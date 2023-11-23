You are here

Prosecutors seek jail term for ex-Brazil star Alves over rape charge

Prosecutors seek jail term for ex-Brazil star Alves over rape charge
Spanish prosecutors are seeking a nine-year jail term for former Brazil star Dani Alves who is accused of raping a young woman at a Barcelona nightclub in December 2022.
AFP
Prosecutors seek jail term for ex-Brazil star Alves over rape charge

Prosecutors seek jail term for ex-Brazil star Alves over rape charge
  • Prosecutors have also demanded the former Barcelona and PSG full-back pay his alleged victim $163,500 in compensation
  • A date for his trial had not yet been set
AFP
BARCELONA: Spanish prosecutors are seeking a nine-year jail term for former Brazil star Dani Alves who is accused of raping a young woman at a Barcelona nightclub in December 2022.
Prosecutors have also demanded the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain full-back, who has been in jail in Spain since his arrest in January, pay his alleged victim 150,000 euros ($163,500) in compensation, according to a copy of his indictment seen by AFP on Thursday.
A date for his trial had not yet been set. The 40-year-old has maintained that he had consensual sex with his accuser.
“I have a really clear conscience regarding what happened that night in the bathroom of the VIP area of the Sutton nightclub,” he told Barcelona-based newspaper La Vanguardia in an interview published in June, his first since his arrest.
“What happened and what didn’t happen. And what didn’t happen is that I forced this woman to do anything that we did,” he added.
But when the story first broke — and before he was arrested — Alves in a television interview initially denied knowing the woman who filed a police complaint against him on January 2.
The player told La Vanguardia that he had lied at first because he was afraid his wife would leave him if he admitted he had been with another woman.
The indictment offers a detailed description of what according to prosecutors happened at the upscale Sutton nightclub.
After meeting at the venue, Alves invited the woman to enter a small enclosure which she says she did not know was a toilet.
Once inside, the footballers showed a “violent attitude” toward the woman, who he forced to have intercourse despite her resistance.
At the time of the incident, Alves was on holiday in Barcelona after playing for Brazil at the World Cup in Qatar.
After his arrest, Alves was sacked by his Mexican club Pumas UNAM.
In a highly successful career, Alves won 42 trophies, including three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil.

English FA council member resigns after inappropriate social media post on war in Gaza

English FA council member resigns after inappropriate social media post on war in Gaza
English FA council member resigns after inappropriate social media post on war in Gaza

English FA council member resigns after inappropriate social media post on war in Gaza
  • The post was deleted and Haq apologized
  • The FA, the governing body of soccer in England, was conducting an investigation
LONDON: A council member at the English Football Association who made an inappropriate post regarding the war in Gaza resigned from his position on Thursday.
Wasim Haq had been suspended for the comments he made this month on the social platform X, formerly known as Twitter, which reportedly referred to Adolf Hitler and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The post was deleted and Haq apologized.
The FA, the governing body of soccer in England, was conducting an investigation.
“This morning I have resigned from the FA. I have also reiterated my apology to the Jewish community,” Haq posted on X. “This war has left thousands dead, many of us are in despair and deeply troubled.
“I hope football can play a future role in easing tensions between communities.”
Haq joined the FA Council in 2019 as a representative for the Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic community. He was removed from a similar role on the Lawn Tennis Association Council last week.
On Thursday, Haq shared his resignation letter, sent to FA chair Debbie Hewitt.
“I have felt overwhelmed at how this has transpired,” he wrote. “As someone who has worked closely with many Jewish people over the years and created meaningful and valued friendships, the most painful part of this process is knowing that some of those friends and colleagues may not forgive me for the misunderstanding and hurt I have unintentionally caused. I take full responsibility and reiterate my apology to them and all those affected.
“My comment was a direct criticism of a politician, not about a race or a religious group. In expressing these feelings, I chose the wrong words entirely and that has impacted the leadership position that I hold at the FA.”
Haq said he planned “direct personal engagement with members of the Jewish community to share and understand.”
He also offered to help the FA to develop a “systematic process” to “bring communities together in the future.”

