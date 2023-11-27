You are here

  • Home
  • Retal signs $320m infrastructure development agreement in Jubail 

Retal signs $320m infrastructure development agreement in Jubail 

Retal signs $320m infrastructure development agreement in Jubail 
The deal entails the construction of 897 houses in Jubail Industrial City. Retal Urban Development.
Short Url

https://arab.news/8axbq

Updated 37 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Retal signs $320m infrastructure development agreement in Jubail 

Retal signs $320m infrastructure development agreement in Jubail 
Updated 37 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

RIYADH: Jubail’s industrial landscape is slated for infrastructure improvements, coupled with an increased supply of residential units, following an SR1.2 billion ($320 billion) agreement between Retal Urban Development Co. and Jubail and Yanbu Industrial Cities Services Co. 

The deal entails the construction of 897 houses in Jubail Industrial City, along with primary and secondary infrastructure development, according to a Tadawul statement.

This development follows the execution of property purchase contracts between JABEEN and industrial companies operating within the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu cities. 

The statement further noted that the contract has a validity period of 40 months, and the financial impact of the deal is expected to appear in the company’s financials over 2024 to 2027.  

Retal added that there are no related parties included in the deal.  

On Nov. 21, Retal revealed that it signed two development agreements with National Housing Co. to develop residential units in Riyadh and Jeddah at SR925 million.  

In a bourse filing, the company revealed that it would develop 366 residential units in Zone 1 and 2 in Riyadh and 803 houses in Jeddah.  

In November, Retal entered into another agreement with NHC to develop 366 residential units in Zones 1 and 2 within Al Shafa Residential Land in Riyadh, with an estimated value of SR290 million. 

This development followed another deal initiated by the firm in October, which marked the launch of the Ewan Tharwa project in Khobar. The project encompasses 386 villas featuring various spaces and modules, covering a substantial area of 142,400 sq. meters. 

In September, Retal collaborated with Marriott International to embark on the development of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel and a luxurious waterfront along the Arabian Gulf coast in Al-Khobar. 

Additionally, in November, Retal disclosed its financial performance for the first nine months of the year. The company reported a net profit of SR146 million during this period, marking a 20 percent decline compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. 

Furthermore, in the third quarter of the year, Retal’s profit experienced a decline of 63 percent, amounting to SR33.4 million, in comparison to the same quarter of the previous year. 

Topics: retal urban development Jubail and Yanbu Industrial Cities Services Co

Related

Retal to build commercial mall with Saudi Arabia Railways Co.
Business & Economy
Retal to build commercial mall with Saudi Arabia Railways Co.

Oil Updates – Brent slips toward $80/bbl ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Oil Updates – Brent slips toward $80/bbl ahead of OPEC+ meeting
Updated 27 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Oil Updates – Brent slips toward $80/bbl ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Oil Updates – Brent slips toward $80/bbl ahead of OPEC+ meeting
Updated 27 November 2023
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices slipped on Monday, with Brent falling toward $80 a barrel, as investors awaited meeting later this week of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, which will focus on an agreement to curb supplies into 2024, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures fell 39 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $80.19 a barrel by 10:28 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $75.10 a barrel, down 44 cents, or 0.6 percent.

Both contracts rose slightly last week, their first weekly gain in five, underpinned by expectations that OPEC+ might discuss plans to reduce further.

Prices tumbled in the middle of last week after the group postponed a ministerial meeting to Nov. 30 to iron out differences on production targets for African producers.

Since then, the group has moved closer to a compromise, four OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Friday.

ING analysts said market sentiment remains negative given the dispute within OPEC+ over production quotas, although they expect Saudi Arabia to roll over its additional voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day into next year.

“Clearly, if we do not see this, it would put further downward pressure on the market, given the surplus over 1Q24,” ING analysts said in a note.

Ahead of the OPEC+ meeting, estimated exports by OPEC countries have declined to 1.3 million barrels per day below levels in April, Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note, in line with the group’s supply targets.

“We still expect an extension of the unilateral Saudi and Russia cuts through at least 2024Q1, and unchanged group cuts, although a deeper group insurance cut is likely on the table,” the bank added.

