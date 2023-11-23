You are here

Wet and windy weather set to continue until Friday

Wet and windy weather set to continue until Friday
Citizens are advised to avoid areas that might be susceptible to flooding. (SPA)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
Wet and windy weather set to continue until Friday

Wet and windy weather set to continue until Friday
  • Authorities warn people to avoid areas that might flood
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: People across the Kingdom are being urged to exercise caution as the wet and windy weather is set to continue through Friday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Citizens are advised to avoid areas that might be susceptible to flooding and not swim in open waters, the General Directorate of Civil Defense said.

The Makkah region is forecast to see light to moderate rains as well as winds that could stir up dust storms in Taif, Adham, Al-Ardiyat, Maysan and Al-Kamil, it said.

The Riyadh region, including parts of Afif, Al-Dawadmi, Al-Quwayiyah, Al-Majma’ah, Thadiq, Marrat, Al-Ghat, Al-Zulfi and Shaqra, as well as Jazan, Asir and Madinah are also likely to see wind and rain.

Hail, Qassim, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders and the Eastern Province are expected to see moderate to heavy rains as well as strong winds and possible dust storms, the authority said.

Light rains are expected in the Makkah region, including the Holy Capital, Jeddah, Al-Jamoum, Bahra, Rabigh, Khulais, Al-Layth and Al-Qunfudhah.

Saudi FM, Blinken discuss Gaza truce, relief efforts

Saudi FM, Blinken discuss Gaza truce, relief efforts
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi FM, Blinken discuss Gaza truce, relief efforts

Saudi FM, Blinken discuss Gaza truce, relief efforts
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Wednesday received a phone call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said.
The two discussed ways to stop the military escalation in Gaza and surrounding areas, and to adhere to any humanitarian truce and cease-fire agreement.
They also discussed efforts to bring in humanitarian, relief and medical aid.
Prince Faisal “stressed the Kingdom’s categorical rejection of the forced displacement of the population of Gaza, and the importance of the international community moving seriously and effectively to confront all the ongoing violations of the Israeli occupation forces, and their repeated violations of international law and international humanitarian law,” the ministry said.
He also noted the importance of the “international community fulfilling its moral and principled responsibility toward adhering to international legitimacy resolutions, the latest of which was the Security Council resolution last week, in a way that achieves credibility for international order, maintains international peace and security, and prevents the causes of extremism and violence.”
Prince Faisal received the call in Paris while on a tour of capital cities of UN Security Council permanent member states, where he is heading an Arab-Islamic delegation to discuss the conflict in Gaza.

Yanbu's luminous night market is full of wonder

Yanbu’s luminous night market is full of wonder
Updated 22 November 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
Yanbu’s luminous night market is full of wonder

Yanbu’s luminous night market is full of wonder
  • With a view of the Red Sea and stunning traditional architecture, the market is witness to the region’s rich history
Updated 22 November 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Yanbu’s night market, which overlooks the Red Sea, has been pulling in the crowds, young and old, for generations.

After a period of decline, it has undergone restoration and a revival in recent years, and is considered one of the most important historical sites on the Kingdom’s west coast.

Traditionally, residents thought of this market as “the soul of the sea,” as they welcomed sailors with chants and folk songs inspired by their culture. Today, the market is seen as an important tourist destination in Yanbu, especially downtown. The historic market, dating back to the last century, is famous for selling local products, fish and fishing tools.

Artefacts and heritage specialist, Abdulelah Al-Fares, said: “The historic night market in Yanbu embodied the civilizational and cultural heritage of the place. It was a meeting spot for merchants to exchange goods and make commercial deals.”

Al-Fares said that it was one of the oldest markets in the historic area of Yanbu. 

“Its history extends back hundreds of years as it was a destination for sailors and merchants coming from Africa to the port of Yanbu, to exchange goods, cut commercial deals, and provide supplies to fishermen who used to go there at night before setting off on their journeys by sea. It later became known as the night market.”

“It was built over 500 years ago close to the seaport and overlooks the sea. The market stood all these years as the commercial port of Yanbu,” he said.

Among the popular local food products sold in the market are ghee, honey, dates and fish. The presence of the market and urban development encouraged shop owners to migrate closer to it. 

The historic night market in Yanbu embodied the civilizational and cultural heritage of the place. It was a meeting spot for merchants to exchange goods and make commercial deals.

Abdulelah Al-Fares, Artifacts and heritage specialist

“Shop owners chose locations close to the market to maintain communication with customers, to keep their view of the sea, and hear the chants of sailors returning from their fishing and diving trips, making these traditions part of their heritage,” Al-Fares said. “The market is currently an important tourist destination in Yanbu, especially downtown.”

In the past few years a number of successful projects have been launched to revive the market and restore it to something approaching its former glory, after several decades of decline during which the number of traders and visitors fell.

Traders have returned to its ancient shops after their restoration and the reinstatement of the market’s authentic identity and heritage. This comes within the framework of the restoration of the Al-Sour neighborhood, or what is known as the historical area, which celebrates Yanbu’s heritage with its buildings ornamented in a traditional coastal way, making the area one of the most attractive destinations for tourists. 

Entertainment events for families are held annually at the night market, as part of the historic Yanbu festival. Al-Fares said that the market supports productive families and shop owners “to improve their income and is supervised by the Jana Center.”

The night market’s significance has grown in recent years and it has contributed “to reviving tourism and the economy in the region,” Al-Fares said.

“The restoration and revival of the popular night market plays a major role in the revival of the region, which has a positive impact on shop owners and those who inherited businesses from their ancestors.”

Some parts of the market had been damaged and were in need of repair. “However, the concerned authorities took the initiative to restore it to preserve the heritage and highlight the historical area of Yanbu, which consists of ancient archaeological buildings, some of which are more than 100 years old and are still standing,” he said.

