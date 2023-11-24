You are here

  • Home
  • First ship carrying aid for Gaza arrives in Egypt in KSrelief-coordinated operation
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

First ship carrying aid for Gaza arrives in Egypt in KSrelief-coordinated operation

First ship carrying aid for Gaza arrives in Egypt in KSrelief-coordinated operation
The Saudi aid campaign for the Palestinian people was launched following a directive from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4qu8r

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

First ship carrying aid for Gaza arrives in Egypt in KSrelief-coordinated operation

First ship carrying aid for Gaza arrives in Egypt in KSrelief-coordinated operation
  • The aid is being delivered into Gaza through the Rafah crossing
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: The first aid ship for Gaza, carrying 1,050 tons of food, shelter, and medical supplies, reached Port Said in Egypt, reported SPA.

The Gaza relief operation is being coordinated by the Saudi aid agency KSrelief, with Egypt acting as the transit point.

The aid is being delivered into Gaza through the Rafah crossing.

Rafah, overseen by Egypt, is the only crossing into Gaza not controlled by Israel.

KSrelief on Thursday finalized four cooperation agreements with international organizations to provide relief worth $40 million for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, adviser at the Royal Court and KSrelief supervisor-general, concluded the agreements with the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA, the World Health Organization, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the World Food Programme.

The Saudi aid campaign for the Palestinian people was launched following a directive from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Gaza war hinders Israel’s budding thaw with Morocco
Middle-East
Gaza war hinders Israel’s budding thaw with Morocco
Aid trucks enter Gaza from Egypt after truce begins
Middle-East
Aid trucks enter Gaza from Egypt after truce begins

Saudi Arabia launches first Ritz-Carlton residential project in Diriyah

Saudi Arabia launches first Ritz-Carlton residential project in Diriyah
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia launches first Ritz-Carlton residential project in Diriyah

Saudi Arabia launches first Ritz-Carlton residential project in Diriyah
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Co. has announced the Kingdom’s first Ritz-Carlton Residences, located in the heart of Diriyah, as part of a major milestone it is introducing for the Diriyah project, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

“This extraordinary living opportunity allows residents to immerse themselves in a thriving cultural scene and embrace a vibrant lifestyle,” the statement said.

Inspired by the rich Najdi heritage, the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Diriyah will feature exquisitely designed villas that capture the essence of elegance and tradition.

“Blending modern amenities and lifestyle choices, the residences place well-being at the foundation for residents to live in a world-class destination,” it added.

The development will offer “an integrated community, designed to foster a sense of belonging and encourage family and social interactions,” where residents can experience “a lifestyle like no other with cultural venues, plazas, and leisure facilities right at your doorstep.”

The design of the villas blends ancient Najdi heritage with modern amenities and entertainment, providing a healthy lifestyle that balances well-being with a home environment of tranquility and privacy in one of the most important cultural and heritage destinations in the world.

Residential villas will feature three to five bedrooms, as well as a courtyard, and owners can choose from three distinct interior designs ranging from traditional Najdi to contemporary.

Diriyah Co. had previously obtained a real estate developer certificate from the National Off-Plan Sale and Leasing Program, also known as Wafi, after fulfilling the necessary conditions.

In the coming years, the development is scheduled to reach more than 20,000 residential units, numerous luxury hotels, global brands, international restaurants, museums and educational academies, and open theaters.

At the heart of the project sits the Turaif UNESCO World Heritage Site, which makes Diriyah one of the world’s most unique places to gather.

Jerry Inzerillo, group CEO of Diriyah Co., commented on the residential project launch, saying: “Central to Diriyah’s unique offering is its culture and heritage. Taking inspiration from the architecture, design, and lifestyle that make this city so unique, we are offering the world’s most exclusive and luxurious hospitality operators and brands the opportunity to reimagine their customer and visitor experiences.

“Diriyah’s redevelopment is improving the quality of life for the community of not just Diriyah but of wider Riyadh, (and) the proximity to the Saudi capital makes this an ideal destination for cultural explorers, leisure, and business travelers.

“As we embark upon the next chapter of this ancient place, we are thrilled, delighted, and honored to have partnered with Marriott’s Ritz-Carlton to forge what will be truly regarded as the pinnacle of branded luxury residences.”

