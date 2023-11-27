You are here

Asia's first Saudi ETFs set to debut on HKEX: top official 

Asia’s first Saudi ETFs set to debut on HKEX: top official 
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange in the Central Business District of Hong Kong. (Shutterstock)
Updated 21 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Asia’s first Saudi ETFs set to debut on HKEX: top official 

Asia’s first Saudi ETFs set to debut on HKEX: top official 
Updated 21 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
RIYADH: Investors will have the option to trade constituent stocks of the Saudi stock market directly on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange through exchange-traded funds in either Hong Kong dollars or Chinese renminbi.  

This announcement comes as Asia's first Saudi ETFs are set to be listed on the HKEX on Nov. 29, according to a top official. 

An ETF is an investment system that functions like a combination of mutual funds and stocks, enabling individual investors to conveniently invest in markets.

In his blog post, Paul Chan, the financial secretary of the Hong Kong Government, stated: “The asset size of this ETF is the largest of its kind in the world, and it can be said to be a practical example of the financial connectivity of the Belt and Road Initiative.” 

He added: “I look forward to more two-way co-operation on financial products between the two places in the future, so as to make financial connectivity and capital flow wider and broader.”  

Individual investors can buy and sell listed ETFs on stock markets, as they are similar to mutual funds in that they track entire indices. 

Chan further mentioned that in the past two months, the HKEX has included the Saudi Exchange and the Indonesia Stock Exchange in the list of recognized bourses. 

“The Saudi Exchange brings together the largest energy, industrial and medical sectors in the Middle East; the Indonesia Stock Exchange, on the other hand, is a fundraising destination for high-quality innovative companies in Southeast Asia,” added Chan.  

In February 2023, both exchanges signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate in sectors such as fintech and environmental, social, and governance, exploring listing opportunities.  

Meanwhile, economic relationships between Saudi Arabia and China are also on the rise, with the central banks of both nations signing a local currency swap agreement worth SR26 billion on Nov. 20. 

In a press statement, the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, said that the three-year agreement has been established in the context of financial cooperation between the central banks of both countries.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index closed at 11,080.74 points on Monday, marking a decrease of 9.68 points, or 0.09 percent. 

Simultaneously, the parallel market, Nomu, concluded at 24,259.32, registering a drop of 98.78 points or 0.41 percent. The MSCI Index also slipped by 2.12 points to settle at 1,425.70, a drop of 0.15 percent.   

By the day’s end, the main index posted a trading value of SR5.08 billion ($1.3 billion) with 80 stocks advancing and 129 declining. Meanwhile, Nomu reported a trade volume of SR14.7 million.   

TASI’s top performer was Tabuk Agricultural Development Co., which saw a 7.34 percent jump to SR16.96. 

Ataa Educational Co. and Saudi Research and Media Group also recorded notable gains, with their shares closing at SR73 and SR164, marking an increase of 6.73 percent and 6.22 percent, respectively.

Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. and Middle East Healthcare Co. also fared well.   

Conversely, Jadwa REIT Saudi Fund was the worst performer, declining by 3.52 percent, to close at SR12.62. Other underperformers included Alamar Foods Co. and Wafrah for Industry and Development Co., whose share prices slipped to SR117.80 and SR39.20, a drop by 2.97 percent and 2.73 percent, respectively.   

Ades Holding Co. and Gulf General Cooperative Insurance Co. also declined during the day to settle at SR21.36 and SR7.60, respectively.   

In Nomu, Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. recorded the largest dip, declining by 9.50 percent to SR40. Paper Home Co. and Saudi Top for Trading Co. experienced setbacks, with their shares dropping to SR179 and SR7.05, reflecting declines of 6.58 percent and 6.37 percent, respectively.  

Losses were also reported for Fesh Fash Snack Food Production Co. and Leen Alkhair Trading Co.  

However, Horizon Food Co. was the top performer in Nomu with a 10.53 percent increase to close at SR63. United Mining Industries Co. also closed in green with a 6.52 percent increase to settle at SR25.50.   

In Nomu, Obeikan Glass Co. was amongst the top performers with a 5.09 percent increase to close at SR61.90. Alhasoob Co. and Edarat Communication and Information Technology Co. were also on the list with an increase of 3.54 and 3.49 percent, closing at SR84.90 and SR302.60, respectively.  