However, the UAE is is set to ramp up exports of flagship Murban crude early next year as a new OPEC+ mandate kicks in and barrels are diverted to the international market owing to refinery maintenance, according to traders and Reuters data.

The International Energy Agency said it expects a slight surplus in global oil markets in 2024 even if the OPEC+ nations extend their cuts into next year.

Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar said: “With the IEA forecasting that global oil demand will only grow 0.9 million bpd next year, down from 2.4 million bpd growth in 2023, OPEC+ will have to show significant supply discipline, or at least jawbone such ability, to alleviate market worries of a deep surplus in oil markets next year.”

Oil prices have also stabilized after geopolitical tensions dialled down in the Middle East following a cease-fire in Gaza and an exchange of hostages and prisoners.

Topics: oil updates OPEC+

Related

Update Oil Updates – prices steady ahead of OPEC+ oil production decision
Business & Economy
Oil Updates – prices steady ahead of OPEC+ oil production decision

Saudi tourism investment firm ASFAR looking to shape Kingdom’s sustainable future

Saudi tourism investment firm ASFAR looking to shape Kingdom’s sustainable future
Updated 26 November 2023
Follow

Saudi tourism investment firm ASFAR looking to shape Kingdom’s sustainable future

Saudi tourism investment firm ASFAR looking to shape Kingdom’s sustainable future
  • ASFAR, which was established in July, recently concluded its first participation at the World Travel Market in London
Updated 26 November 2023
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: The head of Saudi Arabia’s new tourism investment company, ASFAR, said the firm’s long-term goal was to contribute to positioning the Kingdom as a leader in sustainable and innovative tourism.

CEO Dr. Fahad bin Mushayt, told Arab News: “ASFAR was recently launched by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of tourism in the country.

“Our prospects for the current year were centered around introducing ASFAR to the global tourism arena, connecting with the right investors and business partners, and initiating new projects within Saudi cities to enrich the tourism landscape further,” he added.

ASFAR, which was established in July, recently concluded its first participation at the World Travel Market in London as part of the Saudi Tourism Authority, where its presence represented a strategic move in line with the Kingdom’s commitment to transforming its tourism landscape, Bin Mushayt noted.

He said: “This marked ASFAR’s first participation on a global scale, where we showcased our dedication to shaping the future of Saudi tourism.

“We brought to the forefront the immense potential held within Saudi Arabia’s promising cities and how these cities are poised to become alluring destinations for global travelers.

“(The event) provided an invaluable platform to not only highlight the richness of Saudi culture and heritage but also to present the investment opportunities available in the Kingdom’s burgeoning tourism sector. The response from visitors was incredibly positive and enthusiastic,” he added.

Bin Mushayt said company representatives had witnessed a “genuine curiosity and eagerness to explore the uncharted beauty and cultural diversity that Saudi Arabia offers,” and “many have expressed a keen interest in being part of the transformative journey unfolding in Saudi Arabia’s tourism landscape.”

Visitors were also introduced to the innovative projects and diverse investment opportunities that ASFAR was fostering with local and global investors.

Following the “significant event,” Bin Mushayt pointed out that the company’s focus would be on “nurturing and strengthening key relationships established” in London, and it was “particularly interested in further collaborations with emerging markets across Europe and Asia, for example, to co-invest in promising cities across Saudi Arabia.”

He said its primary goal would be to showcase tangible progress, highlight completed projects, and outline its ambitious roadmap for future endeavors, as it looked to take part in more travel and tourism exhibitions.

“ASFAR envisions Saudi Arabia as a globally recognized tourism hub, a destination that seamlessly blends tradition with modernity,” Bin Mushayt added. He noted that the Kingdom aimed to attract 100 million visitors by 2030 and had recently raised the target to 150 million.

