You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan training its workers to be part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 journey

Pakistan training its workers to be part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 journey

Pakistan training its workers to be part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 journey
Short Url

https://arab.news/r3gu6

Updated 30 sec ago
Nadin Hassan
Follow

Pakistan training its workers to be part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 journey

Pakistan training its workers to be part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 journey
Updated 30 sec ago
Nadin Hassan
Follow

RIYADH: Pakistan aims to bolster its workforce in Saudi Arabia’s developing projects to boost collaboration with the Kingdom’s government and the private sector, according to a senior official from the Asian nation.

Jawad Sohrab, special assistant to Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, told Arab News his country is focused on ensuring workers coming to the Kingdom have the required skill sets.

He also underscored the strong and deep “brotherhood” relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan – evident by the almost 3 million-strong Pakistani diaspora in the Kingdom.




Jawad Sohrab met with government ministers and top Saudi companies to highlight the need and advocate for more opportunities for Pakistani skilled and unskilled labor workforce in a broader range of sectors, including construction, hospitality, services, nursing and care. (Supplied)

“There are a lot of projects ongoing in Saudi Arabia and we want to enhance the number of Pakistani workers in these projects. Saudi Arabia is progressing at a very rapid pace, so we want to be part of that journey of Saudi Arabia for the next few years,” Sohrab said.

The demand spans various sectors, including healthcare, information technology, and construction.

Sohrab was keen to point out the demand in the Kingdom was ever-changing, and would require flexibility when it comes to workforce planning.

Saudi Arabia is progressing at a very rapid pace, so we want to be part of that journey of Saudi Arabia for the next few years.

Jawad Sohrab, Special assistant to Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development

“There’s a lot of requirements in the construction sector, so we are focusing primarily on the construction sector. As time progresses when these projects are complete in the next few years, then we would perhaps focus more on the service industry,” he said.

He added: “Once this entire development progress is complete in Saudi Arabia, you would then move on to the next phase, which would be healthcare … hospitality, the various other sectors that would come into place after the construction industry progresses.”




Jawad Sohrab met with government ministers and top Saudi companies to highlight the need and advocate for more opportunities for Pakistani skilled and unskilled labor workforce in a broader range of sectors, including construction, hospitality, services, nursing and care. (Supplied)

The adviser made the remarks during a visit to Saudi Arabia, which he said was focused on meeting members of the Kingdom’s private sector as well as with “government enterprises in relation to human resource.”

He said the focus is on the construction, IT, mining, and agriculture sectors, so that he can “assess the demand and the skill set required.”

FASTFACT

The significant number of Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia, representing 12 percent of expats, could increase thanks to these developments, which include the Red Sea Project, the development and extension of Makkah, and the $500 billion city of NEOM.

Sohrab added: “We would then go back, train [them] and hopefully be able to secure the supply for the demand driven human resource that Saudi Arabia requires.”

Additionally, on the sidelines of his visit to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan’s Overseas Employment Corporation has signed memorandums of understanding with various private companies in the Kingdom.




Jawad Sohrab met with government ministers and top Saudi companies to highlight the need and advocate for more opportunities for Pakistani skilled and unskilled labor workforce in a broader range of sectors, including construction, hospitality, services, nursing and care. (Supplied)

“Saudi Arabia requires human resource, and Pakistan has excessive human resource,” Sohrab underlined.

Adding that it is a “win-win situation for both the countries.” as the Kingdom would benefit in terms of all the labor it requires to build up all projects related to the Vision 2030 initiative to diversify the economy away from oil.

The adviser also said the significant number of Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia, representing 12 percent of expats, could increase thanks to these developments, which include the Red Sea Project, the development and extension of Makkah, and the $500 billion city of NEOM.




Umar Saif, Pakistan’s caretaker Information Technology Minister

According to the Pakistani Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sohrab met with government ministers and top Saudi companies to highlight the need and advocate for more opportunities for Pakistani skilled and unskilled labor workforce in a broader range of sectors, including construction, hospitality, services, nursing and care.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have deep cultural, defense and economic ties rooted in history and religion, with the Kingdom the largest contributor to remittance inflows into the South Asian country.

We’re looking at opportunities for our startups to come here and raise investments from Saudi investors. These startups have raised over $800 million in just the last two years and are now at a point where they’re about to take off.

Umar Saif, Pakistan’s caretaker Information Technology Minister

The visit aims to align the country’s workforce with Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation program under Vision 2030, a strategic development framework intended to cut the Kingdom’s reliance on oil, and foster a strong partnership for mutual benefit, according to the ministry.

