Flynas becomes affiliate member of UNWTO

RIYADH: Flynas, the Saudi airline, has become an affiliate member of the UN World Tourism Organization, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
Flynas is the first Saudi airline and the first low-cost airline in the Middle East to join the organization.
The move further strengthens the airline’s commitment to promoting sustainable global tourism, and aligns with its own sustainability strategy while supporting the Kingdom’s efforts to enhance the future of the global travel sector.
Affiliate members constitute an integral component of UNWTO’s membership, encompassing over 500 companies, educational and research institutions, and nongovernmental organizations.
They can participate in discussions, share insights, and undertake proactive measures to foster the development of sustainable global tourism.
The utilization of knowledge and innovation plays a pivotal role in promoting responsible and competitive tourism, aligning with the Global Code of Ethics for Tourism.
Flynas’ move, following the opening of its regional office for the Middle East in Riyadh in 2021, emphasizes the airline’s status as one of the world’s top five low-cost airlines, as recognized by Skytrax.
Bander Al-Mohanna, Flynas’ CEO and managing director, said that the airline’s membership helped to underline its position as the fourth-best low-cost airline in the world.
He added that Flynas’ sustainability plan aligned with the objectives of membership, which were in line with its commitment to adopting initiatives that have a positive impact on society, the environment, and the economy.
He said that Flynas placed sustainability at the core of its operations, in line with Saudi Arabia’s goal of achieving zero emissions of greenhouse gasses by 2060.
Flynas joined the UN Global Compact initiative in August, becoming the first low-cost airline in the Middle East to join the largest corporate sustainability project in the world.
Saudi Arabia has been chosen to host the 26th session of the General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization in 2025. The decision highlights the Kingdom’s increasing prominence in the global tourism industry.
The UNWTO re-elected the Kingdom as chair of the Executive Council for 2024 during a recent meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.