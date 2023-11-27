You are here

DCO issues white paper to combat online misinformation

DCO issues white paper to combat online misinformation
Secretary-General Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) Deemah AlYahya. (SPA)
Rashid Hassan 
DCO issues white paper to combat online misinformation

DCO issues white paper to combat online misinformation
  • Social media platforms and the impact on young people highlighted as particular issues
  • Muhammad Khurram Khan: To eradicate misinformation, there is a need for sharing and checking standards to be adopted by social media platforms
Rashid Hassan 
RIYADH: The global multilateral Digital Cooperation Organization has issued a white paper highlighting misinformation and disinformation on the internet and social networks and the ways to combat it in the digital economy.

The paper, “From social media to truth: Countering misinformation for a thriving digital economy,” highlights misinformation and its impact on the digital economy, in addition to a comprehensive analysis of and proposals to enhance the spread of verifiable information.

It also sheds light on the role of social media networks in spreading misinformation, and the challenges faced by society, including decision-makers, managers of social media platforms, media professionals, and others, in combating it.

“Our latest whitepaper offers comprehensive analysis and practical solutions to tackling this critical issue,” said the DCO in a statement.

Founded in November 2020, the DCO enables digital prosperity by accelerating the inclusive growth of the digital economy.

The spread of false information on social media platforms represents a major challenge that can lead to a loss of trust in them and hinder the adoption of digital technologies.

The white paper discusses the impact of misinformation on young people. In order to address it, awareness and education must be enhanced with research, verification, and distinction skills between reliable and unreliable sources, it says.

It also discusses digital tools for verifying information, their limitations, and the possibility of participating in designing modern digital tools for verifying information and facts to address this challenge.

Muhammad Khurram Khan, professor of cybersecurity at King Saud University, Riyadh, who did policy work for the G20 presidency on the topic in 2021, told Arab News: “As social media and digital connectivity facilitate the rapid dissemination of information, identifying authentic content from misleading or false information has become increasingly difficult. The challenge of countering misinformation or deepfake in the modern digital landscape has become a complex and multifaceted endeavor.

“Across a wide range of sectors, misinformation contributes to the pervasiveness of public opinion and impacts decision-making processes. A significant challenge presented by fake news, misinformation, and disinformation across various online platforms requires comprehensive strategies to combat its spread,” he said.

“To eradicate misinformation, there is a need for sharing and checking standards to be adopted by social media platforms,” he added.

Furthermore, Khan says, media literacy is imperative to curb the influence of fake news, and governments, platforms, civil society and the general public should work together to ensure that information sharing is truthful and accurate in order to combat misinformation.

The DCO brings together the ministries of communications and IT of 15 member nations — Bahrain, Bangladesh, Cyprus, Djibouti, Gambia, Ghana, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Rwanda, and Saudi Arabia — and focuses on empowering young people and entrepreneurs, benefiting from the accelerating power of the digital economy, and keeping pace with innovation to drive economic growth and increase social prosperity.

Saudi FM joins European and Arab countries meeting in Barcelona to discuss Israel-Hamas war

Saudi FM joins European and Arab countries meeting in Barcelona to discuss Israel-Hamas war
Updated 27 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi FM joins European and Arab countries meeting in Barcelona to discuss Israel-Hamas war

Saudi FM joins European and Arab countries meeting in Barcelona to discuss Israel-Hamas war
  • Prince Faisal says Israel needs to be held accountable for the atrocities it committed
  • We remain committed to ending this catastrophic situation, the Saudi minister said
Updated 27 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Monday arrived in the Spanish city of Barcelona to discuss the Israel-Hamas war. 

The ministerial committee headed by Prince Faisal was assigned during the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit held earlier in Riyadh to discuss ways to end the conflict in Gaza as soon as possible.

“The meeting discussed the efforts made to launch effective international action to stop the war and the humanitarian catastrophe it produces, in addition to the commitment to protect civilians and ensure the application of the rules of international law and humanitarian law,” read the Saudi ministry of foreign affairs statement on X platform.  

Prince Faisal and the ministers met with Foreign Minister of Spain José Manuel Albarez to discuss the developments in Gaza, and what the humanitarian truce has achieved so far by releasing some Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners. 

“The only sure result [of the war] is more destruction, radicalization and further conflict at the expense of Palestinian lives, as well as regional security, including that of Israel. Since this crisis erupted, we have been clear on condemning all the targeting of civilians in any form. On both sides,” Prince Faisal said.

