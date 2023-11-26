You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi tourism investment firm ASFAR looking to shape Kingdom’s sustainable future

Saudi tourism investment firm ASFAR looking to shape Kingdom’s sustainable future

ASFAR was set up to support Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy, which aims to attract 100 million domestic and international visitors annually by 2030. (Shutterstock)
ASFAR was set up to support Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy, which aims to attract 100 million domestic and international visitors annually by 2030. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9cpuc

Updated 26 November 2023
Follow

Saudi tourism investment firm ASFAR looking to shape Kingdom’s sustainable future

Saudi tourism investment firm ASFAR looking to shape Kingdom’s sustainable future
  • ASFAR, which was established in July, recently concluded its first participation at the World Travel Market in London
Updated 26 November 2023
SARAH GLUBB
Follow

LONDON: The head of Saudi Arabia’s new tourism investment company, ASFAR, said the firm’s long-term goal was to contribute to positioning the Kingdom as a leader in sustainable and innovative tourism.

CEO Dr. Fahad bin Mushayt, told Arab News: “ASFAR was recently launched by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of tourism in the country.

“Our prospects for the current year were centered around introducing ASFAR to the global tourism arena, connecting with the right investors and business partners, and initiating new projects within Saudi cities to enrich the tourism landscape further,” he added.

ASFAR, which was established in July, recently concluded its first participation at the World Travel Market in London as part of the Saudi Tourism Authority, where its presence represented a strategic move in line with the Kingdom’s commitment to transforming its tourism landscape, Bin Mushayt noted.

He said: “This marked ASFAR’s first participation on a global scale, where we showcased our dedication to shaping the future of Saudi tourism.

“We brought to the forefront the immense potential held within Saudi Arabia’s promising cities and how these cities are poised to become alluring destinations for global travelers.

“(The event) provided an invaluable platform to not only highlight the richness of Saudi culture and heritage but also to present the investment opportunities available in the Kingdom’s burgeoning tourism sector. The response from visitors was incredibly positive and enthusiastic,” he added.

Bin Mushayt said company representatives had witnessed a “genuine curiosity and eagerness to explore the uncharted beauty and cultural diversity that Saudi Arabia offers,” and “many have expressed a keen interest in being part of the transformative journey unfolding in Saudi Arabia’s tourism landscape.”

Visitors were also introduced to the innovative projects and diverse investment opportunities that ASFAR was fostering with local and global investors.

Following the “significant event,” Bin Mushayt pointed out that the company’s focus would be on “nurturing and strengthening key relationships established” in London, and it was “particularly interested in further collaborations with emerging markets across Europe and Asia, for example, to co-invest in promising cities across Saudi Arabia.”

He said its primary goal would be to showcase tangible progress, highlight completed projects, and outline its ambitious roadmap for future endeavors, as it looked to take part in more travel and tourism exhibitions.

“ASFAR envisions Saudi Arabia as a globally recognized tourism hub, a destination that seamlessly blends tradition with modernity,” Bin Mushayt added. He noted that the Kingdom aimed to attract 100 million visitors by 2030 and had recently raised the target to 150 million.

“This merely comes as a reflection to our aspiration and confidence that Saudi cities will stand as iconic global tourist destinations, offering a diverse and authentic tapestry of experiences that showcase the rich heritage, natural wonders, and modern infrastructure of the Kingdom,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia saudi tourism Asfar

Related

Asfar, Ebda launch mountain tourism project in Al-Baha
Corporate News
Asfar, Ebda launch mountain tourism project in Al-Baha
ASFAR announces 3-season sponsorship deal with Al-Hilal Saudi Club
Sport
ASFAR announces 3-season sponsorship deal with Al-Hilal Saudi Club

SEVEN to build $347.8m entertainment destination in Asir

SEVEN to build $347.8m entertainment destination in Asir
Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

SEVEN to build $347.8m entertainment destination in Asir

SEVEN to build $347.8m entertainment destination in Asir
Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Entertainment Ventures, also referred to as SEVEN, is set to construct a new destination in Asir with an investment of SR1.3 billion ($347.8 million).

SEVEN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, stated that the project is strategically positioned between Abha and Khamis Mushait, near Abha International Airport, and covers an area of 64,000 sq. meters.

The building spans 79,000 sq. meters, making it a one-of-a-kind entertainment destination.

“The Asir region is witnessing an unprecedented renaissance in all fields and sectors amid the support and great interest of our successful leadership - may God protect them - and the SEVEN project is considered one of the basic projects in the region, a step toward making Asir a global destination throughout the year,” Prince Turki bin Talal Al-Saud, chairman of the board of directors of the Asir Development Authority, said.

The project’s design carries the signature of the international architecture, design, and planning firm Gensler and is inspired by the Asir region’s urban identity, which is defined by its unique nature, the authenticity of its people, and the distinctive beauty embodied in its forts and castles.

“SEVEN’s entertainment destination in Abha is an ambitious project that reflects our efforts to enhance the entertainment sector throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and work in line with the goals of Vision 2030,” Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Dawood, chairman of the board of directors, said.

