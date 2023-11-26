You are here

  Russia downs dozens of drones headed for Moscow
Russia downs dozens of drones headed for Moscow
The strikes came a day after Russia targeted the Ukrainian capital with over 60 Shahed drones. At least five civilians were wounded in the assault. (AFP)
Updated 27 sec ago
AP
  • The Russian capital has come under attack from drones regularly since May, with Russian officials blaming Ukraine
Updated 27 sec ago
AP
MOSCOW: Ukraine overnight tried to attack Moscow with dozens of drones, Russian authorities said Sunday, just a day after Ukrainian officials reported that Russia had launched its most intense drone attack on Kyiv since the beginning of its full-scale war in 2022.

Russian air defenses brought down at least 24 drones over the Moscow region — which surrounds but does not include the capital — and four other provinces to the south and west, the Russian Defense Ministry and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported in a series of Telegram updates. Neither referenced any casualties.

Andrei Vorobyev, governor of the Moscow region, wrote on Telegram that the drone strikes damaged three unspecified buildings there, adding that no one was hurt.

One drone crashed into a 12-story apartment block in the western Russian city of Tula, about 180 kilometers south of Moscow, lightly wounding one resident and causing limited damage, local Gov. Aleksei Dyumin wrote on Telegram on Sunday morning.

Moscow’s Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports also briefly shut down because of the drone attack, according to Russia’s state-run news agency Tass. 

Both appeared to have resumed normal operation, according to data from international flight tracking portals.

Russian Telegram channels speculated that Ukrainian forces had deployed a previously unseen type of drone in the purported strike, pointing out some similarities to the Iranian-made weapons Moscow routinely employs in its attacks on Ukraine.

The Russian capital has come under attack from drones regularly since May, with Russian officials blaming Ukraine. Military analysts commented at the time that the early attacks deployed Ukrainian locally made drones which could not carry as heavy a payload as the Iranian-made Shaheds used by Russia.

As of late morning Sunday, Ukrainian officials did not acknowledge or comment on the strikes, which came a day after Russia targeted the Ukrainian capital with over 60 Shahed drones. At least five civilians were wounded in the hourslong assault, which saw several buildings damaged by falling debris from downed drones, including a kindergarten. The wounded included an 11-year-old child, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

The Ukrainian air force early on Sunday said it had brought down eight of nine Shahed drones fired overnight by Russian forces.

Also on Sunday morning, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that two Soviet-made S-200 rockets fired by Kyiv were shot down over the sea of Azov, which stretches between Crimea and Ukraine’s Russian-occupied southeastern coast.

According to local news sources, air raid sirens sounded earlier in Russian-annexed Crimea, which on Friday came under what Russian officials called a major drone attack. Road traffic was also briefly halted on Sunday morning across the 19-kilometer (12-mile) bridge that connects Crimea to the Russian mainland.

There were no reports of casualties, and no comment from officials in Kyiv.

Elsewhere, parts of Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine were left without power following a nighttime Ukrainian strike on a thermal power plant in the Donetsk region, a Moscow-installed local official reported on Telegram Sunday. According to Denis Pushilin, who heads the province Russia illegally annexed last year, the attack on the Starobesheve plant took out the electricity in parts of the occupied cities of Donetsk and Mariupol, along with other nearby areas.

On the outskirts of Donetsk, Russian troops have continued their attempts to advance near Avdiivka, the eastern town that has been a Ukrainian stronghold and fighting hotspot since the early days of the war, according to reports by the Ukrainian General Staff and analysis by the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War.

The Ukrainian General Staff on Sunday morning said Kyiv’s forces over the previous 24 hours beat back Russian assaults to the northeast, west and southwest of Avdiivka, as Moscow’s troops strain to encircle the city.

Several Russian bloggers also made unconfirmed claims that Ukrainian forces had begun withdrawing from the industrial zone on Avdiivka’s southern flank, although others said that Russian troops lacked complete control of the area. These claims could not be independently verified.

Russian shelling killed two civilians in the Donetsk region on Saturday and overnight, acting Ukrainian Gov. Ihor Moroz reported on Telegram on Sunday morning. Over that same period, Russian shells wounded one person in Ukraine’s northern Sumy province, which borders Russia, according to a Telegram update by the Ukrainian regional military command.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict drones Moscow

Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

  • Three men are students at Brown University, Yale University and Harvard University
Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Palestinian foreign ministry on Sunday condemned a shooting in the US state of Vermont in which it said three Palestinian students had been injured.

The ministry said in a statement that Hisham Awartani, Tahseen Ahmed and Kinnan Abdalhamid had sustained “severe and moderate injuries.”

The students were speaking Arabic and wearing the traditional Palestinian keffiyeh when the attack took place, the ministry added.

All three were taken to the University of Vermont medical center for treatment, the Guardian reported

The three men are students at Brown University, Yale University and Harvard University.

Police have not named any suspects or made any arrests, and authorities have advised people to avoid the area where the attack occurred.

“We have reason to believe that the shooting was motivated by the three (victims) being Arab,” the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee posted on X on Sunday. 