On the announcement front, Qassim Cement Co.’s board of directors agreed to distribute cash dividends to the company’s shareholders for the third quarter of 2023.  

The total amount distributed is SR58.5 million for a total of 90 million shares at SR0.65 per share.  

The company’s stock price closed at SR64.20 on Monday, rising by 0.63 percent.  

Saudi Arabia to invest $12bn in Uzbek development projects

Saudi Arabia to invest $12bn in Uzbek development projects
Updated 11 min 44 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia to invest $12bn in Uzbek development projects

Saudi Arabia to invest $12bn in Uzbek development projects
Updated 11 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Investments worth $12 billion through mutually beneficial projects between Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia will give a new impetus to the growth of the Central Asian country’s energy, IT and agriculture sectors.

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih led a high-profile delegation to Uzbekistan on Monday, according to Uzbekistan’s news agency known as Uza.

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed the visit of the Saudi delegation, which culminated in the signing of agreements for mutually beneficial projects in energy, and agriculture, as well as pharmaceuticals, IT, and infrastructure development.

The president emphasized the dynamic progress between nations, citing the increasing trade turnover, growing volumes of Saudi direct investments, particularly in green energy, and the frequency of direct flights.

Mirziyoyev highlighted the positive impact of the Saudi Fund for Development, supporting vital projects in healthcare, education, water supply, and other key sectors.

Uza stated that a collaborative fund aimed at expanding Uzbekistan’s economic opportunities is in the process of being established.

“An agreement was also reached to promote new projects and programs worth $11 billion in transport infrastructure and utilities, geology, irrigation, household waste processing, higher education, and labor migration,” it reported.

The significance of the partnership with ACWA Power, a major investor and strategic ally in the development of green energy in Uzbekistan, was also underscored. The company is actively engaged in projects totaling $7.5 billion. 

Mirziyoyev celebrated the establishment of a combined cycle power plant in the Syrdarya region, boasting a capacity of 1,500 megawatts, as well as the initiation of a green hydrogen production facility in the Tashkent region.

These projects were carried out in collaboration with ACWA Power.

The Syrdarya power plant, valued at $1.1 billion, is expected to cater to the electricity requirements of more than 3 million households and numerous industrial enterprises. 

The initial phase of the green hydrogen production facility project aims to produce 3,000 tons of hydrogen, subsequently processed into mineral fertilizers, alongside the creation of a 52MW wind station.

The cumulative impact of these projects is projected to contribute significantly to the nation’s renewable energy capacity, aiming for 25 gigawatts by 2030. Moreover, these endeavors are anticipated to save 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas and curtail harmful emissions by up to 3 million tons.

A ceremony was held to award Al-Falih the “Dustlik” Order for his outstanding contribution and comprehensive support for developing multifaceted and mutually beneficial relations between Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia.

PIF’s ROSHN Group signs tech investments MoU with Hong Kong’s Tsangs Group  

PIF’s ROSHN Group signs tech investments MoU with Hong Kong’s Tsangs Group  
Updated 27 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

PIF’s ROSHN Group signs tech investments MoU with Hong Kong’s Tsangs Group  

PIF’s ROSHN Group signs tech investments MoU with Hong Kong’s Tsangs Group  
Updated 27 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s technological investment landscape is poised for expansion as the Public Investment Fund’s ROSHN Group has entered into an agreement with Hong Kong’s Tsangs Group.  

A memorandum of understanding marks a notable step in enhancing collaboration opportunities between the two parties in the field of technological investments, according to a press release 

The collaboration extends to include the Hong Kong Ambassadors Club, a global investors organization, aiming to deepen business ties and enhance opportunities in the technology sector. 

David Grover, CEO of ROSHN Group, said: “Our collaboration with Tsangs Group and HKAC embodies our commitment to furthering Vision 2030’s objectives by fostering investment partnerships in the technology sector and building a diverse and sustainable economy.”    

He further emphasized the significance of investing in technology as a means of addressing global change.  

“This MoU marks a pivotal moment for ROSHN, highlighting our role in promoting growth and prosperity in the Kingdom. Hong Kong has long served as a gateway and hub for technological investment in the Asia-Pacific region, and we are enthusiastic about our contribution to transforming the Kingdom into a global technology hub,” Grover added.  

