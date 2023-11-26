You are here

Riyadh library to host Arabic Union Catalog meeting

The program aims to strengthen cooperation and integration between Arab libraries and information centers that work on serving Arab and Islamic culture. (SPA)
SPA
  • Representatives from cultural and library bodies from the Kingdom, the Arab world, and China, specialists, interested individuals, heads of associations and professional unions, and university professors will participate in the meeting’s activities
SPA
RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Public Library in Riyadh will organize activities for the 10th meeting of Arabic Union Catalog members from Nov. 28-30.
The meeting will study developments in information organization, digitization, and services in the electronic environment, as well as the challenges facing libraries and other institutions concerned with processing knowledge and providing advanced information services.
It also aims to strengthen cooperation and integration between Arab libraries and information centers that work on serving Arab and Islamic culture.
Representatives from cultural and library bodies from the Kingdom, the Arab world, and China, specialists, interested individuals, heads of associations and professional unions, and university professors will participate in the meeting’s activities.
Participants include representatives from the King Fahd National Library, Ministry of Culture, Peking University Library, King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, Arab national libraries, document centers and museums, major public libraries, and school libraries, in addition to a number of publishers, heads of unions and book associations, and representatives from private sector companies.

 

 

German special envoy for ME lauds Saudi Arabia's Gaza aid effort

Deike Potzel. (Supplied)
Deike Potzel. (Supplied)
Updated 25 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi
Follow

German special envoy for ME lauds Saudi Arabia's Gaza aid effort

Deike Potzel. (Supplied)
  • One of Deike Potzel’s key aim was ‘to find ways to bring more aid to Gaza’
Updated 25 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: German special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues, Deike Potzel, has lauded Saudi Arabia for its Gaza aid efforts.

During a visit to Riyadh on Sunday, she also highlighted Germany’s humanitarian contribution.
Potzel told Arab News: “I would like to use this opportunity to appreciate very much the commitment of Saudi Arabia. It is really wonderful to see how much aid has gone in from Saudi Arabia, it’s an enormous commitment.
“I was very glad to see our colleagues from (the Saudi aid agency) KSrelief today. I’m very much appreciating what they are doing to help people in Gaza.”
While in Riyadh, the ambassador held talks with Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, adviser at the Royal Court and KSrelief general supervisor, to discuss aid initiatives for the people of Palestine.
The Kingdom has stepped up its humanitarian support for Gaza with food, medical, and shelter aid, and on Sunday morning, 20 planes carrying supplies arrived at Al-Arish International Airport in Egypt.
Potzel said that during the meeting, they had “compared notes of what each of us are doing,” adding that Al-Rabeeah had recently visited the airport and the Rafah border crossing.
“We were talking very much about the bottlenecks still for aid to get in and to see what we can jointly do and what our joint main points are,” she said.
Potzel pointed out that one of her key aims was “to find ways to bring more aid to Gaza,” adding that Germany remained “committed to helping the people in Gaza in terms of humanitarian assistance.”
Potzel was appointed to her role by Germany’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock who has herself made three visits to the region since Oct. 7.
During a press conference in Amman on Oct. 19, Baerbock said: “We are increasing our support for Palestinians, who have also become the victims of this terrorist attack by Hamas (on Israel). The German government has decided to increase our humanitarian assistance for the civilian population in Gaza by 50 million euros ($54.7 million) with immediate effect.”
The minister added that the funding would be used to support international organizations such as the World Food Programme, UNICEF, and UNRWA to provide food supplied for people in Gaza.
“Our message is clear; we will not abandon innocent Palestinian mothers, fathers, and children,” Baerbock added. She noted that Germany had spent more than 160 million euros this year on humanitarian support for Gaza.
Potzel pointed out that the current most pressing issue on the ground in Gaza was the need to send in more supplies.
“That means water supplies must be running, and for that we also need fuel to get in, and for that we have been pushing for a long time. Also to get the desalinization plants running again, to get the water pump running in the wells. It’s a very broad portfolio (of objectives),” the special envoy said.
She also highlighted the urgent need for medical equipment and medicines in Gaza and said that the German government was working to provide assistance for medical supplies funding for Jordan.
In addition, Potzel noted that Germany was working with its Egyptian partners to provide 1.5 million euros of medical supplies to Egypt to treat patients arriving in the country from Gaza.
“We are very much advocating for humanitarian pauses so we are very happy to see now that some of the hostages are being released and that there is a pause so more aid can go in and more people are safe to go and get the aid.
“We are providing funding for the UN organizations, for the Red Crescent societies, for them to deliver to the people in Gaza,” she added.
Following her visit to Riyadh, Potzel was due to move on to Israel for talks in Tel Aviv.
She said: “We will talk (in Israel) about other border crossings to be used. So far, it is only Rafah, and we want to talk to Israel and keep talking to them about opening other crossings and also the issue of fuel and how to bring in more fuel, and other issues in order provide more aid to get in.”