It has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone responsible.

Allegations regarding the shooting follow a reported rise in Islamophobia in the US in recent weeks.

From early October to early November, the Council on American-Islamic Relations received 1,283 requests for help and reports of bias, a 216 percent increase over the same period the previous year.

The Palestinian foreign ministry called on US authorities to bring those responsible for the shooting to account. 
 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestinians

Updated 26 November 2023
Follow

  • Country has experienced increasing extreme weather in recent years
  • Loss and Damage Fund seeks to provide financial support for vulnerable regions
Updated 26 November 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh will focus efforts on funding the cost of climate change at the upcoming climate conference in Dubai, a member of the official delegation told Arab News on Sunday. 

The South Asian country is one of the most vulnerable nations to climate change, despite producing only around 0.56 percent of global emissions.

Bangladesh faces severe and increasing climatic risks, with the average tropical cyclones costing the country about $1 billion annually, according to the World Bank. 

At the UN COP28 Climate Change Conference that begins on Thursday, Bangladeshi officials will focus on climate funding in the hope of getting initiatives up and running by the end of this year’s talks.

“At least we want the Loss and Damage Fund to be able to start operating,” Ziaul Haque, Environment Department director at Bangladesh’s Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, told Arab News on Sunday. 

The fund established at COP27 in Egypt was aimed at providing financial support for poor countries that had been hit hard by the warming planet, such as those experiencing rising sea levels, extreme heat waves, and crop failures, to allow the vulnerable nations to rebuild physical and social infrastructure.

However, a year after the breakthrough, the fund has yet to get off the ground as countries struggle to reach a consensus on its details, such as who will pay and where the fund will be located.

“We are expecting that these issues will be addressed during this COP, get approval and get adopted,” Haque said.

“Very soon, we will make an assessment to calculate our overall losses every year due to climate change impacts. This assessment will include the losses from cyclones, livelihood changes, losses of arable lands, costs of internal migration, etc. A (national) project has been approved in this regard and (is) expected to begin the work in this fiscal year.”

Bangladesh, along with other countries in South Asia, has experienced increasing extreme weather in recent years that has caused large-scale damage. Environmentalists have warned that climate change could lead to more disasters.

For countries like Bangladesh, justice is at the heart of the COP28 talks.

“It’s a matter of justice, because we have not done (anything) but we are being hugely impacted,” Dr. Rashed Al-Mahmud Titumir, who chairs the Department of Development Studies at the University of Dhaka, told Arab News.

“We had huge losses and damages … and we need to adapt and make a transition to green energy. For this, we need technology and finance.

“Every year, the amount of our loss and damage is rising … The global actors should display more action. Without any action, we can’t gain anything. They have been talking about building a fund, predictable finance, additional finance, but nothing is done.”

Topics: COP28 COP 28 UAE Dubai Bangladesh

Protesters take part in a ‘National March For Palestine’ in central London on November 25, 2023, calling for a ceasefire.
Protesters take part in a ‘National March For Palestine’ in central London on November 25, 2023, calling for a ceasefire.
Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

  • Police asked one of the women to translate her banner, to which she replied: “Who will roll up their sleeves for heaven?”
  • As the police could not verify her translation through an independent translator, the women were arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offense
Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Two women demonstrating at a pro-Palestine protest in London on Saturday were arrested for holding a sign containing Arabic writing that police officers could not immediately translate.

The women were asked to translate their sign, which they did, but the Metropolitan Police arrested them after the organization could not verify the translation without an independent translator at the scene, Sky News reported.

In a video which captured the incident, the police asked one of the women to translate her banner, to which she replied: “Who will roll up their sleeves for heaven?”

As the police could not verify her translation through an independent translator, the women were arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offense and taken to a police station for questioning.

The incident took place at a Hizb ut-Tahrir protest at the Egyptian Embassy on South Street in Mayfair, which was attended by hundreds of people.

Tens of thousands of protesters in London took part in a larger march on Saturday that stretched from Park Lane to Whitehall. They demanded a permanent ceasefire a day after the exchange of hostages held in Gaza for prisoners held in Israel amid a four-day temporary truce.

Police said that while the majority of people protested peacefully across the capital, 18 people were arrested, including at least five who were detained on suspicion of inciting racial hatred.

Officers handed out leaflets during the march that sought to clarify what would be deemed a criminal offense, after the Metropolitan Police faced pressure from senior government officials to be tougher on alleged displays of antisemitism at the protests.

“Anyone who is racist or incites hatred against any group should expect to be arrested, as should anyone who supports Hamas or any other banned organization,” said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan.

“We will not tolerate anyone who celebrates or promotes acts of terrorism — such as the killing or kidnap of innocent people — or who spreads hate speech.”