The collaboration between the groups is set to unlock substantial technological advancements, laying the groundwork for fresh collaborative endeavors.   

This alliance aims to bolster innovation, support economic diversification initiatives, and strengthen Saudi Arabia’s role as a key player in the global technology arena.   

“We feel honored to sign this MoU with the renowned ROSHN Group, marking a humble milestone of further deepening of Hong Kong-Saudi ties. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a staunch support of the Belt and Road Initiative, and every long march starts with a first step,” said Patrick Tsang, chairman of Tsangs Group.    

“For Tsangs Group cherishing traditionally strong ties with the Gulf Arab region and in its quest to diversify investments, we are also upbeat about the Saudi Vision 2030, the royal master plan to transform the Saudi economy to a well-diversified ecosystem led by technology and digitization, creating jobs for Saudi nationals and investment opportunities for Hong Kong Inc,” he added.  

The partnership extends opportunities to Hong Kong-based companies, including A-Grade Energy specializing in renewable energy materials and technologies, and Rice Robotics, known for smart logistics robot services.  

Topics: Public Investment Fund (PIF) ROSHN Tsangs Group

Saudi Arabia’s trade surplus with China soars by 257% in September

Saudi Arabia’s trade surplus with China soars by 257% in September
Updated 27 November 2023
Dayan Abou Tine
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s trade surplus with China soars by 257% in September

Saudi Arabia’s trade surplus with China soars by 257% in September
  • Mineral products played a significant role, constituting an 80 percent share of total exports from the Kingdom
Updated 27 November 2023
Dayan Abou Tine

RIYADH: China maintained its position as Saudi Arabia’s primary trading partner in September, dominating both exports and imports, according to the latest data released by the General Authority of Statistics.

The trade surplus with China soared to SR6.67 billion ($1.78 billion), reflecting a 257 percent surge compared to August.

During this period, Saudi Arabia recorded an increase in exports to China at a growth rate of 34 percent reaching a total of SR18.99 billion. Exports comprised mainly oil, to which this increase is attributed, and non-oil products included chemical components, plastic, and rubber.

China’s share of Saudi Arabia’s exports also saw a rise from 14 percent in August to 18 percent in September.

Recently, the People’s Bank of China and the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, signed a local currency swap agreement valued at 50 billion yuan ($6.93 billion). This development, announced on Nov. 20, reflected the growing momentum in bilateral relations between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s leading oil exporter, and China, the largest energy consumer, have broadened their relationship beyond oil-focused ties. This diversification includes collaboration in security and technology.

The recently signed three-year local currency swap agreement is a key initiative to enhance financial cooperation, increase the use of local currencies, and boost trade and investment between Riyadh and Beijing, according to a statement by China’s central bank.

Earlier in March, the state oil giant Saudi Aramco revealed two significant deals aimed at increasing its multibillion-dollar investment in China, solidifying its position as the country’s primary crude provider. These deals marked the most significant announcements since Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Saudi Arabia in December, during which he advocated for oil trade in yuan, a step that could diminish the dominance of the US dollar.

The UAE stood as the primary non-oil export destination for Saudi Arabia, with 83 percent of the country’s imports from the Kingdom being non-oil. Saudi Arabia’s main exports to the UAE included mechanical, electrical, and transport components, making up 56 percent of the total.

The Kingdom achieved a trade balance of SR43.74 billion in September, marking a 27 percent increase from the previous month and reaching the highest value in nearly five months.

While merchandise exports remained relatively stable compared to August, the rise in the trade balance during September can be attributed to a 14 percent decrease in merchandise imports that hit a five-month low at SR60.09 billion.

Non-oil exports saw a 14 percent decrease from the preceding month, totaling SR16.39 billion. Nevertheless, this decline was almost balanced by a 7 percent rise in oil shipments, comprising 80.1 percent of overall exports and reaching SR83.12 billion in September.

Mineral products played a significant role, constituting an 80 percent share of total exports from Saudi Arabia, up from 75 percent the previous month. The total value of mineral products exported increased by 6.4 percent, reaching SR83.25 billion.

Japan, South Korea, and India trail China as the primary destinations for the Kingdom’s exports.

Exports to Japan marked a 37 percent monthly increase, totaling SR11.37 billion during the same period, elevating its percentage share to 11 percent, up from 8 percent in August.

