UAE top banks witness strong profitability Q3: Alvarez & Marsal 

UAE top banks witness strong profitability Q3: Alvarez & Marsal 
The findings are derived from Alvarez & Marsal’s analysis of the financial performance of the UAE’s 10 largest financial institutions. Shutterstock.
Updated 23 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 
UAE top banks witness strong profitability Q3: Alvarez & Marsal 

UAE top banks witness strong profitability Q3: Alvarez & Marsal 
Updated 23 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 
RIYADH: The UAE’s top banks witnessed strong profitability in the third quarter of this year, primarily propelled by an increase in non-interest income and reduced impairment charges, according to global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal.  

Analysis from the consulting firm indicated that the UAE’s banking sector experienced improved profitability in the third quarter, driven by a 15.4 percent quarter-on-quarter uptick in total operational income and a 2.4 percent growth in non-core income during the same period. 

The report highlighted a 11.7 percent reduction in impairment charges for UAE banks in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter.  

Consequently, nine out of the 10 surveyed banks reported an improvement in the cost of risk, which enhanced by 10 basis points quarter-on-quarter, settling at 0.6 percent in the third quarter. 

The findings are derived from Alvarez & Marsal’s analysis of the financial performance of the UAE’s 10 largest financial institutions, including First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD, and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

The study also encompasses Dubai Islamic Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, and Mashreq Bank, along with Commercial Bank of Dubai, National Bank of Fujairah, and National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah, as well as Sharjah Islamic Bank. 

Asad Ahmed, managing director and head of Middle East financial services at Alvarez & Marsal said in a statement: “This report showcases a robust third quarter for the UAE banks, buoyed by a higher interest rate environment and a meaningful reduction in impairment charges.” 

He added: “Lenders are benefitting from healthy liquidity conditions supported by high oil prices, foreign capital inflows and moderate credit demand amid rising interest rates.”   

The report further noted that loans and advances provided by these banks witnessed a 2.4 percent quarter-on-quarter growth in the second quarter of this year, predominantly fueled by corporate and wholesale borrowings.  

According to the report, aggregate deposits in these banks grew by 3.9 percent in the third quarter, compared to the previous three-month period, while the loan-to-deposit ratio decreased 1.1 percent points to 75.2 percent during the same period.  

Turkiye’s central bank raises interest rate to 40% to tame rising inflation

Turkiye’s central bank raises interest rate to 40% to tame rising inflation
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News
Turkiye’s central bank raises interest rate to 40% to tame rising inflation

Turkiye’s central bank raises interest rate to 40% to tame rising inflation
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: For the 6th consecutive time, Turkiye’s central bank has raised the one-week repo rate to 40 percent, signaling the conclusion of its tightening cycle.  

In a bid to address persisting inflationary pressures and ensure sustained price stability, the Turkish Monetary Policy Committee announced in a statement on Thursday its decision to raise the interest rate from 35 percent to 40 percent. 

The move came as headline inflation experienced a slight decline in October. 

Based on the most recent data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute, Turkiye’s annual inflation decreased slightly to 61.36 percent in October, down from the nine-month peak of 61.53 percent recorded in September. 

During its October meeting, the central bank responded to these inflationary pressures by raising its policy interest rate, commonly referred to as the one-week repo auction rate, to 35 percent. 

Despite this positive development, the MPC highlighted in its statement concerns related to the existing level of domestic demand, the persistence of services inflation, and ongoing geopolitical risks that continue to exert upward pressure on inflation.

The committee also noted improvements in inflation expectations and pricing behavior, emphasizing that the current level of monetary tightness is approaching the necessary threshold to establish a disinflationary trajectory.  

“Accordingly, the pace of monetary tightening will slow down and the tightening cycle will be completed in a short period of time,” it said.

It said it is committed to maintaining monetary tightness as long as required to ensure sustained price stability and improve the micro - and macroprudential framework.  

While lending rates are considered to be in line with the targeted financial tightness, the committee anticipated that regulations promoting Turkish lira deposits, coupled with ongoing monetary tightening, will fortify the transmission mechanism and improve the funding composition of the banking system. 