Topics: War on Gaza London Protests

Updated 26 November 2023
Follow

  • Solidarity protests since last month have called for an end to conflict, delivery of humanitarian aid
  • Latest rally comes on third day of a four-day truce in the besieged enclave  
Updated 26 November 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA:Thousands of Indonesian protesters turned out for a peaceful march in solidarity with Palestine on Sunday, as they called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. 
Indonesians from various cities marched through the streets of Karawang, West Java, mostly dressed in white and wearing traditional Palestinian scarves, as they waved Palestinian flags and chanted “Free Palestine.” 
The demonstration in Karawang was the latest in several huge protests staged across Indonesia since Israel began its deadly onslaught on Palestinian civilians in Gaza last month. Indonesians in Bali, North Sulawesi and Depok, West Java, also took to the streets over the weekend in similar marches.
Sunday’s protest came on the third day of a four-day cease-fire that has allowed humanitarian aid into the besieged strip, after Israel agreed to stop the daily bombardment in exchange for the release of its hostages held by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas. 
“We are calling for a permanent ceasefire … We also demand the immediate delivery of critical humanitarian aid to Palestinians in need,” protest coordinator Cecep Jasim told Arab News.
“These protests are important, especially for the international community, so that we can show what Israel is doing to Palestine is an act of terrorism that we must fight against,” he said. “The situation in Gaza right now is a product of Israeli violence that has hurt people’s hearts across the globe.”  
Since early October, Israel has killed at least 14,800 people in the besieged Palestinian enclave and wounded tens of thousands more. The Israeli military has dropped about 40,000 tons of bombs on Gaza, authorities in the strip said, and carried out attacks on crucial public facilities, including hospitals and schools. 
Indonesia has long been a staunch supporter of Palestine, with its people and authorities seeing Palestinian statehood as mandated by their own constitution, which calls for the abolition of colonialism. 
“You don’t have to be a Muslim to stand up for Palestine. You only need to be human,” Jasim said.
“As a civilized human being, we must not allow the oppression that is leaning toward genocide in Palestine to continue. Our support will mean a lot for the people of Palestine.”  
Adipati, who like many Indonesians goes by one name and was among the protesters in Karawang on Sunday, said that he joined the march to stand up against Israeli occupation. 
“I took part because I care, and I want to stand up for justice, to unite for justice in the name of humanity,” he told Arab News. “I want freedom for Palestine.” 

Topics: War on Gaza Indonesia

Updated 26 November 2023
AFP
Follow

  • Officials say they have called for a superheated plasma cutter to be brought to remote location 
  • A giant earth-boring machine earlier snapped just nine meters from breaking through to workers 
Updated 26 November 2023
AFP

SILKYARA TUNNEL: India’s military brought in specialized equipment Sunday as efforts to free 41 trapped workers entered a third week, with digging ongoing in three directions after repeated setbacks to the operation.
The Indian air force said Sunday that they were “responding with alacrity,” as they flew in their third load since the partial collapse of the under-construction Silkyara road tunnel on November 12 in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand.
Rescue officials said they called for a superheated plasma cutter to be brought to the remote mountain location, after engineers driving a metal pipe horizontally through 57 meters (187 feet) of rock and concrete ran into metal girders and construction vehicles buried in the earth.
A giant earth-boring machine snapped just nine meters from breaking through.
The plasma cutter will be used to remove the broken giant earth-boring drill and metal blocking the horizontal route, before digging will continue by hand.
Thick metal girders in the rubble are blocking the route, and using conventional oxyacetylene cutters to clear them is tricky from inside the confined pipe, only wide enough for a man to crawl through.
The air force said the “critical” kit came from the country’s Defense Research and Development Organization, the government’s defense technology research arm, without giving further details.
Vertical drilling has also begun to dig 89 meters downwards, a risky route above the men in an area that has already suffered a collapse.
Work has also started from the far side of the road tunnel, a much longer third route estimated to be around 480 meters.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Sunday visited the home of one of the trapped workers and apprised the family of the efforts being made for their rescue.
“We are working with full force to get all the workers out safely,” he said in a post on social media.
The workers were seen alive for the first time on Tuesday, peering into the lens of an endoscopic camera sent by rescuers down a thin pipe through which air, food, water and electricity are being delivered.
A basic telephone exchange has been set up at the site so that families of the trapped men — many of whom are migrant workers from poor families from far across India — could call in to speak to them.
Efforts have been painfully slow, complicated by falling debris and repeated breakdowns of drilling machines.
Hopes that the team was on the verge of a breakthrough on Wednesday were dashed, with a government statement warning of the “challenging Himalayan terrain.”
For the distraught relatives of the trapped men, it has been an ordeal without an imminent end in sight.
Indrajeet Kumar, whose brother Vishwajeet is among the men “imprisoned” inside, told Times of India on Saturday that he “feels like crying” when his brother asks him during their conversations on the communication system why they were still stuck.
Om Kumar, who is from the eastern state of Jharkhand, said three of his cousins were trapped inside.
“If, somehow, they escape, they will save their lives — they will return home and will never work inside the tunnel again,” Kumar, 20, said.
Syed Ata Hasnain, a senior rescue official and retired general, called on Saturday for “patience.”
“A very difficult operation is going on,” he told reporters.
“When you do something with mountains, you cannot predict anything,” he added. “This situation is exactly like war.”