In October, Pakistan’s caretaker Information Technology Minister Umar Saif announced that Saudi Arabia is set to create a dedicated desk to streamline the registration of Pakistani IT companies seeking to establish themselves in the Kingdom.

This development coincided with the signing of a memorandum of understanding in Riyadh between the two nations to bolster bilateral cooperation in information technology.

According to a statement by the Pakistan Embassy in Riyadh, the agreement focuses on accelerating digital transformation, fostering innovation and advancing digital infrastructure.

The MoU, signed by the Saudi Minister of Communication and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha, stated that both countries will encourage small and medium-sized enterprises and startup ecosystems.

They plan to collaborate on initiatives related to the transfer of businesses and the exchange of information on accelerators and incubators for emerging technology.

“We’re looking at opportunities for our startups to come here and raise investments from Saudi investors. These startups have raised over $800 million in just the last two years and are now at a point where they’re about to take off. I think each of these startups has the potential to become a billion-dollar company,” Saif told Arab News in October.

 

 

 

Related

Startup Wrap – UAE firms lead this week’s venture activity
Business & Economy
Startup Wrap – UAE firms lead this week’s venture activity
OPEC+ to hold next meeting virtually
Business & Economy
OPEC+ to hold next meeting virtually

Startup Wrap – UAE firms lead this week’s venture activity

Startup Wrap – UAE firms lead this week’s venture activity
Updated 18 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri
Follow

Startup Wrap – UAE firms lead this week’s venture activity

Startup Wrap – UAE firms lead this week’s venture activity
  • Wamda Capital takes part in a $4.7 million seed funding round for Turkiye-based health tech startup Salu
Updated 18 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: A flurry of investment deals flourished throughout the Middle East region, with UAE-based venture capitals landing a handful of transactions across multiple sectors.

In a significant move underscoring the growing interest in health technology, Dubai- headquartered Wamda Capital has participated in a $4.7 million seed funding round for the Turkey-based health tech startup Salus.  

This round marks a milestone for the firm, gathering notable investors in its mission to revolutionize corporate mental health services.

Operating in over 45 countries including Saudi Arabia, HotDesk will aim to support XSPACE’s debut in Riyadh via a technical integration partnership. (Supplied)

Northzone led the investment round, with contributions from 500 Emerging Europe, Pitchdrive, and Is Bank’s CVC arm, Collective Spark.  

The round also saw participation from a line-up of angel investors, including Fırat Ileri of Hummingbird Ventures, Adam Anders from Anterra Capital, and Inanc Balci of Crestone VC and Lazada.  

Additional investors include Egem Eraslan of Midas, Can Yucaoglu of MAP Investment, Kivanc Semen of Dataguard, and Mehmet Yilmaz and Joshua Cornelius of Freeletics and Zavvy.

Founded in 2022 by Alperen Adikti and Dincer Karaduman, Salus offers an array of services, including therapy and coaching sessions, along with self-care content, tailored to meet the needs of the corporate environment.

Alperen Adikti, Salus cofounder and CEO

“Closing one of the largest seed rounds ever raised by a Turkish startup just 16 months post-founding, amidst a challenging macroeconomic climate, is not just a milestone – it’s a testament to the urgent need and belief in Salus’ mission. We are excited and ready to propel forward with the support of our exceptional investors and partners,” Adikti said.

The newly acquired capital is earmarked for three areas of expansion. Salus plans to broaden its clinical network significantly, allowing for more extensive and varied mental health support.  

Closing one of the largest seed rounds ever raised by a Turkish startup is a testament to the urgent need and belief in Salus’ mission. We are excited and ready to propel forward with the support of our exceptional investors and partners.

Alperen Adikti, Salus cofounder and CEO

A focus will also be placed on enhancing the user experience, as well as scaling its business-to-business operations, aiming to establish itself as a leader in corporate mental health solutions.

UAE’s Your Compass joins investors in Fork N Knife’s $800k seed round

UAE-based investment firm Your Compass has joined a cohort of Middle Eastern and global investors in Turkey-headquartered cloud kitchen operator Fork N Knife’s recent seed funding round, which successfully raised $800,000.

Established in 2022 by Nasr Aldin and Mohamed Haroun, Fork N Knife specializes in assisting restaurants in enhancing their delivery services while minimizing investment costs.

