Saudi defense minister, UK counterpart discuss Gaza situation

Updated 24 November 2023
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi defense minister, UK counterpart discuss Gaza situation

Saudi defense minister, UK counterpart discuss Gaza situation
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman discussed the situation in Gaza with Grant Shapps, UK secretary of state for defense.
Prince Khalid wrote on X: “I stressed the need to end military operations, protect civilians and allow unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid.”
Prince Khalid said they also reviewed the two nation’s strategic defense partnership and explored ways to strengthen cooperation.

Saudi Arabia to host 27th World Energy Congress in Riyadh in 2026

Updated 24 November 2023
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi Arabia to host 27th World Energy Congress in Riyadh in 2026

Saudi Arabia to host 27th World Energy Congress in Riyadh in 2026
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The World Energy Council has announced that the Saudi capital Riyadh will host the 27th World Energy Congress, which is set to take place in 2026 from Oct. 26-29.

The congress is at the Riyadh Front Center, strategically located in the heart of the capital and at the center of one of the world’s most important energy regions.

The location was chosen following a highly competitive bidding process which was open to all the council’s more than 70 national member committees, representing more than 3,000 organizations across the energy ecosystem.

The World Energy Congress, the world’s most prestigious, inclusive and influential energy event, has helped drive energy transitions forward for more than a century by bringing together stakeholders representing energy interests from all corners of the world.

Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said: “Saudi Arabia is pleased to have been awarded the opportunity to host the World Energy Congress 2026 at this important moment in global energy.

“As a century-old gathering, the World Energy Congress holds a special place in the calendars of world energy leaders (as) it brings together the full range of stakeholders from energy producers through to consumers and all points in between, as the Kingdom strives to achieve the sustainability objectives of Vision 2030.

“Congress participants can expect a world-class congress accompanied by a warm Saudi welcome.”

The event will bring together more than 500 speakers, in excess of 70 ministers, and over 7,000 international energy stakeholders.

The World Energy Congress unifies sectors, geographies, and systems to help generate a more equitable energy transition.

Mike Howard, the chair of the World Energy Council’s Officers’ Council, said: “Saudi Arabia’s competitive bid clearly showcased their strategic vision for the World Energy Congress experience, which includes strong institutional and government support.

“The 27th World Energy Congress will celebrate the heritage of the event with Saudi Arabia’s strategic vision for the future of energy in today’s changing world.”

Angela Wilkinson, the secretary-general and CEO of the World Energy Council, congratulated the Kingdom on its successful bid to host the 2026 edition.

She added: “Energy transitions are too important to be left to the energy sector alone (and) collaborations are required across all energy interests, and that is where the congress excels.

“The World Energy Council’s global community, combined with the Kingdom’s visionary leadership, will ensure that the 27th World Energy Congress will compel world energy leadership in making faster, fairer and more far-reaching energy transitions emerge.”

Saudi Arabia will officially become the host of the congress following the upcoming 26th World Energy Congress, which takes place in Rotterdam in April and at which the Kingdom will host a country pavilion.

Following that event, the meeting moves to a two-year cycle.

Topics: Saudi Arabia world energy congress energy World Energy Council (WEC) Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Saudi Ministry of Energy

Jeddah Historic District Program sponsors FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023

Jeddah Historic District Program sponsors FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News
Jeddah Historic District Program sponsors FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023

Jeddah Historic District Program sponsors FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Jeddah Historic District Program has secured sponsorship rights as the official cultural destination and main supporter of the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023.

The prestigious tournament, which takes place in Jeddah from Dec. 12-22, is being played in the Kingdom for the first time.

The program’s sponsorship of the tournament is part of its efforts to showcase the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Jeddah, also known as Al-Balad, and to promote the region as a global destination for culture and heritage.

It also aims to highlight the region’s unique traditional architecture, ancient historical sites, and spectacular events, including cultural festivals and art exhibitions.

The program aims to promote the region’s economic potential, local identity, and global cultural communication, as millions of football fans worldwide will follow the sporting event.

The Jeddah Historic District Program also has plans to organize several events in Al-Balad during the tournament.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jeddah historic district FIFA World Cup 2034 Jeddah Jeddah Al-Balad

Saudi, Norwegian foreign ministers discuss Gaza crisis, relief efforts

Saudi, Norwegian foreign ministers discuss Gaza crisis, relief efforts
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi, Norwegian foreign ministers discuss Gaza crisis, relief efforts

Saudi, Norwegian foreign ministers discuss Gaza crisis, relief efforts
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The two ministers discussed the work and efforts of the ministerial committee assigned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit and the talks held by the delegation in Beijing, Moscow, London and Paris.