Beyond policy rate adjustments, the MPC is set to employ quantitative tightening decisions to support the overall monetary policy stance.

Considering the cumulative and lagged effects of monetary tightening, the committee will determine policy decisions to create the necessary financial conditions for a sustained decline in the underlying inflation trend, aiming to reach the 5 percent inflation target in the medium term.

Korea’s CJ Logistics partners with Nesma to widen footprint in the Middle East 

Korea’s CJ Logistics partners with Nesma to widen footprint in the Middle East 
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News
Korea’s CJ Logistics partners with Nesma to widen footprint in the Middle East 

Korea’s CJ Logistics partners with Nesma to widen footprint in the Middle East 
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector is set to undergo positive transformations thanks to a new agreement between the Kingdom’s Nesma Co. and Korean firm CJ Logistics. 

The companies have formally signed a memorandum of understanding at CJ Logistics' headquarters in Seoul, affirming their shared commitment to explore joint business ventures and prioritize collaborative projects in Saudi Arabia, according to a press release. 

The partnership aims to bring transformative changes to the logistics industry in the Middle East region. 

Nesma Group’s delegation visited CJ Logistics’ advanced logistics technology centers in Incheon GDC and Gunpo Smart Fulfillment Center earlier this week. 

Established in 1979, Nesma Group is a diversified conglomerate with 51 subsidiaries across various industries, including construction, finance, and logistics. The group has a presence in four countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Turkey. 

Kang Byung-koo, the head of CJ Logistics’ Global Business Division, expressed optimism, stating that they aim to enhance their influence in the Middle Eastern logistics market by taking their partnership with Saudi firm Nesma Group to the next level. 

In May, CJ Logistics inked a business agreement with the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority to establish a global distribution center for managing international shipments of the global online health and lifestyle retailer iHerb in the Middle East. 

Expected to be operational next year, the facility will cover a total area of 18,000 sq. meters with a daily processing capacity of 15,000 boxes. CJ Logistics’ Middle Eastern subsidiary, CJ ICM, is set to oversee local logistics operations. 

CJ Logistics provides an integrated, one-stop supply chain management service platform. It offers air and sea international freight forwarding, warehousing, and transportation contract logistics services.  

The company also facilitates asset-based transportation, parcel and express delivery, and supply chain consulting. Currently, it operates technology-driven logistics businesses at 249 bases in 36 countries worldwide.  

Closing Bell: Tadawul slips slightly to close at 11,078

Closing Bell: Tadawul slips slightly to close at 11,078
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News
Closing Bell: Tadawul slips slightly to close at 11,078

Closing Bell: Tadawul slips slightly to close at 11,078
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index shed 21.90 points or 0.20 percent on Thursday to close at 11,078.08.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.13 billion ($1.10 billion) as 105 of the listed stocks advanced, while 110 declined.  

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu gained 42.57 points to close at 24,139.48.  

The MSCI Tadawul 30 Index, however, edged down 0.42 percent to 1,430.84.  

The best-performing stock on the main index was Astra Industrial Group. The company’s share price soared 9.98 percent to SR110.20.  

Other top gainers were Al-Omran Industrial Trading Co. and Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., whose share prices surged by 7.18 percent and 7.14 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer on the primary market was Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co., as its share price edged down 3.16 percent to SR16.56. 

Other gainers on Nomu were Amwaj International Co. and Gas Arabian Services Co., whose share prices rose 7.20 percent and 4.83 percent, respectively.  

The positive performance of Nomu was driven by Naseej for Technology Co. The company’s share price soared 8.33 percent to SR65.  

On the announcements front, KEIR International Co. revealed that it signed a Shariah-compliant credit facility agreement with Saudi Awwal Bank worth SR99.08 million to fund the company’s general objectives, including new projects, working capital requirements and buffer liquidity constraints.  

In a statement to Tadawul, KEIR International Co. said there are no related parties to the agreement.  

The company added that no guarantees were provided to the 12-month loan facility. 

UN chief, El-Sisi call for multilateral development banks reform

UN chief, El-Sisi call for multilateral development banks reform
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News
UN chief, El-Sisi call for multilateral development banks reform

UN chief, El-Sisi call for multilateral development banks reform
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Multilateral development banks need urgent reform to help meet the financial needs of developing countries, the Egyptian president has insisted

Addressing the G20 virtual summit, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi called for the enhancement of MDBs’ funding capacities, the Saudi Press Association reported.