Crowded schedule 'not good for the game', says Bayern's Tuchel

Crowded schedule ‘not good for the game’, says Bayern’s Tuchel
Crowded schedule 'not good for the game', says Bayern's Tuchel

Crowded schedule ‘not good for the game’, says Bayern’s Tuchel
  • Tuchel said members of his squad were “tired mentally and exhausted physically”
  • “It’s about television rights and the TV stations can choose their teams”
BERLIN: Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel on Thursday hit out at the crowded fixture list, saying it was “not for the good of the game and not for the good of the players.”
Bayern play at Cologne in the Bundesliga on Friday, just 24 hours after some of their first XI, including Canada’s Alphonso Davies and South Korea’s Kim Min-jae, returned to Munich following the international break.
While confirming injured players Jamal Musiala and Matthijs de Ligt would be missing on Friday, Tuchel said members of his squad were “tired mentally and exhausted physically.”
“It’s about television rights and the TV stations can choose their teams. We were talking about it, it’s the second time we play Friday away,” he said.
“Alphonso and Min-Jae are returning today from very long journeys and it’s obviously very unfortunate scheduling.
“It will be spoken of as an excuse but if you’ve heard Jurgen Klopp, they’re playing on Saturday at 12:30 against Man City, we are playing tomorrow (Friday) away.
“It’s borderline, or maybe even over the line already.”
Bayern also faced league leaders Bayer Leverkusen on a Friday immediately after an international break in September, drawing 2-2 — one of only two occasions in the league this season where the German champions have dropped points.
Bayern and Borussia Dortmund both had five players in the Germany squad for the recent round of friendlies, the most of any clubs.
Besides tiredness, Bayern’s Germany contingent return having lost both friendlies, 3-2 to Turkiye in Berlin and 2-0 to Austria in Vienna.
Bayern midfielder Leroy Sane was given a straight red card for pushing an opponent to the ground in Tuesday’s loss to Austria and Tuchel said: “I could see it coming.
“That’s what I told Leroy. You could feel that he was unhappy and he couldn’t hold back if he was provoked.
“I trust Leroy. It’s all human. It shouldn’t happen obviously but it has.”
Bayern, still unbeaten in the league this season, sit in second place behind Leverkusen while Cologne are one spot off the bottom of the table.

Mancini's Saudi Arabia taking shape: 5 things learned from Asian World Cup qualifiers

Mancini’s Saudi Arabia taking shape: 5 things learned from Asian World Cup qualifiers
Mancini's Saudi Arabia taking shape: 5 things learned from Asian World Cup qualifiers

Mancini’s Saudi Arabia taking shape: 5 things learned from Asian World Cup qualifiers
  • Palestine show resilience, Qatar bounce back, UAE improving under Bento
RIYADH: The journey toward qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway, with Asia’s big guns kick-starting their campaigns over the past week.

With the tournament expanding to feature 48 teams for the first time, there is increased interest down the line as nations that have historically fallen short now fancy their chances of securing a place at football’s global showpiece.

After the first two match days of the second round of qualifying, there are five things we learned.

Palestine full of fight

Given the circumstances of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the Palestine team could have been forgiven if their minds were elsewhere during the international window.

Having only just escaped into Jordan to allow them to prepare, many left behind family and friends stuck in the firing line making for an incredibly stressful few weeks for every member of the team.

While their short-term future is unknown ahead of the Asian Cup in just a few months — returning to Palestine may not be an option — their performances against Lebanon, and especially Australia, showed how much potential exists in the side.

A goalless draw with Lebanon was a fine way to start the campaign, and although they ultimately lost 1-0 to Australia, the performance from Makroum Dabab’s side was one to be proud of. Were it not for a heroic save from Socceroos goalkeeper Mathew Ryan just before half-time, Palestine could even have snatched a draw.

While no one knows what the future holds for Palestine, on the back of these two games they can dream of reaching the third round.

Saudis start in style and build for the future

Coming into the latest round of matches with just one win from their past 11 games, there was a slight bit of pressure on Roberto Mancini’s side to show that Saudi Arabia were still the force seen 12 months ago in Qatar.

A first-up fixture against Pakistan, the lowest-ranked team in qualifying, was always likely to result in a victory, but with injury ruling out several key personnel, Mancini took the chance to blood a new generation of talent.

The wily Italian tactician clearly has an eye on building for the future, with six players 25 or under and six with five caps or fewer in the starting 11.

The clash in Jordan presented a potential banana skin, but thanks to a brace from Saleh Al-Shehri, the Green Falcons put the game to bed before half time and eased some of the concerns that had been growing before the Asian Cup in January.

Early signs promising for Bento’s UAE

It has been a lean few years for the UAE despite making back-to-back Asian Cup semi-finals in 2015 and 2019, the latter coming on home soil but ending in a humiliating defeat to Qatar.

Having gone through no fewer than five coaching changes during the last qualifying campaign, the UAE FA has put faith in Paulo Bento — who took South Korea to the Round of 16 at the World Cup — to guide the team through this campaign.

And while the sample size is small, the early signs are promising under the Portuguese manager having now won five games on the bounce, including wins over Nepal and Bahrain to start the qualifying campaign.