The members of the committee stressed the return to the path of just, lasting, and comprehensive peace, through the implementation of international resolutions related to the two-state solution, and enabling the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights to establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state along the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital. 

They also renewed their demand that the international community assume its responsibility by rejecting all forms of selectivity in applying international legal and moral standards and protecting the Palestinian people from crimes committed by the occupation forces and settler militias against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Forty-two delegations were scheduled to gather at the event hosted by the Union for the Mediterranean, with many represented by their foreign ministers, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, the Palestinian Authority, Indonesia and the Arab League. 

The committee members who participated in the meeting are Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Jordanian Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Al-Safadi, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry, Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riad Malki, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Hakan Fidan, and Secretary-General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit. (SPA)

Spain is one of the EU countries that has called for Israel to cease its assault, while also condemning the Hamas attack.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the time has come for the international community and the EU to recognize a Palestinian state during a trip with his Belgian counterpart to Israel, the Palestinian territories and Egypt last week. That prompted Israel to summon the Belgian and Spanish ambassadors.

The meeting in Barcelona was chaired by the EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

Israel is not attending the meeting, which in past years has largely become a forum for cooperation between the EU and the Arab world.

Monday’s gathering was supposed to focus on the role of the union 15 years after its founding, but it has taken on new significance since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel and Israel’s ensuing war in the Gaza Strip.
Borrell said he “regretted” the absence of Israel. He repeated his condemnation of the Hamas attack, while calling on Israel to permanently end its assault, which he said has claimed the lives of over 5,000 children.
“One horror cannot justify another horror,” Borrell said. “Peace between Israel and Palestine has become a strategic imperative for the entire Euro-Mediterranean community and beyond.”
Jordan’s Safadi, who told The Associated Press on the eve of the event that he hopes the talks will help “bridge a gap” between Arab and European countries, urged the officials attending the meeting to back a two-state solution that would recognize a Palestinian state.
“My friends, Europe has a crucial role to play,” Safadi said. “The two-state solution cannot remain a talking point.”

(with AP)

German special envoy for Middle East lauds Saudi Arabia’s Gaza aid effort

Deike Potzel. (Supplied)
Deike Potzel. (Supplied)
Updated 27 November 2023
Lama Alhamawi
German special envoy for Middle East lauds Saudi Arabia’s Gaza aid effort

Deike Potzel. (Supplied)
  • One of Deike Potzel’s key aim was ‘to find ways to bring more aid to Gaza’
Updated 27 November 2023
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: German special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues, Deike Potzel, has lauded Saudi Arabia for its Gaza aid efforts.

During a visit to Riyadh on Sunday, she also highlighted Germany’s humanitarian contribution.
Potzel told Arab News: “I would like to use this opportunity to appreciate very much the commitment of Saudi Arabia. It is really wonderful to see how much aid has gone in from Saudi Arabia, it’s an enormous commitment.
“I was very glad to see our colleagues from (the Saudi aid agency) KSrelief today. I’m very much appreciating what they are doing to help people in Gaza.”
While in Riyadh, the ambassador held talks with Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, adviser at the Royal Court and KSrelief general supervisor, to discuss aid initiatives for the people of Palestine.
The Kingdom has stepped up its humanitarian support for Gaza with food, medical, and shelter aid, and on Sunday morning, 20 planes carrying supplies arrived at Al-Arish International Airport in Egypt.
Potzel said that during the meeting, they had “compared notes of what each of us are doing,” adding that Al-Rabeeah had recently visited the airport and the Rafah border crossing.
“We were talking very much about the bottlenecks still for aid to get in and to see what we can jointly do and what our joint main points are,” she said.
Potzel pointed out that one of her key aims was “to find ways to bring more aid to Gaza,” adding that Germany remained “committed to helping the people in Gaza in terms of humanitarian assistance.”
Potzel was appointed to her role by Germany’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock who has herself made three visits to the region since Oct. 7.
During a press conference in Amman on Oct. 19, Baerbock said: “We are increasing our support for Palestinians, who have also become the victims of this terrorist attack by Hamas (on Israel). The German government has decided to increase our humanitarian assistance for the civilian population in Gaza by 50 million euros ($54.7 million) with immediate effect.”
The minister added that the funding would be used to support international organizations such as the World Food Programme, UNICEF, and UNRWA to provide food supplied for people in Gaza.
“Our message is clear; we will not abandon innocent Palestinian mothers, fathers, and children,” Baerbock added. She noted that Germany had spent more than 160 million euros this year on humanitarian support for Gaza.
Potzel pointed out that the current most pressing issue on the ground in Gaza was the need to send in more supplies.
“That means water supplies must be running, and for that we also need fuel to get in, and for that we have been pushing for a long time. Also to get the desalinization plants running again, to get the water pump running in the wells. It’s a very broad portfolio (of objectives),” the special envoy said.
She also highlighted the urgent need for medical equipment and medicines in Gaza and said that the German government was working to provide assistance for medical supplies funding for Jordan.
In addition, Potzel noted that Germany was working with its Egyptian partners to provide 1.5 million euros of medical supplies to Egypt to treat patients arriving in the country from Gaza.
“We are very much advocating for humanitarian pauses so we are very happy to see now that some of the hostages are being released and that there is a pause so more aid can go in and more people are safe to go and get the aid.
“We are providing funding for the UN organizations, for the Red Crescent societies, for them to deliver to the people in Gaza,” she added.
Following her visit to Riyadh, Potzel was due to move on to Israel for talks in Tel Aviv.
She said: “We will talk (in Israel) about other border crossings to be used. So far, it is only Rafah, and we want to talk to Israel and keep talking to them about opening other crossings and also the issue of fuel and how to bring in more fuel, and other issues in order provide more aid to get in.”

