah. 

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Capital Markets Authority has approved MBC Group Co.’s application to register and offer 33.25 million shares, representing 10 percent of the firm’s capital. 

In a statement, CMA said that the approval should not be considered a recommendation to subscribe to the offering. 

“The CMA’s approval on the application merely means that the legal requirements as per the Capital Market Law and its implementing regulations have been met,” said the authority. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Shell makes major gas discovery in Mediterranean’s North East El-Amriya block

Shell makes major gas discovery in Mediterranean’s North East El-Amriya block
Updated 28 min 33 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Shell makes major gas discovery in Mediterranean’s North East El-Amriya block

Shell makes major gas discovery in Mediterranean's North East El-Amriya block
Updated 28 min 33 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Energy firm Shell Egypt has made a significant gas discovery in the North East El-Amriya block of the Mediterranean Sea, following the completion of drilling for the first gas well in its three-well exploration initiative named Mina West. 

The drilling operations took place in the offshore Nile Delta at a water depth of around 250 meters below sea level, revealing primary data suggesting the presence of a natural gas reservoir. 

This development comes after the Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla unveiled a $1.8 billion plan during the 8th Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries International Seminar in Vienna in July. The plan aims to drill 35 new gas wells across the Mediterranean Sea by 2025. 

 

Topics: Shell shell egypt

Bahrain’s Gulf Hotels Group announces expansion into Saudi Arabia

Bahrain’s Gulf Hotels Group announces expansion into Saudi Arabia
Updated 48 min 1 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Bahrain’s Gulf Hotels Group announces expansion into Saudi Arabia

Bahrain's Gulf Hotels Group announces expansion into Saudi Arabia
Updated 48 min 1 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Bahrain’s Gulf Hotels Group is set to expand into Saudi Arabia by opening a representative office in Riyadh, aiming to capitalize on the Kingdom’s growing tourism market. 

In a press statement, the Bahrain Stock Exchange-listed firm emphasized Saudi Arabia as a “priority market,” having recently established a subsidiary company in the Kingdom following approval from the Ministry of Commerce.

The hotel group, which opened Bahrain’s first five-star property, further noted that its expansion into the Kingdom aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to transform the country into a global tourism destination. 

Farouk Al-Moayyed, chairman of Gulf Hotels Group, said: “Our expansion into Saudi Arabia is a strategic move that goes in line with our long-term growth plan.” 

He added: “We see great potential in the Saudi Arabian hospitality market, and our regional representative office in Riyadh will serve as a hub for offering our best hospitality services and forming long term partnerships.”  

Tourism is one of the key sectors that Saudi Arabia is actively promoting, as the Kingdom strategically diversifies its economy away from oil.

Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy aims to attract over 100 million visitors by the end of this decade, along with increasing the contribution of the tourism sector to the gross domestic product in the Kingdom to more than 10 percent. 

“Expanding our footprint into Saudi Arabia is a significant milestone for Gulf Hotels Group. We are excited to establish our presence in this dynamic market and contribute to its growth,” said Ahmed Janahi, group CEO of Gulf Hotels Group. 

In October, IHG Hotels & Resorts opened its headquarters in Riyadh. The company also announced its strategic focus on expansion in the country, with 50 percent of the group’s ongoing development pipeline in the Middle East region dedicated to Saudi Arabia. 

Since the establishment of InterContinental Riyadh in 1975, IHG has experienced rapid growth in its presence within the Kingdom. Currently managing 40 hotels in Saudi Arabia with a total of 18,000 rooms, the group has an additional 32 hotels under construction in the country. 

Topics: Gulf Hotels Group tourism

Saudi drilling firm ADES seals 3 contracts worth $293m in Indonesia and Algeria  

Saudi drilling firm ADES seals 3 contracts worth $293m in Indonesia and Algeria  
Updated 21 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Saudi drilling firm ADES seals 3 contracts worth $293m in Indonesia and Algeria  

Saudi drilling firm ADES seals 3 contracts worth $293m in Indonesia and Algeria  
Updated 21 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi oil and gas drilling provider ADES Holding Co. has secured three new contracts totaling $293 million, marking its entry into Indonesia and strengthening its presence in Algeria. 

The company announced its foray into Southeast Asia with a long-term contract valued at SR803 million ($214 million) with Pertamina Drilling Services Indonesia, according to a bourse filing. 

ADES will operate Pertamina’s existing jackup drilling rig, Emerald Driller, located in the Java Sea. This contract, comprising a three-year firm period and a two-year option, is slated to commence in the second half of 2024.  

With this expansion, ADES now operates in eight countries. 

Mohamed Farouk, CEO of ADES, said: “We are pleased with the opportunity to enter the Indonesian market, through our strategic partnership with Pertamina Drilling Servies Indonesia who is a leading drilling contractor in Southeast Asia to provide our best-in-class drilling service to Pertamina in Region 2.”  

With this award, he said ADES extends its geographical footprint to a very promising and demanding market, namely Indonesia and Southeast Asia.  

Farouk added that this step will pave the way and unlock real potential for sustainable growth in this part of the world.  

Furthermore, ADES strengthened its position in the Algerian market by securing two long-term contracts worth SR296 million ($79 million) from Sonatrach for its existing onshore rigs.  

These agreements include a five-year contract for two onshore rigs, ADES 810 and ADES 815, currently operational in Egypt and scheduled to move to Algeria in the second half of the following year. 

“Such geographic expansion, along with the recent awards in Algeria, underpins the Group‘s continuous focus on backlog replenishment through long-term contracts, offering robust cashflow visibility, and is a testament to the Group’s strategy to tap into diversified and value-accretive markets, seizing growth prospects while maintaining our operational excellence and commitment to safety,” the ADES CEO said.  

Founded in 2016, ADES Holding Co. has quickly grown to be one of the leading oil and gas drilling companies in the Kingdom.   

Headquartered in Al-Khobar, the company has over 7,500 employees and a fleet of 87 rigs. 

Topics: ADES

