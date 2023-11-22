You are here

  • Home
  • Finland stun defending champions Canada to reach semifinals of Davis Cup in Spain

Finland stun defending champions Canada to reach semifinals of Davis Cup in Spain

Finland stun defending champions Canada to reach semifinals of Davis Cup in Spain
Finland's Harri Heliovaara (L) and Otto Virtanen celebrate after winning against Canada's Alexis Galarneau and Vasek Pospisil during the men's doubles quarter-final between Canada and Finland at the Davis Cup tennis tournament at the Martin Carpena sportshall, in Malaga on Nov. 21, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ny4jv

Updated 35 sec ago
AP
Follow

Finland stun defending champions Canada to reach semifinals of Davis Cup in Spain

Finland stun defending champions Canada to reach semifinals of Davis Cup in Spain
  • Finland were backed by some 3,000 thousands Finnish fans at the Martin Carpena arena in Malaga
  • The semifinals will be played both on Friday and Saturday, with the winner being crowned on Sunday
Updated 35 sec ago
AP
Follow

MALAGA, Spain: Feeling at home, Finland upset defending champions Canada to reach the semifinals of the Davis Cup for the first time on Tuesday.

Otto Virtanen and Harri Heliovaara defeated Alexis Galarneau and Vasek Pospisil 7-5, 6-3 in the decisive doubles match to give the 14th-ranked Finns the victory over No. 1 Canada in the first of the quarterfinals in southern Spain.

Virtanen had kept Finland alive by defeating Gabriel Diallo 6-4, 7-5 in the second singles match after Milos Raonic had given Canada the first point with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Patrick Kaukovalta.

Finland were backed by some 3,000 thousands Finnish fans at the Martin Carpena arena in Malaga.

“We are not in Finland but we feel like we are in Finland,” Virtanen said. “I love the pressure of playing in front of these fans, it just makes me play better every time, all the support I get. It means everything to play for my country. Today was amazing.”

Fuengirola, a town about 30 kilometers (18 miles) south of Malaga, is home to the second largest community of Finns outside Finland, and 14 busloads of fans made the trip. They joined more than 1,000 fans who came from Finland, according to local organizers.

Finland is the first Scandinavian nation to reach the Davis Cup semifinals since Sweden in 2007.

Finland’s best performances before this year were three appearances in the World Cup playoffs — the last in 2002. Canada won their first Davis Cup title last year, defeating Australia in the final in Malaga.

“This is why we play tennis,” Heliovaara said. “Today was definitely one of the highest days of my career in terms of emotions. We knew beforehand there was going to be a big Finnish supporter group, but you never know how good it’s going to feel until you actually experience that on court. The emotions are something that I can cherish for the rest of my life.”

The No. 1 player for both countries were out injured — Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime with a lower body issue and Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori with a shoulder ailment.

Raonic, the former No. 3 in the world, started with four aces and never allowed Kaukovalta to get into the opening match. The 32-year-old Raonic, who hadn’t played for Canada in five years, lost just one point on serve in the opening set and three in the entire match.

Finland evened the tie when the 22-year-old Virtanen broke serve once in each set against Diallo.

In the doubles, Finland broke serve to go up 5-3 in the second set and then closed out the match and tie. Heliovaara said he and Virtanen had never played practiced doubles together.

“We went through the signs and through the tactics just 15 minutes before the match,” Heliovaara said. “But that’s sometimes what works the best. Let it happen. No expectations. Just do your best. Be a good teammate. We did exactly that.”

Australia will play the Czech Republic in another quarterfinal on Wednesday, with the winner taking on Finland. On Thursday, it will be Italy against the Netherlands and Great Britain against Novak Djokovic’s Serbia.

The semifinals will be played both on Friday and Saturday, with the winner being crowned on Sunday.

Topics: Davis Cup

Related

Zverev storms to Davis Cup win after being cleared of abuse
Sport
Zverev storms to Davis Cup win after being cleared of abuse
Italy, Canada set up Davis Cup semifinal showdown
Sport
Italy, Canada set up Davis Cup semifinal showdown

Croatia seal final automatic qualifying spot for Euro 2024 and Wales enter playoffs

Croatia seal final automatic qualifying spot for Euro 2024 and Wales enter playoffs
Updated 14 sec ago
AP
Follow

Croatia seal final automatic qualifying spot for Euro 2024 and Wales enter playoffs

Croatia seal final automatic qualifying spot for Euro 2024 and Wales enter playoffs
  • The celebrations were tinged with relief for 38-year-old midfielder Luka Modric and a Croatia team that had 23 attempts on goal
  • Wales now hope to be one of the three teams qualifying via the playoffs in March with 12 teams involved
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Croatia overcame some nerves and a stubborn Armenia team to win 1-0 and secure the last automatic qualifying spot for next year’s European Championship on Tuesday.

