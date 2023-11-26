MWL chief receives Sheikh Ahmed Bukhari in Makkah

MAKKAH: Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday met with Sheikh Ahmed Bukhari, the grand imam of Jama Masjid in New Delhi, at the league’s headquarters in Makkah.
During the meeting, they discussed several topics of Islamic affairs. Bukhari praised Al-Issa’s visit to India for its significant impact on Muslims within Indian society, particularly noting his lectures and meetings with politicians, religious leaders, and parliamentarians.
Al-Issa is the first Islamic figure from outside India to deliver a sermon and lead prayer at Jama Masjid in 400 years, highlighting his significant Islamic and international presence and the league’s global message.
Young Saudi Artists exhibition returns to spotlight local talent
Updated 9 sec ago
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
RIYADH: Athr Foundation has opened the largest Young Saudi Artist exhibition to date, featuring 25 emerging artists at Ethr Residency, Diriyah.
Launched recently, the eighth YSA exhibition, which will run till March 18, 2024, explores the theme “on purpose,” and features a diverse range of artworks highlighting the Kingdom’s young artistic talents.
Artist Zahiyah Alraddadi presents a moving work titled “Numb,” a painting that shows an individual sitting in darkness, reflecting her battle with depression.
Alraddadi has been working on her oil painting for three years to capture her emotional fragility as authentically as possible.
• The eighth Young Saudi Artists exhibition will run till March 18, 2024.
• The exhibition is curated by renowned artist Rami Farook.
She said: “I have quit art multiple times. I had to change my approach and make art without overthinking. When a self-sabotaging thought tries to drag me down, I allow the feelings to come, but I don’t let myself stop.”
Eventually, Alraddadi stopped erasing her paintings and began painting over them, symbolizing her acceptance.
She said: “From there I tried to build up on each layer, until maybe at some point I can like what I make.”
Artist Yusef Fageeh presents three artworks titled “Electric Series, Triptych,” a collection of hyper-realistic paintings of electric boxes, taking inspiration from power outages in Florida’s recent hurricane.
In a world dependent on electricity, Fageeh’s artwork spotlights the overlooked importance of the power source and how disruptive outages can be.
Speaking about the thought process behind the paintings, he said: “The electricity went out as I was painting these electrical boxes. That was sort of a switch for me of thinking this needs to go further. I started trying to find the images that I thought were the most fitting for this project. The work is about community and things in our community that unite us unknowingly.”
Yusef Fageeh, Saudi artist
Using photographic references and with a meticulous eye for detail, Fageeh produces work that looks almost picture perfect.
His artistic technique relies on the use of adventurous color combinations to manipulate the situation of the painting.
“Something interesting about the painting process itself for me is painting the bricks, because I paint them one by one, and each time I paint a new brick, I basically mix a new color on my palette from scratch. You get into a weird hypnotic state at that point, just painting brick after brick after brick. Sometimes it’s frustrating, sometimes it’s meditative.”
Saudi artist Latifa Al-Bokhari’s work titled “To Care and Be Cared For,” shows a linen couch with two body outlines.
“I created my art piece by going to design the sofa, then applying the cyanotype, which is a sun UV-sensitive material. Then the next step to have my best friend and I sit on the sofa and print it together,” she said.
Al-Bokhari said that she wanted to create something reflective of special moments spent in safe spaces.
“What inspired it is the experiences I have and feel around my community, my friends, and feeling loved in the safe spaces I’ve encountered in my life. I wanted to reflect that into an art piece.”
The exhibition is curated by renowned artist Rami Farook and a selection committee composed of Ayman Yossri Daydban, Dur Kattan, Wejdan Reda, Hamza Serafi, and Solafa Rawas.
Farook said that he draws inspiration from reading and trying to find his purpose.
“A lot of people are going through the same thing, especially artists, so I thought it would an opportunity for them to explore the subject for themselves and for us to engage with the community about it. Just seeing the term ‘purpose’ will activate it and let some people think about it,” he said.
The foundation’s exhibition aims to empower up-and-coming Saudi artists by collaborating with curators and exhibition specialists to support their creative potential in order to enhance the Kingdom’s creative market.
MDLBeast transforms Jeddah landmark into music venue
Every Friday evening until Dec. 29, the desalination plant will harness groovy beats for locals
Updated 26 November 2023
Afshan Aziz
JEDDAH: MDLBeast’s Tahlia event took Jeddah’s renowned water desalination plant and turned it into a vibrant music destination. The unusual experience has redefined music venues in the Kingdom and highlighted a new extraordinary setting for performances.