South Korea and India also experienced boosts in the percentage share of Saudi exports, amounting to SR10.25 billion and SR9.7 billion, respectively.

The UAE and the US secured the fifth and sixth positions in terms of export destinations. While exports to the UAE remained nearly unchanged at SR5.25 billion, exports to the US declined by 43 percent, totaling SR3.56 billion.

China, India, and Turkey trailed the UAE as the leading non-oil export destinations in September. Chemical products, plastic, and rubber comprised 21 percent of non-oil exports to the UAE, 91 percent to China, 89 percent to Turkey, 82 percent to India, 77 percent to Egypt, and 74 percent to the US.

Regarding Saudi Arabia’s imports, mechanical and electronic devices, along with transport vehicles, constituted 40 percent of total imports in September, amounting to SR23.8 billion.

However, this figure declined from SR28.69 billion in August. This, coupled with a 29 percent decrease in vegetable product imports, contributed to over 62 percent of the monthly decline in imports between August and September.

Imports from China amounted to SR12.33 billion in September, constituting 21 percent of Saudi Arabia’s total imports, and they mainly constituted industrial machinery and transport equipment.

The US and the UAE follow China as the top countries for Saudi imports. Imports from the US totaled SR5.23 billion, accounting for 9 percent of the total, while those from the UAE and India amounted to SR4 billion and SR3.5 billion, respectively.

Saudi Arabia primarily imports mechanical, electrical, and transport equipment from China, the US, India, Germany, and Japan. Imports of base metals and textiles also predominantly come from China and India. Additionally, the majority of the Kingdom’s imports of pearls and jewelry are sourced from the UAE and Switzerland, and mineral products from Egypt.

Of the items imported to Saudi Arabia, 46 percent are designated for intermediate consumption, 34 percent for final consumption, and 21 percent are allocated as fixed assets.

The ratio of non-oil exports to imports in Saudi Arabia stood at 34.5 percent in September, compared to 37.5 percent in August.

In September 2023, a non-oil trade surplus existed with the UAE and Kuwait, while there was a trade deficit with Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar.

The trade deficit between Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries contracted to SR388.5 million in September 2023, a significant decrease from SR1.96 billion in the same month last year. This reduction is attributed to the non-oil trade surplus with the UAE, which increased by 140 percent during this period.

Concerning future trade prospects, the Britain, Russia, India, China, and South Africa bloc of countries, known as BRICS, invited Saudi Arabia and other nations to join as full members starting January 2024 during its 15th summit in South Africa.

BRICS emphasizes its economic strength for global recovery and addressing supply chain disruptions, aiming to counter Western influence and the dominance of the US dollar. Saudi Arabia is considering the invitation, with Foreign Affairs Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan expressing appreciation and stating a thorough evaluation before potential membership by Jan. 1.

Dammam event to take Saudi-Sino ties on faster growth trajectory

Dammam event to take Saudi-Sino ties on faster growth trajectory
Updated 27 November 2023
Jasmine Bager
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Follow

Dammam event to take Saudi-Sino ties on faster growth trajectory

Dammam event to take Saudi-Sino ties on faster growth trajectory
  • Participating Chinese companies keen on seizing new business opportunities in the region
Updated 27 November 2023
Jasmine Bager MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

DAMMAM: Saudi-Sino business ties are poised to grow stronger as more than 200 Chinese companies and manufacturers have arrived in the Kingdom to participate in the inaugural China Trade Week in Dammam, seeking to seize new business opportunities.

Hosted by MIE Events in collaboration with Dhahran Expo, CTW Saudi Arabia 2023 is expected to be a platform where Chinese manufacturers showcase innovative products in key sectors.

The focus is on crucial sectors such as construction, building materials, and interior design during the four-day event, concluding on Nov. 29. A set of adjacent booths, each representing various Chinese companies aiming to enter the Saudi market, is showcasing a wide range of products including machinery and air conditioning.

This event is seen as a catalyst for more mutually beneficial economic collaboration between Saudi Arabia and China, serving as the initial step in strengthening economic ties.

David Wang, managing director at MIE, said that the participation of Chinese companies in this event is a response to the call made by Chinese President Xi Jinping during his official three-day visit to Saudi Arabia in December 2022.