He also stressed the need to “contain” the problem of the growing sovereign debt of developing nations, including middle-income countries.

In his speech before the summit, the president outlined the need to develop and reform the global system and the international economic and financial structure, including creating effective financing mechanisms and maximizing the benefit of existing platforms.

According to SPA, El-Sisi explained that the crises the world is witnessing today carry repercussions and intersect with the “deep economic imbalances,” further impacting economic and social human rights, particularly in developing countries.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres echoed the notions posed by the president in his address to the summit, underscoring the need to reform the current global financial architecture, describing it as “outdated, dysfunctional and unfair,” according to UN News.

The secretary-general further applauded the bloc’s initiative in reforming multilateral development banks, pointing to Brazil’s focus on global governance during its presidency.

Looking to the future, Guterres insisted that “practical solutions must be tabled” at the Summit of the Future, which will occur next September.

The forum will bring together world leaders, aiming to “mend eroded trust and demonstrate that international cooperation can effectively tackle current challenges as well as those that have emerged in recent years.”

The UN chief also reinstated his call for G20 members to help lead the way in financial justice and applauded their support for the $500 billion annual stimulus plan to accelerate the achievement of the sustainable development goals.

UN News reported that Guterres aims to establish a “Leaders Group” to monitor the implementation of the SDG stimulus to enable $500 billion in additional long-term development finance.

Dubai Financial Market to launch carbon credits trading platform at COP28

Dubai Financial Market to launch carbon credits trading platform at COP28
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News
Dubai Financial Market to launch carbon credits trading platform at COP28

Dubai Financial Market to launch carbon credits trading platform at COP28
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: New businesses and environmentally conscious companies stand to benefit from a new carbon credits mechanism set to be launched in Dubai during the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference. 

The Dubai Financial Market announced its plans to launch a trial platform during the COP28 at the end of this month, aiming to contribute to the development of a low-carbon economy by providing a tool to assist companies in managing unavoidable carbon emissions. 

In a statement, the DFM said that the platform would be developed in partnership with the Dubai Future Foundation. It emphasized the participation of reputable companies including Arqaam Capital, BHM Capital and EFG Hermes, as well as Emirates NBD Securities, all of whom have been approved as brokers on the platform. 

Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said: “Capital markets play a pivotal role in driving the development of a low carbon economy by facilitating project capital raising, enhancing price discovery and transparency, and centralizing liquidity.” 

The platform, catering to qualified institutional investors, is scheduled to commence trading from Dec. 4 to 8, 2023, with the settlement of carbon credit transactions concluding on Jan. 10, 2024. 

He added: “The launch of carbon credit trading represents a logical progression for DFM as a platform for ESG-focused themes and building on our existing track record.” 

As the global economy accelerates its decarbonization, Ali stressed the demand for carbon project financing is poised to surge and the necessity to trade credits will grow in tandem. 

He invited other Dubai businesses and project developers to join DFM in this pilot endeavor. 

The initiative will witness the participation of 17 UAE-based companies and institutions including the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai World and Dubai Municipality.  

This will also encompass Dubai International Financial Centre, Emirates NBD Bank and Majid Al Futtaim.  

Additionally, Shuaa Capital, Al Ansari Financial Services and Emaar Properties will also be part of the initiative along with Salik and Tabreed. 

Credits traded on the DFM will originate from the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and the company My Carbon, involving internationally accredited projects worldwide, with a focus on avoiding and reducing emissions. 

“DEWA is leading in this aspect, and we’re delighted to play a pivotal role in DFM’s pioneering carbon pilot initiative, set to launch during COP28,” said Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer, CEO of DEWA. 

He added that their participation aligned with the UAE’s vision of building a green economy. 

It also aimed to achieve the goals of the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050. 

Al-Tayer said the objective is to provide 100 percent of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. 

The launch of this trading platform marks a significant step for Dubai in contributing to global efforts to combat climate change and transition toward a more sustainable and environmentally conscious economy. 