 

OIC rights group meets in Jeddah to tackle 'scourge' of racism

OIC rights group meets in Jeddah to tackle ‘scourge’ of racism
Updated 29 sec ago
Nada Hameed
Follow

OIC rights group meets in Jeddah to tackle 'scourge' of racism

OIC rights group meets in Jeddah to tackle ‘scourge’ of racism
  • Member states ‘at forefront of anti-racism efforts,’ says official
  • Commission chief condemns ‘hardship inflicted on Palestinians’
Updated 29 sec ago
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Addressing violations of human rights is top of the agenda for the 22nd regular session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission, which kicked off on Sunday and will continue for five days at the organization’s headquarters in Jeddah.

The session is being held under the theme “Reforms for a Better Future,” and is organized in cooperation with the Saudi Human Rights Commission.

Among those attending the opening day were Hala bint Mazyad Al-Tuwaijri, the commission’s president; Yalmaz Tunc, Turkiye’s minister of justice; Mohammed Lawal Sulaiman, IPHRC chairperson; and Noura Al-Rashoud, IPHRC executive director.

Representatives of member states, observer states, and experts from international and regional organizations were also present.

Yousef Al-Dobeay, OIC assistant secretary-general for political affairs, inaugurated the session with a speech that discussed “Elimination of Racial Discrimination: An Islamic and Human Rights Perspective.”

The address focused on ways to address the growing problem of discrimination, including contemporary aspects racial intolerance.

Al-Dobeay said that both the organization and the international community recognize the valuable contribution of the commission in promoting and protecting human rights independently, neutrally, and objectively.

“The commission has played a significant role in providing consistent recommendations to member states on various issues to ensure global human rights compliance and basic freedoms with Islamic values,” he said.

Al-Dobeay highlighted the severe consequences of racial discrimination on individuals and communities, saying that intolerance perpetuates social inequality, limits opportunities for social and employment progress, undermines mental and physical well-being, and can contribute to social conflicts and a weakened sense of belonging.

“The OIC, along with its member states, remains at the forefront of anti-racism efforts, actively contributing to setting standard measures that have helped combat this scourge,” he added.

Sulaiman told Arab News that the IPHRC “is set to tell the Muslim world that Islam also has great respect for human rights.”

He said that the session will discuss “the issue of racial discrimination, to show that as far as Islam is concerned, whether you are white or black, you are the same.”

Referring to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, Sulaiman said: “We strongly condemn the actions taken against the Palestinians. Our daily prayers are dedicated to imploring Almighty Allah to safeguard them, and to provide protection against those responsible for inflicting such hardship.

“We are deeply distressed by the current events and have unequivocally expressed our disapproval. Our statement has been widely circulated and is endorsed by all members of the independent OIC. It is universally acknowledged within the OIC that the situation in Gaza is regrettable, and we urge the UN to take immediate measures to halt these distressing events.”

The opening session discussed Islamic and institutional standards for eliminating racial discrimination, while the second session focused on international efforts and strategies to combat racial discrimination and its contemporary aspects. A third session highlighted the role of media and national experiences in eliminating racial discrimination.

This was followed by an open discussion among commission members, OIC member states, observer states, and their national human rights institutions, along with the responses of the main speakers.

In the coming week, closed meetings will be held for working groups, including civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights in the member states. There will also be discussions on human rights violations in Palestine, and in Jammu and Kashmir.

Additionally, regular meetings of its four working groups related to Palestine, women and children’s rights, Islamophobia and Muslim communities, and the right to development, will be held.

The 22nd session will conclude with decisions aimed at developing an action plan for the IPHRC, along with a workshop on “The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Human Rights: Challenges and Opportunities” to generate recommendations for member states to improve their human rights policies and programs.