Saudi-Sino ties

Saudi Arabia hosted the inaugural Riyadh Gulf Cooperation Council-China Summit for Cooperation and Development. During the event, Xi said that China and the GCC were natural partners due to shared values and interests. He emphasized that the two sides had, for more than 40 years, written impressive chapters of solidarity, support, and cooperation.

Wang highlighted that tangible measures have been taken by the leaders of Saudi Arabia and China to enhance economic collaboration.

“I believe both countries’ leaders have taken significant initiatives for the benefit of China and the Arab countries, particularly the GCC states. Therefore, we are committed to assisting our small and medium enterprises in expanding their presence in this region,” he explained.

Wang reflected on his involvement in organizing the first Chinese event in Riyadh back in 2003, noting significant transformations in the country at various levels.

“This year, we are here in Dammam after 20 years. We are happy to see that Saudi Arabia, with its growing market, the country, and the policy, really welcomes foreign investors to come here. So, we’re thrilled to see the big change compared to many years back,” he said.

Discussing how Chinese companies perceive the Saudi market as an attractive business and investment environment, he noted that the Saudi leadership, in recent years, has actively sought to open the country. “I think they made a lot of efforts, and they want to welcome international investors.”

As an example of these efforts, he pointed to the simplified visa issuance procedures.

“Some two decades back, it would take me a month to get a visa. I also had to have an invitation and get it attested by the chamber. Moreover, this invitation letter had to go through many procedures in the Saudi Embassy in China,” Wang said, noting that he also used to spend around five hours at the airport to cross the passport checkpoint.

“The situation has now completely changed,” he said, to the extent that he can get an entry visa to Saudi Arabia in five or 10 minutes.

“Online visa takes no more than 10 minutes, and when I arrive at the airport, it takes me some 10 minutes,” Wang said.

He mentioned that some of the immigration officers welcomed them saying “Ni hao,” which means welcome in Chinese. “They can speak a little Chinese. This is a big change. We can say Saudi Arabia is already open for foreigners to visit.”

Business opportunities

As for the opportunities that Chinese businesspeople see in the Saudi market, Wang said that his country produces a lot of goods, especially consumer, industrial, and high-tech items.

“We export globally, and Saudi Arabia is a key market, especially in the GCC region because of its huge population, and there are big opportunities for Chinese manufacturers who want to establish an accessible line of manufacturing in this region.

Wang added that Chinese companies not only want to export their products to this region but also aim to stay here and establish partnerships. “They want to localize their products, and this might help them export more in the coming future,” he said.

Zhiliang Zhang, general manager of the Beijing International Exhibition Center, traveled from China to attend the event and expressed satisfaction with the significant interest from Chinese companies.

With over 200 companies participating in the exhibition, he said their enthusiasm and presence indicate the positive and growing relationship between the two countries.

“Post 2013, the possibilities of working between both countries became much easier. It is more convenient now, with more Chinese companies wanting to go to Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Scope for collaborations   

One such exhibitor is Rachel Cao, vice president of Made-in-China.com, who discussed with Arab News some of the challenges they are encountering while entering the Saudi market and their strategies for overcoming them.

Established in 1998, Made-in-China.com has been facilitating connections between buyers and Chinese suppliers, offering one-stop services for both sides.

With over 6 million Chinese suppliers and more than 20 million global buyers to date, the company, led by Cao for the past 25 years, envisions significant potential for collaborations between the two countries.

“Saudi Arabia has a large and rapidly expanding market with a population of over 34 million people. This presents huge opportunities for Chinese companies to tap into new customer segments and expand their market share,” she told Arab News.

She credits the Kingdom’s heavy investment in “infrastructure development, including transportation, energy, and smart cities” and believes that “Chinese companies with professional skills can benefit from the many project opportunities available in the country.”

However, she is mindful that some roadblocks might hinder the process but is adamant that her company is up for the challenge.

“Saudi Arabia has a unique cultural and business environment that may be unfamiliar to Chinese companies. Understanding local customs, and business practices, and building strong relationships with local partners can be challenging,” she said.

Cao believes that communication is still a barrier between Saudi and Chinese people. She urged companies in her country to confront this challenge.

“Arabic is the official language in Saudi Arabia and while English is widely spoken in global trade, there may still be communication challenges. Chinese companies should consider investing in language capabilities or partnering with local firms to overcome this barrier,” she concluded.