Founded in 2022 by Yassir Nasr-Aldin, Fork N Knife promotes a cooking-as-a-service model, which enables restaurants and food enthusiasts to launch and expand their own businesses with zero initial capital.  

This model not only reduces entry barriers for aspiring food entrepreneurs but also paves the way for creative culinary concepts to flourish without the typical financial constraints of starting a food business.

“Throughout my eight-year journey in cloud kitchens, witnessing the evolving stages of the industry, it became evident that the cloud kitchen business domain needed a unique model to solve the real challenges faced by restaurant owners. Instead of reducing fixed costs, as is common in cloud kitchens, we completely eliminated them,” Nasr-Aldin said.

The growth of the startups in our VBs is a testament to the collaborative efforts between our founders and venture building experts, says Awad Makkawi, Director of Venture Building at Modus

With the fresh infusion of capital, Fork N Knife has ambitious plans to broaden its geographical footprint. The startup is eyeing strategic entry into the African and European markets, aiming to capitalize on the opportunities in these regions for cloud kitchen services.  

This expansion is expected to significantly amplify Fork N Knife’s impact on the global food service landscape.

Modus Capital launches 8 startups with $2.8m investment

In a significant boost to the startup ecosystem, UAE-based Modus Capital has unveiled the launch of eight new startups, marking a substantial $2.8 million investment across these ventures.  

This initiative is part of Modus Capital’s ambitious venture builder program, which is set to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.

The startups making their debut under this program include JamaliBox, MDBX, and Monet, as well as Oscar, Seva, Sindbad.

Stornest and Your Social Smile are the other two companies involved.

Each venture, with its unique business model and market approach, is poised to make a significant impact in their respective industries.

Modus Capital operates a comprehensive network of venture builders, underpinned by a $50 million Venture Builder Fund.  

“The growth of the startups in our VBs is a testament to the collaborative efforts between our founders and venture building experts. With the foundation set, I’m confident that their missions and products will resonate with customers and potential investors, paving the way for further success and funding,” Awad Makkawi, director of Venture Building at Modus, said.

This network spans across key regional hubs including Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, and Cairo, reflecting Modus Capital’s commitment to nurturing startups in diverse markets.

The venture-building approach of Modus Capital involves an intensive nine-month program designed to empower both established and emerging founders.  

This program goes beyond financial support, encompassing a spectrum of non-financial offerings such as mentorship, access to critical networking opportunities, and other valuable resources.

UAE’s proptech HotDesk partners with XSPACE

UAE’s flexible workspace solution HotDesk announced a partnership with Saudi Arabia’s XSPACE in an effort to boost the Kingdom’s market.

Operating in over 45 countries including Saudi Arabia, HotDesk will aim to support XSPACE’s debut in Riyadh via a technical integration partnership.  

The strategic cooperation will see XSPACE’s locations being built on top of HotDesk’s tech stack, including HotDeskOS for efficient coworking management, HotDesk marketplace for client reach, and integrations with its corporate offerings.

Founded in 2020 by Mohamed Khaled, Hotdesk creates an opportunity for businesses with underutilized workspaces to generate additional revenue by subletting their vacant office space as on-demand workspaces.

MENA fintech sector shows resilience amid a venture slowdown

In the face of a general venture capital slowdown in 2023, the Middle East and North Africa’s fintech sector has demonstrated remarkable resilience, according to MAGNiTT’s latest report.

The analysis shows the sector raised $484 million across 66 deals within the first nine months of the year.

Maintaining its position as a dominant force in the MENA region, fintech captured a significant 36 percent of all funding and accounted for 23 percent of the total deal count in the first three quarters of 2023.  

Despite prevailing economic headwinds, series A valuations in the sector have remained somewhat sustainable, witnessing a slight 2 percent decrease from the highs of 2022.  

However, seed-stage valuations have experienced a more pronounced year-on-year decline of 20 percent.

Additionally, the fintech sector in the MENA region saw a notable increase in merger and acquisition activities, with a 29 percent year-on-year rise in exits recorded by September 2023. The UAE has emerged as a key player, leading the region in these activities.

Egypt’s sports marketplace WayUp Sports raises seed round

Egypt-based sports marketplace WayUp Sports raised a seed funding round for an undisclosed amount led by Beltone Venture Capital and Index Sports Fund.

Launched in 2021, WayUp has over 70 local and international brands on its platform.  

The company aims to utilize the capital to expedite the launch of its private brand, fuel regional expansion, and enhance user experience.