Held on Friday evenings from Nov. 24 until Dec. 29, Tahlia by MDLBeast is a biweekly musical extravaganza that promises to enthrall audiences. The excitement kicked off with Pink Bunny igniting the crowd and setting an energetic tone for the evening. The Engineers, 39 Kingdom and Claptone followed suit, delivering unforgettable sets that had the audience begging for more.
However, it was the performances of Sebastian Ingrosso and Tiesto that truly stole the show. Ingrosso surprised the crowd with his latest song at the end of his performance, sending them into a fever of excitement. Tiesto’s stage was a spectacle of laser displays, breathtaking lighting, fireworks and ribbon blasts, creating an immersive experience that kept the audience dancing.
One attendee, Haneen, said: “I’ve never experienced anything like Tahlia before. The venue was stunning, and the performances were mind-blowing. It’s amazing to see Jeddah embracing such innovative and unique music events.”
• Tahlia by MDLBeast is a biweekly musical event held on Friday evenings until Dec. 29.
• The first event featured Pink Bunny, Sebastian Ingrosso, Tiesto, The Engineers, 39 Kingdom and Claptone.
• Tahlia general admission is for SR249 ($67) and VIP for SR899.
• For booking tickets and more information, visit mdlbeast.com.
With more than 2000 enthusiastic visitors, MDLBeast’s Tahlia witnessed a diverse gathering of music lovers who came together to experience the magic of the internationally renowned DJs. The atmosphere was electric, and the crowd’s energy was palpable throughout the event.
The launch of Tahlia follows the resounding success achieved by MDLBeast through its recent events in Riyadh, Jeddah and AlUla. These endeavors exemplify the organization’s pioneering efforts in creating innovative music spaces in the Kingdom. By introducing new concepts for small-scale concerts and international musical events, MDLBeast aims to enrich the creative economy of the music entertainment industry in Saudi Arabia.
Sharon James, who visited Jeddah for work, said: “I had the opportunity to attend the festival. I was truly taken aback by the electrifying performances … the VIB area was a fantastic addition, with a wide range of delicious food and refreshing beverages. It added an extra level of excitement and made the festival even more happening.”
Khalid Saleh, another visitor, said: “The energy at Tahlia was contagious. The combination of the unique venue, transformed from a desalination plant into a music spot, and the incredible DJs, created an unforgettable experience. MDLBeast has truly raised the bar for music events in Saudi Arabia.”
According to MDLBeast, the Tahlia venue is not a typical music spot but the touch of uniqueness makes it even more special for music lovers to revel in the best rhythms and musical performances by international, regional and local DJs.
Fans can purchase tickets for Tahlia through the MDLBeast website, with two tiers available: General admission for SR249 ($67) and VIP for SR899. Additionally, the website offers packages for attending Tahlia along with the Moja music event at Jeddah Waves.
'Little Explorers' help youngsters learn Saudi history through fun
The event, which runs until Nov. 27, is for children aged between 6-12 years old and is free of charge
After registration, children are split into small groups and given a little notebook that serves as an exploration passport
Updated 26 November 2023
Jasmine Bager
DAMMAM: “Little Explorers,” an initiative by the Heritage Commission, has organzied an expedition of exploration and wonder at Nakheel Mall in Dammam for children.
The event, which runs until Nov. 27, is for children aged between 6-12 years old and is free of charge.
After registration, children are split into small groups and given a little notebook that serves as an exploration passport.
The adventure starts within a sand-tinted structure in the mall, and children are given 3D glasses. An expert instructs them to look at a map of Saudi Arabia on the wall, and the glasses help them visualize various spots within the Kingdom.
A few replicas of excavated artifacts found across the land are on display along the path, and children are encouraged to ask questions or simply soak in the knowledge conveyed.
Then, the children are instructed to sit on benches and watch an interactive live play that depicts a father and his daughter relaxing in the desert.
They find an object in the sand and wonder what to do with it — is it a historical artifact? Is it hidden treasure?
The children are encouraged to raise their hands and respond, and are told if they are in the desert and find an object that seems valuable, they can log into the Heritage Commission website and report it so an expert can evaluate it, preserve it and study it if it turns out to be of significance.
For young children, a play dough station is available and for the older kids, a sand activity helps them place the seven different layers of the Earth’s surface into a clear plastic rectangular vessel they have on hand.