“This merely comes as a reflection to our aspiration and confidence that Saudi cities will stand as iconic global tourist destinations, offering a diverse and authentic tapestry of experiences that showcase the rich heritage, natural wonders, and modern infrastructure of the Kingdom,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia saudi tourism Asfar

Related

Asfar, Ebda launch mountain tourism project in Al-Baha
Corporate News
Asfar, Ebda launch mountain tourism project in Al-Baha
ASFAR announces 3-season sponsorship deal with Al-Hilal Saudi Club
Sport
ASFAR announces 3-season sponsorship deal with Al-Hilal Saudi Club

SEVEN to build $347.8m entertainment destination in Asir

SEVEN to build $347.8m entertainment destination in Asir
Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

SEVEN to build $347.8m entertainment destination in Asir

SEVEN to build $347.8m entertainment destination in Asir
Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Entertainment Ventures, also referred to as SEVEN, is set to construct a new destination in Asir with an investment of SR1.3 billion ($347.8 million).

SEVEN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, stated that the project is strategically positioned between Abha and Khamis Mushait, near Abha International Airport, and covers an area of 64,000 sq. meters.

The building spans 79,000 sq. meters, making it a one-of-a-kind entertainment destination.

“The Asir region is witnessing an unprecedented renaissance in all fields and sectors amid the support and great interest of our successful leadership - may God protect them - and the SEVEN project is considered one of the basic projects in the region, a step toward making Asir a global destination throughout the year,” Prince Turki bin Talal Al-Saud, chairman of the board of directors of the Asir Development Authority, said.

The project’s design carries the signature of the international architecture, design, and planning firm Gensler and is inspired by the Asir region’s urban identity, which is defined by its unique nature, the authenticity of its people, and the distinctive beauty embodied in its forts and castles.

“SEVEN’s entertainment destination in Abha is an ambitious project that reflects our efforts to enhance the entertainment sector throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and work in line with the goals of Vision 2030,” Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Dawood, chairman of the board of directors, said.

He added: “The entertainment destination in Abha will contribute to the GDP by more than SR4 billion, welcoming over 5 million visitors by 2030. Additionally, it will create hundreds of direct and indirect job opportunities for the residents of the Asir region.”

Furthermore, Modern Building Leaders Co. and SEVEN have agreed on the destination’s construction.

Olivier Crasson, CEO of Modern Building Leaders, stated: “MBL is honored to be among the leading companies working on Vision 2030 projects and is proud to be a national company in strategic partnership with SEVEN to execute this distinctive project, which is an icon of entertainment projects in the region.”

SEVEN's Abha destination is set to feature eight distinct entertainment zones. These include a family recreation center offering a range of activities, from train rides to an arcade and the Discovery Adventures area, which was developed in collaboration with Warner Bros. and drew inspiration from jungles to provide an immersive experience.

Moreover, the destination contains a multi-use hall for holding entertainment events and live shows, an indoor track for electric go-karts equipped with multi-level tracks, and a distinctive bowling alley that includes ten lanes featuring unique futuristic designs.

The destination also provides a variety of entertainment activities and venues, including a Play-Doh area, a cinema hall from AMC equipped with ten screens and integrated areas with an assortment of restaurants, cafes and retail stores.

In addition to forming international alliances in the entertainment industry, SEVEN is investing over SR50 billion to construct 21 locations that offer distinctive and cutting-edge experiences of the highest levels.

It is noteworthy that SEVEN aims to effectively contribute to developing the entertainment sector, building and operating destinations, and creating an environment that meets the needs of all segments of Saudi society in accordance with the highest international standards. 

Topics: PIF SEVEN

SDAIA, NTP to launch Saudi Arabia’s first open data programs 

SDAIA, NTP to launch Saudi Arabia’s first open data programs 
Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

SDAIA, NTP to launch Saudi Arabia’s first open data programs 

SDAIA, NTP to launch Saudi Arabia’s first open data programs 
Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Local and global experts will convene in Riyadh for a forum exploring open data in Saudi Arabia. 

The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority and the National Transformation Program are jointly launching the country’s first National Data Index, along with a developed version of the Open Data Platform and the Data Governance Platform. 

Scheduled for Monday, the forum aims to support the Kingdom’s efforts in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030. The event will be attended by ministers, senior officials, and representatives from local and international companies.  

These three programs, the first of their kind in the country, align with the objectives of the NTP, a key element of Vision 2030. They aim to enhance integrity and create a data-driven national economy.   