He added: “The entertainment destination in Abha will contribute to the GDP by more than SR4 billion, welcoming over 5 million visitors by 2030. Additionally, it will create hundreds of direct and indirect job opportunities for the residents of the Asir region.”

Furthermore, Modern Building Leaders Co. and SEVEN have agreed on the destination’s construction.

Olivier Crasson, CEO of Modern Building Leaders, stated: “MBL is honored to be among the leading companies working on Vision 2030 projects and is proud to be a national company in strategic partnership with SEVEN to execute this distinctive project, which is an icon of entertainment projects in the region.”

SEVEN's Abha destination is set to feature eight distinct entertainment zones. These include a family recreation center offering a range of activities, from train rides to an arcade and the Discovery Adventures area, which was developed in collaboration with Warner Bros. and drew inspiration from jungles to provide an immersive experience.

Moreover, the destination contains a multi-use hall for holding entertainment events and live shows, an indoor track for electric go-karts equipped with multi-level tracks, and a distinctive bowling alley that includes ten lanes featuring unique futuristic designs.

The destination also provides a variety of entertainment activities and venues, including a Play-Doh area, a cinema hall from AMC equipped with ten screens and integrated areas with an assortment of restaurants, cafes and retail stores.

In addition to forming international alliances in the entertainment industry, SEVEN is investing over SR50 billion to construct 21 locations that offer distinctive and cutting-edge experiences of the highest levels.

It is noteworthy that SEVEN aims to effectively contribute to developing the entertainment sector, building and operating destinations, and creating an environment that meets the needs of all segments of Saudi society in accordance with the highest international standards. 

Topics: PIF SEVEN

SDAIA, NTP to launch Saudi Arabia’s first open data programs 

SDAIA, NTP to launch Saudi Arabia’s first open data programs 
Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

SDAIA, NTP to launch Saudi Arabia’s first open data programs 

SDAIA, NTP to launch Saudi Arabia’s first open data programs 
Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Local and global experts will convene in Riyadh for a forum exploring open data in Saudi Arabia. 

The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority and the National Transformation Program are jointly launching the country’s first National Data Index, along with a developed version of the Open Data Platform and the Data Governance Platform. 

Scheduled for Monday, the forum aims to support the Kingdom’s efforts in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030. The event will be attended by ministers, senior officials, and representatives from local and international companies.  

These three programs, the first of their kind in the country, align with the objectives of the NTP, a key element of Vision 2030. They aim to enhance integrity and create a data-driven national economy.   

The forum, aligned with Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation journey, will feature panel discussions with 13 local and international data specialists. They will highlight the importance of open data and discuss the latest trends and approaches in dealing with it.  

Saudi Arabia’s “Open Data Strategy” aims to provide high-value and reusable open data to increase transparency and foster innovation through collaboration, enabling a data-driven economy.  

This will be achieved through implementing 26 initiatives, including awareness and capability building, local and international partnerships, and technology and infrastructure uplift.  

Open data has been fundamental in the rise of companies and products across public and private sectors.  

According to the World Bank, a study by the McKinsey Global Institute estimated that open data used in seven sectors of the economy could create $3 trillion to $5 trillion annually in economic value worldwide.  

It stated: “The direct, annual economic value of open government data has been estimated in two different studies as up to 40 billion euros throughout the European Union and close to 2 billion pounds in the UK.” 

Topics: SDAIA

Related

SDAIA to continue developing human capital during 2023
Business & Economy
SDAIA to continue developing human capital during 2023

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,090

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,090
Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,090

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,090
Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Sunday, gaining 12.34 points, or 0.11 percent, to close at 11,090.42.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3.73 billion ($997 million) as 122 of the listed stocks advanced, while 92 retreated.  

Similarly, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also rose 218.62 points, or 0.91 percent, to close at 24,358.10. This comes as 25 of the listed stocks advanced while 26 retreated.

On the other hand, the MSCI Tadawul Index slipped 3.02 points, or 0.21 percent, to close at 1,427.82.

The best-performing stock of the day was Arab Sea Information Systems Co. The company’s share price surged 8.93 percent to SR6.95.

Other top performers included Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. as well as Naseej International Trading Co., whose share prices soared by 4.85 percent and 4.36 percent to stand at SR35.70 and SR55.00, respectively.

Other top performers included Saudi Industrial Export Co. and Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co.

The worst performer was Al-Omran Industrial Trading Co., whose share price dropped by 8.37 percent to SR38.80.

Other poor performers were Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. as well as Development Works Food Co., whose share prices dropped by 6.67 percent and 3.20 percent to stand at SR0.14 and SR145.20, respectively.

Moreover, other bad performers included the National Agricultural Development Co. and Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co.

On the announcements front, National Medical Care Co. has unveiled the completion of procedures to acquire the entire share capital of Chronic Care Specialized Medical Hospital Co. Single Shareholder Co.

According to a Tadawul statement, this move comes after the fulfillment of the specified conditions outlined in the agreement, which encompassed securing approvals from the pertinent authorities.

The purchase price will be settled in accordance with the completion accounts mechanisms under the agreement and through Care’s internal sources and bank loan.

