Prosecutors say Kosovar ex-guerrilla leaders on trial for war crimes tried to influence witnesses
Former Kosovo president Hashim Thaci and former KLA figure Rexhep Selimi sit in court as they appear on charges of war crimes before the Kosovo Tribunal in The Hague on Apr. 3, 2023. (AFP/File)
Updated 18 sec ago
AP
  • Prosecutors have asked that all visits be restricted except those from family members which will be recorded
  • The restrictions are necessary to prevent any attempts to interfere with witnesses, obstruct or leak their testimony
PRISTINA: Prosecutors are seeking to restrict visits to three former Kosovo Liberation Army leaders who are on trial in The Hague for war crimes because they allegedly tried to manipulate witnesses and leak confidential testimony.
Former Kosovo president Hashim Thaci, Parliament ex-speaker Kadri Veseli and former lawmaker Rexhep Selimi were all top leaders of the KLA which waged Kosovo’s 1998-99 war for independence from Serbia and are now on trial in the Hague.
A document seen by the Associated Press on Thursday showed that prosecutors from the Kosovo Specialist Chambers — a branch of the Kosovo legal system that was set up at The Hague in part due to fears about witness safety and security — had found that individuals visiting the three defendants had later approached protected witnesses “attempting to prevent or influence their testimony.”
Prosecutors have asked that all visits be restricted except those from family members which will be recorded. They’re also seeking to restrict phone calls and written communication and that the defendants be segregated from other inmates.
The restrictions are necessary to prevent any attempts to interfere with witnesses, obstruct or leak their testimony and “further threats to the integrity of the proceedings,” according to the prosecutors.
The three defendants have been in custody since November 2020. Charges against them include murder, torture and persecution allegedly committed across Kosovo and northern Albania from 1998 to September 1999, during and after the war.
The court in The Hague was set up after a 2011 Council of Europe report that alleged KLA fighters trafficked human organs taken from prisoners as well as dead Serbs and fellow ethnic Albanians. The organ harvesting allegations weren’t included in the indictment against Thaci.
Most of the 13,000 people who died in the 1998-1999 war in Kosovo were ethnic Albanians. A 78-day campaign of NATO air strikes against Serbian forces ended the fighting. About 1 million ethnic Albanian Kosovars were driven from their homes.
Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s 2008 independence.

Thousands of Sri Lankan workers set to depart for Israel despite war

COLOMBO: Supermarket manager Laknath Dias says the economic crisis in his native Sri Lanka is too much for him to bear. He is getting ready to fly to Israel in December to work as a farmhand for nearly 10 times the pay, despite the war with Hamas.
Dias is among 20,000 workers that Sri Lanka, desperate for dollars and remittances, plans to send to Israel starting early next month to work in the farm and construction sectors, a Sri Lankan minister told Reuters on Thursday.
Israel’s farms, most of which are in the center and south of the country, traditionally rely on thousands of Thai and Palestinian workers to till the land and bring in the crops.
But many Thais fled Israel after the Hamas assault on Oct. 7, while the Palestinians have largely been banned from the workforce, forcing farms to send out an SOS for workers during the harvest.
Dias, 39, said he has experience living through conflict.
“We lived during a war in Sri Lanka,” he said, referring to Sri Lanka’s civil war against Tamil separatists between 1983 and 2009.
“I have worked in Colombo where there were suicide bombs going off at one point and even in conflict areas in the east around 2005. So, I think we can manage. We are familiar with working on a farm so I’m confident we can face anything.”
He says his monthly salary of 72,000 rupees ($219) is not enough to sustain his family of five because of the high cost of living. Dias expects to make about 700,000 rupees as a farmhand in Israel, where he plans to work for five years.
Sri Lanka’s labor and foreign employment minister, Manusha Nanayakkara, said they had received more than 10,000 applications to work on Israeli farms and workers’ security would be considered.
“We are also looking at sending another 10,000 workers for the construction sector next.”
Israel launched its war in Gaza after gunmen from Hamas burst across the border fence, killing 1,200 people and seizing about 240 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. Since then, more than 14,000 Gazans have been killed by Israeli bombardment, according to health authorities in the Hamas-ruled territory.
The Sri Lankan workers will join some 9,000 compatriots already in Israel, working in farming and care for the elderly.
Sri Lanka, an island of 22 million, saw its economy contract 7.8 percent last year during the country’s worst economic crisis in more than seven decades, pushing 2.5 million people into poverty, according to the World Bank.
It has seen a steep increase in the number of people migrating since the crisis, with about 312,000 leaving in 2022 and 268,000 this year, government data shows. They have gone to countries including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Britain, Canada and New Zealand.

  • Russian forces shelled the town of Beryslav, killing a man who was riding a bicycle
KYIV: Four people were killed and five were wounded in Russian shelling of Ukraine’s southern region of Kherson on Thursday, the regional prosecutors’ office and a presidential official said.
The office said on the Telegram messaging app that Russian forces shelled the town of Beryslav, killing a man who was riding a bicycle.
In a separate massive shelling of several settlements in Kherson district, three people — two men and a woman — were killed, it said.
“It is preliminarily known that the shelling was carried out with cluster munitions,” Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said on Telegram.
Russian troops abandoned Kherson and the western bank of the Dnipro River late last year, but now regularly shells those areas from positions on the eastern bank.
Reuters could not independently confirm the report.