Sandeep Walia, chief operating officer for the Middle East at Marriott International, said: “We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with the Diriyah Co. (and) we are proud that these residences will carry the flag of the Ritz-Carlton brand, which has already established itself as a symbol of luxury and elegance across the globe, including Saudi Arabia.

“With the launch of these residences in Diriyah, the legacy of Ritz-Carlton will become a lifestyle and elevate the meaning of luxury living in the Kingdom’s foremost historic cultural destination.”

Diriyah Co. has adopted an urban development strategy aimed at keeping sustainability central to the development, enabled by scalable digital infrastructure and cutting-edge end-user services.

Through its projects, the company seeks to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and improve the quality of life for the community of Diriyah and the wider Riyadh region.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Diriyah Ritz-Carlton hotel

Related

Diriyah festival to celebrate heritage of the Arabian horse
Saudi Arabia
Diriyah festival to celebrate heritage of the Arabian horse
History and culture of Diriyah brought to life in UK at immersive, free exhibition
Saudi Arabia
History and culture of Diriyah brought to life in UK at immersive, free exhibition

Saudi defense minister, UK counterpart discuss Gaza situation

Saudi defense minister, UK counterpart discuss Gaza situation
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi defense minister, UK counterpart discuss Gaza situation

Saudi defense minister, UK counterpart discuss Gaza situation
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman discussed the situation in Gaza with Grant Shapps, UK secretary of state for defense.
Prince Khalid wrote on X: “I stressed the need to end military operations, protect civilians and allow unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid.”
Prince Khalid said they also reviewed the two nation’s strategic defense partnership and explored ways to strengthen cooperation.

Saudi Arabia to host 27th World Energy Congress in Riyadh in 2026

Saudi Arabia to host 27th World Energy Congress in Riyadh in 2026
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia to host 27th World Energy Congress in Riyadh in 2026

Saudi Arabia to host 27th World Energy Congress in Riyadh in 2026
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The World Energy Council has announced that the Saudi capital Riyadh will host the 27th World Energy Congress, which is set to take place in 2026 from Oct. 26-29.

The congress is at the Riyadh Front Center, strategically located in the heart of the capital and at the center of one of the world’s most important energy regions.

The location was chosen following a highly competitive bidding process which was open to all the council’s more than 70 national member committees, representing more than 3,000 organizations across the energy ecosystem.

The World Energy Congress, the world’s most prestigious, inclusive and influential energy event, has helped drive energy transitions forward for more than a century by bringing together stakeholders representing energy interests from all corners of the world.

Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said: “Saudi Arabia is pleased to have been awarded the opportunity to host the World Energy Congress 2026 at this important moment in global energy.

“As a century-old gathering, the World Energy Congress holds a special place in the calendars of world energy leaders (as) it brings together the full range of stakeholders from energy producers through to consumers and all points in between, as the Kingdom strives to achieve the sustainability objectives of Vision 2030.

“Congress participants can expect a world-class congress accompanied by a warm Saudi welcome.”

The event will bring together more than 500 speakers, in excess of 70 ministers, and over 7,000 international energy stakeholders.

The World Energy Congress unifies sectors, geographies, and systems to help generate a more equitable energy transition.

Mike Howard, the chair of the World Energy Council’s Officers’ Council, said: “Saudi Arabia’s competitive bid clearly showcased their strategic vision for the World Energy Congress experience, which includes strong institutional and government support.

“The 27th World Energy Congress will celebrate the heritage of the event with Saudi Arabia’s strategic vision for the future of energy in today’s changing world.”

Angela Wilkinson, the secretary-general and CEO of the World Energy Council, congratulated the Kingdom on its successful bid to host the 2026 edition.

She added: “Energy transitions are too important to be left to the energy sector alone (and) collaborations are required across all energy interests, and that is where the congress excels.

“The World Energy Council’s global community, combined with the Kingdom’s visionary leadership, will ensure that the 27th World Energy Congress will compel world energy leadership in making faster, fairer and more far-reaching energy transitions emerge.”

Saudi Arabia will officially become the host of the congress following the upcoming 26th World Energy Congress, which takes place in Rotterdam in April and at which the Kingdom will host a country pavilion.

Following that event, the meeting moves to a two-year cycle.