 

OIC rights group meets in Jeddah to tackle ‘scourge’ of racism

OIC rights group meets in Jeddah to tackle ‘scourge’ of racism
Updated 26 November 2023
Nada Hameed
OIC rights group meets in Jeddah to tackle ‘scourge’ of racism

OIC rights group meets in Jeddah to tackle ‘scourge’ of racism
  • Member states ‘at forefront of anti-racism efforts,’ says official
  • Commission chief condemns ‘hardship inflicted on Palestinians’
Updated 26 November 2023
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Addressing violations of human rights is top of the agenda for the 22nd regular session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission, which kicked off on Sunday and will continue for five days at the organization’s headquarters in Jeddah.

The session is being held under the theme “Reforms for a Better Future,” and is organized in cooperation with the Saudi Human Rights Commission.

Among those attending the opening day were Hala bint Mazyad Al-Tuwaijri, the commission’s president; Yalmaz Tunc, Turkiye’s minister of justice; Mohammed Lawal Sulaiman, IPHRC chairperson; and Noura Al-Rashoud, IPHRC executive director.

Representatives of member states, observer states, and experts from international and regional organizations were also present.

Yousef Al-Dobeay, OIC assistant secretary-general for political affairs, inaugurated the session with a speech that discussed “Elimination of Racial Discrimination: An Islamic and Human Rights Perspective.”

The address focused on ways to address the growing problem of discrimination, including contemporary aspects racial intolerance.

Al-Dobeay said that both the organization and the international community recognize the valuable contribution of the commission in promoting and protecting human rights independently, neutrally, and objectively.

“The commission has played a significant role in providing consistent recommendations to member states on various issues to ensure global human rights compliance and basic freedoms with Islamic values,” he said.

Al-Dobeay highlighted the severe consequences of racial discrimination on individuals and communities, saying that intolerance perpetuates social inequality, limits opportunities for social and employment progress, undermines mental and physical well-being, and can contribute to social conflicts and a weakened sense of belonging.

“The OIC, along with its member states, remains at the forefront of anti-racism efforts, actively contributing to setting standard measures that have helped combat this scourge,” he added.

Sulaiman told Arab News that the IPHRC “is set to tell the Muslim world that Islam also has great respect for human rights.”

He said that the session will discuss “the issue of racial discrimination, to show that as far as Islam is concerned, whether you are white or black, you are the same.”

Referring to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, Sulaiman said: “We strongly condemn the actions taken against the Palestinians. Our daily prayers are dedicated to imploring Almighty Allah to safeguard them, and to provide protection against those responsible for inflicting such hardship.

“We are deeply distressed by the current events and have unequivocally expressed our disapproval. Our statement has been widely circulated and is endorsed by all members of the independent OIC. It is universally acknowledged within the OIC that the situation in Gaza is regrettable, and we urge the UN to take immediate measures to halt these distressing events.”

The opening session discussed Islamic and institutional standards for eliminating racial discrimination, while the second session focused on international efforts and strategies to combat racial discrimination and its contemporary aspects. A third session highlighted the role of media and national experiences in eliminating racial discrimination.

This was followed by an open discussion among commission members, OIC member states, observer states, and their national human rights institutions, along with the responses of the main speakers.