Then they put on vests, a hairnet and a hat — exactly what archeologists wear on an evacuation mission — and are given shovels and a bucket.
They have to find the hidden object buried in the designated block of sand. Then, they have to sit at the tables and clean the object with a brush.
A giant vase is placed in the middle of the space in which broken pieces are laid on the ground and the children are instructed to place them back in, like a puzzle.
Lastly, the children are instructed to write their names in Arabic first then in Al-Musnad. A stencil with the corresponding letter is available so the children can trace it.
Upon their exit, each one is also given a tote bag full of goodies — fun stickers, a mini puzzle as well a thank you certificate and an exploration notebook.
The children also get to keep the sand creation, the little exploration passport and their names written on a framed paper in Al-Musnad.
There are experts available who specialize in special education to support those with disabilities. The space is wheelchair accessible and all of the activities can be adjusted for those with special needs.
For non-Arabic speaking youngsters, there are English-speaking experts on hand to help translate and to help each child write their names in Arabic, then in Al-Musnad.
Amatur Rahman Jumana was on a roadtrip from her family’s home in Jubail. She had taken them to Al-Ahsa to explore the caves and serendipitously came across the sign for the event at the mall on the ride back home.
She stopped in and signed up her two eldest little explorers — Shafiuddin, 9, and Safiyya, 7 — for the activities.
“These places are very important for kids. My kids very much love these types of activities; we usually go to these types of activities in the UK — my kids are British — so they love to play with the sand and coloring, painting in the mud. In the first area, they asked about the places of Saudi Arabia and my son, who is learning Arabic, answered it and I was very amazed and happy,” she told Arab News.
“We dug some fossils and then we wrote our names — I will hang this up in my house,” Shafiuddin told Arab News as he proudly held up his name written by his own hand in Al-Musnad.
“It was fun to make the box with the play dough (demonstrating the seven layers in the earth) — that was my favorite activity,” Safiyya told Arab News.
Jumana said that while she appreciated how well the Heritage Commission team communicated and helped her children decipher some of the more complex Arabic words, she hopes it will expand even wider because she saw how effective it was for her children and wants every child living in the country to have the opportunity to experience this program.
Jeddah International Forum discusses hate and violence speech in journalism
Al-Issa called for strengthening the values of friendship between nations and peoples so that humanity can live in peace and security
Updated 26 November 2023
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa stressed the importance of confronting hate speech spread via media platforms, promoting discrimination and violence leading to broader conflict.
Al-Issa was speaking at the one-day International Forum on the Propaganda of Hatred and Violence in Media on Sunday in Jeddah, attended by leaders of religious institutes, major Islamic and international news agencies, prominent religious, intellectual, legal, and human rights figures, and leaders of other international organizations.
The event was co-organized by the Assistant Secretariat for Corporate Communication in the MWL and the Union of OIC News Agencies.
Al-Issa called for strengthening the values of friendship between nations and peoples so that humanity can live in peace and security, away from the control of hatred in its ugliest forms and the use of double standards.
He stated that the international community faces the danger of “the media and its role in fueling hatred and violence.”
He said: “The media is well placed to inform, communicate, and connect citizens across the globe. Instead, in many cases, it acts as a powerful platform for discrimination, exclusion, and incitement to hatred and violence.”
He said brutal aggression against the Palestinian people by Israel is a disgrace to humanity and to the countries that support Israel, stressing that the Palestinian issue is a just international cause and of concern to Muslims across the world.
The organization of this forum comes amid an uptick in crimes against religious people and symbols under the pretext of freedom of expression, and bias and misinformation from some Western media outlets.
The General Supervisor of Official Media in the State of Palestine Ahmed Assaf told Arab News that the Western media has pushed a distorted narrative, spread disinformation, and parroted propaganda that has helped to manufacture consent for Israel’s violence against Palestinians.
He expressed his deep regret for the bias of the American and broader Western media towards Israel, and for publishing its accounts of the course of events in Gaza in a manner characterized by lies and denial of established facts.
Assaf said the Western media focused on unverified information about Israeli civilians, while neglecting the suffering of Palestinian civilians, especially children.
He said: “The Palestinian cause has suffered for 75 years of bias and misinformation from the major international media, which sought to erase and deny the truth.”
He also pointed out that the media focuses on a specific region to communicate its narrative, turning a blind eye to atrocities against the Palestinian people.
Meanwhile Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya, spiritual head of Shree Datta Faddmanabah and founder of the international Sadguru Foundation, spoke to Arab News during the forum.