 

Topics: UAE startups

Related

Saudi Arabia’s trade surplus rises over 27% to $11.66bn in September: GASTAT graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s trade surplus rises over 27% to $11.66bn in September: GASTAT
GCC economy set to grow 3.7% in 2025: World Bank
Business & Economy
GCC economy set to grow 3.7% in 2025: World Bank

OPEC+ to hold next meeting virtually

OPEC+ to hold next meeting virtually
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

OPEC+ to hold next meeting virtually

OPEC+ to hold next meeting virtually
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News

The next meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, will be held virtually, it has been announced.

The group was due to meet on Nov. 26, but this has been delayed until Nov. 30 – the same day the UN climate change conference, known as COP28, begins in Dubai.

The alliance is mulling over further production cuts, having agreed in June to limit supply into 2024.

Saudi Arabia made an additional pledge to reduce oil production by 1 million barrels per day – a move that will now continue until the end of the year.

On Nov. 24, a Kremlin spokesman said all necessary decisions by OPEC+ on further cuts would be taken "as soon as they are ready,” in light of reports over a debate on reduction in production from African members of the alliance.

Topics: OPEC+ OPEC

Related

Update Oil Updates – prices steady ahead of OPEC+ oil production decision
Business & Economy
Oil Updates – prices steady ahead of OPEC+ oil production decision

Algeria and Saudi Arabia prepare for trade boost after 8 deals signed at business forum

Algeria and Saudi Arabia prepare for trade boost after 8 deals signed at business forum
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Algeria and Saudi Arabia prepare for trade boost after 8 deals signed at business forum

Algeria and Saudi Arabia prepare for trade boost after 8 deals signed at business forum
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Trade, investment and tourism ties between Algeria and Saudi Arabia are set to deepen after eight agreements were signed by the two nations at a business forum.

The event, organized by the Union of Saudi Chambers and held in Riyadh, saw companies from the Kingdom and the African country ink deals across a range of sectors, including business accelerators, elevators and spare parts.

Algeria’s Minister of Trade and Export Promotion Tayeb Zitouni told the forum changes to his country’s investment law are set to drive up the value of commerce between the two countries from an estimated $837 million, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Badr bin Sulaiman Al-Raziza, vice president of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, used his address to the event to say the establishment of the Saudi-Algerian Supreme Coordination Council and the formation of the Saudi-Algerian Committee and the Joint Business Council represents a “qualitative leap” in economic relations between the countries, SPA reported.

He added that the number of Algerian investment licenses issued by the Kingdom is now 18, with the first awarded in 2010.

The head of the Algerian Economic Renewal Council, Kamal Mawla, said that the incentives for investment in Algeria are the workforce, the low cost of energy, advanced infrastructure, and tax facilities.

In turn, the head of the Saudi-Algerian Business Council, Raed Al-Mazrou, stated that business owners in the Kingdom have industrial, tourism, agricultural and service projects that suit Algeria, and that the entry of Saudi investors into the Algerian market will provide new and great experiences and expertise.

Ezzedine Adoul, head of the Algerian-Saudi Business Council, pointed out that the enormous economic potential and opportunities available to the Kingdom and Algeria are a supportive factor for partnership and bilateral trade.

He flagged up his country’s reforms to establish a diversified economic model fortified by a legislative and legal framework that stimulates investment.

Topics: Algeria Union of Saudi Chambers Federation of Saudi Chambers Algerian-Saudi Business Council Saudi-Algerian Business Council

Related

Saudi, Algerian justice ministers meet in Algiers, sign executive program
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Algerian justice ministers meet in Algiers, sign executive program

New Riyadh office for Italian government-backed insurance firm SACE

New Riyadh office for Italian government-backed insurance firm SACE
Updated 24 November 2023
Francesco Bongarrà
Follow

New Riyadh office for Italian government-backed insurance firm SACE

New Riyadh office for Italian government-backed insurance firm SACE
Updated 24 November 2023
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italian insurance firm SACE plans to open an office in Riyadh to offer assistance and support to companies promoting the “Made in Italy” brand in Saudi Arabia, it has been announced.

The company is funded by the Italian government and specializes in supporting national businesses around the world.

The announcement came as SACE CEO Alessandra Ricci held a full day of meetings with Saudi officials and entrepreneurs in Riyadh on Nov. 23 to strengthen relationships and facilitate ongoing and prospective operations involving Italian companies within the Kingdom.