The Croats needed a win to guarantee qualification along with Group D winner Turkiye. But it was tense in Zagreb until midfielder Ante Budimir headed in Borna Sosa’s cross in the 43rd minute. The celebrations were tinged with relief for 38-year-old midfielder Luka Modric and a Croatia team that had 23 attempts on goal.

A slipup would have given Wales hope if it beat Turkiye in Cardiff, but coach Rob Page’s team drew 1-1. Neco Williams put the Wales ahead early before attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici equalized with a penalty in the 70th.

The top two finishers from each of the 10 groups advance, while hosts Germany were automatically qualified.

Wales now hope to be one of the three teams qualifying via the playoffs in March with 12 teams involved.

Elsewhere, France’s perfect record in qualifying came to an end when it drew 2-2 at Greece in Athens. Kylian Mbappe hit the crossbar in the final seconds after coming off the bench for World Cup runner-up France.

After conceding a record 14 goals to France, tiny Gibraltar lost 6-0 at home to the already qualified Netherlands.

Forward Calvin Stengs scored a hat trick, while midfielders Mats Wieffer and Teun Koopmeiners each scored before striker Cody Gapko completed the scoring.

Gibraltar finished qualifying with 41 goals conceded in eight games and none scored. In comparison, two-time European champion France netted 29 goals and allowed three.

Group I winners Romania beat visiting Switzerland 1-0 in a match with nothing at stake since both had already qualified to Euro 2024. Center forward Denis Alibec scored the only goal early in the second half.

In the other Group I matches, third-place Israel won 2-0 at Andorra thanks to an own goal and a late effort from midfielder Gadi Kinda to finish three points ahead of Belarus, who won 1-0 at Kosovo courtesy of forward Dmitri Antilevski’s effort late in the first half.

QUALIFIED TEAMS

Along with Germany, the qualified nations are Albania, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland and Turkiye.

The draw for Euro 2024 will be held on Dec. 2.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

Three teams out of 12 hopefuls will advance. The semifinals are on March 21 and the finals take place five days later.

The playoff draw is next Thursday. Here is how the three final routes to Germany look:

Path A: Robert Lewandowski’s Poland vs. Estonia; Wales vs. either Finland or Ukraine or Iceland.

Path B: Israel vs. Ukraine or Iceland; Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Finland or Ukraine.

Path C: Kazakhstan face Greece with the winner taking on either Georgia or Luxembourg.

FADING FORCE

Germany lost 2-0 to Austria in a friendly to leave the tournament hosts in turmoil yet again and with less than seven months until the June 14-July 14 competition begins.

Germany have won just two of their last 10 games and conceded 22 goals in that time. Coach Julian Nagelsmann was hired in September to replace the fired Hansi Flick and won his first game but is winless in three since.

Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer gave Austria the lead in the 29th minute and, after Germany forward Leroy Sané was sent off for shoving Philipp Mwene to the ground, Christoph Baumgartner finished in style with a lob in the 73rd.

Topics: Euro 2024

Related

Netherlands, Switzerland, Romania qualify for Euro 2024. France crush Gibraltar in record 14-0 win
Football
Netherlands, Switzerland, Romania qualify for Euro 2024. France crush Gibraltar in record 14-0 win
Denmark and Albania advance to European Championship 2024
Football
Denmark and Albania advance to European Championship 2024

Brazil-Argentina kick-off delayed amid crowd violence

Brazil-Argentina kick-off delayed amid crowd violence
Updated 22 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Brazil-Argentina kick-off delayed amid crowd violence

Brazil-Argentina kick-off delayed amid crowd violence
Updated 22 November 2023
AFP

The kick-off of Brazil’s World Cup qualifying clash with Argentina was delayed on Tuesday after clashes among rival supporters in the Maracana Stadium.

The much-anticipated blockbuster between South American football’s two superpowers was due to kick off at 9.30pm local time (0030 GMT Wednesday) but was held up after disturbances in the stands.

Argentina’s players, led by captain Lionel Messi, left the field and returned to the players tunnel as police moved in to quell the crowd trouble.