The UAE are one nation that should fancy their chances of snatching one of the eight automatic qualifying slots for 2026 and they could not have asked for a better start to life under their new manager. The question now is how far he can take them?

Qatar bounce back

It has been a bruising 12 months for Qatar since their World Cup humiliation, in which they crashed out having lost all three games and scoring just the solitary goal.

After the high of winning the Asian Cup in 2019, it was an embarrassing reality check and left plenty of questions as to where the team goes next after Felix Sanchez departed after five years in the job.

The answer was into the arms of Carlos Quieroz, the former Iran coach who helped guide Iran to World Cups in 2014, 2018, and 2022.

Qatar will face tougher tests ahead than a depleted Afghanistan and India, but 8-1 and 3-0 wins will do their confidence no harm at all. What will be most encouraging is that three of the goalscorers — Mostafa Meshaal, Tameem Mansour, and Yusuf Abdurisag — are under 25, while Almoez Ali, still only 27, looks to be back to his 2019 form with five goals in two matches.

This is a different Iraq side

Ever since their historic and inspiring Asian Cup success in 2007, Iraq has been a side that has promised so much but delivered so little.

With just one World Cup appearance to their name, way back in 1986, the Lions of Mesopotamia enter this qualifying campaign in a buoyant mood after the Gulf Cup success on home soil earlier this year.

Under Spaniard Jesus Casas, there is a strange sense of calm and stability surrounding Iraq, not something that has often been said about a side that it seems is only ever a moment away from chaos.

A thumping win at home against Indonesia was backed up by an important 1-0 win away to Vietnam that came courtesy of a 97th-minute goal from Mohanad Ali. That the goal came so late showed the strength and fortitude now in the side, and with the talent they have, that can take them a long way.

South American coaches lead Albania to Euro 2024 spot.

South American coaches lead Albania to Euro 2024 spot.
South American coaches lead Albania to Euro 2024 spot.

South American coaches lead Albania to Euro 2024 spot.
  • Sylvinho has drawn on his experiences under Pep Guardiola, whom he played for at Barcelona, and former Brazil coach Tite to create an Albanian team spirit that stresses a “complex” and “collective” game of soccer
  • Developing Albania into a strong team for Euro 2024 and beyond remains a key goal
TIRANA, Albania: Albania qualified for just their second European Championship in style, atop a group that included the Czech Republic and Poland.

It’s a dream come true for the team’s South American coaches.

“It’s unbelievable,” Brazilian head coach Sylvinho said Wednesday. “We’ve got everything around a moment. We did a great job. Everyone, together.”

Sylvinho brought in countryman Doriva and Argentinian Pablo Zabaleta as his assistants when he was hired in January.

They formed a 24-member squad from among 60 Albanian players in Italian, Spanish, French, English leagues and beyond, not to mention local ones.

Zabaleta will never forget the call from Sylvinho, his former Manchester City teammate with whom he has also established close family ties. They determined Albania had “a good generation of players.”

“We want to build a team that we’re able to play good football. I mean, in the way we see football,” Zabaleta said.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama awarded the Golden Eagle medal to Sylvinho during a meeting of the Albanian diaspora on Wednesday.

“You are the first non-Albanian receiving the Golden Eagle not for what you have done but because you are an Albanian being born,” Rama told the Brazilian. “After the Golden Eagle very soon you should accept the Albanian citizenship too.”

Albania have made it to the European Championship only once before — in 2016 under Italian coach Giovanni de Biasi.

Sylvinho has drawn on his experiences under Pep Guardiola, whom he played for at Barcelona, and former Brazil coach Tite to create an Albanian team spirit that stresses a “complex” and “collective” game of soccer.

“Talent can win a game of football,” Zabaleta said. “But the squad, the spirit of a team, can achieve good things in football or win trophies.”

With no big names in the team, finding players to adapt to their style of play has resulted in success.

They wanted a left forward to play on the right side. That turned out to be Jasir Asani, a 28-year-old who plays for South Korean club Gwangju and who has scored some Messi-like goals.

They wanted a left back to take the ball faster to the attack and combine with the older players. It was 20-year-old Mario Mitaj of Lokomotiv Moscow who teams well with veteran Lazio winger Elseid Hysaj.

Developing Albania into a strong team for Euro 2024 and beyond remains a key goal.

“If you have to be consistent,” said Sylvinho, who had previous coaching stints with Lyon in France and Corinthians in Brazil. “You have to grow day by day, ‘avash avash’ (‘slowly slowly’ in Albanian). That’s the challenge that you have now.”

Zabaleta added: “We are not afraid of anyone. We are a good team. We have good players, and the most important thing is we need to play 100 percent every game. That’s the spirit.”