Over €8 billion ($8.73 billion) of high potential projects are currently under consideration by the company in Saudi Arabia across sectors such as infrastructure, urban planning, healthcare, and energy transition, Ricci explained at the “SACE's Saudi Day” event.

“Italian companies have a great potential for business development in Saudi Arabia, a country which has embraced significant growth and energy transition objectives,” she said.

“Our new office in Riyad will aim to support Italian entrepreneurs who intend to offer their products and services in this country. We will work on their side, we will offer them our expertise and support. The office will definitely be a key asset to help our companies to find new business in such an interesting country as Saudi Arabia,” Ricci added.

The CEO believes that the driver of the business opportunities in Saudi Arabia lies in the Vision 2030 program, which aims to diversify the national economy and boost the Kingdom's competitiveness through extensive investments in giga-projects across sectors such as renewable energy, logistics, and infrastructure.

“Italian exports in KSA surpassed €4 billion in 2022. Due to opportunities linked to the Vision 2030 program, they could reach a 15 percent increase this year as well as an approximate 5 percent rise in 2024,” Ricci said.

SACE is controlled directly by the Italian Ministry of the Economy and Finance, and has a portfolio of insured operations and guaranteed investments worth €164 billion. 

It also works with the banking sector, providing financial guarantees to ensure companies have access to credit.

Topics: SACE Made in Italy Riyadh Insurance

Related

PIF partners with Italy’s Pirelli to set up $500m tire manufacturing plant 
Business & Economy
PIF partners with Italy’s Pirelli to set up $500m tire manufacturing plant 

Oil Updates – prices steady ahead of OPEC+ oil production decision

Oil Updates – prices steady ahead of OPEC+ oil production decision
Updated 24 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Oil Updates – prices steady ahead of OPEC+ oil production decision

Oil Updates – prices steady ahead of OPEC+ oil production decision
Updated 24 November 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Brent crude futures hovered above $81 a barrel on Friday as traders kept their powder dry ahead of next week’s meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, which could bring some kind of agreement on output cuts in 2024.

Brent crude futures were up 22 cents at $81.64 a barrel by 3:27 p.m. Saudi time, having settled 0.7 percent down in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate crude were down 45 cents from Wednesday’s close, dropping to $76.40. There was no settlement for WTI on Thursday owing to a US public holiday.

Both contracts were on track for their first weekly gain in five weeks as OPEC+ prepares for a meeting that will have output cuts high on the agenda after recent oil price declines on demand concerns and burgeoning supply, particularly from non-OPEC producers.

The OPEC+ group, which includes Russia, announced on Wednesday that its Nov. 26 meeting would be postponed to Nov. 30 after producers struggled to reach a consensus on production levels.

“The most likely outcome now appears to be an extension of existing cuts,” said IG analyst Tony Sycamore.

The delay had initially brought Brent futures down as much as 4 percent and WTI by as much as 5 percent in intraday trading on Wednesday. Trading remained subdued during Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday in the US.

A bright spot came in the form of the near-term economic outlook in China. Recent Chinese data and fresh aid to the indebted property sector can be “positive for the oil market’s near-term trend,” said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.

Yet those gains could be capped by higher US crude stockpiles and poor refining margins, leading to weaker demand from US refineries, analysts said.

“Fundamentals developments have been bearish with rising US oil inventories,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

Still, China’s longer-term outlook remains lukewarm. Analysts say oil demand growth could weaken to about 4 percent in the first half of 2024 as the property sector crunch weighs on diesel use.

Non-OPEC production growth is set to remain strong, with Brazilian state energy company Petrobras planning to invest $102 billion over the next five years to boost output to 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2028, up from 2.8 million boepd in 2024.

Topics: oil updates OPEC+ Brent

Related

Oil Updates – crude down more than 1 percent as uncertainty swirls over delayed OPEC+ meeting
Business & Economy
Oil Updates – crude down more than 1 percent as uncertainty swirls over delayed OPEC+ meeting

Latest updates

Pakistan training its workers to be part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 journey
Pakistan training its workers to be part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 journey
Startup Wrap – UAE firms lead this week’s venture activity
Startup Wrap – UAE firms lead this week’s venture activity
What We Are Reading Today: The Gilded Cage
Photo/Supplied
Drilling resumes to rescue 41 Indians stuck in tunnel
Mountainous terrain has proved a challenge for the drilling machine, which broke down last weekend. (Reuters)
Blow for Dutch firebrand Wilders as ruling party snubs Cabinet role
Blow for Dutch firebrand Wilders as ruling party snubs Cabinet role

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.