Topics: Brazil Argentina 2026 World Cup

Related

Argentina elects ‘shock therapy’ libertarian Javier Milei as president
World
Argentina elects ‘shock therapy’ libertarian Javier Milei as president
Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez face off in World Cup qualifying; Brazil could field teenager Endrick
Football
Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez face off in World Cup qualifying; Brazil could field teenager Endrick

Messi’s Inter Miami to face Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Saudi event

Messi’s Inter Miami to face Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Saudi event
Updated 21 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Messi’s Inter Miami to face Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Saudi event

Messi’s Inter Miami to face Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Saudi event
  • Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi is expected to meet Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner
  • Messi, 36, led Argentina to last year’s World Cup crown and has long been a rival of Portugal captain Ronaldo, 38
Updated 21 November 2023
AFP

MIAMI, USA: Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr next February in the Riyadh Season Cup for what could be the final showdown of the global football icons.
Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi, who joined the US squad in July and sparked a championship run in the Leagues Cup against US and Mexican clubs, is expected to meet Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner.
Messi, 36, led Argentina to last year’s World Cup crown and has long been a rival of Portugal captain Ronaldo, 38.
Inter Miami was named the guest international side and will join Saudi Pro League sides Al-Hilal and Al Nassr in next February’s Riyadh Season Cup, but no exact dates for matches at Kingdom Arena in the round-robin competition were announced.
Miami also features Messi’s former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets who combined for five La Liga crowns.
Ronaldo, a five-time Champions League winner, is joined by former Liverpool standout Sadio Mane and former Inter Milan captain Marcelo Brozovic on Al Nassr.
Al-Hilal features Brazil all-time leading scorer Neymar, who is recovering from a knee injury.
Last January, Ronaldo made his first appearance in Saudi Arabia following his move to Al Nassr with a Riyadh All-Star XI that lost 5-4 to a Paris Saint-Germain side featuring Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos.

Topics: Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Inter Miami Al Nassr

Related

Ronaldo vs. Messi just the start for Saudis
Sport
Ronaldo vs. Messi just the start for Saudis
Messi and Ronaldo to meet in friendly between PSG and Saudi select
Sport
Messi and Ronaldo to meet in friendly between PSG and Saudi select

Al-Shehri stars again as Saudi Arabia prove too good for Jordan

Al-Shehri stars again as Saudi Arabia prove too good for Jordan
Updated 21 November 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Al-Shehri stars again as Saudi Arabia prove too good for Jordan

Al-Shehri stars again as Saudi Arabia prove too good for Jordan
  • A 2-0 win in Amman leaves Green Falcons in control of Group G with 6 points from 2 matches
  • Victory in next match against Tajikistan, at home, will put Green Falcons on brink of next round
Updated 21 November 2023
John Duerden

Saleh Al-Shehri starred for the second time in five days as Saudi Arabia won 2-0 in Jordan on Tuesday to maintain their perfect start to qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

The win leaves Roberto Mancini’s side in control of Group G with six points from two matches.

With Tajikistan moving into second place with a 6-1 win over bottom team Pakistan earlier in the day, the Green Falcons are five points clear of Jordan, who drew their opening game, in third. The top two from each of the nine groups advance into the final group stage.

The trip to Amman looked to be the toughest game in the round for the three-time Asian champions but it did not take long for Saudi to get the opening goal, just eight minutes in fact.

Abbas Al-Hassan whipped in a free-kick from just outside the penalty area and, using the pace on the delivery, Al-Shehri nodded home from close range. 

Mancini had raised eyebrows by not selecting Al-Ahli striker Firas Al-Buraikan, but the man from Al-Hilal underlined there is currently no debate as to who is the more in-form player.

Jordan perhaps should have equalized seven minutes later. Ali Olwan caught the defense napping as he slipped the ball through to Mousa Tamari, but the French-based forward’s shot from the right side of the area was too close to Mohammed Al-Owais who saved smartly with his feet.

It signaled the start of Jordanian pressure and there were loud calls for a penalty after 20 minutes after a fierce shot from Nizar Al-Rashdan was blocked by Awn Al-Saluli. The majority of fans in the Amman International Stadium thought the Al-Taawoun defender had stopped the ball with his hand but no penalty was given.

Saudi Arabia extended their lead on the half hour following a well-worked move. Ali Hazzazi turned outside the area to take two defenders out of the equation and slipped the ball to Al-Shehri on the right side of the box. There was still work for the striker to do but he took a touch and then fired a perfect shot across the goalkeeper and into the far corner.

It should have been three seven minutes before the break. Al-Hassan’s shot from the left beat Yazeed Abulaila in goal but bounced back off the right-hand post. It almost bounced right back over the line off Mohammad Abu Hash but the defender managed to clear the danger.

The first half, though, had been a perfect one for Saudi Arabia who knew that a solid performance after the break would bring home the three points.