Young Saudi Artists exhibition returns to spotlight local talent

‘Electric Series, Triptych’ by Yusef Fageeh is a collection of three hyper-realistic paintings of electric boxes. (Supplied)
‘Electric Series, Triptych’ by Yusef Fageeh is a collection of three hyper-realistic paintings of electric boxes. (Supplied)
Updated 13 min 44 sec ago
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
Follow

Young Saudi Artists exhibition returns to spotlight local talent

‘Electric Series, Triptych’ by Yusef Fageeh is a collection of three hyper-realistic paintings of electric boxes. (Supplied)
  • Artist Yusef Fageeh presents three artworks titled “Electric Series, Triptych,” a collection of hyper-realistic paintings of electric boxes, taking inspiration from power outages in Florida’s recent hurricane
Updated 13 min 44 sec ago
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Athr Foundation has opened the largest Young Saudi Artist exhibition to date, featuring 25 emerging artists at Ethr Residency, Diriyah.

Launched recently, the eighth YSA exhibition, which will run till March 18, 2024,  explores the theme “on purpose,” and features a diverse range of artworks highlighting the Kingdom’s young artistic talents.

(AN photo by Abdulrhman Bin Shalhoub)

Artist Zahiyah Alraddadi presents a moving work titled “Numb,” a painting that shows  an individual sitting in darkness, reflecting her battle with depression.

Alraddadi has been working on her oil painting for three years to capture her emotional fragility as authentically as possible.

FASTFACTS

• The eighth Young Saudi Artists exhibition will run till March 18, 2024.

• The exhibition is curated by renowned artist Rami Farook.

She said: “I have quit art multiple times. I had to change my approach and make art without overthinking. When a self-sabotaging thought tries to drag me down, I allow the feelings to come, but I don’t let myself stop.”

Eventually, Alraddadi stopped erasing her paintings and began painting over them, symbolizing her acceptance.

Yusef Fageeh, Saudi artist

She said: “From there I tried to build up on each layer, until maybe at some point I can like what I make.”

Artist Yusef Fageeh presents three artworks titled “Electric Series, Triptych,” a collection of hyper-realistic paintings of electric boxes, taking inspiration from power outages in Florida’s recent hurricane.

Artist Zahiyah Alraddadi presents a moving masterpiece titled “Numb”, a painting depicting an individual sitting in darkness reflecting her battle with depression. (AN photo by Abdulrhman Bin Shalhoub)

In a world dependent on electricity, Fageeh’s artwork spotlights the overlooked importance of the power source and how disruptive outages can be.

Speaking about the thought process behind the paintings, he said: “The electricity went out as I was painting these electrical boxes. That was sort of a switch for me of thinking this needs to go further. I started trying to find the images that I thought were the most fitting for this project. The work is about community and things in our community that unite us unknowingly.”

The work is about community and things in our community that unite us unknowingly.

Yusef Fageeh, Saudi artist

Using photographic references and with a meticulous eye for detail, Fageeh produces work that looks almost picture perfect.

His artistic technique relies on the use of adventurous color combinations to manipulate the situation of the painting.

(AN photo by Abdulrhman Bin Shalhoub)

“Something interesting about the painting process itself for me is painting the bricks, because I paint them one by one, and each time I paint a new brick, I basically mix a new color on my palette from scratch. You get into a weird hypnotic state at that point, just painting brick after brick after brick. Sometimes it’s frustrating, sometimes it’s meditative.”

Saudi artist Latifa Al-Bokhari’s work titled “To Care and Be Cared For,” shows a linen couch with two body outlines.

Saudi artist Latifa Al-Bokhari’s work titled “To Care and Be Cared For”, shows a linen couch with two body outlines, conveying a special memory.
(AN photo by Abdulrhman Bin Shalhoub)

“I created my art piece by going to design the sofa, then applying the cyanotype, which is a sun UV-sensitive material. Then the next step to have my best friend and I sit on the sofa and print it together,” she said.

Al-Bokhari said that she wanted to create something reflective of special moments spent in safe spaces.

“What inspired it is the experiences I have and feel around my community, my friends, and feeling loved in the safe spaces I’ve encountered in my life. I wanted to reflect that into an art piece.”