“The two sides also discussed the importance of stopping the dangerous military escalation in Gaza and its surrounding areas, and adhering to any agreement for a humanitarian truce and ceasefire,” the ministry said in a statement.

They also discussed international efforts to introduce humanitarian, relief and medical aid into the besieged Palestinian enclave to prevent the worsening of the humanitarian crisis.

Prince Faisal stressed the Kingdom’s categorical rejection of the forced displacement of residents in Gaza, and the need to find a solution to stop all violations by the Israeli occupation forces and their repeated violations of international law and international humanitarian law.

The top Saudi diplomat also stressed the importance of the international community fulfilling its moral responsibility toward adhering to international legitimacy resolutions, the latest of which was a UN Security Council resolution approved last week, in a way that achieves credibility for international order, maintains international peace and security, and prevents the causes of extremism and violence.

The delegation, which was formed as a “peace committee” at the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh on Nov. 11, visited the capitals of UN Security Council permanent members earlier this week to discuss cooperation on the crisis in Israel and Gaza, how to secure the release of all hostages, increase the amount of aid into Gaza, and reach a long-term political solution to the crisis.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Norway War on Gaza Prince Faisal bin Farhan Hamas Israel Espen Barth Eide

Saudi deputy minister meets Irish envoy

Saudi deputy minister meets Irish envoy
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi deputy minister meets Irish envoy

Saudi deputy minister meets Irish envoy
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News

Saudi Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Ambassador Dr. Saud Al-Sati received Irish Ambassador to the Kingdom Gerry Cunningham in Riyadh on Thursday.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and developments of common concern.

A day earlier, the minister met the executive director of Middle East relations at the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Martin Larose, in Riyadh.

During the meeting, they discussed developments in the Middle East and topics of mutual interest. The meeting was attended by Canadian Ambassador to the Kingdom Jean-Philippe Linteau.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ireland

Saudi, Jordanian ministers discuss water cooperation in Riyadh

Saudi, Jordanian ministers discuss water cooperation in Riyadh
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi, Jordanian ministers discuss water cooperation in Riyadh

Saudi, Jordanian ministers discuss water cooperation in Riyadh
  • Abu Soud highlighted the importance of Jordanian-Saudi cooperation in the water sector
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli met Jordanian Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Soud to discuss bilateral cooperation in the water sector, Jordan News Agency reported.

The meeting took place on Thursday on the sidelines of the 15th session of the Arab Ministerial Water Council and the 5th Arab Water Conference, which ran from Nov. 22-23 in Riyadh.

Abu Soud highlighted the importance of Jordanian-Saudi cooperation in the water sector as a critical pillar for advancing the prospects of joint Arab collaboration in agriculture and climate-related issues.

He congratulated Saudi Arabia on the successful organization of the conference, which aimed to discuss the future vision for sustainable water security in the Arab world, as well as to adopt a long-term roadmap for achieving sustainable water security in the region.

Both officials discussed methods for exchanging knowledge and expertise to mitigate the Arab region’s challenges with water scarcity, combating the effects of climate change, and using alternative water resources such as desalination and recycled water.

Abu Soud backed Saudi Arabia’s plan to establish a global water organization, which aims to improve water resource management and sustainability by helping the exchange of technical experiences, innovations, research and development, and funding for priority projects.

Jordan has launched several initiatives to address the challenges of water scarcity as a result of its growing population, climate change and the presence of a large number of refugees, the minister said. He pointed to Jordan’s pioneering work in treated water reuse in accordance with the best international standards, improving water supply efficiency, ensuring sustainable water sources and mitigating water loss.

Al-Fadhli highlighted the importance of Jordanian-Saudi strategic relations and praised efforts to secure Jordan’s water needs and find sustainable solutions.

During the Arab Ministerial Water Council, officials called the Israeli occupation forces’ attack on the Palestinian people and the cessation of basic services such as electricity and water to Gaza Strip residents a serious war crime.

The ministers said that Israel’s assault on Gaza had led to the near-complete collapse of groundwater wells and fuel supplies, the suspension of desalination plants and control stations, water supply instability and the closure of the northern Gaza supply point. As a result, sewage treatment systems were shut down, causing them to overflow and severely damaging the water infrastructure.

The council emphasized the importance of the international community fulfilling its responsibility to use political and legal means to end Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.
 

Topics: Saudi-Jordan

