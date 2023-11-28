Symposium on fatwas to be held at Prophet’s Mosque
Symposium on fatwas to be held at Prophet’s Mosque
The head of religious affairs at the two holy mosques Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais announced that royal approval had been issued to hold a symposium on fatwas at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. (Supplied)
RIYADH: The head of religious affairs at the two holy mosques Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais announced that royal approval had been issued to hold a symposium on fatwas at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.
A fatwa is a legal ruling on a point of Islamic law, and the symposium will focus on rulings at the two holy mosques and their impacts on facilitating visitors to the religious sites.
Al-Sudais said the symposium is an extension of the efforts of the Saudi government to serve the two holy mosques and conveying their message to the world in accordance with the Kingdom’s moderate approach based on the Qur’an and the traditions of the Prophet Muhammad.
He explained that the approval to hold this symposium supports the shift in methods of issuing fatwas and their digitalization in a way that suits and meets the religious needs of the visitors of the mosques, while helping them perform their rituals.
Al-Sudais added that the approval of King Salman to hold the symposium reflected the Kingdom’s concern for fatwas, given their direct impact on the pilgrims to the Two Holy Mosques.
Greek Embassy hosts agri-food event in Riyadh on eve of Saudi Horeca exhibition
Attica Sense showcases Greek products with aim of enhancing Saudi-Greek cooperation and highlighting investment opportunities in the Kingdom and wider region
It takes place the day before the start of Saudi Horeca 2023, a 3-day annual international exhibition for food, beverage and hospitality companies
Updated 27 November 2023
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: An event in Riyadh on Sunday offered visitors the chance to learn more about agri-food products from Greece and the history behind the flavors of Athens.
Attica Sense, presented by the Greek embassy and the government of the Hellenic Republic Region of Attica, took place the day before the start of Saudi Horeca 2023, a three-day, annual international exhibition that aims to encourage cooperation between food, beverage and hospitality companies around the world and businesses in Saudi Arabia.
“I think there are a lot of opportunities that you will see in the days to come; there is much more we can do together,” said Alexis Konstantopoulos, the Greek ambassador to Saudi Arabia, who hosted Attica Sense at the Radisson Blu Hotel Convention Center with Giorgios Patoulis, the regional governor of Attica.
The aim of the event on Sunday was to showcase Greek products and enhance Saudi-Greek cooperation by highlighting investment opportunities in the Kingdom and the wider Middle East region.
“Our countries enjoy excellent bilateral relations; our prime minister was here twice in the past few years,” said Konstantopoulos. “His royal highness the crown prince visited Athens in July 2022 and together established the Higher Strategic Council, which has different subcommittees.”
One of those subcommittees, the ambassador added, focuses on the commercial field with the aim of encouraging businesses from the two countries to work together, so that they can benefit from the support available from Saudi and Greek authorities, and help achieve ambitious bilateral commercial targets.
Some of the Greek companies that took part in Attica Sense gave presentations about their histories, operations and products. They included: the Greek Nut Company, which was established in 1952; Leo’s House of Bagels, which in addition to Greece delivers its products to France and now Saudi Arabia; Oliva Boutique, a producer of honey and oil products; Stalia, a manufacturer of extra virgin olive oil; and Kakias Dairy, which was established in 1935.
Saudi Horeca began on Monday, the day after Attica Sense, and continues until Wednesday at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.
Saudi foreign minister meets Latvian, Cypriot counterparts
Officials discuss need for ceasefire in Gaza, humanitarian aid efforts
Updated 27 November 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Latvian counterpart, Krisjanis Karins, on Monday on the sidelines of the Union for the Mediterranean Regional Forum in Barcelona.
The officials discussed the latest developments in Gaza, international efforts to provide humanitarian and medical aid, and the need to agree a ceasefire to protect civilians and prevent the situation from worsening.
Prince Faisal stressed the need for the international community to accept moral and ethical responsibility for upholding international legitimacy, including the UN Security Council resolution issued last week, in a way that achieves peace and security and prevents extremism and violence.
The ministers also discussed issues of mutual interest, including ways to boost relations between their countries.
Prince Faisal also held similar talks with Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos on Monday.
Saudi Ambassador to Spain Azzam Al-Qain attended the meeting.
‘Eltiqa’ show builds cultural bridges between Saudi Arabia, South Korea
Three-day show in Riyadh features spectacular performances, artistic exhibition
Updated 27 November 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and South Korea came together at the Red Hall in Princess Noura University Theater on Sunday night for a series of performances blending the two cultures.
The show, which will conclude on Nov. 28, was launched by the Saudi Royal Institute of Traditional Arts in partnership with the Korea National University of Arts.
Suzan Al-Yahya, CEO of the institute, said that the show aims to promote “global cultural exchange in the Kingdom and create a meeting point between the traditional arts of various countries.”
