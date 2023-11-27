Saudi commander meets Pakistan army chief

Greek Embassy hosts agri-food event in Riyadh on eve of Saudi Horeca exhibition

RIYADH: An event in Riyadh on Sunday offered visitors the chance to learn more about agri-food products from Greece and the history behind the flavors of Athens.

Attica Sense, presented by the Greek embassy and the government of the Hellenic Republic Region of Attica, took place the day before the start of Saudi Horeca 2023, a three-day, annual international exhibition that aims to encourage cooperation between food, beverage and hospitality companies around the world and businesses in Saudi Arabia.

“I think there are a lot of opportunities that you will see in the days to come; there is much more we can do together,” said Alexis Konstantopoulos, the Greek ambassador to Saudi Arabia, who hosted Attica Sense at the Radisson Blu Hotel Convention Center with Giorgios Patoulis, the regional governor of Attica.

The aim of the event on Sunday was to showcase Greek products and enhance Saudi-Greek cooperation by highlighting investment opportunities in the Kingdom and the wider Middle East region.

“Our countries enjoy excellent bilateral relations; our prime minister was here twice in the past few years,” said Konstantopoulos. “His royal highness the crown prince visited Athens in July 2022 and together established the Higher Strategic Council, which has different subcommittees.”

One of those subcommittees, the ambassador added, focuses on the commercial field with the aim of encouraging businesses from the two countries to work together, so that they can benefit from the support available from Saudi and Greek authorities, and help achieve ambitious bilateral commercial targets.

Some of the Greek companies that took part in Attica Sense gave presentations about their histories, operations and products. They included: the Greek Nut Company, which was established in 1952; Leo’s House of Bagels, which in addition to Greece delivers its products to France and now Saudi Arabia; Oliva Boutique, a producer of honey and oil products; Stalia, a manufacturer of extra virgin olive oil; and Kakias Dairy, which was established in 1935.

Saudi Horeca began on Monday, the day after Attica Sense, and continues until Wednesday at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.