  • 17,000 Filipinos live, work in Lebanon
  • Those returning receive $2,200 assistance
Manila: Dozens of Filipino workers have been evacuated from Lebanon amid a surge in Israeli strikes targeting the country’s north, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday, as many more are seeking to return to the Philippines.

Around 17,000 Filipinos have been living and working in Lebanon, which authorities in Manila have placed under their “alert level 3,” meaning that Philippine nationals are urged to leave.

Their voluntary repatriation program started in late October, following the escalation of fighting along the Israel-Lebanon border, where Hezbollah fighters and Israeli forces have been engaged in daily exchanges of rocket fire since the beginning of Israel’s deadly onslaught on the Gaza Strip.

“There is heightened tension,” Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega told Arab News.

“Fifty-five have been evacuated, and an additional eight coming soon, about 90 still being processed.”

The latest batch of overseas Filipino workers from Lebanon arrived in Manila on Wednesday night. Each of them received government assistance to help them with relocation and loss of employment.

“They were very happy because at least they can use the 125,000 pesos ($2,200) as seed money to tie them over until they get a job,” Department of Migrant Workers officer-in-charge Hans Leo Cacdac told reporters.

He said that efforts were underway to bring home more of those who had registered for evacuation. Most of them are household workers.

  • Shariah is implemented in Bangsamoro and other Muslim regions of Mindanao
  • Top court announces plans to ‘strengthen the Shariah justice system’
MANILA: The Supreme Court of the Philippines reaffirmed on Thursday the strengthened role of Shariah courts in the Philippine judicial system, a move seen as marking a significant step in recognizing their autonomy.

Shariah, or Islamic law, is partially implemented in the Philippines, applicable only to the Muslim community — about 6 percent of the 110 million predominantly Catholic population of the country.

Established under the 1977 Code of Muslim Personal Laws (Muslim Code), Shariah courts are under the administrative supervision of the Supreme Court and have jurisdiction over the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region as well as other parts of the southern Mindanao island, which have significant Muslim populations.

The courts have application over personal status law, including marriage, as well as financial laws and halal certification.

Thursday’s decision on the scope of their jurisdiction followed a decision by the Shariah District Court in Cotabato City, which directed to a civil court a case involving contracts of loan. The Supreme Court ruled that the SDC erred in dismissing the case based on a perceived lack of applicable Muslim law.

“(The Muslim Code) does not limit the SDC’s jurisdiction to actions involving the application of this law’s provisions. On the contrary, the catch-all provision grants SDCs jurisdiction over nearly all personal and real actions between Muslims,” the court said.

“Shariah courts are autonomous bodies which do not need to lean on civil courts.”

The court also stressed its goals under the Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027, to “strengthen the Shariah justice system” and study the possibility of expanding its mandate to cover both criminal and commercial cases.

The Supreme Court’s decision reaffirming the empowered role of Shariah courts in the Philippine judicial system marked a “significant step in recognizing their autonomy,” said National Commission on Muslim Filipinos spokesperson Yusoph Mando.

“The court underscored that while the Muslim Code encapsulates personal and family laws, it does not exhaust all aspects of Muslim law, leaving room for additional, relevant laws to be presented as evidence during trial,” he told Arab News.

“The Court clarified that the Muslim Code’s catch-all provision grants SDCs jurisdiction over various personal and real actions among Muslims, thereby not limiting their purview to specific types of cases.”

  • Intense firefight’ breaks out Wednesday after troops pursue fighters into the dense forests of Kalakote in southern Kashmir
SRINAGAR, India: Five soldiers and two suspected rebels were killed in Indian-administered Kashmir during a firefight in the disputed Himalayan territory, an army officer said Thursday.
An “intense firefight” broke out Wednesday after troops pursued fighters into the dense forests of Kalakote in southern Kashmir, the army’s 16 Corps said in a social media post.
The fighting killed five soldiers, including two elite commandos, and left another soldier wounded, an army officer said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the military operation was ongoing.
The army did not give details of how many suspected rebels were involved.
Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence in 1947, with both claiming the high-altitude territory in full, but administering separate portions of it.
Rebel groups have waged an insurgency in Indian-controlled Kashmir since 1989, demanding independence or a merger with Pakistan. The conflict has left tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers and militants dead.
India blames Pakistan for backing the militants, a charge Islamabad denies, saying it only supports a Kashmiri struggle for the right to self-determination.
One of the two slain militants was identified as a “highly ranked” rebel leader, the army officer said, adding that the fighter was a Pakistani national who had been active in the area for the past year.
Last week, Indian soldiers killed eight rebels in the Kashmir valley, the epicenter of insurgency.
The Indian-controlled part of the territory has simmered in anger since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government annulled its limited constitutional autonomy in 2019 and imposed direct rule.
Indian authorities say at least 118 people have been killed in the conflict this year, including 11 civilians, 27 security forces and 80 suspected rebels.