But Jordan came out fighting after the interval. Nine minutes into the second half Al-Rashdan headed down from the edge of the six-yard box only for the ball to bounce over the bar.

Jordan enjoyed plenty of possession but the expected onslaught never really came, with shots from distance and hopeful balls into the box rarely troubling the three-man defense employed by Saudi Arabia’s Italian coach.

In the end it was a comfortable win for the visitors, although the result and performance leave Jordan coach Hussein Ammouta under some pressure.

The Moroccan will be hoping he gets the chance to stay until March and back-to-back games against Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, know that victory in the next match against Tajikistan at home will put them on the brink of the next round.

Topics: Green Falcons Jordan Saleh Al-Shehri 2026 World Cup

Related

Mancini expecting ‘tough match’ against Jordan photos
Sport
Mancini expecting ‘tough match’ against Jordan
Analysis Mancini’s Saudi team face tricky test against Jordan in 2026 World Cup qualifier photos
Sport
Mancini’s Saudi team face tricky test against Jordan in 2026 World Cup qualifier

Son scores twice as S. Korea outclass China in World Cup qualifier

Son scores twice as S. Korea outclass China in World Cup qualifier
Updated 21 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Son scores twice as S. Korea outclass China in World Cup qualifier

Son scores twice as S. Korea outclass China in World Cup qualifier
  • Jurgen Klinsmann’s side thumped Singapore 5-0 last week to begin their qualifying campaign in style
  • They were in much the same mood against an outclassed China
Updated 21 November 2023
AFP

HONG KONG: Skipper Son Heung-min scored a brace as South Korea made it two wins from two games in 2026 World Cup qualifying with a 3-0 victory away in China on Tuesday.
Son silenced a sell-out crowd of more than 40,000 in Shenzhen with two goals in the first half, the first a penalty and the second a clever header from a corner just before half-time.
South Korea wrapped the game up in the dying minutes through a bullet header by Jung Seung-hyun — from a Son set-piece — and top Group C with a perfect six points.
Jurgen Klinsmann’s side thumped Singapore 5-0 last week to begin their qualifying campaign in style and they were in much the same mood against an outclassed China.
With attacker Son looking in the groove, the Koreans dominated and were ahead after 11 minutes.
Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan was brought down in the box and Tottenham Hotspur’s Son duly stroked home the penalty.
It was all South Korea. Forward Cho Gue-sung headed just over the bar when unmarked from a corner and Son stung the palms of overworked goalkeeper Yan Junling.
Hwang In-beom’s direct free-kick fizzed just past Yan’s post midway through the half but China should have been level three minutes before the break with their first real chance.
South Korean full-back Lee Ki-je was dispossessed and Liu Binbin crossed for Tan Long, but the Chinese forward’s first-time snap shot went narrowly wide.
They were to regret it on the stroke of half-time.
Son, who had been denied moments earlier by the legs of Yan, leapt unmarked from a corner to direct his deft header back across the China goal and into the far corner.
South Korea, who reached the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, should have gone 3-0 ahead soon after the restart but China defender Zhu Chenjie cleared off the line, before Jung put the game to bed late on.
In other Asian World Cup qualifiers, North Korea thrashed Myanmar 6-1 away and Tajikistan won in Pakistan by the same scoreline.
Later Tuesday, Australia face Palestine in Kuwait, Japan play Syria in Jeddah and India host Qatar.
The top two from each of the nine groups in Asian qualifying for the World Cup in North America will progress through to the final qualifying stage.

Topics: South Korea Son Heung-min China Jürgen Klinsmann World Cup AFC Qualifiers

Related

Jurgen Klinsmann is still looking for his 1st win as coach of South Korea’s national team
Sport
Jurgen Klinsmann is still looking for his 1st win as coach of South Korea’s national team
Update Asian heavyweights win big to launch World Cup qualifying in style
Football
Asian heavyweights win big to launch World Cup qualifying in style

Latest updates

Finland stun defending champions Canada to reach semifinals of Davis Cup in Spain
Finland stun defending champions Canada to reach semifinals of Davis Cup in Spain
Croatia seal final automatic qualifying spot for Euro 2024 and Wales enter playoffs
Croatia seal final automatic qualifying spot for Euro 2024 and Wales enter playoffs
China is expanding its crackdown on mosques to regions outside Xinjiang, Human Rights Watch says
China is expanding its crackdown on mosques to regions outside Xinjiang, Human Rights Watch says
UN warns no more food aid cash for Sudan refugees in Chad
UN warns no more food aid cash for Sudan refugees in Chad
Brazil-Argentina kick-off delayed amid crowd violence
Brazil-Argentina kick-off delayed amid crowd violence

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.