In the coming week, closed meetings will be held for working groups, including civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights in the member states. There will also be discussions on human rights violations in Palestine, and in Jammu and Kashmir.

Additionally, regular meetings of its four working groups related to Palestine, women and children’s rights, Islamophobia and Muslim communities, and the right to development, will be held.

The 22nd session will conclude with decisions aimed at developing an action plan for the IPHRC, along with a workshop on “The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Human Rights: Challenges and Opportunities” to generate recommendations for member states to improve their human rights policies and programs.

Young Saudi Artists exhibition returns to spotlight local talent

‘Electric Series, Triptych’ by Yusef Fageeh is a collection of three hyper-realistic paintings of electric boxes. (Supplied)
‘Electric Series, Triptych’ by Yusef Fageeh is a collection of three hyper-realistic paintings of electric boxes. (Supplied)
Updated 27 November 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
Young Saudi Artists exhibition returns to spotlight local talent

‘Electric Series, Triptych’ by Yusef Fageeh is a collection of three hyper-realistic paintings of electric boxes. (Supplied)
  • Artist Yusef Fageeh presents three artworks titled “Electric Series, Triptych,” a collection of hyper-realistic paintings of electric boxes, taking inspiration from power outages in Florida’s recent hurricane
Updated 27 November 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Athr Foundation has opened the largest Young Saudi Artist exhibition to date, featuring 25 emerging artists at Ethr Residency, Diriyah.

Launched recently, the eighth YSA exhibition, which will run till March 18, 2024,  explores the theme “on purpose,” and features a diverse range of artworks highlighting the Kingdom’s young artistic talents.

(AN photo by Abdulrhman Bin Shalhoub)

Artist Zahiyah Alraddadi presents a moving work titled “Numb,” a painting that shows  an individual sitting in darkness, reflecting her battle with anxiety.

Alraddadi has been working on her oil painting for three years to capture her emotional fragility as authentically as possible.

FASTFACTS

• The eighth Young Saudi Artists exhibition will run till March 18, 2024.

• The exhibition is curated by renowned artist Rami Farook.

She said: “I have quit art multiple times. I had to change my approach and make art without overthinking. When a self-sabotaging thought tries to drag me down, I allow the feelings to come, but I don’t let myself stop.”

Eventually, Alraddadi stopped erasing her paintings and began painting over them, symbolizing her acceptance.

Yusef Fageeh, Saudi artist

She said: “From there I tried to build up on each layer, until maybe at some point I can like what I make.”

Artist Yusef Fageeh presents three artworks titled “Electric Series, Triptych,” a collection of hyper-realistic paintings of electric boxes, taking inspiration from power outages in Florida’s recent hurricane.

Artist Zahiyah Alraddadi presents a moving masterpiece titled “Numb”, a painting depicting an individual sitting in darkness reflecting her battle with depression. (AN photo by Abdulrhman Bin Shalhoub)

In a world dependent on electricity, Fageeh’s artwork spotlights the overlooked importance of the power source and how disruptive outages can be.

Speaking about the thought process behind the paintings, he said: “The electricity went out as I was painting these electrical boxes. That was sort of a switch for me of thinking this needs to go further. I started trying to find the images that I thought were the most fitting for this project. The work is about community and things in our community that unite us unknowingly.”

The work is about community and things in our community that unite us unknowingly.

Yusef Fageeh, Saudi artist

Using photographic references and with a meticulous eye for detail, Fageeh produces work that looks almost picture perfect.

His artistic technique relies on the use of adventurous color combinations to manipulate the situation of the painting.

(AN photo by Abdulrhman Bin Shalhoub)

“Something interesting about the painting process itself for me is painting the bricks, because I paint them one by one, and each time I paint a new brick, I basically mix a new color on my palette from scratch. You get into a weird hypnotic state at that point, just painting brick after brick after brick. Sometimes it’s frustrating, sometimes it’s meditative.”

Saudi artist Latifa Al-Bokhari’s work titled “To Care and Be Cared For,” shows a linen couch with two body outlines.

Saudi artist Latifa Al-Bokhari’s work titled “To Care and Be Cared For”, shows a linen couch with two body outlines, conveying a special memory.
(AN photo by Abdulrhman Bin Shalhoub)

“I created my art piece by going to design the sofa, then applying the cyanotype, which is a sun UV-sensitive material. Then the next step to have my best friend and I sit on the sofa and print it together,” she said.

Al-Bokhari said that she wanted to create something reflective of special moments spent in safe spaces.

“What inspired it is the experiences I have and feel around my community, my friends, and feeling loved in the safe spaces I’ve encountered in my life. I wanted to reflect that into an art piece.”