Topics: Saudi Arabia world energy congress energy World Energy Council (WEC) Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Saudi Ministry of Energy

Related

Saudi, Jordanian ministers discuss water cooperation in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Jordanian ministers discuss water cooperation in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia to compete in WorldSkills Asia Competition in Abu Dhabi
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to compete in WorldSkills Asia Competition in Abu Dhabi

Jeddah Historic District Program sponsors FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023

Jeddah Historic District Program sponsors FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Jeddah Historic District Program sponsors FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023

Jeddah Historic District Program sponsors FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Jeddah Historic District Program has secured sponsorship rights as the official cultural destination and main supporter of the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023.

The prestigious tournament, which takes place in Jeddah from Dec. 12-22, is being played in the Kingdom for the first time.

The program’s sponsorship of the tournament is part of its efforts to showcase the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Jeddah, also known as Al-Balad, and to promote the region as a global destination for culture and heritage.

It also aims to highlight the region’s unique traditional architecture, ancient historical sites, and spectacular events, including cultural festivals and art exhibitions.

The program aims to promote the region’s economic potential, local identity, and global cultural communication, as millions of football fans worldwide will follow the sporting event.

The Jeddah Historic District Program also has plans to organize several events in Al-Balad during the tournament.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jeddah historic district FIFA World Cup 2034 Jeddah Jeddah Al-Balad

Related

Volleyball, kiteboarding kick off day one of Saudi Games 2023 photos
Sport
Volleyball, kiteboarding kick off day one of Saudi Games 2023
Special Reef Saudi launches bee clinics in major cities in Kingdom
Saudi Arabia
Reef Saudi launches bee clinics in major cities in Kingdom

Saudi, Norwegian foreign ministers discuss Gaza crisis, relief efforts

Saudi, Norwegian foreign ministers discuss Gaza crisis, relief efforts
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi, Norwegian foreign ministers discuss Gaza crisis, relief efforts

Saudi, Norwegian foreign ministers discuss Gaza crisis, relief efforts
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The two ministers discussed the work and efforts of the ministerial committee assigned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit and the talks held by the delegation in Beijing, Moscow, London and Paris.

“The two sides also discussed the importance of stopping the dangerous military escalation in Gaza and its surrounding areas, and adhering to any agreement for a humanitarian truce and ceasefire,” the ministry said in a statement.

They also discussed international efforts to introduce humanitarian, relief and medical aid into the besieged Palestinian enclave to prevent the worsening of the humanitarian crisis.

Prince Faisal stressed the Kingdom’s categorical rejection of the forced displacement of residents in Gaza, and the need to find a solution to stop all violations by the Israeli occupation forces and their repeated violations of international law and international humanitarian law.

The top Saudi diplomat also stressed the importance of the international community fulfilling its moral responsibility toward adhering to international legitimacy resolutions, the latest of which was a UN Security Council resolution approved last week, in a way that achieves credibility for international order, maintains international peace and security, and prevents the causes of extremism and violence.

The delegation, which was formed as a “peace committee” at the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh on Nov. 11, visited the capitals of UN Security Council permanent members earlier this week to discuss cooperation on the crisis in Israel and Gaza, how to secure the release of all hostages, increase the amount of aid into Gaza, and reach a long-term political solution to the crisis.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Norway War on Gaza Prince Faisal bin Farhan Hamas Israel Espen Barth Eide

Related

Saudi deputy minister meets Irish envoy
Saudi Arabia
Saudi deputy minister meets Irish envoy
Saudi, Jordanian ministers discuss water cooperation in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Jordanian ministers discuss water cooperation in Riyadh

Latest updates

First ship carrying aid for Gaza arrives in Egypt in KSrelief-coordinated operation
First ship carrying aid for Gaza arrives in Egypt in KSrelief-coordinated operation
Black Eyed Peas to perform in Riyadh in December 
Black Eyed Peas to perform in Riyadh in December 
From Saudi creative scene, Filipina flight attendant embarks on international art career
From Saudi creative scene, Filipina flight attendant embarks on international art career
Gaza war hinders Israel’s budding thaw with Morocco
Gaza war hinders Israel’s budding thaw with Morocco
Algeria and Saudi Arabia prepare for trade boost after 8 deals signed at business forum
Algeria and Saudi Arabia prepare for trade boost after 8 deals signed at business forum

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.