Both were reluctant to say where they saw themselves after next summer’s tournament in Germany.

“I prefer to live the unbelievable moment to dream for us and prepare the team from the next six or seven months,” Sylvinho said.

Zabaleta acknowledged that working with a national team is quieter compared to the intensity of club soccer.

“When you have a family behind you, you need to think about them,” he said, adding that he misses his wife and two young sons living in Barcelona.

They enjoy the time in Tirana, with “people (being) friendly, with Brazilian hugs, talk. Food is amazing. Amazing food. Fish,” Sylvinho said.

Sylvinho and Zabaleta hail from two of world soccer’s biggest rivals, but they are united in working together in their new roles.

“Except when Argentina plays Brazil,” Zabaleta said. “The next day he pays the dinner, he pays the lunch. But it’s incredible.”

Brazil end year in poor shape under interim coach as they wait for word from Carlo Ancelotti

Brazil end year in poor shape under interim coach as they wait for word from Carlo Ancelotti
Brazil end year in poor shape under interim coach as they wait for word from Carlo Ancelotti

Brazil end year in poor shape under interim coach as they wait for word from Carlo Ancelotti
  • The Selecao had never lost a World Cup qualifying match at home
  • Brazil hope that Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will soon take over
RIO DE JANEIRO: Until this year, Brazil’s national soccer team had never lost three games in a row. The Selecao had never lost a World Cup qualifying match at home. They had never had anything but win against a visiting Venezuela team, for many years the weakest in South America.
Interim coach Fernando Diniz, however, has had to endure all those setbacks in only a few months on the job — all while Brazil hope that Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will soon take over.
Diniz’s troubles, and the lack of a confirmed answer from Ancelotti, have increased the pressure on the Brazilian team, even though qualifying for the expanded 2026 World Cup is still expected despite a 1-0 loss to Argentina on Tuesday.
The top six teams in the South American qualifying group will gain direct entry to the 48-team tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The seventh-place team can earn a berth in an intercontinental playoff.
Brazil, the only team never to miss a World Cup, have won only three of nine matches in 2023 — the national team’s poorest record in years. The five-time World Cup champions are in sixth place in the 10-team South American qualifying group with seven points after six matches — eight behind leader Argentina. Performances have been equally disappointing.
Many soccer analysts in Brazil say the team have struggled this year because Diniz has had little time to implement his tactics. Injuries and dwindling performances have also contributed to the team’s poor form.
The 49-year-old Diniz, who took over in July, has split his time with the national team and Brazilian club Fluminense. That alone has drawn the ire of some of his club’s fans and those of the national team. His attacking style of play is admired by many, even more so after his team’s Copa Libertadores title this year.
The interim coach is not a fan of positional play, unlike predecessor Tite, who left after six years following last year’s World Cup elimination against Croatia. Diniz doesn’t believe in spreading his players on the field. Instead, he concentrates them wherever the ball is so he can outnumber the opposition where it matters.
The problem for Brazil is that formula takes time to succeed, as it did with Fluminense. If opposing teams move the ball fast enough, they will find an unmarked man at some point, something that has happened to Brazil in several World Cup qualifying matches.
Few Brazil players coming from European leagues have understood what the coach wants from them.
“We have a different style. It is different from what we had with Tite,” Brazil defender Emerson Royal said Wednesday. “It is not easy to play like that. Few teams in the world can do that. What Diniz is trying to do with Brazil is a very hard thing to do.”
Royal, one of the players who got the most jeers at the Maracana Stadium on Tuesday before the loss to Argentina, is another part of the team’s problems this year. The right back is among the players struggling to do well for both his club and the national team, but still starting matches for Brazil because of a lack of options and injuries.
That is also the case for defenders Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhães, left back Renan Lodi, midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and striker Raphinha. To make it worse, Brazil have lost some of their best to injury, including starters like Neymar, Casemiro and Vinicius Júnior.
“If I were there I think I would have made some mess with them,” Neymar said on social media about the match against Argentina.
The next South American qualifying matches will take place in September, after the Copa America in the United States. That long gap will allow the team to recover some of their players and give more room to promising strikers like center forward Vitor Roque, currently injured and signed by Barcelona, and teenage sensation Endrick, who will join Real Madrid next year.
Critics will have to wait until the first friendlies of 2024 to see if any lessons have been learned. Brazil will play in Europe against England and Spain in preparation for Copa America.
Until then, Brazil’s coach will have to deal with upset fans.
“Our fans chanting ‘Ole’ for Argentina when they passed the ball was a little too much,” Diniz said after Brazil’s loss. “Getting bitter about the team because they are not winning is extremely understandable. We need to live with the jeers and the pressure.”