On another note, Jabal Omar Development Co. has announced the full and final redemption of its sukuk of the aggregate face amount of $135 million. 

A bourse filing revealed that 337.5 sukuk were redeemed worth an accumulated $67.5 million, with the percentage of redeemed sukuk out of the total issued standing at 50 percent. 

Meanwhile, Albilad Capital and Riyad Capital have joined the Saudi Exchange as derivatives exchange members. 

According to Tadawul statements, both firms have completed all regulatory and technical requirements to become derivatives exchange members, with the right to conduct brokerage services and deal as principals and agents in the Saudi Exchange.

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index MSCI Tadawul Index NOMU

Related

Closing Bell: Tadawul slips slightly to close at 11,078
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Tadawul slips slightly to close at 11,078

Saudi Arabia becomes member of ISO administrative committee

Saudi Arabia becomes member of ISO administrative committee
Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia becomes member of ISO administrative committee

Saudi Arabia becomes member of ISO administrative committee
Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been elected a member of the International Sugar Organization’s administrative committee during the 63rd session of the ISO conference.

The Kingdom, represented by the General Food Security Authority, attended the forum held at the organization’s headquarters in London, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The conference covered topics ranging from developments in the global sugar market to the status and expectations of international supply and demand prices, in addition to the latest developments regarding ethanol production from crops that produce raw sugar.

In highlighting the Kingdom’s commitment to market stability, Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Faris, the governor of the General Authority for Food Security, outlined the significance of sugar as a fundamental food item crucial to many individuals’ well-being. He noted that sugar is among the commodities the Kingdom imports from abroad.

He further underscored that the body’s participation in the organization’s meetings and events is due to the importance of the association and its central role in the global sugar trade, according to SPA. 

The ISO is an intergovernmental organization established under the International Sugar Convention of 1968 to be the body responsible for managing the agreement. 

The association aims to catalyze sugar trade by collecting and disseminating information about the commodity market and researching its new uses and related products.

Topics: ISO International Sugar Organization Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Faris sugar import

Related

Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Faris. (Twitter @_AhmadAlfares)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia takes part in International Sugar Organization in Fiji

Saudi banks Q3 net income grew 3.7% to reach $4.8bn 

Saudi banks Q3 net income grew 3.7% to reach $4.8bn 
Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi banks Q3 net income grew 3.7% to reach $4.8bn 

Saudi banks Q3 net income grew 3.7% to reach $4.8bn 
Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s banking sector saw a 3.74 percent quarterly increase in aggregate net income in the third quarter of 2023 to reach SR18.03 billion ($4.8 billion) from SR17.38 in the previous quarter, according to a recent report. 

In its latest report, global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal highlighted that the operating income of Saudi banks increased by 2.9 percent quarter-on-quarter, primarily fueled by a 3.8 percent growth in net interest income. 

However, a slight decline in non-core income, 0.5 percent, partially offset these gains. Reducing impairment charges by 17.9 percent quarter-on-quarter also played a key role in bolstering net profit growth. 

A notable improvement was observed in the loan-to-deposit ratio, which climbed by 2.3 percent quarter-on-quarter, reaching 98.4 percent — the highest in four years. 

This surge was underpinned by a robust growth in loans and advances, outpacing the rise in deposits. 

Return on equity for Saudi banks also improved by 70 basis points quarter-on-quarter, reaching 16.4 percent, while return on assets remained steady at 2 percent. 

A moderate growth trajectory was seen in both lending and deposit mobilization, with loans and advances expanding by 2.9 percent quarter-on-quarter, surpassing deposit growth, which stood at 0.5 percent. 

Key trends for the third quarter of 2023 showed corporate and wholesale lending as the primary driver of a 2.9 percent quarter-on-quarter increase in loans and advances.  

The total operating income also saw a marginal decline of 2.9 percent quarter-on-quarter, with a notable increase in aggregate net interest income to SR26.3 billion.  

The cost-to-income ratio experienced a slight deterioration due to increased operating expenses, and the cost of risk showed improvement, reflecting enhanced asset quality across the sector. 

The report, using data from 16 different metrics, evaluates key performance areas of banks, including size, liquidity, income, efficiency, risk, profitability, and capital. 

The report’s analysis included the top 10 listed banks in Saudi Arabia, including Saudi National Bank, Al Rajhi Bank, Riyad Bank, Saudi British Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Arab National Bank, Alinma Bank, Bank Albilad, Saudi Investment Bank, and Bank AlJazira. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia banking

Related

Saudi banks witness unprecedented savings growth, lending expansion
Business & Economy
Saudi banks witness unprecedented savings growth, lending expansion

Latest updates

Spain’s PM stands by Gaza comments that angered Israel
Spain’s PM stands by Gaza comments that angered Israel
Truce brings respite but not normality for Gazans
Truce brings respite but not normality for Gazans
What We Are Reading Today: Sierra Leone; A Political History
What We Are Reading Today: Sierra Leone; A Political History
Russia downs dozens of drones headed for Moscow
Russia downs dozens of drones headed for Moscow
Five off-track takeaways from 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend
Five off-track takeaways from 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.