The exhibition is curated by renowned artist Rami Farook and a selection committee composed of Ayman Yossri Daydban, Dur Kattan, Wejdan Reda, Hamza Serafi, and Solafa Rawas.

Farook said that he draws inspiration from reading and trying to find his purpose.

“A lot of people are going through the same thing, especially artists, so I thought it would an opportunity for them to explore the subject for themselves and for us to engage with the community about it. Just seeing the term ‘purpose’ will activate it and let some people think about it,” he said.

The foundation’s exhibition aims to empower up-and-coming Saudi artists by collaborating with curators and exhibition specialists to support their creative potential in order to enhance the Kingdom’s creative market.

For more details visit athrfoundation.org.

MDLBeast transforms Jeddah landmark into music venue

MDLBeast transforms Jeddah landmark into music venue
Updated 26 November 2023
Afshan Aziz
MDLBeast transforms Jeddah landmark into music venue

MDLBeast transforms Jeddah landmark into music venue
  • Every Friday evening until Dec. 29, the desalination plant will harness groovy beats for locals
Updated 26 November 2023
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: MDLBeast’s Tahlia event took Jeddah’s renowned water desalination plant and turned it into a vibrant music destination. The unusual experience has redefined music venues in the Kingdom and highlighted a new extraordinary setting for performances.

Held on Friday evenings from Nov. 24 until Dec. 29, Tahlia by MDLBeast is a biweekly musical extravaganza that promises to enthrall audiences. The excitement kicked off with Pink Bunny igniting the crowd and setting an energetic tone for the evening. The Engineers, 39 Kingdom and Claptone followed suit, delivering unforgettable sets that had the audience begging for more.

Saudi DJ Pink Bunny set an energetic tone for Tahlia. (Instagram/pinkbunny.music)

However, it was the performances of Sebastian Ingrosso and Tiesto that truly stole the show. Ingrosso surprised the crowd with his latest song at the end of his performance, sending them into a fever of excitement. Tiesto’s stage was a spectacle of laser displays, breathtaking lighting, fireworks and ribbon blasts, creating an immersive experience that kept the audience dancing.

One attendee, Haneen, said: “I’ve never experienced anything like Tahlia before. The venue was stunning, and the performances were mind-blowing. It’s amazing to see Jeddah embracing such innovative and unique music events.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• Tahlia by MDLBeast is a biweekly musical event held on Friday evenings until Dec. 29.

• The first event featured Pink Bunny, Sebastian Ingrosso, Tiesto, The Engineers, 39 Kingdom and Claptone.

• Tahlia general admission is for SR249 ($67) and VIP for SR899.

• For booking tickets and more information, visit mdlbeast.com.

With more than 2000 enthusiastic visitors, MDLBeast’s Tahlia witnessed a diverse gathering of music lovers who came together to experience the magic of the internationally renowned DJs. The atmosphere was electric, and the crowd’s energy was palpable throughout the event.

The launch of Tahlia follows the resounding success achieved by MDLBeast through its recent events in Riyadh, Jeddah and AlUla. These endeavors exemplify the organization’s pioneering efforts in creating innovative music spaces in the Kingdom. By introducing new concepts for small-scale concerts and international musical events, MDLBeast aims to enrich the creative economy of the music entertainment industry in Saudi Arabia.

With more than 2,000 attendees, MDLBeast’s Tahlia witnessed an energetic gathering of music lovers at a stunning new location in Jeddah. (AN photos by Mohammed Hashim Nadeem)

Sharon James, who visited Jeddah for work, said: “I had the opportunity to attend the festival. I was truly taken aback by the electrifying performances … the VIB area was a fantastic addition, with a wide range of delicious food and refreshing beverages. It added an extra level of excitement and made the festival even more happening.”

Khalid Saleh, another visitor, said: “The energy at Tahlia was contagious. The combination of the unique venue, transformed from a desalination plant into a music spot, and the incredible DJs, created an unforgettable experience. MDLBeast has truly raised the bar for music events in Saudi Arabia.”

According to MDLBeast, the Tahlia venue is not a typical music spot but the touch of uniqueness makes it even more special for music lovers to revel in the best rhythms and musical performances by international, regional and local DJs.

Fans can purchase tickets for Tahlia through the MDLBeast website, with two tiers available: General admission for SR249 ($67) and VIP for SR899. Additionally, the website offers packages for attending Tahlia along with the Moja music event at Jeddah Waves.

 

 