The exhibition is curated by renowned artist Rami Farook and a selection committee composed of Ayman Yossri Daydban, Dur Kattan, Wejdan Reda, Hamza Serafi, and Solafa Rawas.

Farook said that he draws inspiration from reading and trying to find his purpose.

“A lot of people are going through the same thing, especially artists, so I thought it would an opportunity for them to explore the subject for themselves and for us to engage with the community about it. Just seeing the term ‘purpose’ will activate it and let some people think about it,” he said.

The foundation’s exhibition aims to empower up-and-coming Saudi artists by collaborating with curators and exhibition specialists to support their creative potential in order to enhance the Kingdom’s creative market.

For more details visit athrfoundation.org.

 

MDLBeast transforms Jeddah landmark into music venue

MDLBeast transforms Jeddah landmark into music venue
Updated 26 November 2023
Afshan Aziz
Follow

MDLBeast transforms Jeddah landmark into music venue

MDLBeast transforms Jeddah landmark into music venue
  • Every Friday evening until Dec. 29, the desalination plant will harness groovy beats for locals
Updated 26 November 2023
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: MDLBeast’s Tahlia event took Jeddah’s renowned water desalination plant and turned it into a vibrant music destination. The unusual experience has redefined music venues in the Kingdom and highlighted a new extraordinary setting for performances.

Held on Friday evenings from Nov. 24 until Dec. 29, Tahlia by MDLBeast is a biweekly musical extravaganza that promises to enthrall audiences. The excitement kicked off with Pink Bunny igniting the crowd and setting an energetic tone for the evening. The Engineers, 39 Kingdom and Claptone followed suit, delivering unforgettable sets that had the audience begging for more.

Saudi DJ Pink Bunny set an energetic tone for Tahlia. (Instagram/pinkbunny.music)

However, it was the performances of Sebastian Ingrosso and Tiesto that truly stole the show. Ingrosso surprised the crowd with his latest song at the end of his performance, sending them into a fever of excitement. Tiesto’s stage was a spectacle of laser displays, breathtaking lighting, fireworks and ribbon blasts, creating an immersive experience that kept the audience dancing.

One attendee, Haneen, said: “I’ve never experienced anything like Tahlia before. The venue was stunning, and the performances were mind-blowing. It’s amazing to see Jeddah embracing such innovative and unique music events.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• Tahlia by MDLBeast is a biweekly musical event held on Friday evenings until Dec. 29.

• The first event featured Pink Bunny, Sebastian Ingrosso, Tiesto, The Engineers, 39 Kingdom and Claptone.

• Tahlia general admission is for SR249 ($67) and VIP for SR899.

• For booking tickets and more information, visit mdlbeast.com.

With more than 2000 enthusiastic visitors, MDLBeast’s Tahlia witnessed a diverse gathering of music lovers who came together to experience the magic of the internationally renowned DJs. The atmosphere was electric, and the crowd’s energy was palpable throughout the event.

The launch of Tahlia follows the resounding success achieved by MDLBeast through its recent events in Riyadh, Jeddah and AlUla. These endeavors exemplify the organization’s pioneering efforts in creating innovative music spaces in the Kingdom. By introducing new concepts for small-scale concerts and international musical events, MDLBeast aims to enrich the creative economy of the music entertainment industry in Saudi Arabia.

With more than 2,000 attendees, MDLBeast’s Tahlia witnessed an energetic gathering of music lovers at a stunning new location in Jeddah. (AN photos by Mohammed Hashim Nadeem)

Sharon James, who visited Jeddah for work, said: “I had the opportunity to attend the festival. I was truly taken aback by the electrifying performances … the VIB area was a fantastic addition, with a wide range of delicious food and refreshing beverages. It added an extra level of excitement and made the festival even more happening.”

Khalid Saleh, another visitor, said: “The energy at Tahlia was contagious. The combination of the unique venue, transformed from a desalination plant into a music spot, and the incredible DJs, created an unforgettable experience. MDLBeast has truly raised the bar for music events in Saudi Arabia.”

According to MDLBeast, the Tahlia venue is not a typical music spot but the touch of uniqueness makes it even more special for music lovers to revel in the best rhythms and musical performances by international, regional and local DJs.