The show, titled “Eltiqa,” features 50 artists from both the Saudi institute and South Korean university performing dances that celebrate the diversity of the two cultures and reflect a fusion of artistic sensibilities.
FASTFACTS
• ‘Eltiqa’ was launched by the Saudi Royal Institute of Traditional Arts in partnership with the Korea National University of Arts.
• It included an indoor exhibition exploring the two countries’ wooden handicrafts, textile arts, traditional art, and clay works.
The show opened with a Korean and Saudi performer meeting each other halfway across the stage and exchanging a letter, symbolizing the story of how the two nations met.
This was followed by a cross-cultural artistic experience comprising 10 performances, five from each country.
The Korean performances showcased traditional royal court music and dances including the Three-Drum Dance, known in Korean as Samgomu.
It was an amazing performance, exceeding my expectations, and I felt close to the Korean audiences attending and seeing the two cultures merge.
Abdulaziz Taher, Riyadh-based artist
The last of the Korean performances included a traditional dance influenced by modern movements and musical rhythms.
The five Saudi performances showcased dances from different regions of the Kingdom, reflecting the nation’s cultural diversity: Al-Samari, Al-Daha, Al-Liwa, Al-Khatwa, and Al-Khabiti.
Abdulaziz Taher, a Riyadh-based artist, said it was “hard to pick one favorite performance.”
He added: “It was an amazing performance, exceeding my expectations, and I felt close to the Korean audiences attending and seeing the two cultures merge.”
In between dances, a short theatrical performance depicted Saudi Arabia and South Korea coming together to overcome obstacles and celebrate their differences. It received a standing ovation from the audience.
Raghed Al-Qahtani, a Saudi pharmacy student at Princess Nourah University, said: “The ending was the best part for me. It was beautiful seeing Saudis and Koreans taking turns and dancing to traditional Saudi and Korean music.”
The show accompanies the “Eltiqa” indoor exhibition, which explores the four elemental forces of earth, wind, fire, and water as they symbolize wooden handicrafts, textile arts, traditional art, and clay works, respectively.
An outdoor food area also offers visitors from both countries the chance to sample each other’s traditional cuisines.
King SeJong Institute, a Korean learning institute in Riyadh, participated in the show with freshly cooked kimchi-fried pancakes and kimbap, giving visitors an authentic taste of some of Korea’s best street food.
“Eltiqa” is part of the royal institute’s initiatives aimed at promoting cultural exchange in the Kingdom and preserving heritage in line with the strategic goals of Saudi Vision 2030.
Curtain goes down on ‘Al-Sharqiya Gets Creative’ at Ithra
Various spaces used to reveal Eastern Province’s potential
Updated 27 November 2023
Jasmine Bager
DHAHRAN: The iconic building at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture was illuminated in purple and gold on Sunday night in celebration of the finale of the fourth “Al-Sharqiya Gets Creative.”
The event is an annual initiative that invites the creative community throughout the Eastern Province to come together and showcase its creative side.
It began on Nov. 1 and ended on Nov. 25, and has become the chief movement in Saudi Arabia aimed at realizing the Eastern Province’s creative potential.
By honoring the talents of local residents, it has worked to educate, bring together and help foster the creativity space — with a sprinkling of the Al-Sharqiya spirit.
Various designated spaces were used for the event in the Eastern Province, including Ithra, which helped turn the entire region into a collective creative hub.
FASTFACT
By honoring the talents of local residents, it has worked to educate, bring together and help foster the creativity space — with a sprinkling of the Al-Sharqiya spirit.
With more than 20,000 people working within the initiative and more than 1 million people interacting with it — in addition to reaching tens of millions digitally — this year’s offering represented a huge cultural event that will help establish Al-Sharqiya as a place where creativity is celebrated.
As a testament to Ithra’s deep commitment to fostering creativity, it hosted the closing ceremony.
Hadeel Al-Eisa, head of communities and content at Ithra and the lead at the ‘Al-Sharqiya Gets Creative’ initiative, praised the community for being a huge part of the success of the Eastern Province celebration.
She said: “I am pleased to welcome you today to the lighthouse of creativity, King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, Ithra.
“We thank you for accepting our invitation to attend the closing ceremony of the largest community partnership initiative in the Kingdom, ‘Al-Sharqiya Gets Creative,’ now in its fourth edition, under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, governor of the Eastern Province.”
She said the 25-day program had flown by and that the closing ceremony was a small token of support, during which Ithra and the Eastern Province could come together to celebrate the community.
With 300 partners and more than 1,500 events in 12 cities, the area came together to teach workshops related to creativity, host various events, and collaborate.
Al-Eisa said that the Eastern Province was innovating “every day” and that people believed creativity was for all, not just one particular field or sector.