“The market is considered a cultural interface and part of the cultural identity of Yanbu. It is renowned for its products that may not be available in other markets, whether in Yanbu or the surrounding areas,” Al-Fares said.

Traditional Saudi coffee culture kept alive in Kingdom

Traditional Saudi coffee culture kept alive in Kingdom
Updated 22 November 2023
Haifa Alshammari
Traditional Saudi coffee culture kept alive in Kingdom

Traditional Saudi coffee culture kept alive in Kingdom
  • Shabbah hosts traditionally leave their doors open to allow guests to come and go at their leisure
Updated 22 November 2023
Haifa Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudis are keeping alive a centuries-old social tradition centered around coffee culture.

For generations communities have got together to enjoy shabbah, the custom of preparing and drinking coffee while listening to poetry and storytelling.

Originating in the north of the Kingdom, partakers of all ages gather around a najr – an iron pot used to grind cardamom for coffee – to chat and share news.

Coffee drinker Faris Altawalah, from the country’s north, told Arab News: “Most people gather at a specific time because they are busy at work, so they set a specific day and time to meet at the shabbah.

“I receive visitors throughout the day, and many people do the same, enjoying the shabbah at home where visitors sometimes stay for hours.” 

Hosts traditionally leave their doors open to allow guests to come and go at their leisure and socialize over coffee and refreshments with other members of the community.

As well as tea and coffee, dates and fruit are among foods served.

The shabbah host uses special equipment to prepare the coffee including the najr, and al-majl, a flat circular iron for roasting beans.

Shabbah gatherings are traditionally considered to be a symbol of generosity and strong family ties, built on established values and principles, and respect between old and young people.

In the past, it was customary to serve influential members of the community first, a common practice when nomadic Bedouin tribes travelled the desert.

The shabbah custom of flipping the cup over the coffee pot, to signal that the head of the household was away but that guests were welcome to serve themselves, remains popular.

Doors may be open for shabbah at any time, although the elderly often prefer to meet after morning prayer. “We join them to learn from them and listen to their interesting stories,” Altawalah said.

Saudi minister meets Canadian official in Riyadh

Saudi minister meets Canadian official in Riyadh
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi minister meets Canadian official in Riyadh

Saudi minister meets Canadian official in Riyadh
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News

Saudi Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Saud Al-Sati on Wednesday received the executive director of Middle East relations at the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Martine Larose, in Riyadh.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed recent developments in the Middle East, along with bilateral relations and topics of common concern.

Canadian Ambassador to the Kingdom Jean-Philippe Linteau was also present in the meeting.

XP Music Futures returns to Riyadh with stellar lineup

XP Music Futures returns to Riyadh with stellar lineup
Updated 22 November 2023
Nada Alturki
Follow

XP Music Futures returns to Riyadh with stellar lineup

XP Music Futures returns to Riyadh with stellar lineup
  • Conference will discuss music industry by day and showcase acts by night
Updated 22 November 2023
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: XP Music Futures will return to Riyadh’s JAX District for its third conference with a packed schedule from Dec. 7-9. 

The conference, hosted by Saudi entertainment company MDLBEAST, will discuss topics relating to the music industry, ranging from venues to production facilities, by day and showcase regional acts by night. 

More than 280 industry leaders, experts, and musicians from across the globe will explore innovation and talent development.

The highlight session, “Hamaki Unveiled: The Crew Behind the Icon,” will feature MTV Europe Music Award-winning artist Mohamed Hamaki in conversation with Sony Music MENA’s Managing Director Rami Mohsen.

Mohsen said that Hamaki stands as a “beacon of innovation” in Arabic music.

“His session is not just a testament to his remarkable journey but also a chance to reflect on Arabic music’s transformative landscape,” Mohsen said.

Sony Music Middle East prides itself on aligning with artists such as Hamaki, who “push boundaries and redefine their art,” he added.

The session will explore the artistry, partnerships, and inspirations that have helped Hamaki’s career.

A total of 135 immersive sessions in various formats will feature 138 women, who make up almost half of the 286 speakers taking the stage. 

DJ Cosmicat will open up the floor on the first day with her “Ask Me Anything” session.

Princess Mashael Al-Shalan will explore how music can help in fighting climate change in “Turning Up for A Sustainable Future: Music For Climate Action,” moderated by Halim Ardie.

The three-day event will also explore topics such as “Powering The Creative Economy with AI,” featuring Mostafa Shira and Rachel Lyske; “Fostering The Evolution Of Brand Partnerships In Our Industry” by Erin McSherry; “TikTok: Revolutionizing Music Discovery & Promotion,” moderated by Moe Hamzah with speakers Sasha El-Jrdi and Llunr; and “YouTube Channel Best Practices,” moderated by Liliana Abudalo with speakers Craig Sanders, Julie Chavassieux and Omar Kabbara.

A number of workshops will also take place during XP Day alongside the Music Commission’s input, including a special session celebrating “The Year of Arabic Poetry.”

At XP Nite, visitors will immerse themselves in the sounds of 157 artists from the MENA region and beyond.

The experience will feature multi-genre performances hosted by 27 brands for three unique nights of dancing and connection. 

The lineup features performances by Charls Ava, Min8, DJ Bonita, ِOun Jweinat, Danah, Machine Eat Man, Night Shift, Kurls, 3inshams, Nacelle, and others. 

XP Music Futures is the annual precursor to the region’s largest music festival, Soundstorm, organized by MDLBEAST.

Tickets for the XP experience are offered in three types: XP Day, XP Nite, and XP Full Experience.

Special discounts are available for students and entry is free for children under 12. Visitors can find the full program and buy tickets by visiting XP website.