Fans can purchase tickets for Tahlia through the MDLBeast website, with two tiers available: General admission for SR249 ($67) and VIP for SR899. Additionally, the website offers packages for attending Tahlia along with the Moja music event at Jeddah Waves.

 

 

'Little Explorers' help youngsters learn Saudi history through fun

An expedition of exploration and wonder at Nakheel Mall in Dammam has been organized for children. (AN photo)
An expedition of exploration and wonder at Nakheel Mall in Dammam has been organized for children. (AN photo)
Updated 26 November 2023
Jasmine Bager
Follow

'Little Explorers' help youngsters learn Saudi history through fun

An expedition of exploration and wonder at Nakheel Mall in Dammam has been organized for children. (AN photo)
  • The event, which runs until Nov. 27, is for children aged between 6-12 years old and is free of charge
  • After registration, children are split into small groups and given a little notebook that serves as an exploration passport
Updated 26 November 2023
Jasmine Bager

DAMMAM: “Little Explorers,” an initiative by the Heritage Commission, has organzied an expedition of exploration and wonder at Nakheel Mall in Dammam for children.

The event, which runs until Nov. 27, is for children aged between 6-12 years old and is free of charge.

After registration, children are split into small groups and given a little notebook that serves as an exploration passport.

The adventure starts within a sand-tinted structure in the mall, and children are given 3D glasses. An expert instructs them to look at a map of Saudi Arabia on the wall, and the glasses help them visualize various spots within the Kingdom.

A few replicas of excavated artifacts found across the land are on display along the path, and children are encouraged to ask questions or simply soak in the knowledge conveyed.

Then, the children are instructed to sit on benches and watch an interactive live play that depicts a father and his daughter relaxing in the desert.

They find an object in the sand and wonder what to do with it — is it a historical artifact? Is it hidden treasure?

The children are encouraged to raise their hands and respond, and are told if they are in the desert and find an object that seems valuable, they can log into the Heritage Commission website and report it so an expert can evaluate it, preserve it and study it if it turns out to be of significance.

For young children, a play dough station is available and for the older kids, a sand activity helps them place the seven different layers of the Earth’s surface into a clear plastic rectangular vessel they have on hand.

Then they put on vests, a hairnet and a hat — exactly what archeologists wear on an evacuation mission — and are given shovels and a bucket.

They have to find the hidden object buried in the designated block of sand. Then, they have to sit at the tables and clean the object with a brush.

A giant vase is placed in the middle of the space in which broken pieces are laid on the ground and the children are instructed to place them back in, like a puzzle.

Lastly, the children are instructed to write their names in Arabic first then in Al-Musnad. A stencil with the corresponding letter is available so the children can trace it.

Upon their exit, each one is also given a tote bag full of goodies — fun stickers, a mini puzzle as well a thank you certificate and an exploration notebook.

The children also get to keep the sand creation, the little exploration passport and their names written on a framed paper in Al-Musnad.

There are experts available who specialize in special education to support those with disabilities. The space is wheelchair accessible and all of the activities can be adjusted for those with special needs.

For non-Arabic speaking youngsters, there are English-speaking experts on hand to help translate and to help each child write their names in Arabic, then in Al-Musnad.

Amatur Rahman Jumana was on a roadtrip from her family’s home in Jubail. She had taken them to Al-Ahsa to explore the caves and serendipitously came across the sign for the event at the mall on the ride back home.

She stopped in and signed up her two eldest little explorers — Shafiuddin, 9, and Safiyya, 7 — for the activities.

“These places are very important for kids. My kids very much love these types of activities; we usually go to these types of activities in the UK — my kids are British — so they love to play with the sand and coloring, painting in the mud. In the first area, they asked about the places of Saudi Arabia and my son, who is learning Arabic, answered it and I was very amazed and happy,” she told Arab News.

“We dug some fossils and then we wrote our names — I will hang this up in my house,” Shafiuddin told Arab News as he proudly held up his name written by his own hand in Al-Musnad.

“It was fun to make the box with the play dough (demonstrating the seven layers in the earth) — that was my favorite activity,” Safiyya told Arab News.

Jumana said that while she appreciated how well the Heritage Commission team communicated and helped her children decipher some of the more complex Arabic words, she hopes it will expand even wider because she saw how effective it was for her children and wants every child living in the country to have the opportunity to experience this program.