“My message is very clear that we have come together and get united to spread the real truth to our societies,” he said. “Secondly, the fake news propaganda that has been spreading all over the news must stop.
“We all must follow what our holy books say, nothing is mentioned about war but we believe in dialogue to solve our problems.”
The forum discussed several topics, focusing on themes relevant to current issues such as “Bias and Misrepresentation in International Media: The Palestinian Issue as a Model.”
The forum concluded with a message to formulate a joint international alliance against the dangers of misrepresentation, bias, and the spread of hatred in media discourse.
Saudi Air Navigation Service holds first Fikrahthon competition
Competition provides practical experience that will contribute toward better professional careers and opportunities
Updated 26 November 2023
Afshan Aziz
JEDDAH: The Saudi Air Navigation Service recently concluded the first Fikrahthon competition which was held with the goal of stimulating innovation and creativity among Saudi students, presenting new ideas to improve air safety in the Kingdom.
The competition also provides practical experience that will contribute toward better professional careers and opportunities.
The contest, which began on Sept. 3, witnessed an impressive turnout with 665 students from 37 universities across the Kingdom participating. Following a rigorous vetting and screening process, 36 students representing eight universities advanced to the final competition, held at the Hilton Hotel on Nov. 23.
Abdulaziz Al-Zaid, CEO of SANS, expressed his appreciation to the Saudi leadership for its support for the civil aviation sector and its keenness to provide a supportive environment for Saudi youth to showcase their creativity and ideas.
He added that Fikrahthon is a national endeavor in attracting young people and preparing them for the job market: “Over the past five years, we have fostered innovation and idea development through our internal Fikrah program. This year, we decided to extend it to university students who possess the latest technologies and software knowledge, enabling and involving them in the thinking process and finding solutions for SANS.”
He noted that students were selected based on their skills and commitment to developing solutions that align with the competition’s goals.
“During the last stage, we evaluated the solutions presented, and the results exceeded our expectations, as the solutions offered were very rich and promising,” he added.
According to Al-Zaid, Saudi Vision 2030 “aligns with supporting these young talents, nurturing their ideas, and enriching their experiences in all aspects.”
Wahhaj Motawie, chief shared services officer at SANS, congratulated the competition winners, emphasizing his pride in them and the innovations that will contribute to improving air traffic in the Kingdom. He also reflected on the extent of the human resources of the country, as well as their role in serving the national economy in a way that reflects the enabling and facilitating of various areas in the field.
He added that the competition is an important step towards achieving the Kingdom’s goals in the field of innovation and creativity, as well as developing the capabilities of Saudi youth in the field of air navigation services.
Four groups emerged as winners in the Fikrahthon competition, each excelling in different categories. In the “Departure Sequence Assignment and Planning” category, the top spot was claimed by the “Red Sea” team from the University of Jeddah. Comprising of talented female students Amirah A. Alhamed, Sadeem A. Alsawat, and Thekra A. Aljaghthami, they showcased exceptional skills.
Second place in this category was secured by the “Sarawat Mountains” team from King Khalid University, consisting of Faisal S. Alqarni, Sarah M. Alahmari, and Raghad T. Alshehri.
Moving on to the “Automation of Safety Impact Processes” category, first place was awarded to the “Wej” team from Taif University. The team, led by Atheer A. Alharthi, Linah A. Alharthi, and Layan N. Juaid, demonstrated remarkable proficiency. Second place went to the “Hejaz Mountains” team from King Abdulaziz University, with members Abdullah S. Alowis, Ahmed A. Sait, and Omar A. Abdulbagi showcasing their expertise.
The winning groups signed their employment contracts with SANS in addition to receiving appreciation awards, and the runners-up received awards and training opportunities.
“Securing first place was an exhilarating achievement for our team, a true reflection of the relentless effort and commitment we put into the six-week Fikrahthon,” said Linah Alharthi.
“Our journey was enriched by the invaluable guidance of mentors Abdullah AbuAlkhair and Jed Ezzair. The unique mentoring support provided by SANS played a vital role in our success, transforming Fikrahthon into a life-changing experience for all of us,” Alharthi added.
Emad Khuraishee, Fikrahthon program supervisor said: “Through the Fikrahthon, we are dedicated to fostering innovation and creativity among university students. Our goal is to provide them with a platform to showcase their potential, connect with experts in navigation systems, and gain valuable experience. We were committed to supporting their growth, overcoming obstacles, and facilitating knowledge exchange throughout the competition.”