The forum, aligned with Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation journey, will feature panel discussions with 13 local and international data specialists. They will highlight the importance of open data and discuss the latest trends and approaches in dealing with it.  

Saudi Arabia’s “Open Data Strategy” aims to provide high-value and reusable open data to increase transparency and foster innovation through collaboration, enabling a data-driven economy.  

This will be achieved through implementing 26 initiatives, including awareness and capability building, local and international partnerships, and technology and infrastructure uplift.  

Open data has been fundamental in the rise of companies and products across public and private sectors.  

According to the World Bank, a study by the McKinsey Global Institute estimated that open data used in seven sectors of the economy could create $3 trillion to $5 trillion annually in economic value worldwide.  

It stated: “The direct, annual economic value of open government data has been estimated in two different studies as up to 40 billion euros throughout the European Union and close to 2 billion pounds in the UK.” 

Topics: SDAIA

Related

SDAIA to continue developing human capital during 2023
Business & Economy
SDAIA to continue developing human capital during 2023

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,090

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,090
Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,090

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,090
Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Sunday, gaining 12.34 points, or 0.11 percent, to close at 11,090.42.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3.73 billion ($997 million) as 122 of the listed stocks advanced, while 92 retreated.  

Similarly, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also rose 218.62 points, or 0.91 percent, to close at 24,358.10. This comes as 25 of the listed stocks advanced while 26 retreated.

On the other hand, the MSCI Tadawul Index slipped 3.02 points, or 0.21 percent, to close at 1,427.82.

The best-performing stock of the day was Arab Sea Information Systems Co. The company’s share price surged 8.93 percent to SR6.95.

Other top performers included Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. as well as Naseej International Trading Co., whose share prices soared by 4.85 percent and 4.36 percent to stand at SR35.70 and SR55.00, respectively.

Other top performers included Saudi Industrial Export Co. and Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co.

The worst performer was Al-Omran Industrial Trading Co., whose share price dropped by 8.37 percent to SR38.80.

Other poor performers were Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. as well as Development Works Food Co., whose share prices dropped by 6.67 percent and 3.20 percent to stand at SR0.14 and SR145.20, respectively.

Moreover, other bad performers included the National Agricultural Development Co. and Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co.

On the announcements front, National Medical Care Co. has unveiled the completion of procedures to acquire the entire share capital of Chronic Care Specialized Medical Hospital Co. Single Shareholder Co.

According to a Tadawul statement, this move comes after the fulfillment of the specified conditions outlined in the agreement, which encompassed securing approvals from the pertinent authorities.

The purchase price will be settled in accordance with the completion accounts mechanisms under the agreement and through Care’s internal sources and bank loan.

On another note, Jabal Omar Development Co. has announced the full and final redemption of its sukuk of the aggregate face amount of $135 million. 

A bourse filing revealed that 337.5 sukuk were redeemed worth an accumulated $67.5 million, with the percentage of redeemed sukuk out of the total issued standing at 50 percent. 

Meanwhile, Albilad Capital and Riyad Capital have joined the Saudi Exchange as derivatives exchange members. 

According to Tadawul statements, both firms have completed all regulatory and technical requirements to become derivatives exchange members, with the right to conduct brokerage services and deal as principals and agents in the Saudi Exchange.

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index MSCI Tadawul Index NOMU

Related

Closing Bell: Tadawul slips slightly to close at 11,078
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Tadawul slips slightly to close at 11,078

Latest updates

Retal signs $320m infrastructure development agreement in Jubail 
Retal signs $320m infrastructure development agreement in Jubail 
Lebanon’s Bassel Jradi dreaming of AFC Champions League success with Bangkok United
Lebanon’s Bassel Jradi dreaming of AFC Champions League success with Bangkok United
China’s top diplomat to visit UN for Israel-Hamas talks
China’s top diplomat to visit UN for Israel-Hamas talks
Israel and Hamas raised concerns over lists of those set to be released Monday – official
Israel and Hamas raised concerns over lists of those set to be released Monday – official
Gaza truce unlikely to be extended, experts say
Gaza truce unlikely to be extended, experts say

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.